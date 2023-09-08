Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Closure of Financing, Corporate Note Over-Subscription

Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Closure of Financing, Corporate Note Over-Subscription

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79" or "the Company") today the Company closed its recent round of capital raising efforts, announcing that the previously initiated non-brokered Corporate Notes was met with robust investor interest, resulting in an oversubscription. The Company has garnered capitalization commitments surpassing the initial offering, with the Notes being oversubscribed at CAD $145,000

In addition to the above capital raising efforts from the marketplace, the Company reconfirms closing its previously announced drawdown from the Crescita Equity Investment Facility for an amount of CAD $100,000.

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer of Element79, commented, "We appreciate the ongoing support from our investment community.  The oversubscription of the notes underlines the trust and confidence placed in Element79's vision and strategy.  These funds will facilitate our operational commitments at both Lucero and Nevada portfolio through the coming months."

Proceeds from the above mentioned sale of the Notes draw from Crescita Capital as well as the will be used for operations, including the annual payment of Nevada project claim lease fees and the advancement of the social contract development in Peru to allow the Lucero work plan to unfold.

About Element79 Gold Corp .

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects. Element79 Gold's main focus is on developing its previously-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to bring it back into production in the near term; The Company also holds a portfolio of 14 properties along the Carlin and Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects are believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. The Company has signed an option agreement to sell its Maverick Springs project, an advanced-stage exploratory property with an Inferred Resource of 3.71MMoz AuEq (1.37MMoz Au and 175MMoz Ag) and anticipates completing this sale before the end of 2023. The Company continues to negotiate the sale of its non-core Nevada and Battle Mountain projects. In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James. The Company also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process through the rest of 2023. For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jt@element79gold.com

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.613.879.9387

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press contains "forward looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward looking statements". Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM)

Element79 Gold


Element 79 Gold Welcomes George Tumur to its Board of Directors

Element 79 Gold Welcomes George Tumur to its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, B C - The N ewswire - September 7 , 2023 - Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") a mining company focused on Gold and Silver, is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. George Tumur to the Company's Board of Directors.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp. Updates on Nevada Portfolio Retention, Strategic Board Resolution to Streamline Battle Mountain Portfolio

Element79 Gold Corp. Updates on Nevada Portfolio Retention, Strategic Board Resolution to Streamline Battle Mountain Portfolio

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire - September 6, 2023 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM ) ( FSE:7YS ) ( OTC:ELMGF) ("the Company") a mining company focused on Gold and Silver asset development, is proud to provide an update on its Nevada Portfolio holdings, having renewed the claims at many of its Nevada properties, while the Board of Directors having also unanimously voted to surrender select non-core Battle Mountain project holdings.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Provides Capitalization Update Draws From Equity Facility, and Announces Corporate Note Capital Raise

Element79 Provides Capitalization Update Draws From Equity Facility, and Announces Corporate Note Capital Raise

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ELEM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ELEM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Presents 2023 Work Plan for Dale Property, Emphasizing Strategic Direction

Element79 Presents 2023 Work Plan for Dale Property, Emphasizing Strategic Direction

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Extension of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Extension of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that the Company has extended the expiry date of 1,398,750 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company that closed on September 28, 2020 .

Getchell Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

The Company has extended the expiry date of the Warrants from September 28, 2023 to September 28, 2024 . All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. None of these Warrants have been exercised to date. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

None of the warrant holders are related parties to the Company. In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, no compensation warrants issued in connection with the prior financing are being extended.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

Mr. William Wagener , Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.
1-647-249-4798
info@getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the extension of the Warrants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/07/c7348.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. adds Additional Claim of 694 Ha in Segovia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. adds Additional Claim of 694 Ha in Segovia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce securing an additional claim for gold and silver mining property covering 694 hectares, adding to the Company's existing assets. The claim area is as follows: 508312 (694 Ha), which is located in the municipality of Segovia, northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia . A map visualization of the claim can be found below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Moose Mountain" Project, Identifies Lithium and Multiple Rare Earth Element Anomalies

Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Moose Mountain" Project, Identifies Lithium and Multiple Rare Earth Element Anomalies

Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (O4T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance) are pleased to announce the companies have received assay results from the late spring, early summer 2023 exploration program conducted over the Moose Mountain project located in Southern Newfoundland. The project covers the eastern portion of the Golden Brook Property and is located approximately 140 kilometers south of Deer Lake. Samples from the first pass reconnaissance program have identified multiple anomalies from rock samples, including

  • Copper-anomaly
  • Anomalous Gold-Arsenic
  • Multiple Tungsten and Molybdenite anomalies
  • Multiple Critical and Rare Element anomalies including Antimony, Beryllium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Lithium, Niobium, Tantalum, Vanadium and Zirconium

Prospecting surveys were completed by the company in late May and early June 2023 over predetermined target locations within the largely unexplored Moose Mountain project, as part of the company's Q2 2023 Reconnaissance Program. The primary objective of the Moose Mountain program was to investigate the lithium potential of the property through initial prospecting over a number of priority target areas that were identified in 2022 on the basis of geophysical, geological and structural analysis completed by Marvel JV Partner, Falcon Gold. The comprehensive review identified multiple areas deemed prospective in the eastern part of the Golden Brook Property. A total of 149 rock samples were collected by the prospecting team and submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. In Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 Certified Analytical Testing Facility, for 34 Element ICP Analysis, and 4 Element ICP-OES analysis that includes Li, Nb, Sn and Ta. Sample collection included float, chip and grab samples from locations deemed of interest by the in-field personnel. Preliminary results from the Moose Mountain project have identified anomalous results for multiple critical and rare earth metals, and the highlights from this sampling include the following:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 7, 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 7, 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the "Emerging Growth Conference 62" on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sylla Gold Announces Private Placement of Units and Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Sylla Gold Announces Private Placement of Units and Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") announces closing of a first tranche of a non-brokered private placement through the issuance 4,850,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $242,500 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio and Strategy to Reach 5-Year Revenues Goals in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio and Strategy to Reach 5-Year Revenues Goals in New CEO Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap today published a new Video Interview with Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, President and CEO of Empress Royalty Corp. (TSX-V:EMPR)OTCQX:EMPYF), a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments, according to the company's website (see here: https:empressroyalty.com

Click the following link to watch the Video Interview:

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio and Strategy to Reach 5-Year Revenues Goals (URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UUELsf6Pk4)

Empress Royalty will also be attending at the Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek, happening September 12-15, 2023. For more information, please visit: https://www.precioussummit.com/

You can follow Planet MicroCap on TWITTER, LINKEDIN, YOUTUBE

Please review important disclosures on our website at: https://snn.network/terms-of-use

About Empress Royalty

Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a portfolio of precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models. For more information about Empress Royalty, please visit: https://empressroyalty.com/

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. You can subscribe to Planet MicroCap's YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/snnwire

Planet MicroCap
info@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Planet MicroCap



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/780413/empress-royalty-provides-update-on-royalty-portfolio-and-strategy-to-reach-5-year-revenues-goals-in-new-ceo-video-interview-on-planet-microcap

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold
