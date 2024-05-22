Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Bion Gives Company Update

Bion Gives Company Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, gave the following company update:

We have faced several challenges in the last year that began with the construction delays at Fair Oaks and were complicated by ongoing management transition issues (resulting from the passing of our long-term CEO/COO). As a result, we have been unable to raise sufficient capital through our traditional retail sources. We are exploring all strategic options to raise capital and propel the company forward.  We knew that building a team and platform to commercialize our technology would require substantial strategic investment.  We are optimistic about our ongoing conversations with potential clean energy, utility, and agriculture partners, and we have begun raising capital with existing shareholders to fund near-term requirements.

We are restarting operations at Fair Oaks, where we intend to complete several initiatives over the next few weeks before we begin third-party engineering. The demonstration of our ammonia recovery system at Fair Oaks has exceeded expectations and we are very enthusiastic about its performance.

Other than our financial challenges, which have been apparent for several months (and we are confident will be addressed), we are not aware of any event or news that would cause our recent market activity. Unusual activity began at the end of October 2023 and has continued to this date. It should be noted that Bion has a legacy shareholder base, including some larger blocks purchased by investors that have since passed away and the shares distributed to their heirs.

Stand-Alone Ammonia Solution

The new patent announced in January 2024 extended the coverage of our Ammonia Recovery System (ARS – our core technology) beyond animal waste, to include industrial and municipal waste streams. We believe there is an opportunity to use the ARS as a stand-alone ammonia control solution for some facilities that produce biogas/Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). We believe this opportunity could put Bion on a path to revenues much more quickly than our beef projects. We are currently evaluating opportunities in this space.

Ammonia has always been Bion's primary focus, as evidenced by our patents. We developed the ARS to recover the ammonia produced when anaerobic digestion (AD) is used to generate biogas from animal waste, and that biogas is upgraded to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). However, the patent (and technology) covers anaerobic digestion of any organic waste stream, such as food, food processing, municipal wastewater, and slaughter/packing waste. These industrial sources are required to treat their waste streams to reduce ammonia and other nutrients.

We are confident some AD/RNG waste streams will meet a preferred profile, a ‘sweet spot', where Bion's ARS can provide the best ammonia control solution available. Clean fuels production in the US is projected to experience double digit growth over the next several years, which will require ammonia control solutions for regulated industrial and municipal AD facilities. EPA is currently tightening discharge requirements for the largest slaughter/packing facilities. We think the push from the energy and financial industries to expand the biogas supply chain will provide Bion with a unique opportunity to deploy our technology and help those partners secure that supply.

In recent months, ammonia from livestock manure waste has come under increasing scrutiny. States like Michigan, Minnesota, and Arkansas have joined California, Washington, and Oregon, as well as the EPA, in expressing concerns about air and water pollution caused by ammonia from livestock waste and anaerobic digestion of that waste. It is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the PM2.5 (smog), toxic algae blooms, and groundwater contamination, that have elevated a pollution problem into significant health risks.

We have also identified AD of animal waste in the European Union as another stand-alone opportunity. While not regulated in the US, agricultural ammonia is closely monitored and regulated in the EU. Bion is currently in discussions regarding a planned regional digester for dairy waste in Ireland, and we believe there will be additional opportunities there, as well as UK poultry, and swine in the Netherlands.

Sustainable Beef

We are establishing relationships with stakeholders throughout the beef value chain, as well as potential strategic partners for RNG, fertilizer, and solar.  Further, we are in ongoing discussions with a large cattle feeder in Montana that could become a fourth project in our pipeline, and potentially our initial beef project. At this time, we are seeking distribution partner(s) to provide the offtake agreements that will be required to finance and commence beef projects.

We believe our sustainable beef opportunity represents a compelling opportunity for an RNG developer. While many large US dairies are already equipped with AD, there are virtually none in beef, with more animals and larger scale. Bion's projects offer unique access to RNG from beef waste, without water quality concerns. We think Bion's sustainable beef projects will be an attractive opportunity for clean fuels developers seeking to expand RNG supply. We intend to identify a strategic partner in this space.

