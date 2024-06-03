Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Cleo Diagnostics

COV:AU

Hempalta

HEMP:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Bion Announces Changes in Leadership and Approach

Bion Announces Changes in Leadership and Approach

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced several leadership changes as it refocuses on execution and commencing project development.

Bion has accepted the resignation of Bill O'Neill, its Chief Executive Officer, which became effective on June 1. Mr. O'Neill is departing to pursue other interests. He will work with Bion management through the end of June to help ensure a smooth transition. Mr. O'Neill's resignation from Bion's Board of Directors was also accepted.

Greg Schoener has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer on an interim basis, effective June 1. He has also joined Bion's Board of Directors. Mr. Schoener is a successful business owner and operator, serving the construction industry in Houston, Texas. He brings broad business management experience, with an emphasis on mission-focused execution and accountability. Greg has been a Bion shareholder since late-2020.

Craig Scott has joined the Company's Board of Directors, effective June 1. Craig has served Bion in several senior positions, dating back to 1996. Along with his current duties, Mr. Scott will assume a broader management role for Bion, including business development.

Mark Smith, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Bion's President and counsel, was slated to retire at the end of June 2024. Mr. Smith has agreed to continue to perform his duties for the time being to assist Bion in its transition. The remainder of Bion's Board members, Bill Rupp, Salvatore Zizza, Ed Schafer, and Jon Northrop will also continue in their roles. More additions to the team and Board can be expected.

Bion is focused on its capital needs and completing third-party engineering of the Ammonia Recovery System at Fair Oaks. Bion continues to pursue its sustainable beef opportunity and expects to identify and commence a project in the near term. Bion believes the ARS can provide cost-effective ‘standalone' ammonia control for anaerobic digestion (AD) of concentrated industrial organic waste streams. We are especially focused on meat packing/slaughter waste, which is similar to the animal manure waste stream for which the technology was developed. US EPA has proposed tougher discharge standards for the packing/slaughter industry.

Craig Scott stated, "We welcome Greg and his experience to the team. We think his strong and thoughtful leadership, along with his perspective as a major shareholder, are just what we need to navigate the challenges we face today and the opportunities in front of us."

Greg Schoener stated, "I'm excited by the challenge and the opportunity to help Bion live up to its enormous potential. We're going to start by establishing a culture of budget and fiscal responsibility, execution, and accountability. We're not changing direction, just our path. We're getting back on the one that made sense to me when I invested in 2020: focus on development of the first project. Worry about the next one, or multiple projects, once we've accomplished that."

About Bion Bion's patented core technology captures, stabilizes, and upcycles ammonia produced during the anaerobic digestion of organic waste streams to produce Renewable Natural Gas. The ammonia recovery system produces clean water and high-value organic and low-carbon precision fertilizers from the waste stream. It supports our Gen3Tech platform that will minimize the environmental impacts of large-scale livestock production, improve resource and production efficiencies, and drive premium pricing with a USDA-certified sustainable brand. Bion is focused on developing state-of-the-art indoor cattle feeding operations and providing ammonia solutions to the fast-growing clean fuels industry. For more, see Bion's website at https://bionenviro.com .

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words ‘will', ‘believe', ‘expect' and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. It should be noted it is difficult to accurately predict the startup and optimization of a first-of-its-kind advanced waste treatment technology platform. The timelines discussed are estimates only. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes.

Contact Information:

Craig Scott
SVP, Head of Business Development
(406) 281-8178 direct



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bion Environmental TechnologiesBNETOTCQB:BNETTech Investing
BNET
The Conversation (0)
Bion Gives Company Update

Bion Gives Company Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, gave the following company update:

We have faced several challenges in the last year that began with the construction delays at Fair Oaks and were complicated by ongoing management transition issues (resulting from the passing of our long-term CEO/COO). As a result, we have been unable to raise sufficient capital through our traditional retail sources. We are exploring all strategic options to raise capital and propel the company forward.  We knew that building a team and platform to commercialize our technology would require substantial strategic investment.  We are optimistic about our ongoing conversations with potential clean energy, utility, and agriculture partners, and we have begun raising capital with existing shareholders to fund near-term requirements.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion Announces Voluntary Share Surrender

Bion Announces Voluntary Share Surrender

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced that several of its largest shareholders have agreed to return up to 30 percent of their holdings to the company for cancellation.

Heirs of Dominic Bassani, Bion's former CEO and largest shareholder who passed in November, will return approximately 20 percent before the Company's June 30, 2024, fiscal year end, with another 10 percent upon Bion meeting funding milestones that are consistent with the company's growth objectives. Mark Smith, Bion's current President, who is transitioning to retirement during this year, will return approximately 30 percent of his holdings over the next month.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced it has applied to the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for an OMRI listing for its liquid 10-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer that is produced from livestock waste.

