Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Investing News Network Your trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Fireweed Advances Boundary Zone, Intersecting 57.4 m of 8.4% Zinc, 1.8% Lead, and 51.8 g/t Silver, and 49.9 m of 10.1% Zinc, and 14.4 g/t Silver

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

Beyond Lithium Announces up to 5.11% Li2O at Its Last Resort Pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at Its Bounty Gold Pegmatite from Spodumene Pegmatites Grab Samples at Victory Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Bion Environmental Technologies , Inc. (OTC QB: BNET ), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today that Steve Sands will join Bion's Advisory Group, effective immediately.

Steve most recently served as President of Protein Brands for Performance Foodservice, one of the largest food service distributors in the U.S. He is a highly regarded foodservice industry veteran with over 40 years of experience in all phases of the meat business. His experience and relationships will be invaluable in his role with Bion, where he will advise Bion's CEO to help build a supply chain and marketing strategy for the sustainable beef produced by Bion and its strategic partners.

Steve became CEO of his family-owned Standard Meat Co. in 1979, which then became a leading supplier of steak and ground beef products to Sysco. After it was sold to Meyer Natural Angus, Steve helped build Meyer into the largest natural and organic beef company in the U.S. In 2003, he formed Premium Protein Products, a beef and poultry harvesting and processing company dedicated to high value specialty protein programs. Steve joined Performance Food Group in 2009 as Vice President for Protein and brings to Bion a NYSE-traded public company perspective. He currently holds leadership roles in several professional associations and serves on a number of Boards, including the University of Nebraska Supply Chain Management, Zoetis Food Industry, and Farmers for Soil Health Advisory Boards.

Mr. Sands said, "I am looking forward to working with Bill and the Bion team to help define and build the supply chain needed to deliver truly sustainable beef and other meat products to the marketplace. Bion's technology and production platform, alongside strategic and industry partners, can deliver foundational change to the livestock industry that today faces many challenges, including an evolving consumer base that is and will be increasingly focused on sustainability."

Bill O'Neill said, "As we continue to build our team, I am very excited Steve has chosen to work with us. His experience is top-shelf and the food service industry he knows so well represents a particularly attractive market for premium branded beef. We really value the assets and resources he brings to our team, and we appreciate he believes, as we do, that Bion's technology and strategic partner approach represent a path forward to real economic and environmental sustainability for this industry."

About Bion
Bion's patented third generation technology (Gen3Tech) minimizes environmental impacts of large-scale livestock production, increases its resource and production efficiencies, and will deliver a premium product with a USDA-certified sustainable brand to the consumer. The platform simultaneously prevents pollution to air, water, and soil, while recovering clean water, high-value organic and low-carbon precision fertilizer coproducts, and renewable energy. Bion is focused on developing state-of-the-art indoor cattle feeding operations that will produce truly sustainable premium beef. For more information, see Bion's website at https://bionenviro.com .

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words ‘will', ‘can', ‘look forward (to)', and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

Contact Information:
Craig Scott
SVP, Director of Communications
303-898-4945 direct



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bion Environmental Technologies BNET OTCQB:BNET Tech Investing
BNET
The Conversation (0)
Bion Announces Strategic Alliance with Transparency Wise

Bion Announces Strategic Alliance with Transparency Wise

Bion Environmental Technologies , Inc. (OTC QB: BNET ), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today a Letter of Intent with Transparency Wise, LLC, (TW) of St Petersburg, FL. Bion and TW will work to define a strategic partnership focused on providing their mutual producer partners and supply chain participants with resources and technology to measure, verify, and report regenerative practices and climate-smart impacts.

TW will provide Bion and their producer partners with TW's AgWise.io agricultural data management platform to measure, monitor, report, and quantify livestock production data. Relevant data will be shared with appropriate supply chain stakeholders and, ultimately, with the consumer via the Transparency Wise consumer app. TW will utilize their blockchain integration with IBM Food Trust TM to leverage the integrity of data collected.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Bion's former CEO and Technology Co-inventor Passes

Bion's former CEO and Technology Co-inventor Passes

Bion Environmental Technologies , Inc. (OTC QB: BNET ), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, acknowledged the passing on Saturday of Dominic Bassani, the company's former Chief Executive Officer, after an extended illness. The Bion team extends its condolences and best wishes to the Bassani family.

Mr. Bassani's association with Bion began as a consultant in 2000, with a focus on strategic planning and special projects. In 2006, he assumed the role of CEO. As the driving force behind the development of Bion's second and third generation technologies, his legacy will be pioneering solutions to one of the greatest environmental problems in the world today: the air and water quality impacts from livestock production. He was a co-inventor of Bion's third generation technology platform – our Gen3Tech and patented Ammonia Recovery System – that represents the state-of-the-art in comprehensive waste treatment and nutrient recovery for livestock and other concentrated organic waste streams.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology's Initial Startup Successful - Maintains Controlled Steady-State

Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology's Initial Startup Successful - Maintains Controlled Steady-State

Bion Environmental Technologies , Inc. (OTC QB: BNET ), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced the Ammonia Recovery System at its Fair Oaks commercial scale demonstration facility has achieved and maintained controlled steady-state operations under a variety of conditions. When at steady state, the system produces an ammonium distillate (solution), the base of Bion's nitrogen fertilizer products.

Bion has begun optimizing the system's operating parameters so that it will meet or exceed Bion's economic models for large-scale commercial projects. The Company expects the optimization to take at least four to eight weeks, at which point final design for commercial projects can begin.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Bion's Advanced Waste Treatment Technology Start-Up Yields Positive Early Results

Bion's Advanced Waste Treatment Technology Start-Up Yields Positive Early Results

Bion Environmental Technologies , Inc. (OTC QB: BNET ), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, reports it has completed initial system startup at its Fair Oaks demonstration facility and is very encouraged by early operational results. Bion has already been able to operate the system at 'steady state' for (planned) short run-times, producing purified, concentrated ammonium bicarbonate base liquid distillate from manure digestate.

Bion anticipates it will operate the integrated Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) for the next 3-4 weeks during the current operational phase – processing manure digestate. Steady state operational optimization will continue for at least an additional 8 weeks, to produce repeatable operating data that supports (or surpasses) the existing economic models. Bion will use the optimized operating data to complete the final design of the 15,000-head modules that will make up full-scale projects, that today include Olson Feeders, Dakota Valley Growers, and Ribbonwire Ranch.

The Fair Oaks project will demonstrate the effectiveness of Bion's patented Ammonia Recovery System, the heart of Bion's Gen3Tech platform, at commercial scale. Today, up to 80 percent of the nitrogen in manure waste – most of its fertilizer value – is lost via ammonia emissions. Bion's ARS captures and stabilizes that ammonia, using the carbon dioxide also in the waste stream, to produce liquid organic- and low-carbon water-soluble nitrogen fertilizers that can be precision applied, when and where needed. The ARS upcycles the ammonia nitrogen that would have been lost, creating a new revenue source, while preventing its release to the environment, where today it contributes to nutrient runoff, harmful algae blooms and coastal dead zones, groundwater contamination, and the formation of PM2.5, small inhalable particulate matter that represents a significant human health risk.

To supplement its press releases, Bion will also post periodic updates regarding Fair Oaks progress on its website (full link below) and its social media channels, including Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook (links on Bion's website).

About Bion: Bion's patented 3 rd generation technology (Gen3Tech) dramatically reduces the environmental impacts of large-scale livestock production, increases resource efficiencies by recovering high-value byproducts, and delivers a verified sustainable end product. The platform minimizes air, water, and soil pollution, while recovering low-carbon Climate Smart and organic fertilizer products and renewable energy. Bion is focused on developing the cleanest state-of-the-art cattle feeding operations in the world, that will produce premium beef with a sustainable brand certified by the USDA. For more information, see Bion's website at https://bionenviro.com .

