Life Science NewsInvesting News

Danaher Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call for the first quarter 2023 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour. During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com , under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

You can access the conference call by dialing 800-245-3047, within the U.S. or +1 203-518-9765 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 8:00 a.m. ET and notifying the operator that you are dialing in for Danaher's earnings conference call (Conference ID: DHRQ123). A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call until May 9, 2023 . You can access the replay dial-in information on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Events & Presentations."

Danaher's earnings press release, the webcast slides and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Danaher's website under the subheading "Quarterly Earnings" beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 81,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential . For more information, please visit www.danaher.com .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-schedules-first-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-301782560.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

DanaherDHRMedical Device Investing
DHR
The Conversation (0)

INN Video: Ian Graham of Discovery Harbour Resources

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV:DHR) President and CEO, Ian Graham, spoke with Resource Investing News on its flagship project, Wabassi, located in northern Ontario. “We’ve put our arms around an entire Greenstone Belt hosted VMS Mineral District. This is, as far as I’m aware, Canada’s most recent discovery of a new mineral district,” states Mr. Graham. In 2013, investors can expect the mobilization of drilling on the project, with news expected to come out in July. “Based on that news, we will be financing the Company a little further in the fall,” Mr. Graham says.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic: Karen Parkhill on Empowering Women, Business Transformation

In her six years as chief financial officer at Medtronic, Karen Parkhill has helped advance women's representation at all levels of the company

She's proud of the progress. As of 2022, women make up 51% of Medtronic employees, 43% of managers and above, and 36% of its board of directors.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Inc. ranks on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has been included on The Globe and Mail's 2023 Report on Business magazine's Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies top-notch Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity.

This benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ranking companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

  • TREK-AD Phase 2b study of eblasakimab fully enrolled, topline data readout expected early July 2023
  • Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of farudodstat in alopecia areata expected to commence in the second quarter of 2023 with topline data readout expected in the first quarter of 2024
  • Expected cash runway extended through at least the second quarter of 2024 with recent $20 million in financing, with potential to receive up an additional $80 million

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, and provided an update on recent corporate activities.

"We ended 2022 and have begun 2023 achieving a number of milestones across our clinical pipeline that position ASLAN for strong momentum throughout this year and into 2024," said Dr Carl Firth, CEO, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals . "At the end of 2022, we commenced dosing atopic dermatitis (AD) patients in our dupilumab -experienced (TREK-DX) trial. Most notably, we completed enrollment at the start of 2023 in our TREK-AD Phase 2b trial, testing eblasakimab as a novel treatment for moderate-to-severe AD, and we look forward to reporting topline data from this study in early July 2023. In addition, we formed a collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture a high concentration formulation of eblasakimab that will allow us to administer 400mg in a single subcutaneous injection with a range of different devices."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Announces Pricing of $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes

Medtronic plc (the "Company") (NYSE: MDT) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. ("Medtronic Luxco"), has priced an offering (the "Offering") of $1,000,000,000 principal amount of 4.25% senior notes due 2028 and $1,000,000 ,000 principal amount of 4.50% senior notes due 2033 (collectively, the "Notes").  All of Medtronic Luxco's obligations under the Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and Medtronic, Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Medtronic Luxco, on a senior unsecured basis.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to repay indebtedness, which is expected to include a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under Medtronic Luxco's Japanese-yen denominated term loan agreement by and among Medtronic Luxco, the Company, Medtronic, Inc., and Mizuho Bank , Ltd. as administrative agent and as the lender and for general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on March 30, 2023 , subject to customary closing conditions. The joint book-running managers for the Offering are Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seeking Answers About Transgender Heart Health

Abbott

Abbott

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Don't Mess with Your 'Melon': Abbott and the Brain Injury Association of America Urge 'If You Hit Your Head, Get it Checked' in New Public Service Announcement

  • The Concussion Awareness Now campaign raises awareness both about the common, everyday ways concussions most often happen and the importance of getting concussions evaluated
  • Concussion Awareness Now is a coalition of nearly 20 advocacy groups, founded by Abbott and the Brain Injury Association of America, with Rebel Wilson as the group's inaugural spokesperson
  • The campaign addresses the fact that more than half of people who suspect they have a concussion never get it checked and features a family of characters called the Melons

Concussion Awareness Now, a coalition of nearly 20 advocacy groups founded by Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and the Brain Injury Association of America, unveiled today a new public service campaign to draw attention to concussions and the importance of seeking care.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9143051-abbott-dont-mess-with-your-melon-the-concussion-awareness-now-campaign/

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

American Copper Initiates a 5,000m Drill Program at its Flagship Lordsburg Project

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Permit to Drill Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Related News

Copper Investing

Confirmation of Dispatch of Prospectus

Oil and Gas Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Valeura Makes "Transformative" Acquisition

Copper Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Copper Explorer DLP Rises 45 Percent

Oil and Gas Investing

North American Helium Conference

Gold Investing

Drill Results From The Centre Forest Prospect Indicates Potential Intrusive Related Mineralisation System At Ularring

Silver Investing

Abra Achieves First Concentrate Shipment

×