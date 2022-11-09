Base MetalsInvesting News

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has spud its first targeted lithium well in Viewfield, Saskatchewan.  Drilling operations are expected to be completed by November 14 th 2022.  Following drilling, testing of the Duperow formation to evaluate brine concentration and flow rates will commence.

Brine sampling of a vertical wellbore on HCL's Mansur property returned lithium concentrations of up to 96 mg/l in the Duperow formation.  EMP is concurrently testing a second well on the Mansur permit (see press release dated October 31, 2022 ), and drilling the Viewfield well approximately 40 km to the southeast.  Both of these tests offset the 14-12 Midale well, which has similar geology, and tested lithium concentrations up to 190 mg/l. 1 Positive results at Viewfield and Mansur have the potential to establish a lithium brine resource that is contiguous over several townships of HCL's land holdings.

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP, commented, "We are very excited about drilling and testing of our lithium well and potentially expanding our lithium brine resource over our extensive acreage.  We are one of the early pioneers in Saskatchewan to drill for lithium which is anchored by our experienced technical team and operating partners at ROK Resources."  Mr. Gamley continued, "We also appreciate the efforts of our contractors, including Horizon Drilling, a division of Western Energy Services Corp. This project highlights EMP's commitment in advancing our understanding of our lithium asset."

HCL licenses now collectively cover an area extending 40 miles north and 40 miles east of the City of Weyburn.  The existing oil and gas infrastructure within its core areas includes a vast number of oil wells drilled through the target formation that can be used for geological mapping, future lithium testing, and development.  In addition to the existing oil field infrastructure and labour pool, the economics of the project area are enhanced by the presence of existing infrastructure, including but not limited to: paved highways, rail lines, existing three phase electrical supply, and access to natural gas.

Lithium Brine Properties Joint Venture

The lithium brine properties consist of 37 permits totaling 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions in the Williston basin of Southern Saskatchewan.

EMP holds 75% of the joint venture with ROK Resources Inc. (ROK.V) holding the balance.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson , P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

1Online: https://pubsaskdev.blob.core.windows.net/pubsask-prod/111177/A-05_Jensen%252Band%252BRostron.pdf
Jensen, G.K.S. and Rostron, B.J. (2018): Investigating the mineral potential of brines in Saskatchewan : new results from the brine sampling project for 2018; in Summary of Investigations 2018, Volume 1, Saskatchewan Geological Survey, Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources, Miscellaneous Report 2018-4.1, Paper A-5, 8p.

About EMP Metals

EMP is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio of lithium brine properties consists of 37 permits totaling 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions in the Williston basin of Southern Saskatchewan . Brine sampling of a vertical wellbore located on one of the properties returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 96.3 mg/l. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c3015.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

EMP MetalsCSE:EMPSBase Metals Investing
EMPS:CNX
EMP Metals

EMP Metals


Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF SECOND WELL AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF SECOND WELL AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has now commenced the re-entry of wellbore 10114-36-008-13 W2M (the "Second Test Well") to test the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the Duperow zone. The Second Test Well is located in the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well, 1111-02-009-13W20, which confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mgl (see press release dated February 2, 2022 ).

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP, commented, "We are pleased to commence this second re-entry at Mansur and believe it will be a key catalyst for EMP Metals and the expansion of our prospect. This operation will complement our results from our first re-entry, and we are optimistic this step-out re-entry will allow us the option to consider a Preliminary Economic Assessment."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS ACQUIRES SECOND WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS ACQUIRES SECOND WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that Hub City Lithium Corp. (" HCL "), a subsidiary company to EMP, has acquired an additional wellbore in its Mansur Permit Area.

The new well, 101/14-36-008-13 W2M (" Second Test Well "), is located at the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan and is approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well in the Mansur which confirmed concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Duperow zone. The Second Test Well has been acquired for no consideration and the assumption of future abandonment and reclamation costs, which aligns with the Company's highly cost-effective strategy of testing for lithium in existing infrastructure.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS RECAPS 2022 AND PROVIDES 2022 OUTLOOK

EMP METALS RECAPS 2022 AND PROVIDES 2022 OUTLOOK

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to provide an update to investors on its plans for 2022 and to recap its 2022 accomplishments to-date.

