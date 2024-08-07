- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Diamond Drilling Underway at Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect, Broken Hill
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that a 1,000-metre diamond drill program has commenced at its 100% - owned Bald Hill Copper Cobalt Prospect (Broken Hill Project) which is located 30 kilometres west of Broken Hill, NSW (Figures 1 and 2).
Highlights
- 1,000m diamond drill program testing for extensions to previously obtained high grade drill intercepts at Bald Hill, e.g.;
- 125m @ 0.13% Co from 198m incl 97m @ 0.15% Co,
- 58m @ 0.13% Co from 62m incl 12m @ 0.24% Co and 17m @ 0.15% Co,
- 33m @ 0.11% Co from 58m incl 4m @ 0.23% Co and 2m @ 0.21% Co, and
- 6m @ 0.51% Cu from 56m in FI2471
- Drilling will also test a very strong magnetic anomaly which is interpreted to be a potential extension to the previously demonstrated Bald Hill cobalt and copper mineralisation
- Rimfire’s Broken Hill Project lies within same geological domain as the Mutooroo Deposit (HAV.ASX) - 191Kt copper, 20Kt cobalt and 86Koz gold and the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (COB.ASX) - 87Kt cobalt
- Drilling assay results expected by mid-October 2024
Commenting on the announcement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “Rimfire is exploring throughout New South Wales for critical minerals that are associated with global decarbonisation strategies, such as scandium, PGEs, copper, and cobalt.
While we remain firmly focussed on delivering a maiden scandium JORC resource at Fifield and Avondale, we are also keen to advance our highly prospective Broken Hill Project especially the Bald Hill prospect.
Given the existing drill intercepts coincide with an outstanding magnetic anomaly along strike and with all targets lying within a favourable geological setting we think that Bald Hill is an exciting opportunity to discover a significant cobalt and copper deposit. We look forward to providing further market updates as new information comes to hand.”
Drilling will test the significance of a very strong magnetic anomaly interpreted to be a potential extension to previously drilled high-grade cobalt (Co) and copper (Cu) mineralisation at Bald Hill, (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 18 September 2023), i.e.;
- 33m @ 0.11% Co from 58 metres in FI2469 including 4m @ 0.23% Co and 2m @ 0.21% Co
- 100m @ 0.08% Co from 71 metres in FI2470 including 68m @ 0.10% Co,
- 125m @ 0.13% Co from 198 metres in FI2470 including 97m @ 0.15% Co,
- 58m @ 0.13% Co from 62 metres in FI2471 including 12m @ 0.24% Co and 17m @ 0.15% Co, and
- 6m @ 0.51% Cu from 56 metres in FI2471.
Mineralisation at Bald Hill is associated with a greater abundance of sulphides with zones of coarse-grained semi-massive pyrite / pyrrhotite (plus lesser amounts of chalcopyrite and sphalerite) hosting individual single metre grades of up to 0.79% Co (FI2471 – 67 to 68 metres).
Detailed ground magnetic surveying (on 50m spaced east west lines) undertaken post the 2023 drilling identified a very strong magnetic anomaly [peak value – 57,744nT] coincident with and extending from the cobalt and copper drill intercepts (See Figures 3 – 5).
The Bald Hill magnetic anomaly trends NNE, dips to the southeast, and has a near surface extent of 450 x 400 metres and extends to a vertical depth of approximately 300 metres below surface. 3D modelling suggests that the anomaly plunges to the southeast with Rimfire’s 2023 diamond holes just “clipping” the top of the anomaly.
This is highly significant as the Bald Hill mineralisation is intimately associated with magnetic minerals, i.e. pyrrhotite and magnetite, and as such the magnetic anomaly is interpreted to be “mapping” a potential extension to existing cobalt and copper mineralisation.
Diamond drillholes will be positioned specifically to intersect the magnetic anomaly to confirm its significance.
