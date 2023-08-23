E-Tech Resources Grants Options

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

11 Lithium Stocks Betting on Direct Lithium Extraction

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Electric Vehicle Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Pharma Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

Puma Exploration Intersects Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold at Depth

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

Drilling Is Set to Begin on MTB's Telegraph Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argonaut Gold

AR:CC

Arizona Lithium

AZL:AU

Antler Gold

ANTL:CC

Crew Energy

CR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Nickel Investor Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
E-Tech Resources Grants Options

E-Tech Resources Grants Options

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 1,200,000 stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") to its recently appointed President and CEO, Mr. Todd Burlingame.

Each option is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. 600,000 options will vest at the rate of 25% on each of the six-month anniversary dates of the grant, and the remaining 600,000 will vest based on specific company performance criteria. The options will expire five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia.

The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") number EPL 6762, which covers farms Eureka 99 and Sukses 90. E-Tech has also entered a definitive agreement to acquire an 85% interest in the permit EPL 8748 which lies adjacent to and surrounds the Company's EPL 6762.

Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to E-Tech. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by E-Tech with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Rob Randall, CFO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at (902) 442-7187.

Source

Click here to connect with E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) to receive an Investor Presentation

e-tech resourcesindustrial investingrare earth investingtsxv stockstsxv:reeRare Earth Investing
REE:CA
E-Tech Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

E-Tech Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
TSXV:REE

E-Tech Resources


Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Keep reading...Show less
Wade Dawe News Release Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of E-Tech Resources Inc.

Wade Dawe News Release Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of E-Tech Resources Inc.

Wade Dawe has filed an early warning report announcing that, on August 11, 2023, he indirectly acquired an additional 4,166,667 common shares of E-Tech Resources Inc. ("E-Tech") in a private placement financing. Prior to acquiring these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe indirectly owned 8,929,942 common shares through Brigus Capital Inc., a company controlled by Mr. Dawe.

Upon purchase of these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe and indirectly holds 13,096,609 common shares of E-Tech, representing approximately 13.84% of the 94,638,197 issued and outstanding common shares of E-Tech.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement of $700,000

E-Tech Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement of $700,000

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of its previously announced private placement of 11,666,667 common shares of E-Tech (each, a "Share") at $0.06 per Share for gross proceeds of $700,000 (the "Financing"). The proceeds from the private placement will be used to support the Company's ongoing exploration and operational activities.

Numus Capital Corp., a registered Exempt Market Dealer, acted as agent for the Financing. In connection with the private placement, E-Tech paid the agent cash commissions of $46,900 and 781,667 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.06 and is exercisable for a period of 24 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Increases Previously Announced Private Placement to $700,000

E-Tech Resources Inc. Increases Previously Announced Private Placement to $700,000

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased its previously announced private placement of $500,000 of common shares of E-Tech (each, a "Share") at $0.06 per Share up to $700,000 (the "Financing"). Under the increased Financing terms, E-Tech will now offer subscribers up to 11,666,667 Shares at $0.06 per Share. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to support the Company's ongoing exploration and operational activities.

To facilitate the Financing, E-Tech has entered into an agreement with Numus Capital Corp., a registered Exempt Market Dealer, to act as agent for the Financing. E-Tech has agreed to pay to the agent a cash fee equal to 7% of proceeds raised from investors introduced by the agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of E-Tech, and to issue compensation warrants entitling the agent to purchase that number of Shares as is equal to seven percent (7%) of the Shares sold to investors introduced by the agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of E-Tech. Each compensation warrant will be exercisable into a Share of E-Tech at $0.06 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces $500,000 Private Placement

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces $500,000 Private Placement

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to raise up to $500,000 through a private placement (the "Financing") of up to 8,333,334 shares of E-Tech (each, a "Share") at $0.06 per Share. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to support the Company's ongoing exploration and operational activities.

To facilitate the Financing, E-Tech has entered into an agreement with Numus Capital Corp., a registered Exempt Market Dealer, to act as agent for the Financing. E-Tech has agreed to pay to the agent a cash fee equal to 7% of proceeds raised from investors introduced by the agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of E-Tech, and to issue compensation warrants entitling the agent to purchase that number of Shares as is equal to seven percent (7%) of the Shares sold to investors introduced by the agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of E-Tech. Each compensation warrant will be exercisable into a Share of E-Tech at $0.06 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Returns Highly Encouraging Bulk Sample Results From Ivigtût, Greenland

Eclipse Metals Ltd (Eclipse or the Company) (ASX: EPM) is pleased to announce assay results for bulk samples of mineralised waste material from the Ivigtût cryolite mine within its 100% owned multi-commodity project in SW Greenland.

Keep reading...Show less
Peak and Shenghe Sign a Binding Offtake Agreement and a Non-Binding Strategic EPC and Funding MOU for Ngualla

Peak and Shenghe Sign a Binding Offtake Agreement and a Non-Binding Strategic EPC and Funding MOU for Ngualla

Peak Rare Earths Limited (ASX: PEK) (“Peak” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on 8 August 2023 it executed a binding offtake agreement with Shenghe Resources (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“Shenghe Singapore”), a wholly owned subsidiary of global rare earths company, Shenghe Resources Holding Co., Ltd. (“Shenghe”). The Company also signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Shenghe, which sets out the basis of the parties’ cooperation on assessing an integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) and project funding solution for the Ngualla Rare Earth Project (“Ngualla Project”). 1

  • Peak and Shenghe have executed a binding offtake agreement for the Ngualla Rare Earth Project and signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) for cooperation on delivering an EPC and funding solution
  • Binding offtake agreement terms include:
    • 100% of rare earth concentrate
    • Minimum of 50% of intermediate and final rare earth products
    • An initial term of 7 years
    • Conditional, including subject to Peak shareholder approval
  • Non-binding MOU supports an integrated development and funding solution:
    • Shenghe to arrange and provide a fixed price and turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC") solution and project funding solution
    • Peak and Shenghe to collaborate around opportunities to reduce capital and operating costs, expedite construction and further optimise Ngualla
    • Potential for Shenghe to subscribe for a significant non-controlling equity interest in the Ngualla Project (via a 100% Peak owned subsidiary) which would substantially lower Peak’s funding requirements
  • The target Ngualla Project development timeline has been updated to reflect a shift from an EPCM to a fixed price and turnkey EPC approach:
    • Final Investment Decision and start of construction by the end of May 2024
    • Completion of construction and development by early 2026
  • Positions Ngualla as one of the world’s most attractive and advanced undeveloped rare earth projects, with a:
    • High-grade REE/NdPr deposit with exploration upside
    • Completed Bankable Feasibility Study Update1
    • Binding Framework Agreement with the Government of Tanzania
    • Special Mining Licence for the Ngualla Project
    • Binding offtake agreement for all concentrate production
    • Supportive and technically proficient major shareholder, Shenghe
    • Pathway to a development and funding solution
Shenghe is a major Chinese rare earth company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE: 600392.SS) and has a market capitalisation of approximately US$3.1 billion. Shenghe Singapore holds an approximate 19.8% interest in Peak and appointed a Non-Executive Director to the Company’s Board in November 2022. Shenghe is the largest importer of rare earth concentrate into China and its operations span rare earth mining, beneficiation, refining, trading and alloy and metals production. Shenghe also holds an approximate 7.75% interest in MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) which operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earths Project in California. MP Materials has a market capitalisation of approximately US$4 billion and Shenghe has been a supportive major shareholder through long-term offtake, technical and funding cooperation.
Commenting on the new arrangements with Shenghe, Dr. Russell Scrimshaw (AM), the Executive Chairman of Peak, said:
“We are delighted to be extending our strategic co-operation with Shenghe. The combination of a binding offtake agreement and a non-binding EPC and funding MOU differentiates Peak from its peers and supports a pathway to a successful project funding solution for the development of the Ngualla Rare Earths Project.“
Mr. Huang Ping, Deputy Executive Chairman of Shenghe, made the following comments:
“Shenghe regards the Ngualla Project as the premier undeveloped rare earth project in the world. We are excited to be partnering with Peak, and its Tanzanian entity Mamba Minerals, in the development of this world-class project through the provision of offtake, technical and funding support.“
Binding Offtake Agreement
Key terms of the binding offtake agreement between Peak and Shenghe Resources (Singapore) Pte Ltd, include the following:
  • Products – 100% of rare earth concentrate and, subject to entering into subsequent binding offtake agreements, a minimum of 50% of any intermediate rare earth products (such as a future Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate) or final separated rare earth oxides;
  • Take-or-Pay –Shenghe Singapore is obligated to pay for and take delivery of all agreed products;
  • Pricing – market-based pricing formula based on the value of contained rare earth oxides (as quoted by Asianmetal.com) within the product less deductions relating to VAT, trading fees as well as refining recoveries, charges and margins;
  • Term – an initial period of 7 years which may be extended further by mutual agreement;
  • Shipping – sale of concentrate is based on Cost, Insurance and Freight (“CIF”) discharge to designated Chinese ports; I
  • Invoicing – at the election of Peak, the payment of 90% of the Provisional Invoice by delivery of a Letter of Credit prior to the loading of a shipment or the payment of 80% of the Provisional Invoice by telegraphic transfer within five business days of shipping documents being delivered, with the balance of payments to be made within 30 days of Chinese customs clearance;
  • Conditions precedents –the agreement is conditional upon Peak shareholder approval (50% resolution), the approval of the board and/or shareholders of Shenghe, the approval of the Board of Directors of Mamba Minerals Corporation Limited and Mamba Refinery Corporation Limited and the subsequent novation of the Offtake Agreement to Mamba Minerals Corporation Limited 2 , the provision of a parent performance guarantee by Shenghe, the achievement of Financial Close with respect to project funding and approval by the Tanzanian Mining Commission; and
  • Termination – termination rights where an event of default is not remedied within 30 days or Financial Close on a project funding solution has not been achieved within 6 months from the finalisation of a Front-End Engineering and Design (“FEED”) study.

Under the offtake agreement, the net payability for concentrate, being the price received for concentrate divided by the basket value of contained rare earth elements, will vary with the grade of Ngualla Project’s concentrate and the underlying price of rare earth elements. Peak is targeting to produce concentrate with a TREO grade of greater than 45% over the life of the Offtake Agreement. Based on current spot prices, over 92% of the value of Ngualla concentrate is attributable to contained NdPr Oxide3 .

Keep reading...Show less
piles of rare earths

Rare Earths Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Rare earths are important elements for reaching the energy transition targets set by governments around the world, with demand expected to be strong in the coming decades.

As a result, these critical metals have increasingly become a trade war pawn between the US and China, which dominates the market. Rare earth elements (REEs) are used in everything from smartphone cameras to defense systems, and are much more prevalent in our day-to-day lives than many may think.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at REE events so far in 2023 and what to expect for the rest of the year.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

MST Financial Services Publish Research on Ionic Rare Earths

MST Financial Services highlighted 3 milestone achievements from Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR) in Q4 FY23: first production of high purity magnet rare earth oxides at the Belfast Plant, the start of building the Makuutu Demonstration Plant, and a US$2 million acquisition of a Brazilian clay deposit adjacent of Meteoric's resource.

Keep reading...Show less
Peak Rare Earths Corporate Presentation

Peak Rare Earths Corporate Presentation

Peak Rare Earths Limited (ASX: PEK) has released a new corporate presentation highlighting the binding offtake agreement with Shenghe Resources for the Ngualla Rare Earth Project.
Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals

High Grade REE Results From Maiden Drilling Program At Grønnedal, Greenland

Eclipse Metals Ltd (Eclipse or the Company) (ASX: EPM | FSE: 9EU) is pleased to announce drill hole sample assay results for samples from its 2022 maiden percussion drilling program on the Grønnedal REE prospect within its 100% owned Ivigtût multi-commodity project in SW Greenland. Assay results, together with previous geological and geophysical assessments indicate that REE mineralisation at Grønnedal is widespread and deep-seated.

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

E-Tech Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Appia Provides Update on Its 300 Hole RC Drilling Campaign at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Steppe Gold Issues Inaugural ESG Report

Fireweed Appoints Alex Campbell as Vice President of Corporate Development

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Provides Update on Its 300 Hole RC Drilling Campaign at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Issues Inaugural ESG Report

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Appoints Alex Campbell as Vice President of Corporate Development

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Finds Three Beryl Bearing Pegmatites with Elevated Lithium Muscovite Samples at Gathering Lake Project

Precious Metals Investing

OUTBACK IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE GOLD-ARSENIC ANOMALIES AT THE O'CONNORS TARGET, YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Advances MT Survey at Alkali Flat to Pinpoint Drilling Targets

×