About Bion

Bion's patented core technology captures, stabilizes, and upcycles ammonia produced during the anaerobic digestion of organic waste streams to produce Renewable Natural Gas. The ammonia recovery system produces clean water and high-value organic and low-carbon precision fertilizers from the waste stream.  It supports our Gen3Tech platform that will minimize the environmental impacts of large-scale livestock production, improve resource and production efficiencies, and drive premium pricing with a USDA-certified sustainable brand. Bion is focused on developing state-of-the-art indoor cattle feeding operations and providing ammonia solutions to the fast-growing clean fuels industry.

For more, see Bion's website at https://bionenviro.com .

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words ‘will', ‘believe', ‘(are) confident' and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. It should be noted it is difficult to accurately predict the startup and optimization of a first-of-its-kind advanced waste treatment technology platform. The timelines discussed are estimates only.  These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

Contact Information:

Craig Scott
SVP, Director of Communications
(406) 281-8178 direct


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bion Environmental TechnologiesBNETOTCQB:BNETTech Investing
BNET
The Conversation (0)
Bion Announces Voluntary Share Surrender

Bion Announces Voluntary Share Surrender

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced that several of its largest shareholders have agreed to return up to 30 percent of their holdings to the company for cancellation.

Heirs of Dominic Bassani, Bion's former CEO and largest shareholder who passed in November, will return approximately 20 percent before the Company's June 30, 2024, fiscal year end, with another 10 percent upon Bion meeting funding milestones that are consistent with the company's growth objectives. Mark Smith, Bion's current President, who is transitioning to retirement during this year, will return approximately 30 percent of his holdings over the next month.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced it has applied to the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for an OMRI listing for its liquid 10-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer that is produced from livestock waste.

Bion's fertilizer – ammonium bicarbonate – is a stable, readily available source of nitrogen that is upcycled in a patented process from the reactive ammonia in livestock and other organic waste streams. In 2020, Bion received an OMRI listing for its initial product, a 0.5 percent ammonium bicarbonate solution. Bion is also preparing an application to the California Department of Food Agriculture (CDFA) for a 6-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer product; CDFA organic certification will expand the markets for Bion's fertilizer products.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion's New Patent Expands Coverage to Industrial and Municipal Waste Streams

Bion's New Patent Expands Coverage to Industrial and Municipal Waste Streams

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, was issued a new patent that broadens its Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) claims to include industrial and municipal wastewater streams.

Bion's ARS was developed to recover the volatile ammonia in livestock waste streams, with a focus on the discharge from an anaerobic digester (AD), where biogas is produced. Bion just optimized the ARS at its Fair Oaks facility for the final design process for full-scale animal waste systems. With this fifth patent, Bion's IP now covers organic waste streams from industrial and municipal sources, as well.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology Optimization Moves to Final Design

Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology Optimization Moves to Final Design

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced it has achieved key objectives in the optimization of its Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) at the company's commercial-scale demonstration facility in Fair Oaks, Indiana. Bion will now begin the final design process for full-scale systems.

Bion's ARS produces premium fertilizer products from the volatile ammonia in livestock waste. Final economic and energy efficiency models will be validated during the final design process, which should be completed in the first quarter of 2024. Bion will engage an engineering firm to prepare a third-party evaluation of the ARS. Operating results to date at Fair Oaks indicate ARS performance will exceed initial expectations for ammonia recovery and economics.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Senior Agronomy Executive Chris Cook Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Senior Agronomy Executive Chris Cook Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today that Chris Cook will join Bion's Advisory Group, where he will provide his expertise on agronomy, crop production, and fertilizers.

Chris brings almost 30 years of experience in production agronomy to Bion, the last decade in leadership roles with Syngenta, focused on business strategy, profitable sales growth, stakeholder relations and business development. Syngenta AG, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is an agricultural science and technology provider, in particular seeds, crop protection products, biologicals, and digital agricultural solutions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports Q1 2024 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports Q1 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta May 22, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C0) (the "Company" or "Carbon Done Right"), a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, is providing a bi-weekly status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203-Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