Plenty of upside with additional targets identified
In addition to Bald Hill, several other targets have been identified across the Broken Hill Project from a review of historic exploration data – principally aeromagnetic and gravity geophysical data, drilling data and surface geochemistry. Ground magnetic surveying, geological mapping and rock chip sampling undertaken by Rimfire during the last 12 months have refined the targets.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Fine Grained Alkaline Igneous Host of High Grade Nb/REE Identified at Wabli Creek
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s high-grade Niobium and REE project at Wabli Creek, Gascoyne, W.A.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Identification of a fine-grained alkaline igneous rock type as the host of the high grade Niobium/REE/Titanium mineralisation announced 28 May 2024. This is a significant development as the host is not from pegmatite geology and increases the likelihood of a carbonatite association.
- Expert geophysical consultant Southern Geoscience has identified multiple new targets they consider high priority for the potential discovery of more Niobium/REE enriched intrusive features at Wabli Creek, Gascoyne, W.A.
- Detailed geophysical imagery analysed by Southern Geoscience shows a strong correlation with geochemical targets, previously identified by Sugden Geoscience (ASX Announcement 21/12/23), adding additional confidence to high-grade Niobium (Nb) and Rare Earth Elements (REE) targets.
- The majority of the new Nb & REE targets identified are located in and around the margins of the ovoid intrusive feature (ASX Announcement 28 May 2024).
- The recently identified ovoid late-stage intrusive feature, considered the likely parental source of the Nb-Y-Ta-Ti-REE fine grained Alkaline igneous rocks at Wabli Creek, has been clearly confirmed by the high resolution imagery.
- The latest interpretation by Southern Geoscience was primarily concerned with the identification of places which may provide further intrusive features prospective for Niobium, Tantalum, REE’s and Lithium. Targeting strategies focused on lithological associations, structural context, structural complexity and deformation and proximity to possible source granitic bodies.
The source of the high grade niobium, REE, titanium mineralisation outlined in ASX announcement 28 May 2024 has most recently been identified by the Reach exploration team as a fine grained alkaline igneous rock. This is a significant development for the project as it was considered previously that the mineralisation was from a pegmatite source. Importantly, the alkaline igneous rock has a strong association with carbonatite and therefore further laboratory assessment is underway to confirm the potential presence of carbonatite material.
Figure 1: Multiple new high priority Niobium/REE targets, Wabli Creek.
Figure 2: Location of In situ assay results (24WRCK049 & 24WRCK046), previously announced per ASX Announcement 12 June 2024. Also, an example of one of the new high priority Nb/REE targets.
In addition, Southern Geoscience was engaged to analyse detailed 50m line spaced magnetic and radiometric data that was flown over the tenement. The analysis of this data by Southern Geoscience enabled this latest interpretation of major structures, including faults and traps that may act as conduits for potentially more fine grained alkaline igneous intrusions, resulting in multiple new targets for the Company.
Targeting by Southern Geoscience was largely focused around the margins of the late stage ovoid feature and aimed to identify sites of significant structural complexity and or/lithological contacts which may be exploited by dykes or other intrusive features such as the alkaline igneous mineralised rock.
Across the targets a major shear zone with cross-cutting faults over printed by the late stage ovoid feature was identified, in addition to the identification of two areas that more represent more late stage intrusives and a layered magnetic unit of potential greenstone lithology which is often an area where dykes intrude.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
What is the VIX Index? (Updated 2024)
Buy low, sell high. The trend is your friend. Sell in May and go away. Wall Street is teeming with familiar financial adages. But there’s one you may not have heard of: “When the VIX is high, it’s time to buy.”
Similar to “buy the dip,” the idea is that when the level of fear in the markets has reached its peak, it's the perfect time to buy because stocks are most likely trading at deep discounts. To quote famed investor Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B), “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”
But what is the VIX? Here the Investing News Network answers that question and more, including whether or not the old saying still holds true in times of heavy uncertainty.
What is the VIX?
VIX is shorthand for the Volatility Index (INDEXCBOE:VIX) of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). Since 1993, the VIX has tracked real-time price changes of near-term S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) options.
