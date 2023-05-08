CleanTech Lithium PLC Final Results

Siren Gold Limited

First Hole At Auld Creek Intersects 20.8m @ 12.0g/t AuEq

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an exploration update following assay results from its first drillhole at the Auld Creek Prospect.

Highlights

  • Siren’s first drillhole ACDDH004 at the Auld Creek prospect intersected both the Fraternal and Bonanza Shoots.
    • The Fraternal Shoot intersected 20.8m at 5.9g/t Au, 2.6% Sb for 12.0g/t AuEq from 116.2m,including 4.6m @ 10.7g/t Au, 3.9% Sb for 19.9g/t AuEq.
    • The Bonanza Shoot intersected 3.5m @ 4.3g/t Au from 53.3m.
  • Results confirm historic drillholes that include;
    • 35m @ 4.1g/t Au, 2.9% Sb or 35m @ 11.0g/t AuEq,
    • 6m @ 4.1g/t Au, 4.1%Sb or 6m @13.8g/t AuEq, and
    • 7m @ 3.0g/t Au, 3.2% Sb or 7m @ 10.6g/t AuEq.
  • Assay results for the second hole ACDDH005 are still pending.
  • The thickness and consistency of the first hole at Auld Creek is very encouraging and consistent with recent trench results and historical drillholes.
Executive Chairman Brian Rodan commented:

“As previously reported, Siren was particularly excited about the type of mineralisation evident in the first drillhole at Auld Creek. We are very pleased to report that the assays confirm the presence of consistent high-grade gold and antimony mineralisation across the entire Fraternal intercept. AXDDH005 also intersected a broad zone of mineralisation, with assays pending. Drilling is continuing, with updated results to be provided to the market over the coming weeks”.

Figure 1. Stibnite (black) cemented host rock breccia from ACDDH004 at 131.4 to 131.8m that assayed 6.7g/t Au, 20.9% Sb for 56.0g/t AuEq.

Background

The Auld Creek Prospect is contained within Siren’s Golden Point exploration permit and is situated between the highly productive Globe Progress mine, which historically produced 418koz @ 12.2g/t Au, and the Crushington group of mines that produced 515koz @ 16.3g/t Au. More recently OceanaGold (OGL) mined an open pit and extracted an additional 600koz of gold from lower grade remnant mineralisation around the historic Globe Progress mine. Collectively these mines produced 1.6Moz at 10g/t Au.

The Auld Creek Prospect represents high-grade gold-antimony (Sb) mineralisation that was potentially offset to the west, along NE-SE trending faults between Globe Progress and Crushington. Siren has recently acquired the Cumberland exploration permit that was part of the Globe Progress mining permit. Siren now holds the ground immediately to the north (Auld Creek) and south of the Globe Progress mine.

The gold-antimony mineralisation extends from Auld Creek south through Globe Progress and the Cumberland prospects and on to Big River, a strike length of 12kms with 9kms in Siren’s permits and the remaining 3kms in the Globe Progress reserve area.


Click here for the full ASX Release

Gander Gold (CSE:GAND)

Gander Gold Expands Golden Horseshoe Zone at Mount Peyton Project


gold bar, stock chart

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Takes Off After Fed Hike, Mexico Adds New Mining Law

The gold price fell below the US$1,980 per ounce mark in the first half of this week, but it didn't stay there for long.

The yellow metal was on the rise again mid-week, reacting to the news out of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting, which ran from Tuesday (May 2) to Wednesday (May 3). The central bank was widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points, and that's exactly what it did — the target federal funds rate now ranges from 5 to 5.25 percent.

Gold tends to perform better when interest rates are low, not when they're high, but the Fed's commentary is also important to consider — experts have latched on to the fact that its post-meeting press release includes wording similar to the language it used when it stopped hiking rates in 2006. Expectations for a pause in mid-June are now running high.

White Gold CEO David D'Onofrio

Yukon Could Be Canada’s Next Major Gold Camp, White Gold CEO Says

White Gold (TSXV:WGO) has increased its resource estimate by 41 percent at its flagship White Gold project, located in Yukon's White Gold district, which the company’s CEO, David D'Onofrio, says is one of Canada’s next major gold camps.

“We're really thrilled to have announced the achievement of a major milestone for our company,” D’Onofrio said. "We’ve updated the mineral resource estimate for our flagship White Gold project … that includes 1.15 million ounces indicated at about 2.23 grams (per metric ton), and 950,000 ounces in the inferred category.

"Altogether, this is about 2.1 million ounces of very excellent grade," he continued. "It's primarily open pittable. It's an excellent jurisdiction, and in an area that is emerging to be what I think is one of Canada's next major gold camps.”

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Solid Start to 2023

Designated News Release
FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

"Wheaton's high-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets delivered a solid performance to start the year, resulting in revenue of $214 million and robust cash operating margins," said Randy Smallwood President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "First quarter production was ahead of Company expectations, and as we continue to see positive developments at a number of our key assets including Salobo and Constancia, we expect to see significant production growth throughout 2023, culminating in a strong second half of the year. Notably, implicit in our five-year annual average production guidance, is an impressive organic growth profile of over 40%, with two-thirds coming from assets already in operation. In addition, our corporate development team remains exceptionally busy evaluating new opportunities, and as always, Wheaton is focused on ensuring our growth is both accretive and sustainable for all of our stakeholders."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×