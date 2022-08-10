Market NewsInvesting News

Latest Move Marks Continued Expansion of European Footprint in Growing Medical Cannabis Market

Curaleaf International (the "Company") part of Curaleaf Holdings (CNSX:CURA), Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce the successful registration of the Company's cannabis based medicines as extract in Poland, with local partner CanPoland S.A.. Poland is one of the largest medical cannabis markets in Europe by patient population 1 , with a market size expected to be worth at least €2 billion by 2028 2 .

The licensed product is part of the Company's product range being manufactured to meet the growing demand for high quality medical cannabis products across Europe. The licensed product, 100%-European sourced from plant to manufacture, is part of Curaleaf International's proprietary product range that has now launched in five key European markets, including the UK and Germany.

In addition to the Polish licence, Curaleaf International has previously announced registrations of products in Malta as well as being the first company to register a THC cannabis extract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient ("API") in Italy. This positive news, taken together with the opening of the Swiss medical cannabis market and Curaleaf International's renewing of its GDP licence in Switzerland is another example of where the Company is ideally positioned to capitalise on positive market movements across Europe.

Commenting on this landmark registration, Curaleaf International President Miles Worne said: "This licence in Poland is another sign of Curaleaf International's strong momentum in Europe. The medical cannabis market in Europe continues to expand rapidly, as regulation opens up and access for patients improves. Since the legalisation of medical cannabis in 2017, Poland has become one of the largest European importers of dried flower and is an excellent addition to Curaleaf International's expansion, given its fast-growing patient numbers and significant addressable market. Curaleaf International is driving growth in existing key markets, with the UK in particular witnessing a huge increase in patient numbers, whilst continuing to drive expansion into new markets across Europe."

About Curaleaf International

Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group) is Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With a unique supply and distribution network throughout Europe, Curaleaf International's vision is to bring the life-enhancing potential of cannabis to the people who need it. EMMAC Life Sciences was acquired by Curaleaf Holdings in March 2021.

For more information about Curaleaf International, please visit:

https://www.curaleafinternational.com/

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company provides industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 22 states with 136 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,700 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential values, the future plans and objectives of Curaleaf International. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, achievable or recognisable in the near term. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Curaleaf International assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