Options are financial contracts that give holders the right to buy or sell an underlying asset — stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, contracts, etc. — at a certain price within a certain time period. Options prices for particular stocks are determined by the probability that the stock’s price will reach a certain level, known as the strike price or exercise price.
The VIX tracks the S&P 500 as opposed to other indexes because it is considered the leading indicator of future volatility in the overall US stock market.
For many knowledgeable investors, the VIX is a globally recognized go-to benchmark index for measuring the expectation of volatility in the stock market over the next 30 days based on how wide or narrow the swing in prices is for S&P 500 options.
Why does the VIX go up when the market goes down?
The VIX has an inverse relationship with the S&P 500, meaning that spikes in the VIX typically occur when stock prices drop.
The more pronounced the options price swings on the S&P 500, the higher the risk of stock market volatility and the higher the VIX climbs — a signal that a crash may be imminent. On the flip side, a significant drop in the VIX could herald a rally.
It’s important to note that the VIX is not a crystal ball, but rather a real-time snapshot of how investors are feeling about the level of near-term volatility in the market. Is the current sentiment negative or positive? Confident or fearful?
“Volatility, or how fast prices change, is often seen as a way to gauge market sentiment, and in particular the degree of fear among market participants,” explains Investopedia. Hence why the VIX is also referred to as the “fear index.”
Investors can use the VIX to measure the level of fear in the market and employ this information when making investment decisions. The higher the VIX level, the more likely the possibility that fear and uncertainty is driving the markets.
What is a normal range for the VIX?
The normal range for the VIX is values ranging between 12 and 20. Forbes advises investors that when the VIX is below a value of 20, that is reflective of a stable investment environment. A VIX value of 12 or lower is indicative of high optimism in the stock market — the mark of extremely bullish investor sentiment.
Once VIX values rise above 20, the market is said to be experiencing “abnormally high volatility.” Once the VIX is seen pushing above 30, that’s a clear sign of a bear market — when investors fear there is too much uncertainty and risk in the stock market.
In fact, five of the 10 highest VIX values since the index launched in 1993 occurred in the lead up to the 2008 financial crisis, while the remaining five are associated with the COVID-19-induced stock market crash in 2020.
The VIX hit an all-time high of 82.69 on March 16, 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The index’s second highest value, 80.86, was reached on November 20, 2008, as markets reeled from the fallout over mortgage-backed securities.
What is the all-time highest recorded spike in the VIX index?
The VIX recorded a record high spike on August 5, 2024, when it jumped 42 points to 65.73 intraday as markets around the world experienced sell offs and recession fears rose. This also marked the highest point of the VIX index since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The VIX moved down to close at 38.56 by the end of the day, still quite high but well below the top 10 closes discussed above.
Can you invest in the VIX?
While you can’t invest directly into the VIX, there are a number of exchange-traded products (ETPs), such as futures contracts, options contracts and ETFs, that are based on the future anticipated value of the index.
These are three VIX-associated ETPs available to investors:
- The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY), which offers investors exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures Index, is designed for those investors looking “to profit from increased volatility in the S&P 500, as measured by the prices of VIX futures contracts.”
- The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) seeks returns linked to the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures Index by providing short-term exposure to futures contracts of specified maturities on the VIX index. As an exchange-traded note (ETN) rather than an ETF, VXX is backed by Barclays’ (NYSE:BCS,LSE:BARC) credit instead of by assets.
- The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ) is also linked to the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures Index, but the exposure is to longer-dated futures contracts. This factor makes VXZ less subject to the significant contango-related return erosion seen by short-term products like VXX or VIXY.
If investors are able to get the timing right, VIX futures ETFs can be a hedge against a market crash. However, the opportunities inherent in VIX ETPs don't negate the fact that they do carry significant risk, and are not for those with a longer-term investment strategy or low risk tolerance. Analysts at ETF.com warn that these products “deliver poor long-term exposure to the VIX index ... (and) have a history of erasing vast sums of investor capital over holdings periods as short as a few days.”
