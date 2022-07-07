Resource News Investing News

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that EMP subsidiary company Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL") has now commenced the re-entry of wellbore 13108-07-014-11W2 (the "Well') to test the Well for lithium concentrations. The Well is located in the Tyvan area of Southeast Saskatchewan within a half mile of HCL's existing properties.

A multi-zone perforation test is being performed, testing the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the target Duperow zone. The Duperow zone is the same zone that confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Mansur area, which is approximately 50km SW of the Well.  The follow up flow test of the Mansur test well indicated the potential for future development of a dual layer lithium brine project with high flow rates and brine concentrations in the 85.0 to 96.3 mg/l range.  Vertical wellbore development of the lower Duperow zone with 85.0 mg/l zone is viable due to the high flow rates in that zone.

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP, commented, "We are pleased to be underway with testing this new well. Our strategy of low-cost acquisition and re-entry of existing well bores continues to be successful. This new well is located in a completely separate area from our successful test well at Mansur and we are confident this will be a significant addition to our growing lithium resource.  The existing infrastructure within our permit areas and the Government of Saskatchewan's support for critical minerals projects presents many distinct advantages allowing us to be optimistic for a quick to production scenario compared to other regions."

The Tyvan Permit Area has existing infrastructure with greater than fifty oil wellbores drilled through the target formation. This allows for potential cost savings on future development and allows the Company to map and target certain lands with lithium potential.  This existing infrastructure is expected to lower the ultimate cost of early-stage development of the resource.

The Tyvan Permit Area, Mansur Permit Area, and Viewfield Permit Area now collectively cover an area extending 40 miles north and 40 miles east of the City of Weyburn.  The existing oil and gas infrastructure within the area includes over a hundred oil wells drilled through the target formation that can be used for geological mapping, future lithium testing, and development.  In addition to the existing oil field infrastructure and labour pool, the economics of the project area are enhanced by the presence of existing infrastructure, including but not limited to: paved highways, rail lines, existing three phase electrical supply, and access to natural gas.

Lithium Brine Properties Joint Venture

The lithium brine properties consist of 37 permits totaling 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions in the Williston basin of Southern Saskatchewan.  Brine

sampling of a vertical wellbore located on one of the properties returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 96.3 mg/l.

EMP Metals holds 67% of the joint venture with Hub City Minerals Corp. ("HCM") holding the balance.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson , P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan , Canada.  For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/07/c5156.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EMP MetalsCSE:EMPSBase Metals Investing
EMPS:CNX
EMP Metals

EMP Metals


Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS ACQUIRES NEW WELLBORE FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS ACQUIRES NEW WELLBORE FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that EMP subsidiary company Hub City Lithium ("HCL") and  Epping Energy Inc. have entered into a Wellbore Takeover Agreement (the "Agreement") over 13108-07-014-11W2 (the "Well') whereby HCL will test the Well for lithium concentrations.  Within the Agreement HCL assumes the abandonment liability of the Well, estimated at $70,000 which aligns with HCL's highly cost-effective strategy of testing for lithium within existing infrastructure.  The Well is located in the Tyvan area of Southeast Saskatchewan which is within half mile of HCL's lands.

A multi-zone perforation test will be performed post-break-up on the Well, testing the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the target Duperow zone. The Duperow zone is the same zone that confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Mansur, which is approximately 50km SW of the Well.  The follow up flow test of the Mansur test well indicated the potential for future development of a dual layer lithium brine project with high flow rates and brine concentrations in the 86 to 96.3 mg/l range.  Vertical wellbore development of the lower Duperow zone with 86 mg/l zone is viable due to the high flow rates in that zone.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS RECEIVES APPROXIMATELY $2.5 MILLION FROM WARRANT EXERCISE

EMP METALS RECEIVES APPROXIMATELY $2.5 MILLION FROM WARRANT EXERCISE

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced acceleration of warrants expiry date issued on August 4, 2021 (the "Warrants") (see press release dated May 4 2022).  The Company has completed the acceleration raising $2,478,421.62 from the exercise of 10,775,746 Warrants.  As a result, the Company now has approximately $3.8 million in cash on hand.

