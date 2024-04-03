Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 8 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksoil & gas stocksoil & gas explorationasx : exroil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Additional Deeper Targets Identified in Bonito Prospect

Global Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:GLV) (Global or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities on its (80% held) 4,585km2 Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Australian Domestic Gas Outlook Conference

Gas Appraisal in the Taroom Trough - Next to Wallumbilla

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less
Bass Oil Limited

Kiwi 1 Extended Production Test (EPT) Update

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) is an Australian-listed oil & gas producer that holds a majority interest in eight permits in the Cooper Basin including the 100% owned Worrior and Padulla oil fields and a 55% interest in a South Sumatra Basin KSO. The Company is debt free and committed to creating value by leveraging the competitive strengths of its team, operating capability, reputation, and relationships in both Australia and Indonesia.

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces unaudited operational and financial highlights for fiscal 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2023 ("Q4 2023"). Annual royalty production and revenue were the highest results in Source Rock's 11-year history.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gas stove and world map

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production remained fairly stable in 2022 at 4.09 trillion cubic meters, according to data from Statista. However, Russia’s natural gas production fell by 12 percent during the period on lower exports to Europe.

Although the country is still the world’s second largest natural gas producer and the second largest exporter of the fuel, the EU is looking to phase out Russia-sourced natural gas by 2027 due to the country's war with Ukraine. The EU reports that Russia only supplied 15 percent of its member countries natural gas requirements in 2023. down from 45 percent in 2021. For its part, Russia has pivoted its energy export trade to the east, with China and India propping up its natural gas export market.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

PEP 11 - New South Wales Legislation

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) refers to legislation Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Sea Bed Mining and Exploration) Bill currently before the New South Wales (NSW) State Parliament.

Keep reading...Show less

Elixir Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Elixir Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Swarm Mapped with Samples up to 3.01% Li20 – West Spargoville Project

Partially Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue to Raise up to $2.5 Million

Rights Issue Prospectus

×