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words 'will', 'anticipate(s)', 'believe(s)', and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. It should be noted it is difficult to accurately predict the startup and optimization of a first-of-its-kind advanced waste treatment technology platform. The timelines discussed are estimates only. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bions-advanced-waste-treatment-technology-start-up-yields-positive-early-results-301901349.html

SOURCE Bion Environmental Technologies , Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Bion Initiates Start Up of Livestock Waste Treatment Technology Demonstration Project

Bion Initiates Start Up of Livestock Waste Treatment Technology Demonstration Project

Bion Environmental Technologies , Inc. (OTC QB: BNET ), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced that it has initiated integrated system startup at its Fair Oaks, Indiana demonstration and optimization facility. The system will allow Bion to demonstrate the effectiveness of its core ammonia recovery technology at commercial scale.

Bion will operate the integrated Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) in 'startup mode' for approximately one week, running liquids to check for pressure integrity and establish baselines. Once the startup phase is complete, the system will begin processing digestate, the manure residual after methane has been extracted through anaerobic digestion. Bion anticipates 3-4 weeks to achieve steady state operations and 4 to 12 weeks to produce repeatable operating data that is consistent with the requirements needed to support the existing economic models.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it has completed the divestiture of Midpoint (see www.midpoint.com ), its cross-border payments and foreign exchange business to the management team, led by Mr David Wong, Expadis and its group of investors (" Midpoint Management "). In consideration for the divestiture, Midpoint Management will assume responsibility for all liabilities and obligations associated with the business as well as operational expenses associated with maintaining its operations.

The divestiture will allow the Company to focus on higher growth technology investments, and is expected to reduce annual net cash outflows by approximately $500,000. The Company is at arms-length from Mr. David Wong, and no finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the divestiture.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

Following the recent announcement of strategic collaboration, with the goal of optimizing the complete life cycle of lithium-ion batteries, RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo"), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic") are pleased to disclose successful results from their lithium-ion battery cathode recycling collaboration.

RecycLiCo's laboratory test results have demonstrated that their recycling process can efficiently treat Nanoramic's innovative NMP-free and PVDF-free electrodes without concern. Notably, Nanoramic's electrodes can be recycled with fewer processing steps compared to conventional PVDF-based electrodes, resulting in energy and resource savings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Dr. James Tansey to Deliver Keynote on the Evolution of the Carbon Markets at the Armchair Trader Investor Event in London, UK

Dr. James Tansey to Deliver Keynote on the Evolution of the Carbon Markets at the Armchair Trader Investor Event in London, UK

Klimat X Developments Inc. (" Klimat X " or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce that CEO and Founder, Dr. James Tansey will present the keynote entitled, 'The Evolution of the Carbon Markets and the Role of Nature Based Solutions to Fight Climate Change' at the Beyond the Channel investor event in London, UK on November 30, 2023 . "It's a pleasure to be chosen to speak in London to the Armchair Trader audience of sophisticated investors. I look forward to presenting a science-based outlook on the carbon markets and the business of financing nature-based solutions on an extraordinary scale to create lasting change." comments Tansey.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Lake Resources NL Chairman's Address AGM

Lake Resources NL Chairman's Address AGM

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - 2023 has been a critical year for Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS: LLKKF ) as we continue to develop one of the world's leading lithium resource projects at Kachi.

David Dickson has put in place a world-class team and driven the company transformation required for a significant resources business to move from exploration and development to construction and project delivery. David will cover this in more detail in his operational update - but key steps on resource and project definition, pilot testing and a bankable DFS with robust project economics are in place.

A stellar achievement for one year.

At the same time the board has undertaken significant steps on corporate governance in the past year. We have undertaken a number of measures, including resetting the board - adding business leaders with the skill sets and experience critical to our business and putting in place a range of committees, all of which are chaired by independent directors. We have established our offices in Houston, enabling us to take advantage of the skillset and talent available in the market.

These are key steps to position Lake Resources for the future.

I am pleased this has been recognised by specialists in the market. There is also more to do as we grow our company, but again these have been significant achievements in board structure and governance in just one year.

It was also a busy and complex year in the context of lithium markets developments.

On the lithium price, it is my firm belief that the bulk commodity price, so often quoted in supplying lithium to China, is not an accurate reflection of the private market (excluding China) that exists between lithium producers and long-term offtakers.