Rob Gamley , President of EMP Metals, stated, "With 97% of the warrants exercised, it is great to see such strong support and confidence in our Company from existing shareholders.  The additional cash strengthens our balance sheet and allows us to expand our exploration and development plans on our lithium-brine properties in Saskatchewan ."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS ACCELERATES WARRANT EXPIRY DATE

EMP METALS ACCELERATES WARRANT EXPIRY DATE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has accelerated the expiry date of common share purchase warrants of the Company issued on August 4, 2021 (the "Warrants") in accordance with the terms of the Warrants. Approximately 11.1 million Warrants are currently outstanding and are subject to acceleration. If all Warrants are exercised, the Company will receive proceeds of approximately $2.56 million which will be used to drill the Company's lithium brine properties located in Saskatchewan .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

EMP METALS GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has granted a total of 700,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees, consultants and advisors. All options expire five years from the date of grant.  500,000 are exercisable at $0.40 per share and vesting immediately.  200,000 are exercisable at $0.40 per share with 50% of the options available on the grant date and the remaining 50% vesting for 6 months after the grant date.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio includes lithium exploration projects in Saskatchewan , Canada.  For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction With Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. (" New Media " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEME.P) announces that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated January 26 th 2022 with Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd. (" Hypersonix "), a private company incorporated under the laws of New South Wales, Australia, to effect an arm's length transaction that will result in a reverse takeover of New Media by Hypersonix (the " Proposed Transaction "). Trading in the common shares of New Media have been halted until such time as all required documentation has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") in connection with the Proposed Transaction. There can be no assurances that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms set out below or at all.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C3 Metals Secures 272 sq km Land Package Around Jasperoide, Peru

C3 Metals Secures 272 sq km Land Package Around Jasperoide, Peru

Consolidates Strategic Position in Major Copper Producing District

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its land holdings around its highly prospective Jasperoide project in the world class Andahuaylas-Yauri skarnporphyry copper belt of southern Peru. The Company and its subsidiaries now control a total of 272 sq km (27,198 hectares) comprising 100% of 49 claims covering 267 sq km (26,698 hectares) and the right to earn 100% in two additional third-party claims covering 5 sq km (500 hectares).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 2.77 g/t Gold, 65.9 g/t Silver 8.2% Zinc, 3.2% Lead 0.5% Copper Over 24.3 Meters at the Romanera Deposit

Emerita Intersects 2.77 g/t Gold, 65.9 g/t Silver 8.2% Zinc, 3.2% Lead 0.5% Copper Over 24.3 Meters at the Romanera Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces assay results for three additional drill holes LR001, 003, 004 at the Romanera deposit at Emerita's wholly-owned Iberia Belt West Project ("IBW" or the "Project"). Drill holes LR001, LR003 and LR004 reported below, are located along section 646500E in the center of the deposit, down dip from previously reported drill hole LR002 (released June 23,2022) (Figure 1, 2 and Table 1). The results show positive correlation with historical drilling with respect to intercept location and width, however with gold and silver grades higher than previously indicated. The drilling so far has confirmed two continuous parallel massive sulphide lenses for 400m down dip.   Assays for the three additional drill holes are reported as follows:

LR003 :

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORDEN CROWN COMMENCES MINIMUM 3,000M DRILL PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

NORDEN CROWN COMMENCES MINIMUM 3,000M DRILL PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF ( Frankfurt : 03E) has begun an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 metre diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Burfjord Copper Project (" Burfjord " or the " Project ") in northern Norway in partnership with Boliden Mineral AB ("Boliden) in northern Norway.  A variety of anomalous geological, geochemical, and geophysical targets have been identified which have potential to host economic copper-gold mineralization.  The primary objective of the drill program is to evaluate the copper-gold grades and test the continuity of newly established targets within an area of extensive historical mining and trenching. Stratigraphic drill holes are also planned to supplement targeting and expand prospectivity along the axis of the Burfjord anticline.

Previous drilling by Norden Crown (see News Release dated March 20, 2019 ) at Burfjord returned compelling results including an intercept of 32 metres averaging 0.56% copper and 0.26 g/t gold (including 3.46 metres of 4.31% copper and 2.22 g/t gold) at shallow depths below a cluster of historic mine workings 1,2 . Historical drilling on the Project (Cedarsgruvan) was reported to have returned 7.0 metres averaging 3.6% copper 3 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Commences Gravity Survey at Gayna River Zinc project

Fireweed Commences Gravity Survey at Gayna River Zinc project

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce that a ground gravity survey has commenced at its recently acquired Gayna River project, Northwest Territories.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2022 AGM and Welcomes New Directors

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2022 AGM and Welcomes New Directors

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire July 6, 2022 - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX ) ( OTC:IMIMF ) ( FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 30, 2022 (the " Meeting "). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2022 (the " Circular "), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 1,931,743 Common shares representing approximately 23.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Unveils New Look That Reflects Significant Growth

VVC Unveils New Look That Reflects Significant Growth

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:VVC) is pleased to announce that it has rebranded its logo, messaging, and website to better illustrate the depth of the organization's current business operations, and will be using a new trade name "VVC Resources" going forward.

"We think the updated brand represents where the Company is going, while keeping true to the expertise and work ethic that has gotten us to where we are today," said Jim Culver, VVC President and CEO. "I am proud of the team for their thoughtful work and see this as another step in our continued evolution and growth."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×