In other words, VIX ETPs have a tendency to suffer from contango, which is when a futures price is higher than the current price. If held for too long a period, they lose their value, making them an unsuitable permanent hedge against market volatility.
Investors with high risk tolerance and a knack for playing the short game can also buy VIX call options as a potential hedge against stock market downturns. But once again, as Investopedia cautions, it's important to time the market right. Buying in the middle of a market crash can lead to oversized losses.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2022.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article
How is the S&P/TSX Composite Index Weighted? (Updated 2024)
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) is the principal market measure for the Canadian equities market, and is calculated and managed by S&P Dow Jones Indices.
The index, which was launched in 1977, includes both common stocks and income trust units.
How is the S&P/TSX Composite Index calculated? The weightings of the index’s securities are decided through float-adjusted market capitalization. In this method, market cap is determined by share price and the amount of outstanding shares available to the general public — restricted shares owned by other publicly held companies or company executives are excluded.
What are the S&P/TSX Composite Index's eligibility requirements?
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is reviewed each quarter; at that time, additions or removals can be made. To be eligible for addition, the company needs to be incorporated, formed or established in Canada and must have traded on the TSX for at least six full months.
Additionally, the security must have had a volume-weighted average price of C$1 over the past three months and over the last three trading days of the month end prior to the index committee’s quarterly review. It must also represent a weight of 0.04 percent of the index at a minimum for the last 10 trading days based on its volume-weighted average price.
Stock liquidity, which is measured by float turnover, must be at least 0.5, or at least 0.25 in Canadian volume for dual-listed stocks. Float turnover is calculated by dividing the total number of shares traded over the past year by float-adjusted shares outstanding.
Securities that cannot be included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index include those issued by mutual fund corporations, preferred shares, warrants and all other types of securities that the index committee decides are inappropriate. Securities that have been listed on the TSX for fewer than six months are also ineligible.
Securities may be removed from the index if they fall beneath the index committee’s buffer criteria at the time of the quarterly review. To stay eligible, securities must maintain a volume-weighted average price above C$1 over the three months leading up to a quarterly review. They must also keep a minimum index weight of 0.025 percent three days prior to the review, as well as liquidity of 0.25.
Securities may also be removed at the index committee's discretion at any other time. If a security is removed during the quarterly review it is ineligible for at inclusion for 12 full calendar months unless the committee believes the business has substantially restructured.
What sectors are covered in the S&P/TSX Composite Index?
There are 11 categories of securities included in S&P/TSX Composite Index: financial, energy, materials, industrial, consumer discretionary, telecommunications services, healthcare, consumer staples, utilities, information technology and real estate.
The TSX sector breakdown shows the most constituents in financial and energy followed by the industrial and materials categories. Its performance therefore heavily reflects how those industries are doing, and disturbances in the economy or oil price dips can have a big impact.
Below we’ve broken down each of the 11 sectors as laid out by S&P Dow Jones Indices in its factsheet published July 31, 2024. We have also listed the main players in each category.
1. Financial
The financial market represents 31 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index, and its top constituent by weight is the Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY,NYSE:RY). The bank provides personal and commercial banking, as well as insurance, corporate and investment banking, transaction processing services and wealth management. Its investment banking services are ranked among the best in the world by several organizations.
2. Energy
The energy sector, which accounts for about 17.7 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index, features Enbridge (TSX:ENB,NYSE:ENB) as one of its top constituents by TSX sector weight. Enbridge operates across North America, moving nearly two-thirds of Canada’s oil exports to the US and transporting nearly 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the US.
The company also operates North America’s largest natural gas utility by volume, Enbridge Gas. Enbridge was an early investor in renewable energy, and has a growing offshore wind portfolio.
