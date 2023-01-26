EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ).  Third-party laboratory testing returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 148 mgl. 1

The flow test confirmed high lithium concentrations ranging from 77 to 148 mg/l within 3 zones targeted for future development within the Duperow beds ( Figure 2 ).
The Wymark C zone tested 147 to 148 mg/l from a 11.6 m thick zone with average porosity of 10.4%.
The Wymark E zone tested 101 to 106 mg/l from a 4.9 m thick zone with average porosity of 12.7%.
The Wymark B zone tested 77 mg/l from a 16.9m thick zone with average porosity of 13.8%.

Detailed Test Results:

Wymark E

Wymark C

Wymark B

TOTAL LCE/Section

Ave Porosity LAS Value

0.11

0.102

0.138


Effective Porosity LAS Value

0.102

0.094

0.128


Net Thickness LAS Value

4.86

9.67

16.19


Li Conc Est Value

103.4

148

76.9


Brine por vol (per section)

1,229,948

2,255,301

5,141,703


Est Li in place (per section)

127

334

395


Calculated LCE Tonne per section

677

1,777

2,105

4,558






Water Saturation .02, Formation Factor 1.023, Lithium converted to LCE using 5.323





These results now allow for the development of a four layer lithium brine project with brine concentrations expected in the 77 to 148 mg/l range. The Company expects to develop the four individual zones utilizing horizontal wellbores.

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP Metals, commented, "The Company is excited to have the opportunity to develop one of the highest concentration brine accumulations within Canada.  The test results of this second well confirm the high lithium concentrations and resource potential identified during the testing of our first well.   Lithium concentrations at 100 to 148 mg/l in combination with having no H2S or oilfield contaminants, and a relatively shallow depth of 1800m , should give this project a distinct competitive advantage with respect to capital costs and operating costs per tonne."

The Company is currently finalizing an 43-101 resource report for the area which is expected to be completed within Q1, 2023.  In parallel with that the Company has begun working on the development plan and PEA which it hopes to have complete early in Q2 of 2023.  Towards that goal the Company is currently working with a third party Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology provider who is running the Company brine through pilot testing during Q1 of 2023 in order to finalize the process flow and costing required for a complete Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Mr. Gamley stated, "We are very pleased with the continued strong results from the Mansur Project area which has clear potential for development of the 56 sections (35,840 acres of land)."

The Company continues to work on testing and evaluation of its Viewfield area, 35 miles southeast of Mansur, where the Company has an additional 74 sections (47,360 acres of land).  In total the Company has over 200,000 acres of lithium rights within the Duperow lithium fairway in Saskatchewan .

Lithium Brine Properties Joint Venture

The lithium brine properties consist of 37 permits totalling 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions within the Duperow lithium fairway in Saskatchewan.

EMP Metals holds 75% of the joint venture with ROK Resources Inc. (ROK.V) holding the balance.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson , P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

Notes:

1 Independent laboratory testing was conducted by Isobrine Solutions (Edmonton, Alberta)

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with significant development potential. Its current portfolio of lithium brine properties consists of 37 permits totaling 212,633 acres (86,050 hectares) of Subsurface Crown

Mineral Dispositions in the Williston basin of Southern Saskatchewan . Brine sampling of a vertical wellbore located on one of the properties returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation up to 148 mg/l.  For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP

Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations.  Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

EMP METALS ANNOUNCES UPLISTING TO OTCQB

EMP METALS ANNOUNCES UPLISTING TO OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC Dec. 21, 2022 CNW EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval from the OTC Markets Group for listing of its common shares on the OTCQB under the symbol "EMPPF". It is anticipated that EMP Metals' uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin December 21, 2022 .

EMP Metals' common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "EMPS".

EMP METALS ACQUIRES THIRD WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS ACQUIRES THIRD WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that Hub City Lithium Corp. (" HCL "), a subsidiary company to EMP, has acquired an additional wellbore in its Mansur Permit Area.

The new well, 141/08-03-009-13 W2M (" Third Test Well "), is located at the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan and is approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well in the Mansur which confirmed concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Duperow zone and approximately one and a half miles from the second test well for which results are pending (please see press release dated October 31 , 2022).  The Third Test Well has been acquired for no consideration and the assumption of future abandonment and reclamation costs.

EMP METALS SPUDS FIRST LITHIUM WELL IN VIEWFIELD, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS SPUDS FIRST LITHIUM WELL IN VIEWFIELD, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has spud its first targeted lithium well in Viewfield, Saskatchewan.  Drilling operations are expected to be completed by November 14 th 2022.  Following drilling, testing of the Duperow formation to evaluate brine concentration and flow rates will commence.

