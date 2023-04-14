Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

GameOn Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (" GameOn " or the " Company ") announces that as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the " Annual Filings "), are not expected to be finalized by May 1, 2023 being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for a management cease trade order (the " MCTO ") by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

Reasons for the anticipated delay include additional efforts being made with respect to the reporting of the Company's web3 related revenue and blockchain grants, as well as an upcoming change in the auditors of the Company, which is currently in progress. The Company is working diligently with its current and incoming auditors to complete the audit in a timely manner. Upon completion of the change of auditor, the Company will file the applicable materials in compliance with section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations .

The Company currently expects to file the Annual Filings on or before May 30, 2023 and will issue a news release announcing completion of such filings at such time. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the times prescribed by applicable securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Matt Bailey , Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON
GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games (with intuitive web2-friendly rails). We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. GameOn has launched products for NBCUniversal, Bravo, Karate Combat, Times Internet, the WNBA, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Gaming Society.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, " forward-looking information ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release may include statements about the expected filing of the Annual Filings as well as the grant of a MTCO.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GameOn's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made including, without limitations, information based on the current state of the Annual Filings and discussions with the auditors of the Company. Although GameOn has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information, and there is no guarantee the Annual Filings will be made on the timeline currently expected or at all or that an MCTO will be granted. If the MCTO is not granted and/or the Annual Filings are not filed on time or are subject to additional delays, the securities of the Company could be subject to a cease trade order or other actions taken by the securities regulators and/or exchanges. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gameon-announces-late-filing-of-annual-financial-statements-and-mda-301798078.html

SOURCE GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/14/c7102.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Hololabs to Launch Sky Haven: AR Merge Adventure in Canada

Move over Pokémon GO! A mysterious new world of sky creatures is calling for ecologically-minded gamers

Canadian developer Hololabs has announced the launch of a new augmented reality puzzle adventure game, Sky Haven : AR Merge Adventure available for free on the Google Play Store in Canada on April 22, 2023 with pre-registration open now.

East Side Games Group announces expanded leadership team

East Side Games Group ( ESGG ) is delighted to announce knowledgeable and experienced team members are embarking on new roles in the company's C-Suite.

Effective immediately, the positions have been filled as follows:

  • Lisa Shek , Chief Operating Officer
  • Jim Wagner , Chief of Product
  • Wally Nguyen , Chief Revenue Officer
  • Elin Jonsson , Chief Business Officer; and
  • Jason Chan , Interim Chief Financial Officer.

While new to these roles, ESGG's new C-Suite members are familiar with not only the company, where they have all demonstrated their expertise over a number of years, but also the gaming and tech industry as a whole. As part of this transition, Jim MacCallum will be stepping down as CFO while still providing support on a contract basis.

"I couldn't be prouder to surround myself with this incredibly competent team. These are people that I have worked closely with for many years, some over a decade, and represent a world class C-Suite that knows our industry back to front," said Jason Bailey , CEO of East Side Games Group. "I am beyond excited to take on the next sensational chapter of our growth with these exceptional people by my side."

This announcement follows a record-setting full year revenue increase of 25% over 2021.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage , Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money and Bud Farm Idle Tycoon .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/13/c5435.html

Yuga Labs Breaks Records with 2nd Trip to Otherside

In a world-building collaboration with Improbable, the highly anticipated return to Otherside made web3 history.

Yuga Labs web3 leader and home of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), CryptoPunks, Meebits, and 10KTF, successfully completed 2nd Trip, bringing a record-breaking 7,214 concurrent users to Otherside.

PocketBuff Launches on Arbitrum Nova to Set Sail for Prime Quality GameFi Projects

According to official sources, PocketBuff has integrated with Arbitrum Nova a leading L2 scaling chain, to provide users with a better gaming experience and expedite the growth of the GameFi industry.

What is Arbitrum Nova?

Arbitrum Nova is a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution developed by Offchain Labs. An AnyTrust solution, Arbitrum Nova is ideal for gaming, metaverse and SocialFi projects, enabling instant confirmation and $0.01 transactions with minimal trust assumptions.

What is PocketBuff?

PocketBuff is a global GameFi Metaverse platform that offers one-stop blockchain integration services. It was founded by the core members from Longtu subsidiaries and Longtu Korea, a KOSDAQ-listed company.