3. Industrials
Securities in the industrial category comprise 13.6 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP,NYSE:CP) stands tall as the top constituent by weight in this category. Formed after the 2023 merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern, this transcontinental freight railway company transports bulk commodities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
4. Materials
Materials securities make up 12.5 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index, and the sector is heavily populated with mining and agriculture companies. One notable company in this category is Nutrien (TSX:NTR,NYSE:NTR), the world's largest potash producer, as well as an agricultural nutrient and equipment provider. It was born out of a merger between Agrium and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, which was completed in January 2018.
5. Information technology
Information technology securities comprise 8 percent of the index. Ecommerce platform Shopify (TSX:SHOP,NYSE:SHOP) is a major component of this sector. The widespread platform, which allows retailers to set up their own online storefront, is used by over 2 million sellers including Budweiser, Sephora, Red Bull, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nestle (OTC Pink:NSRGF,SWX:NESN).
6. Consumer staples
Consumer staples represent 4.4 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index. One major stock in this category is Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI,OTC Pink:MLFNF), which operates in the meat products and agribusiness sectors. It is Canada’s leading consumer packaged meats company, operating several brands and partnering with many sister brands as well. It exports to more than 20 global markets, including the US and certain markets in Asia.
7. Utilities
Utilities securities register at 3.8 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) is one major representative of this sector. It works in renewable energy such as wind, solar, hydro and thermal, as well as regulated utilities including electricity, water and natural gas. The firm has US$17.6 billion in assets across North America.
8. Consumer discretionary
Around 3.5 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index is held by consumer discretionary securities. Dollarama (TSX:DOL,OTC Pink:DLMAF) represents one of the top constituents in this category. The Canada-based company operates discount retail stores and provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, with merchandise at low, fixed price points.
9. Communication services
Telecommunications securities comprise 3.1 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index and include companies like BCE (TSX:BCE,NYSE:BCE). BCE is best known for its ownership of Canadian telecommunications property Bell, which has the second highest market share in Canada.
10. Real estate
The real estate sector occupies 2.1 percent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) (TSX:FCR.UN) is one of the securities involved in this space. The company specializes in hybrid properties combining living space with retail and commercial spaces.
11. Healthcare
Healthcare securities make up 0.3 percent of the index. One of the companies represented is Bausch Health (TSX:BHC,NYSE:BHC), a multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets drugs targeting skin diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, eye health and neurology.
FAQs for the S&P/TSX Composite Index
How to invest in the S&P/TSX Composite Index?
As with most indexes, it's not possible to invest directly in the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Investors can take positions in individual stocks held by the S&P/TSX Composite Index, but there are better options. Several investment vehicles offer exposure to the performance of the index. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC) offer one route, as do mutual funds such as the MDPIM S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Pool.
Is the S&P/TSX Composite Index a good investment?
Canada consistently ranks among the world's top 10 economies, and closed out 2023 with a GDP of $1.89 trillion. As the premier indicator of market activity in the Canadian stock market, the S&P/TSX Composite Index provides a stable, diverse portfolio of many of the country’s best blue-chip stocks in key industries, including energy, resources, banking and retail.
What is the combined market cap of all the companies in S&P/TSX Composite Index?
As of July 31, 2024, the S&P/TSX Composite Index had an adjusted market cap of more than C$3.668 trillion.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2014.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Global Markets See Sharp Declines as US Recession Concerns Mount
Fears of a potential recession in the US triggered a massive global stock selloff on Monday (August 5), resulting in fast and sharp declines across major financial markets worldwide.
The turmoil led to significant losses, with various indexes experiencing their worst performance in months.
Preliminary data cited by Reuters on Monday shows the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) dropped by 2.98 percent to close at 5,187.36 points. The Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) fell by 3.38 percent to 16,208.38 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) decreased by 2.59 percent, ending at 38,706.79 points.
This marked the steepest three day percentage declines for these US indexes since June 2022.
European markets also faced significant declines, with the STOXX Europe 600 (INDEXSTOXX:SXXP) dropping by 2.9 percent, and major indexes in Germany, France and the UK falling between 2.5 and 3.5 percent.