Bion's fertilizer – ammonium bicarbonate – is a stable, readily available source of nitrogen that is upcycled in a patented process from the reactive ammonia in livestock and other organic waste streams. In 2020, Bion received an OMRI listing for its initial product, a 0.5 percent ammonium bicarbonate solution. Bion is also preparing an application to the California Department of Food Agriculture (CDFA) for a 6-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer product; CDFA organic certification will expand the markets for Bion's fertilizer products.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion's New Patent Expands Coverage to Industrial and Municipal Waste Streams

Bion's New Patent Expands Coverage to Industrial and Municipal Waste Streams

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, was issued a new patent that broadens its Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) claims to include industrial and municipal wastewater streams.

Bion's ARS was developed to recover the volatile ammonia in livestock waste streams, with a focus on the discharge from an anaerobic digester (AD), where biogas is produced. Bion just optimized the ARS at its Fair Oaks facility for the final design process for full-scale animal waste systems. With this fifth patent, Bion's IP now covers organic waste streams from industrial and municipal sources, as well.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology Optimization Moves to Final Design

Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology Optimization Moves to Final Design

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced it has achieved key objectives in the optimization of its Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) at the company's commercial-scale demonstration facility in Fair Oaks, Indiana. Bion will now begin the final design process for full-scale systems.

Bion's ARS produces premium fertilizer products from the volatile ammonia in livestock waste. Final economic and energy efficiency models will be validated during the final design process, which should be completed in the first quarter of 2024. Bion will engage an engineering firm to prepare a third-party evaluation of the ARS. Operating results to date at Fair Oaks indicate ARS performance will exceed initial expectations for ammonia recovery and economics.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Update on Status of AIM Listing and Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Update on Status of AIM Listing and Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C0) (the "Company" or "Carbon Done Right"), a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, is providing a bi-weekly status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203-Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

As previously announced, the Company made an application for listing of its common shares on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market (the "AIM Admission"). It is expected that the AIM Admission will be completed by June 30, 2024, subject to receipt of the necessary approvals from the LSE.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Commercial Update

Forward Water Technologies Announces Commercial Update

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces today a commercial update based on enquiries received since its press release of March 20, 2024. With respect to the opportunities currently being pursued by Forward Water to develop direct lithium extraction projects, the Company estimates that should commercial scale plants be built incorporating FWTC's process technology, each plant could represent approximately US$25 million of revenue to FWTC. This estimate is based on information and specifications provided by an array of parties that have engaged with FWTC to date. Revenue from each plant would be recognized over approximately 36 months but exact amounts and timelines will vary

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Equity Incentive Awards

NorthStar Gaming Announces Equity Incentive Awards

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of equity incentive awards in the form of stock options and deferred share units ("DSUs") pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan").

Stock Options

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LQWD Technologies and Bitcoin Well Announce Lightning Node Collaboration

LQWD Technologies and Bitcoin Well Announce Lightning Node Collaboration

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - May 30 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW ) ; ( OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a Bitcoin Lightning Network channel collaboration whereby LQWD (TSXV: LQWD ) ; ( OTCQB: LQWDF), a leading Lightning Network infrastructure and liquidity provider will point Lightning Network liquidity to the Bitcoin Well Lightning Node to support routing Bitcoin Well customer payments.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

Newly public AgTech Company shares initial financial reporting and details acquisition of controlling interest in global Industrial Hemp Carbon Credits platform

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) (formerly Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd.) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") has released its financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024. Hempalta's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 are available on www.sedarplus.ca.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Launches Lightning Network Payments for Canadian Customers

Bitcoin Well Launches Lightning Network Payments for Canadian Customers

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta May 28 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, has enabled customer payments via the Lightning Network in Canada. This new feature will enable customers to instantly sell bitcoin via the Lightning Network from any personal Lightning Wallet.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Novo Nordisk launches national Wegovy® campaign, Power of Wegovy®

Precigen Announces Groundbreaking Pivotal Study Data for PRGN-2012 in Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis in Which More than Half of Patients Achieved Complete Response

Aeterna Zentaris and Ceapro Complete Merger Transaction

Related News

Platinum Investing

Lithium Ionic Announces $15M Premium to Market Private Placement With Strategic Shareholders

Base Metals Investing

Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

Precious Metals Investing

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ACQUIRES NEW TITLES IN THE SEGOVIA REGION

Gold Investing

G2 drills 46.5 m @ 1.1 g/t Au at NW OKO Discovery

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

×