The PocketBuff team has solid R&D capabilities in the global GameFi sector, with an ample reserve of stirring AAA titles secured. Longtu Korea's signature projects Sword and Magic World and Yulgang Mobile have gained over 10 million fans worldwide upon release. PocketBuff will soon join hands with top-tier game developers for financing, R&D, and publishing via its one-stop GameFi haven while building a global game distribution network with extensive publishing resources and an enormous user base to connect the Web2 and Web3 realms.

Sword and Magic World will be launched exclusively on Arbitrum Nova . As a world-leading MMORPG mobile game featuring flexible combat, the game has already acquired 15 million users in total and a DAU peak of over one million users. Upon official launch, it made it to the top of paid app charts and has remained a top 10 seller for a very long time.

With western fantasy and mythology as its background, the game also integrates elements of the East to build a grand worldview encompassing the main world, the world of gods, and the world of demons. Players will play as elite adventurers, embark on an adventure to conquer gods and demons with friends, and write their own legends of glory and romance.

The game uses real-time light and shadow technology to optimize object and texture rendering with a "full-time scene system," portraying a realistic, dynamic, and stunning world of magic. The system supports 360° panoramic 3D free rotation, with innovative smart view correction features to provide players with the optimal visual experience. The real-time interactive system allows all players to freely trade and join the adventures via the game platform. With realistic 3D scenes, 360° free rotation, and real-time combat gameplay, it puts together a blood-pumping PvP experience for all mobile gamers!

According to PocketBuff, Arbitrum Nova offers several advantages such as its ultra-low gas fees, high-speed transactions confirmed in milliseconds, and scalable technology. PocketBuff believes in the future of L2 and Arbitrum GameFi. As an important blockchain ecosystem of the Metaverse era, Arbitrum is a great fit for large-scale application deployments such as GameFi, SocialFi, and Metaverse. PocketBuff hopes to attract more and better games and applications into the Metaverse era by building stronger ties with Arbitrum.

David Bolger , Gaming at Offchain Labs said: " World . The game has leveraged blockchain technology to improve the gaming experience and will continue to build upon that success with the benefits offered by Arbitrum Nova."We're very excited that PocketBuff is choosing Arbitrum technology to scale Sword and Magic.

PocketBuff is committed to helping tens of thousands of game developers around the world join the Web3 world more efficiently, creating a brand new landscape for free-to-play, play-to-earn, and play-to-own gaming. Its well-designed tokenomic system allows for great game asset liquidity, smooth asset exchange, and effective user empowerment. This will provide all players with an extraordinary gaming experience and better economic value. Moreover, PocketBuff will work closely with top public chains, GameFi project developers, international KOLs, well-known IP owners, and various game guilds to push for prime-quality products for the entire industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pocketbuff-launches-on-arbitrum-nova-to-set-sail-for-prime-quality-gamefi-projects-301795380.html

SOURCE Longtukorea

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/13/c9952.html

RING GAMES' Web3 RPG 'STELLA FANTASY' launched globally today, after a successful ICO and CEX listing

  • Token launchpad achieved goal within just 2 mins
  • Now receiving rave reviews from Early Access Users with high retntion ratio
  • The game finally launched globally today following CEX listing

Ring Games has announced the official global launch of its web3 RPG 'Stella Fantasy' today.

The game garnered attention earlier this year during its SFTY launchpad, a token pre-sale event, which exceeded its target within just 2 minutes and ultimately closed at 375% of its goal. It then went on to be listed on the global cryptocurrency exchange, GATE.IO on April 5th .

Ahead of its grand launch on April 13th , NFT holders were given early access to the game on April 7th , while users who registered for the pre-registration event were able to play the game from April 3rd . Its D+1 Retention index surpassed 80% and D+5 70% and t he game has received high praise for its stunning visuals and gameplay, and is expected to appeal to the traditional Web2 market, as well as web3 gamers.

In addition to the game launch, it was also announced that SFTY is currently scheduled to be listed on another global cryptocurrency exchange, MEXC, starting on April 17th . And even more CEX listing is expected onwards.

Stella Fantasy's social channels, such as Twitter and Discord, have seen a surge in users, with over 40,000 Twitter followers and 50,000 Discord members as of April 11th . The initial user base of 100,000 is expected to grow even larger after the official launch.

Jooho YUN, CEO of Ring Games, expressed gratitude to say, "Thanks for all those who have supported the project so far, and pledged to continue providing high-quality updates to ensure a top-tier web3 gaming experience".