Asian markets were not spared either. Japan's Nikkei 225 (INDEXNIKKEI:NI225) fell by 3.2 percent, while the Hang Seng Index (INDEXHANGSENG:HSI) in Hong Kong dropped by 2.8 percent.
Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) ended Tuesday (August 6) down 1.58 percent at 21,979.36 points, its lowest close since early July. The materials and healthcare sectors led the declines.
Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, told Reuters that Tuesday's selloff was a "catch-up effect" for Canadian markets, which had been closed for a holiday on Monday as global markets faced volatility.
The widespread market downturn began as concerns over a US recession intensified following a series of economic data releases that suggested weakening economic conditions. Investors were particularly alarmed by the unexpected rise in the US unemployment rate and slower-than-expected jobs growth, which fueled fears of an impending slowdown.
Addressing whether more pain is still to come, Kevin Nicholson, global fixed income chief investment officer at Riverfront Investment Group, said time will tell. “I think that the data will play out over time and let us know if today’s reaction is an overreaction or the appropriate reaction,” he commented to the news outlet.
US Federal Reserve policymakers, including Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, recently dispelled notions of an economic freefall, despite the necessity of rate cuts to prevent a downturn.
"If the market moves give us an indication over a long arc that we're looking at a deceleration of growth, then we should react to that," Goolsbee said during the Kansas City Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole.
"As you see jobs numbers come in weaker than expected but not looking yet like recession, I do think you want to be forward-looking at where the economy is headed for (in) making the decisions,” he added.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
High-Grade Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen
Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of high- grade tungsten from diamond core drilling at the Western Queen South deposit. Systematic pXRF analysis of drill hole WQDD013 led to ultraviolet scanning which highlighted very significant zones of scheelite. Wet analysis of the main visible scheelite zone has confirmed the discovery as very high-grade tungsten skarn style mineralisation.
Highlights
- Recent diamond drilling has discovered exceptionally high-grade tungsten (scheelite) mineralisation within the Western Queen gold system
- Drill-hole WQDD013 returned:
- 4m @ 4.58% WO3, 0.72 g/t Au from 174.85m; including
- 2.05m @ 8.71% WO3, 1.38 g/t Au from 176.85m; and
- 0.65m @ 18.35% WO3, 2.97 g/t Au from 176.85m
- Strong continuous tungsten anomaly outlined over 2km from drillhole XRF data parallels the Western Queen Shear and known high-grade gold mineralisation
- Tungsten occurs at surface between the Western Queen South and Western Queen Central open pits with widths up to 20 metres
- Follow up wet assays for tungsten of selected pulps from RC drilling which formed part of the 2021 mineral resource estimate at Western Queen have been submitted and will be reported when available
- Tungsten is considered a critical and strategic material in world economies due to its economic importance, supply risk and limited substitution options
In addition to the assaying, ultraviolet scanning of the diamond core from WQDD013 has highlighted scheelite within altered mafic. The mineralisation is essentially scheelite-pyroxene +/- magnetite+/-gold skarn zones 2.1Mt @ 2.42 g/t Au for 163,200oz 1
Figure 1 shows the white-blue fluorescence characteristic of scheelite under ultraviolet light. Mineralisation comprises of massive aggregates of white (visible light) grains (up to 5mm) of scheelite paralleling the dominant foliation within the shear zone.
Figure 1 – WQDD013 (0.65m @ 18.35 WO3) scheelite intersection under UV light*Analysis by pXRF is indicative and may not represent the true grade of tungsten
Of great significance is the subsequent review of all of the pXRF data routinely collected by Rumble which has shown tungsten is widespread within the Western Queen gold mineralising system.
Peter Harold, Managing Director and CEO commented“the discovery of the very high-grade tungsten at Western Queen is an unexpected bonus for us from the recent drilling which was targeting extensions to the high-grade gold lodes. While it is very early days the grades of the intersections are exceptional and well above the grades of other tungsten resources globally. We are now waiting with trepidation for the results from the 2021 drill pulps. This discovery shows the huge optionality of the Rumble tenements and the ability of our highly experienced exploration team to make new discoveries.”