It is in this private market, where security of long-term supplies is being evaluated and here the real price points are being negotiated.

What we do know is that battery manufacturing plants take two to three years to build, yet projects that produce battery-grade lithium carbonate take longer. From the remarks made at earnings announcements over the last few months from major lithium producers, they have forecast delays and cost overruns in these projects.

This places Lake in the key position of bringing on supply in 2027 when supplies will be tight and those long-term private supply contracts will be much sought after.

The outlook for lithium prices is expected to average a little over $US30,000 per metric ton from 2023, according to Morningstar Research. Whilst Benchmark estimates that demand for lithium is expected to more than triple by 2030 to 3.1 million metric tons and outpace supply by nearly 400,000 tons.

I shouldn't miss the opportunity to highlight the ringing endorsement that Exxon Mobil gave to direct lithium extraction technology last week. In line with what we have been saying for many years, Exxon Mobil announced that they will be using conventional oil and gas drilling methods to access lithium rich salt water, and will use direct lithium extraction technology to extract lithium from that salt water. That remaining water will be reinjected into underground reservoirs -a process Lake has proved in one of the world's largest field testings.
The DLE process produces fewer carbon emissions than hard rock mining and requires significantly less land. With DLE being a critical part of the forecast global battery grade lithium carbonate supply in 2030, we are pleased to be part of the future of sustainable lithium supply.

So reflecting on where Lake is now, compared to where it was last year, it has been a year of significant progress.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) (OTCMKTS: LLKKF ) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
CORRECTION: Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

CORRECTION: Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Correction of all tables in the Summary of Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ( TSXV:FWTC ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Lake Resources NL Goldman Sachs Engaged as Financial Adviser for Kachi

Lake Resources NL Goldman Sachs Engaged as Financial Adviser for Kachi

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources ( ASX:LKE ) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS: LLKKF ) announced today that the operating entity of Lake's flagship Kachi lithium brine project ("Kachi") has retained Goldman Sachs as financial adviser in connection with exploring a potential strategic partnership for Kachi.

Lake currently owns 80% of Kachi, and ion exchange DLE technology provider, Lilac Solutions owns a 20% stake. Kachi plans to consider a range of funding alternatives, including, but not limited to, the introduction of a strategic partner, project finance, pre-payments from potential customers, and royalties. In particular, the strategic partner process will enable Kachi to widen the aperture of funding opportunities beyond the current Conditional Framework Agreements.
This approach will allow Kachi to better optimize the economics of its offtake, in accordance with what has been seen in the market over the past year.

"As our Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for Kachi is targeted for completion next month, we are shifting our focus to the strategic delivery of this project", said Lake CEO David Dickson. "With delivery of Phase 1 of our proposed approach to project execution and the construction and delivery of a plant with a total capacity of 25,000 tpa of battery grade lithium carbonate in 2027, Kachi has the potential to be an important contributor to the world's lithium supply, bringing significant environmental benefits compared with other projects that employ hard rock and evaporation ponds."

The process for identifying a strategic partner will begin after the completion of the Phase 1 DFS for Kachi, which is still expected in December 2023. Kachi will look to select a strategic partner that can provide equity capital, as well as assist in mobilizing third-party project financing to fund the development capital expenditures for Kachi.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) (OTCMKTS: LLKKF ) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Freegold Intersects 4.25 g/t Au over 67.1m and 4.09 g/t over 23.9m within 276.5m grading 1.76 g/t Au in the Initial Western Expansion Drilling at Golden Summit

Baselode Energy Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on December 4th

Heritage Mining's Contact Bay: Two Large Ni-Cu-PGE Mafic-Ultramafic Intrusives

Related News

Gold Investing

Freegold Intersects 4.25 g/t Au over 67.1m and 4.09 g/t over 23.9m within 276.5m grading 1.76 g/t Au in the Initial Western Expansion Drilling at Golden Summit

Energy Investing

Baselode Energy Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference on December 4th

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining's Contact Bay: Two Large Ni-Cu-PGE Mafic-Ultramafic Intrusives

Energy Investing

Cosa Acquires the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Resources Files Supporting Documentation For Exploitation Licence For The IBW Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

×