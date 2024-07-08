Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ero Copper to Release Second Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results on August 1, 2024

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its second quarter 2024 operating and financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, August 2, 2024 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Friday, August 2, 2024
Time: 11:30am Eastern Time (8:30am Pacific Time)
Dial In: Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-844-763-8274, International: +1-647-484-8814
Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call or pre-register using this link to bypass the live operator queue
Webcast: To access the webcast, click here
Replay: Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658, International: +1-412-317-0088
For country-specific dial-in numbers, click here
Replay Passcode: 6135252

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero is a high-margin, high-growth, low carbon-intensity copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"), 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. ("NX Gold") which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/ and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov) . The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ERO".

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Courtney Lynn, SVP, Corporate Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability (604) 335-7504
info@erocopper.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Resource Investing

Resource Big News Roundup: Nevada Copper Files Pumpkin Hollow Open Pit Pre-Feasibility Study; Orsu Metals Announces a Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource at Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia; Blue Sky Uranium Files NI 43-101 Report for the First Preliminary Economic Assessment at Amarillo Grande

This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose over the course of the week led by recent gains in the oil and gas industry. Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED), Ero Copper Corp. (TSX:ERO) and Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) led the index in gains. On Thursday, the index rose 68.57 points to 16,612.81 at the end of the day. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, continued its trend from last week and steadily dropped.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper Strengthens Management and Leadership Team

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") Interra Copper is pleased to announce the following additions and changes to the management and leadership team.

Interra appoints Brian Thurston, PGeo. to the Board of directors and as CEO, effective July 1st. Brian holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Thurston has over 32 years' geological experience working on projects from grass roots to feasibility level including in North and South America, Africa and India. As Country Manager he was instrumental in the initial exploration, land acquisition and development of Aurelian Resources in Ecuador which was acquired in 2008 by Kinross for $1.2B. In 2004, Mr. Thurston transitioned from geologist to corporate positions and has founded several public companies and held positions of director and officer, as well as served on multiple committees including audit and corporate governance. Mr. Thurston was President and CEO of Lion Energy Corp. from 2007 to 2011 before takeover was successfully completed by Lundin's Africa Oil Corp.

Keep reading...Show less
Firetail Resources

Firetail Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Firetail Resources Limited (Firetail or the Company) (ASX:FTL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Glenn Poole as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, to be effective from 8 July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars getting larger as price chart with arrow goes higher.

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Copper is the third most-used metal in the world, and experts believe demand for this important commodity is set to rise in the coming years. At the same time, the supply situation is expected to tighten up.

For that reason, market watchers may be asking, “When will copper go up?” The general consensus is that while prices may not break out in the near term, they will rise once the market truly starts to enter a deficit.

In Q2 2024, copper prices swung upwards more quickly than anticipated. The Comex price climbed as high as US$5.20 per pound, or US$11,464 per metric ton, a new all-time high, and the LME three month price set an all-time high of US$11,104 per metric ton the same day. They have since pulled back as of June, but the fundamentals remain.

Keep reading...Show less
Coil of copper wire.

Boosting North America's Copper Supply

Copper has a huge role to play in both electrification and the global energy transition — and at our current level of production, demand will soon outpace supply.

The current global supply dynamic exacerbates this problem. According to S&P Global, copper production is more concentrated than oil. Chile is currently the world's largest copper producer, producing roughly 5 million metric tons (MT) of the metal in 2023. Peru, the second largest producer, produced only 2.6 million MT, while Australia was in third place with 810,000 MT. Chile and Peru account for 38 percent of world copper production.

This current supply landscape is unsustainable. Diversifying global supply chains for copper production is necessary to meet the increasing demand. North American governments recognized this issue. They implemented policies and incentives to boost domestic supply.

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper CEO Gordon Neal.

World Copper’s Zonia Project Well Placed for Copper's "Paradigm Shift," CEO Says

Amid the looming copper deficit, World Copper (TSXV:WCU) CEO Gordon Neal believes the market needs to look at more nimble operations, like the company’s Zonia copper oxide project in Arizona, US, for a less expensive and faster path to production.

Neal first explained the problem with the large sulfide deposits major copper companies are developing.

"The majors are spending billions of dollars to put these into production. The average is probably anywhere between $2 billion to $6 billion, some even $10 billion. And the timeline to get them into production is anywhere between eight to 12 years for permitting," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Potential Extension to 8 Mile Dam Gold Deposit Outlined by IP Survey at Gidji JV

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Induced Polarisation (IP) surveys have upgraded the high-priority “8-Mile” Target within the Company’s 80%-owned Gidji JV Project and adjacent to Northern Star Resources Limited’s 313koz “8 Mile Dam” gold deposit.

Keep reading...Show less

×