Key Accomplishments from 2022:
  • On the back of impressive concentration (up to 96.3 mg/l) and flow results from its first test well at its Mansur Permit Area, the Company acquired a second wellbore for lithium testing from Epping Energy Inc. (Epping) at its Tyan Permit Area.
  • Launched technical analysis to identify both primary exploration targets and potential additional wellbores for acquisition.
  • Stringent workup and due diligence process resulted in a high priority target location for a test well at the Company's Viewfield Permit Area.
  • Signed agreement with LI Extraction Technologies for testing lithium extraction using samples from Mansur and other wells.
  • Secured nearly 100% participation in warrant exercise, raising ~$2.5 million to continue aggressive exploration and development of the Company's lithium brine properties which span 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares).
  • Commenced re-entry of the Epping wellbore for testing.
  • Increasing EMP Metals' interest in subsidiary company Hub City Lithium Corp. (HCL) to 75% from 50.25% for the lithium brine properties joint venture
Key Objectives for 2022:
  • Lithium concentration results from the Epping test well
  • Acquire 2 newly identified high priority wellbores for testing at the Company's Mansur Permit Area.
  • Spud, case and conduct concentration and flow testing of the Company's first well at its Viewfield Permit Area.
  • Re-enter and flow test additional well at the Mansur Permit Area to provide sufficient resources information towards building a defendable Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).
  • Engage well-established and reliable third-party experts to complete PEA based on data collected from at least 2 test wells completed combined with extraction results from both/either LI Extraction Tech or another technology partner
  • Enter into a formal develop plan with a lithium extraction technology partner to develop a commercial processing facility.

"We have clear strategy and work plan designed to build upon the robust results from our Mansur Permit Area in order to accelerate completion of a PEA," said Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP.  "We anticipate being very active for the remainder of 2022 and firmly believe that exploration and development of our Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) amenable assets in mining and business friendly Saskatchewan allows for significant value generative opportunities for the Company and its stakeholders."  Mr. Gamley added, "Our confidence in the long-term outlook for developing the domestic lithium supply chain remains intact, most recently with agreements from two German automakers supporting significant potential for Canada's battery minerals sector. 1 EMP aims to play a key role in managing supply chain risks for lithium thereby facilitating the clean energy transition."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS ACQUIRES REMAINING INTEREST IN HUB CITY MINERALS CORP.

EMP METALS ACQUIRES REMAINING INTEREST IN HUB CITY MINERALS CORP.

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") announces that it has acquired the remaining interest of its subsidiary Hub City Minerals Corp. ("Hub City") pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement among EMP Metals, Hub City Royalty Corp. ("Hub City Royalty") and the security holders of Hub City (the "Purchase Agreement"). EMP Metals now holds a 75% interest in Hub City Lithium Inc., which owns a highly prospective package of lithium brine focused permits in Southern Saskatchewan (the "Li-Brine Properties").

Rob Gamley , CEO states, "Our exploration success at the Mansur permit area, returning lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 96.3 mg/l, and the high prospectively of the Li-Brine Properties warranted the acquisition of the remaining interest of Hub City.  By granting a net profit interest in Hub City, we ensured no dilution to the public company thereby enhancing shareholder value.  We are excited about upcoming drilling activities at the Li-Brine Properties."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EMP METALS SIGNS EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

EMP METALS SIGNS EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" "EMP", or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter agreement with LI Extraction Technologies Inc. ("LIET") for use of LIET's licensed developmental lithium extraction technology.

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP Metals, commented, "We are pleased to enter into this agreement with LIET to develop an extraction technology specific to our requirements. This is an exciting and timely development for EMP as we are now expecting to regularly produce lithium brines from a growing number of wells at locations across our southeastern Saskatchewan land holdings. Our strategy of working with third party technology providers to identify the ideal recovery process allows the Company to avoid tremendous upfront development costs and retain flexibility."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Exploration Update - Work Programs in Progress and Planned on Multiple Projects in Ontario and Quebec

Noble Mineral Exploration Update - Work Programs in Progress and Planned on Multiple Projects in Ontario and Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario November 9, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Engages Drill Contractor for Timmins Nickel Project

Xander Resources Engages Drill Contractor for Timmins Nickel Project

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 9, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Forage DCB Drilling of Rouyn-Noranda ("DCB") to complete the near-term drill program at its Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN Reports Additional Strong Drill Results from the Wine Project in Manitoba, including 8.6 Metres of 2.22% NiEq

NiCAN Reports Additional Strong Drill Results from the Wine Project in Manitoba, including 8.6 Metres of 2.22% NiEq

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) reports additional assay results from its 2022 reconnaissance diamond drilling program at the Wine project in Manitoba, Canada (Figure 4). These drill holes were completed to further the understanding of the overall mineralization encountered on the Wine Occurrence and to assist in the targeting of future drilling within the Wine Gabbro area.

Highlights (complete assays set out in Tables 1 and 2):

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Announces Appointment of Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

Pan Global Announces Appointment of Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Mercier as Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.