As previously announced on April 30, 2024, the Company applied for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") due to a delay in the filing of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certification of annual filings (collectively, the "Filings"). The MCTO was granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on April 30, 2024, and the Company continues to work diligently with its auditors and expects to file the Filings as soon as possible, and in any event no later than May 31, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (" FWTC ") (TSXV:FWTC) and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. (the " FMAC ") (TSXV: FMAC.P) are pleased to announce they have entered into a letter of intent (the " LOI ") dated May 13, 2024, which outlines the general terms and conditions of a proposed business combination, by way of an amalgamation, arrangement, or other similar form of transaction, which will result in FMAC becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of FWTC or otherwise combining its corporate existence with that of FWTC (the " Transaction "). FWTC, after completion of the Transaction, is referred to as the " Resulting Issuer

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Successful Lightning Network Infrastructure Setup

Bitcoin Well Announces Successful Lightning Network Infrastructure Setup

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta May 7, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that it has successfully set up the required independent Bitcoin Lightning Network infrastructure to enable customer payments via the Lightning Network and route third party payments through the Lightning  node ecosystem.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Kachi Power Supply

Lake Resources NL Kachi Power Supply

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the next milestone for the Kachi lithium brine project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina, having today signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with YPF Luz, a leading Argentine sustainable electric power generation company.

Under the LOI, Lake and YPF Luz will engage in exclusive non-binding discussions to evaluate and negotiate agreements relating to:

- The construction of the high voltage line by YPF Luz for power capacity for Kachi

- Delivery of the power supply by YPF Luz for Kachi

To support the power solution and create a binding commercial agreement, YPF Luz will perform the Front-End Engineering Design ("FEED") work for the proposed power delivery system. The FEED will be progressed through the remainder of 2024.

"After running a thorough process for the Kachi power solution, we are very pleased to enter into exclusive negotiations with YPF Luz," David Dickson, CEO of Lake, said.

"Establishing the delivery of a power solution for Kachi is a critical milestone for the development of this Project.

"We look forward to working together with YPF Luz, which has demonstrated expertise in bringing power to remote areas of Argentina and shares our commitment to sustainability.

"Both federal and state governments in Argentina are keen to see the responsible development of lithium exports to help with Argentina's balance of payments and foreign reserves, and getting power into the resource-rich provinces is a key part of this," Mr. Dickson said.

YPF Luz is co-owned by YPF, Argentina's largest energy company, and General Electric ("GE"), a global diversified industrial company. With a focus on renewable energy and social and environmental sustainability, YPF Luz is now the third largest generator of power in Argentina.

The signing of the LOI continues Lake's momentum following:

- The successful Equity Placement and Share Purchase Plan which strengthened Lake's balance sheet by providing additional working capital and financial flexibility to complete the strategic partner process ("the Process")

- The outreach to a wide array of potential strategic partners including car and battery manufacturers, lithium producers, oil and gas companies, sovereign wealth funds and private equity. The Process is expected to conclude in the second half of the year (2H CY24).

- Submission of the Production Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") for Kachi Phase One to the Catamarca Mining Authority. This is an important milestone for Kachi, and the culmination of extensive field work and community engagement completed over the past three years.

"We are also pleased with the strong institutional support we received during the recent capital raising, demonstrating their appreciation for our track record of delivering on our milestones, as well as their recognition of Kachi as a world class resource and globally significant project," Mr. Dickson said.

To view the latest Investor Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/DSYO1GSD



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Announces Delay in Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Announces Delay in Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C0) (the "Company" or "Carbon Done Right"), a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, announces that it has not met the filing date for filing of the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively, the "Documents"):

  • the Company's Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, as required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102");

  • the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and

  • certificates of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company relating to such audited annual financial statements as required by National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

The Company's filing of the Documents has been delayed as both management and the Company's external auditors agreed that additional information and analysis is necessary in order to complete the preparation and audit of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The additional information and analysis relates to determination of the fair value related to our carbon credit streaming agreements. The Company expects to file the Documents by May 31, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

Xerox Welcomes Six New Members to its Board of Directors

Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Canuc Announces Natural Gas Production Workover in West Texas

Related News

Platinum Investing

SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

Base Metals Investing

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Significant Results from Two Additional Exploration New Targets Electra and Maia at PCH Project

Silver Investing

Silver Tiger Intersects 1.0 Metre of 12,851.5 G/T Silver Equivalent Within 16.0 Metres of 875.6 G/T Silver Equivalent in the Tigre Vein and Keel Zone

×