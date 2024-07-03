Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Firetail Resources

Firetail Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Firetail Resources Limited (Firetail or the Company) (ASX:FTL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Glenn Poole as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, to be effective from 8 July 2024.

  • Experienced exploration & mining geologist Glenn Poole to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer from 8 July 2024.
  • Prior appointments include Northern Star (ASX:NST), Greenstone Resources (ASX:GSR), Firefly Resources (ASX:FFR; now ASX:SPR)
  • On commencement, Glenn to assume all responsibilities with respect to planning the maiden exploration program at the York Harbour Copper Zinc Silver Project in Newfoundland, Canada, including:
    • First property wide EM Survey to be conducted at York Harbour (est. Aug)
    • Property wide LiDAR Survey (est. Aug)
    • Field based reconnissance mapping and sampling (est. August to Sept)
    • Review of recent and historical drill core (underway)
    • Planning of Initial drill program (est. Aug/Sept), including submission of plan to expand current permitted drilling locations
  • Firetail to greatly benefit from Glenn’s wealth of expertise going forward.
Glenn brings a wealth of experience as a technical geologist and a proven track record in developing and rejuvenating mineral assets with numerous ASX listed companies. Most recently, Glenn was Technical Director and Chief Geologist at Greenstone Resources (ASX:GSR) prior to the merger with Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ). During his time, Glenn delivered significant increases in resources to the Coolgardie Gold and Norseman base metal Projects. Prior to this, he was technical lead for Firefly Resources and developed the maiden resources for the Yalgoo Project prior to the merger with Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR). Glenn has also held senior positions within Northern Star (ASX:NST) and Superior Gold (TSX- V).

Glenn’s combination of advanced technical and corporate experience will expedite the exploration and development of the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project in Newfoundland and Labrador. Mr. Poole will also be managing Firetail’s existing portfolio including its Peruvian copper assets and the Australian mineral assets. Glenn holds a BSc in Geology from the University of Otago and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from La Trobe University.

The key terms of Mr. Poole’s employment are detailed in Annexure 1.

Incoming Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Poole, commented:

“It is an honour and pleasure to have the support of the board in assuming the role of CEO within the Firetail team. The existing asset base, along with the pending York Harbour acquisition is an enviable portfolio of future facing metals, located in some of the best operating jurisdictions.”

“These assets, backed by a highly regarded board and technical support team, provide a robust platform to unlock significant potential for the Company and generate value for shareholders.”

“I look forward to expediting the exploration efforts across the York Harbour Project. York Harbour has both existing substantial drill intercepts requiring follow up, and large scale prospectivity which has never been evaluated. These high impact programs are only the first steps in the process that l will lead to unlock the potential of this Project and wider portfolio.”

Executive Chairman, Brett Grosvenor, commented:

"Glenn will bring valuable technical and management expertise to Firetail that is complementary to the Company’s strong portfolio of assets. With the pending closure of the York Harbour deal, it has enabled Firetail to attract strong talent like Glenn to reinforce our team and lead Firetail into its next phase.

The Board is excited to welcome Glenn and we are very confident in his ability to progress these projects and ultimately, unlock value for our shareholders.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Firetail Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

FTL:AU
Firetail Resources
Firetail Resources

Firetail Resources

×