Mr. Mercier is an investor and media relations professional with more than 20 years of experience that has been acquired in a range of mining companies, from exploration-stage juniors to a $15 billion market cap producer. Most recently, he was the global investor relations and external communications lead for a base and precious metals producer with mines in Canada, Burkina Faso and Namibia. Mr. Mercier's past communications successes are grounded in a journalism degree and he has significant experience building investor support at the institutional, family office and retail levels. He is based in the Company's Vancouver head office.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Subsidiary Company CO2 Lock Corp. Announces Appointment of Chief Technical Officer and Acceptance Into Prestigious Climate Technology Accelerator Program

FPX Nickel Subsidiary Company CO2 Lock Corp. Announces Appointment of Chief Technical Officer and Acceptance Into Prestigious Climate Technology Accelerator Program

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Nader Mosavat as the Chief Technical Officer of its carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") subsidiary company, CO2 Lock Corp (" CO2 Lock ").  The Company is further pleased to report that CO2 Lock has been accepted into the Climate Stream at Creative Destruction Lab, (" CDL") a prestigious global technology accelerator program focused on massively scaleable science and technology companies, located at the University of British Columbia (" UBC ").

FPX Nickel Corp. logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Mosavat aboard as CO2 Lock's new Chief Technical Officer, who will leverage his extensive academic and practical experience in geological storage of carbon dioxide to lead CO2 Lock's technical programs and team," commented CO2 Lock's CEO, Cooper Quinn .  "As well, CO2 Lock's acceptance into CDL – one of the climate technology industry's most prominent startup accelerator programs – signifies a major validation of our technology approach, and serves as an ideal springboard to rapidly push CO2 Lock towards achieving gigaton-scale carbon mineralization utilizing our unique approach to CCS in ultramafic rocks around the planet.  We expect the importance of CCS to be highlighted at the ongoing COP 27 climate summit and believe CO2 Lock can contribute to developing scalable technologies to address climate change."

On March 30 , FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock to pursue geoscience-related CCS opportunities.  Building on five years of laboratory and field research conducted with partners including UBC and Natural Resources Canada, CO2 Lock is focused on developing CCS operations in geological settings worldwide with similarities to FPX's Decar Nickel District.  CO2 Lock has established ownership interests in prospective mineral tenures and is developing intellectual property associated with the operation of CCS sites worldwide.

Dr. Nader Mosavat – Background

Dr. Nader Mosavat has a combined technical background and leadership experience of over 12 years in academia and industry.  He has led diverse teams of scientists and engineers using process modeling, techno-economic analysis, and lifecycle assessment to scale up a variety of innovative technologies in the fields of CCUS, Energy, and Environment.  Most recently, he served as Muscat University's Faculty Director, where he oversaw several programs in Engineering and Technology, led numerous industrial R&D projects, and served as chair of various committees and boards in the areas of research, industry engagement, strategic R&D, and commercialization.  Dr. Mosavat received his PhD from the University of Regina in Petroleum Systems Engineering.  He holds two BSc degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Oil and Gas Engineering and an MSc in Chemical Engineering.

Creative Destruction Lab – Background

Creative Destruction Lab is a non-profit organization that delivers an objectives-based program for massively scalable science- and technology-based companies. CDL operates 12 locations globally, including at UBC's Sauder School of Business.  Since CDL's founding in 2012, the successful commercialization of cutting-edge science and technology achieved through the program has led to the creation of over $19 billion in equity value.

CO2 Lock has been admitted to the CDL Vancouver's Climate Stream, which has been designed for technical founders developing high impact, scalable solutions that tackle climate change and environmental degradation, and to help preserve and protect our natural world.

CO2 Lock will work with CDL's experienced entrepreneurs and investors to sharpen objectives, prioritize time and resources, raise capital, and engage with experts working on the frontiers of climate research. With the benefit of CDL's process and structure, CO2 Lock aims to accelerate the commercialization trajectory of its technology approach to large-scale, low-cost carbon mineralization.

About CO2 Lock Corp.

CO2 Lock's vision is to commercialize the CCS potential of ultramafic brucite-rich serpentinized peridotite host rocks, with a mission to license or construct and operate commercial CCS projects capable of permanently and profitably locking away hundreds of millions of tonnes of CO2 per year at scale.  In pursuit of this objective, CO2 Lock will execute exploration and engineering activities to advance the development of large-scale carbon operations capable of mineralizing carbon dioxide in these rocks and associated carbon-depleted waters both at-surface (ex-situ mineralization) and underground (in-situ mineralization).  CO2 Lock's website is accessible at www.co2lockcorp.com .

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/08/c3002.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Improvements to Accelerated CO2 Capture Process

Canada Nickel Announces Improvements to Accelerated CO2 Capture Process

Highlights

  • Recent test work accelerates carbon capture by three times and achieves majority of carbon capture in just 24 hours
  • Simple carbon capture approach could allow production of Net Zero Nickel and generation of 21 tonnes of CO 2 credits per tonne of nickel
  • Crawford Project could produce an estimated average of 710,000 tonnes of CO 2 credits annually and 18 million total tonnes of CO 2 credits over expected life of mine

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced the results of further laboratory test results that build on the success of initial work on the In Process Tailings ("IPT") Carbonation Process, which is a novel method for accelerated carbon capture that the Company believes has transformative potential.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×