Western Queen Tungsten Discovery
Tungsten mineralisation within drill hole WQDD013 (refer to Table 1) returned a spectacular intersection that included:
- 4.05m @ 4.58% WO3, 0.72 g/t Au from 174.85m; including
- 2.05m @ 8.71% WO3, 1.38 g/t Au from 176.85m; including
- 0.65m @ 18.35% WO3, 2.97 g/t Au from 176.85m.
Mineralisation contains large aggregates of scheelite grains (up to 5mm) occurring parallel to the main foliation trend. The mineralisation is essentially multiple scheelite-pyroxene (tremolite)+/-magnetite+/-gold exoskarn zones associated with the Western Queen orogenic shear zone (host to gold mineralisation) within dominant Archaean mafic amphibolite lithologies. The skarn development is thought to have been a later stage to the main gold event at Western Queen.
All previous drill holes completed by Rumble as part of the 2021 Western Queen gold resource estimate (2.1Mt @ 2.42 g/t Au for 163,200oz*) have subsequently been analysed for tungsten (W) by pXRF. Review of the pXRF analytical data has shown some 87 reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drill (DD) holes completed by Rumble have reported >500ppm W. Analytical results from pXRF analysers are indicative and may not reflect the true tungsten (W) grade.
Contouring of the pXRF tungsten (W) drill hole results has highlighted the following (refer to Figure 3):
- Very strong tungsten continuity over 2km (>100ppm W contour) with the same strike direction, orientation and position as the Western Queen Shear Zone which hosts the Western Queen gold deposits; and
- Between the Western Queen Central and Western Queen South open pits, the tenor of tungsten increases significantly with some 900m of strike >1000ppm W.
Additionally, a number of drill holes were strongly anomalous in tungsten (W) near surface within oxidised material
Next Steps
Re-assaying of select pulps from the previous Rumble gold resource drilling programs based on the pXRF tungsten analyses is underway to ascertain the spatial variability and tenor of the scheelite mineralisation. Up to 250 pulps from selected RC and diamond holes drilled by Rumble will initially be collected and submitted for wet analysis utilising complete digest through fusion XRF.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rumble Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Airborne VTEM commences at Ti-Tree Project
Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of the previously announced airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) Max survey over three areas within the 3,600km2 Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region. The survey should be finished this week with final data expected within four to six weeks.
- The VTEM Max survey over Cu-Ni-PGE, Broken Hill Style and Uranium targets has commenced.
- The survey is covering:
- The Money Intrusion, prospective for Cu-Ni-PGE mineralisation.
- Copper Ridge and Nick’s Bore over anomalous Copper Drilling results.
- The Coo Creek prospect where drilling by Augustus in 2023 identified strongly anomalous Zn-Pb-Ag mineralisation of possible Broken Hill Style massive sulphide.
- The Munaballya Well area which shows potential for economic uranium mineralisation.
- The surveys will help to advance the untapped potential of the Ti-Tree project to host economic mineralisation of multiple commodities.
VTEM
UTS Geophysics is conducting the helicopter borne VTEM Max survey comprising 646-line km over three separate survey areas. The system is excellent for locating discrete conductive anomalies as well as mapping lateral and vertical variations in resistivity which helps map structure, alteration and rock type. The system also collects magnetic data through a caesium magnetometer.
Figure 1 Prospects and VTEM Survey areas
Money Intrusion
The Money Intrusion, which has proven potential to host Ni-Cu-Co-PGE (platinum group elements), is part of the regional Mundine Well Dolerite Suite, a regionally extensive dolerite (strike length >80km). Mapping, aeromagnetics and multi-spectral imagery show that the Money Intrusion within the Ti-Tree Project covers a strike length greater than 16km, reaching widths >600m in the north (Figure 2).
The VTEM Max system will look to identify conductive anomalies which may reflect concentrations of massive to semi-massive sulphide along the thicker parts of the Money Intrusion within AUG tenure.
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
