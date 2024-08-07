Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Diamond Drilling Underway at Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect, Broken Hill

Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that a 1,000-metre diamond drill program has commenced at its 100% - owned Bald Hill Copper Cobalt Prospect (Broken Hill Project) which is located 30 kilometres west of Broken Hill, NSW (Figures 1 and 2).

Highlights

  • 1,000m diamond drill program testing for extensions to previously obtained high grade drill intercepts at Bald Hill, e.g.;
    • 125m @ 0.13% Co from 198m incl 97m @ 0.15% Co,
    • 58m @ 0.13% Co from 62m incl 12m @ 0.24% Co and 17m @ 0.15% Co,
    • 33m @ 0.11% Co from 58m incl 4m @ 0.23% Co and 2m @ 0.21% Co, and
    • 6m @ 0.51% Cu from 56m in FI2471
  • Drilling will also test a very strong magnetic anomaly which is interpreted to be a potential extension to the previously demonstrated Bald Hill cobalt and copper mineralisation
  • Rimfire’s Broken Hill Project lies within same geological domain as the Mutooroo Deposit (HAV.ASX) - 191Kt copper, 20Kt cobalt and 86Koz gold and the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (COB.ASX) - 87Kt cobalt
  • Drilling assay results expected by mid-October 2024

Commenting on the announcement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “Rimfire is exploring throughout New South Wales for critical minerals that are associated with global decarbonisation strategies, such as scandium, PGEs, copper, and cobalt.

While we remain firmly focussed on delivering a maiden scandium JORC resource at Fifield and Avondale, we are also keen to advance our highly prospective Broken Hill Project especially the Bald Hill prospect.

Given the existing drill intercepts coincide with an outstanding magnetic anomaly along strike and with all targets lying within a favourable geological setting we think that Bald Hill is an exciting opportunity to discover a significant cobalt and copper deposit. We look forward to providing further market updates as new information comes to hand.”

Drilling will test the significance of a very strong magnetic anomaly interpreted to be a potential extension to previously drilled high-grade cobalt (Co) and copper (Cu) mineralisation at Bald Hill, (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 18 September 2023), i.e.;

  • 33m @ 0.11% Co from 58 metres in FI2469 including 4m @ 0.23% Co and 2m @ 0.21% Co
  • 100m @ 0.08% Co from 71 metres in FI2470 including 68m @ 0.10% Co,
  • 125m @ 0.13% Co from 198 metres in FI2470 including 97m @ 0.15% Co,
  • 58m @ 0.13% Co from 62 metres in FI2471 including 12m @ 0.24% Co and 17m @ 0.15% Co, and
  • 6m @ 0.51% Cu from 56 metres in FI2471.

Mineralisation at Bald Hill is associated with a greater abundance of sulphides with zones of coarse-grained semi-massive pyrite / pyrrhotite (plus lesser amounts of chalcopyrite and sphalerite) hosting individual single metre grades of up to 0.79% Co (FI2471 – 67 to 68 metres).

Detailed ground magnetic surveying (on 50m spaced east west lines) undertaken post the 2023 drilling identified a very strong magnetic anomaly [peak value – 57,744nT] coincident with and extending from the cobalt and copper drill intercepts (See Figures 3 – 5).

The Bald Hill magnetic anomaly trends NNE, dips to the southeast, and has a near surface extent of 450 x 400 metres and extends to a vertical depth of approximately 300 metres below surface. 3D modelling suggests that the anomaly plunges to the southeast with Rimfire’s 2023 diamond holes just “clipping” the top of the anomaly.

This is highly significant as the Bald Hill mineralisation is intimately associated with magnetic minerals, i.e. pyrrhotite and magnetite, and as such the magnetic anomaly is interpreted to be “mapping” a potential extension to existing cobalt and copper mineralisation.

Diamond drillholes will be positioned specifically to intersect the magnetic anomaly to confirm its significance.

Plenty of upside with additional targets identified

In addition to Bald Hill, several other targets have been identified across the Broken Hill Project from a review of historic exploration data – principally aeromagnetic and gravity geophysical data, drilling data and surface geochemistry. Ground magnetic surveying, geological mapping and rock chip sampling undertaken by Rimfire during the last 12 months have refined the targets.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Reach Resources

Fine Grained Alkaline Igneous Host of High Grade Nb/REE Identified at Wabli Creek

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s high-grade Niobium and REE project at Wabli Creek, Gascoyne, W.A.

Keep reading...Show less
What is the VIX Index? (Updated 2024)

What is the VIX Index? (Updated 2024)

Buy low, sell high. The trend is your friend. Sell in May and go away. Wall Street is teeming with familiar financial adages. But there’s one you may not have heard of: “When the VIX is high, it’s time to buy.”

Similar to “buy the dip,” the idea is that when the level of fear in the markets has reached its peak, it's the perfect time to buy because stocks are most likely trading at deep discounts. To quote famed investor Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B), “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”

But what is the VIX? Here the Investing News Network answers that question and more, including whether or not the old saying still holds true in times of heavy uncertainty.

Keep reading...Show less
Large, white digital letters reading "S&P/TSX" in front of red and green stock charts.

How is the S&P/TSX Composite Index Weighted? (Updated 2024)

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) is the principal market measure for the Canadian equities market, and is calculated and managed by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The index, which was launched in 1977, includes both common stocks and income trust units.

How is the S&P/TSX Composite Index calculated? The weightings of the index’s securities are decided through float-adjusted market capitalization. In this method, market cap is determined by share price and the amount of outstanding shares available to the general public — restricted shares owned by other publicly held companies or company executives are excluded.

Keep reading...Show less
"Recession" written with smoke clouds.

Global Markets See Sharp Declines as US Recession Concerns Mount

Fears of a potential recession in the US triggered a massive global stock selloff on Monday (August 5), resulting in fast and sharp declines across major financial markets worldwide.

The turmoil led to significant losses, with various indexes experiencing their worst performance in months.

Preliminary data cited by Reuters on Monday shows the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) dropped by 2.98 percent to close at 5,187.36 points. The Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) fell by 3.38 percent to 16,208.38 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) decreased by 2.59 percent, ending at 38,706.79 points.

Keep reading...Show less
Rumble Resources

High-Grade Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of high- grade tungsten from diamond core drilling at the Western Queen South deposit. Systematic pXRF analysis of drill hole WQDD013 led to ultraviolet scanning which highlighted very significant zones of scheelite. Wet analysis of the main visible scheelite zone has confirmed the discovery as very high-grade tungsten skarn style mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Airborne VTEM commences at Ti-Tree Project

Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of the previously announced airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) Max survey over three areas within the 3,600km2 Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region. The survey should be finished this week with final data expected within four to six weeks.

Keep reading...Show less