Brine sampling of a vertical wellbore on HCL's Mansur property returned lithium concentrations of up to 96 mg/l in the Duperow formation.  EMP is concurrently testing a second well on the Mansur permit (see press release dated October 31, 2022 ), and drilling the Viewfield well approximately 40 km to the southeast.  Both of these tests offset the 14-12 Midale well, which has similar geology, and tested lithium concentrations up to 190 mg/l. 1 Positive results at Viewfield and Mansur have the potential to establish a lithium brine resource that is contiguous over several townships of HCL's land holdings.

EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF SECOND WELL AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS COMMENCES RE-ENTRY OF SECOND WELL AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has now commenced the re-entry of wellbore 10114-36-008-13 W2M (the "Second Test Well") to test the inflow potential and lithium concentrations in the Duperow zone. The Second Test Well is located in the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well, 1111-02-009-13W20, which confirmed lithium concentrations of up to 96.3 mgl (see press release dated February 2, 2022 ).

Rob Gamley , CEO of EMP, commented, "We are pleased to commence this second re-entry at Mansur and believe it will be a key catalyst for EMP Metals and the expansion of our prospect. This operation will complement our results from our first re-entry, and we are optimistic this step-out re-entry will allow us the option to consider a Preliminary Economic Assessment."

EMP METALS ACQUIRES SECOND WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP METALS ACQUIRES SECOND WELLBORE AT MANSUR FOR LITHIUM TESTING

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that Hub City Lithium Corp. (" HCL "), a subsidiary company to EMP, has acquired an additional wellbore in its Mansur Permit Area.

The new well, 101/14-36-008-13 W2M (" Second Test Well "), is located at the Mansur Permit Area of southeast Saskatchewan and is approximately half a mile from the Company's first test well in the Mansur which confirmed concentrations of up to 96.3 mg/l in the Duperow zone. The Second Test Well has been acquired for no consideration and the assumption of future abandonment and reclamation costs, which aligns with the Company's highly cost-effective strategy of testing for lithium in existing infrastructure.

Power Nickel Retains Karbon-X to Offset their 2023 Drill Program of up to 40,000 metres, with Voluntary Carbon Offsets

Power Nickel Retains Karbon-X to Offset their 2023 Drill Program of up to 40,000 metres, with Voluntary Carbon Offsets

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) announced today that the company has retained Karbon-X Corp (OTCQB:KARX) to retire 159 high quality Verra VCU carbon offsets, in the name of Power Nickel Inc. These 159 carbon offsets will counteract 159 tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emitted by the burning of 60,000 litres of diesel in their exploratory drilling operations and represents Power Nickel's commitment to offsetting their drilling program in the years to come

"These offsets will neutralize the Diesel fuel we will use to drill approximately 40,000 metres of drilling. It symbolizes our goal of creating the world's first carbon neutral Nickel mine at our Nisk Project in Nemaska Quebec. Karbon X and it's DrillGreen.ca initiative makes a lot of sense to us. Miners are amongst the most environmentally friendly people I know and we need to start showing the world we can and will find responsible ways to find the materials needed to power the greening of our economy. This is a modest first step for us and I would hope other miners will follow our lead" said Power Nickel CEO, Terry Lynch.

World Copper Agrees to Sell Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

World Copper Agrees to Sell Shares of Electric Royalties Ltd.

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with Wealth Minerals Ltd. ("Wealth") whereby the Company will sell to Wealth 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Electric Royalties Ltd. (each, an "ELEC Share") for a purchase price of $0.25 per ELEC Share for the aggregate amount of $500,000 cash (the "Transaction"), subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

As Wealth holds more than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (and is a Non-Arm's Length Party (as defined in TSXV policies)), the Transaction constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, as at the time the Share Purchase Agreement was entered into neither the fair market value of the ELEC Shares, nor the fair market value of the consideration to be provided by Wealth for same, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company also notes that the ELEC Shares to be sold to Wealth will be under a contractual restriction on resale until March 2, 2023.

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES INC. ("CHN.H")
[Formerly China Education Resources Inc.  ("CHN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant permitting progress related to the proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program in Arizona. The United States Forest Service ("USFS") has informed the Company that it intends to publish a draft Decision Memorandum ("DN") and Finding of No Significant Impacts ("FONSI") for Barksdale's proposed seven-year exploration drilling program at its Sunnyside project in Arizona on January 25, 2023. This is a major milestone for Barksdale and allows the USFS to initiate the final step of the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") permitting process which will culminate with the approval of Barksdale's Plan of Operations ("PoO").

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Provides Ring of Fire Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to update our Koper Lake Project located in the Ring of Fire. KWG Resources Inc. has announced the start of a magnetotelluric survey that will be conducted over the Black Horse Chromite Inferred Resource (The Black Horse). The survey will also cover the undrilled potential target area between the Black Horse drilled area and the property's northeast claim boundary. As stated in a KWG press release dated January 16, 2023, the goal of this work is to inform a future drilling program and ultimately an updated National Instrument (NI) 43-101 resource estimation. The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort

