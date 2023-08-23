E-Tech Resources Grants Options

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, August 31, 2023 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire September 5, 2023, and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 5, 2023 .
TRADE DATES
August 31, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 1, 2023
September 1, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 5, 2023
September 5, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 5, 2023
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date :
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
BIOSYENT INC. ("RX ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.04
Payable Date: September 15, 2023
Record Date: August 31, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2023
________________________________________
OPTEGRA VENTURES INC. ("OPTG")
[formerly ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on July 29, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening August 25, 2023 , the common shares of Optegra Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Essex Minerals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development" company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
8,817,878 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
OPTG
(new)
CUSIP Number:
68387G104
(new)
________________________________________
THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")
[formerly Benchmark Metals Inc. ("BNCH")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the " Exchange ") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Benchmark Metals Inc. and Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. (formerly named Thesis Gold Inc. until it changed its name on August 17, 2023) dated June 5, 2023 (the " Agreement "). Pursuant to the Agreement, Benchmark Metals Inc. has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Transaction "). Under the Agreement, each Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. shareholder will be entitled to receive 2.5584 common shares of Benchmark Metals Inc. for each common share of Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. held.
The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. securityholders was received at a special meeting of securityholders held on August 9, 2023 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the British Columbia Supreme Court on August 21, 2023 . The Transaction was closed on August 23, 2023 . The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc., dated as of July 6, 2023 , which is available under the Thesis Gold (Holdings) Inc. profile on SEDAR.
Name Change and Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on June 14, 2023 , Benchmark Metals Inc. has consolidated its capital on a 2.6 old for 1 new basis. Benchmark Metals Inc. has also changed its name from Benchmark Metals Inc. to Thesis Gold Inc.
Effective at the opening on Friday, August 25 2023 , the common shares of Thesis Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Benchmark Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post – Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which 162,966,011 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
TAU ( NEW)
CUSIP Number:
883930109 ( NEW )
________________________________________
HIGHMARK INTERACTIVE INC. ("HMRK.H")