To celebrate the global launch, various events including the 'Global Creator Campaign,' are being held until May, with SFTY airdrops available through cross-promotions with partners, gaming platforms, and communities.

Stella Fantasy aims to build a healthy web3 ecosystem by breaking away from the limitations of early P2E games and offering exordinary game experience. The PC launcher is now available for download on the game's website ( www.stellafantasy.io ).

Website: https://www.stellafantasy.io

Discord: https://discord.gg/stellafantasy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rstellafantasy

YouTube: https://bit.ly/YouTube_stellafantasy

Medium: https://medium.com/@stella_fantasy

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ring-games-web3-rpg-stella-fantasy-launched-globally-today-after-a-successful-ico-and-cex-listing-301796312.html

SOURCE RING GAMES

The First Ever Official League of Legends Champions Korea Digital Collectible - LCK LEGENDARIES Pre-registration NOW OPEN

  • Fans can own and enjoy the legendary moments of the world renowned esports league LCK
  • Pre-registration begins on April 8 , the day of the LCK Spring league finals. Beta service to launch this summer.

League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) chose LEGENDARIES as its first digital collectible business partner for League of Legends global esports on March 31 signing an official IP licensing agreement and announcing that the service will be launched soon. LEGENDARIES, which has high expertise in esports and media content business, plans to launch "LCK LEGENDARIES," a digital collectible service that allows global LCK fans to enjoy League of Legends esports in a completely new way, changing the framework of fandom service via official LCK game clips and IP.

The First Ever Official League of Legends Champions Korea Digital Collectible – LCK LEGENDARIES Pre-registration NOW OPEN!

The digital collectibles launched by LEGENDARIES will include images of players like 'Faker' Sang-hyeok Lee and 'Deft' Hyuk-kyu Kim who are active in the LCK, along with the player's champions and highlight videos. Fans will not only be able to purchase and trade digital collectibles within the LEGENDARIES platform, but also be able to enjoy a whole new fandom experience that goes beyond simply watching the LCK games. On the official LCK LEGENDARIES Discord community, fans can participate in various events such as building their own rosters and teams, and receive rewards for their participation in the community.

LEGENDARIES and LCK will operate the digital collectible service in close collaboration to create a service such as the immediate release of the digital collectible of the best player selected during the match, truly catered to the LCK fans which will include various on and offline viewing experiences provided by LCK. Additionally, LEGENDARIES will collaborate with LCK, esports teams, and pro players, to provide a digital collectibles service with greater online and offline benefits for all the LCK fans. Also, LCK LEGENDARIES Digital Collectibles will support the growth of LCK as 50% of LCK's revenue share will be allocated to LCK teams and the league itself.

Three legendary former players Ambition, Wolf, and CloudTemplar, who played a major role in popularizing the early LCK into a world-class league, are serving as ambassadors for the LCK LEGENDARIES service. They are actively promoting the LCK LEGENDARIES' digital collectible service, garnering increasing interest and reactions from fans.

LEGENDARIES CEO Fred Bae stated, "We plan to focus on providing a whole new digital collectible platform and contributing to the esports league ecosystem by introducing various digital collectibles in collaboration with global blockbuster IP companies, not limited to League of Legends esports."

Fans who pre-register will receive a limited edition special pack that only pre-registration participants can obtain, and they will be the first to receive exclusive news about upcoming events on the LEGENDARIES platform. For more information on pre-registration, check out the LCK LEGENDARIES official pre-registration website: https://lck.legendaries.com .

LEGENDARIES is transforming entertainment fandom services by offering unparalleled esports fandom experiences with the world's top entertainment companies. With extensive experience and knowledge in the newest technologies, games, media content, and entertainment business, LEGENDARIES is establishing a No.1 Digital Collectible platform.

LEGENDARIES also operates a leading webtoon business that produces, distributes, and supplies webtoons of various genres with major domestic partners such as Kakao and Naver and Ridi.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-first-ever-official-league-of-legends-champions-korea-digital-collectible--lck-legendaries-pre-registration-now-open-301796164.html

SOURCE LEGENDARIES

Latest Press Releases

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. announces attendance at CESCO week in Santiago Chile and interest settlement transactions with holders of convertible debentures

SAP Labs India: A Pioneer in Transitioning to Electric Vehicles

MLK Gold Ltd. Provides Name Change Update

Jindalee Resources: Pure-play Lithium Project Helping to Grow North America’s Domestic Supply

×