Trading Halt

Trading Halt

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

european lithiumeur:auasx:eurbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
EUR:AU
European Lithium
Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

Download the PDF here.

EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe

LU7 Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced LU7 Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, is pleased to share the channel sample assay results from its inaugural field program at the Double Mer Uranium Project, located in eastern Labrador, Canada.

Key Channel Sample Assay Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Results of Entitlement Offer

Results of Entitlement Offer

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Results of Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Albemarle Corporation to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference

Albemarle Corporation to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at the Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today that Eric Norris chief commercial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Lithium & Battery Supply Chain Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 4 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The fireside chat is scheduled from approximately 8 to 8:20 a.m. EST . The webcast will be accessible at the time of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . A webcast replay will be posted to the company's website immediately following the conclusion of the event and will be available for 180 days.

About Albemarle 
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com
Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 299-5700, invest@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-participate-in-virtual-fireside-chat-at-the-deutsche-bank-9th-annual-lithium--battery-supply-chain-conference-302319910.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Announces Completion of Amendments to Option Agreements, Debt Settlement Transactions & Provides Update on Private Placement

Beyond Lithium Announces Completion of Amendments to Option Agreements, Debt Settlement Transactions & Provides Update on Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that, further to the proposed transactions announced in its news release dated October 1, 2024, it has now entered into definitive agreements with: (i) Bounty Gold Corp. and Last Resort Resources Ltd. (collectively, the "Optionors") to amend the terms of its existing property option agreements with the Optionors (the "Amendments"); and (ii) certain creditors of the Company pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue to the creditors, and the creditors agreed to accept, an aggregate of 6,802,227 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share and 2,807,603 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $340,111.36 (the "Debt Settlement"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Receives Conditional Approval for Sale of Interest in Argentinian Lithium Properties

Edison Lithium Receives Conditional Approval for Sale of Interest in Argentinian Lithium Properties

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTC Pink: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of November 18, 2024, the proposed disposition of the Company's Argentina subsidiary, Resource Ventures S.A. ("ReVe"), as contemplated by the non-binding purchase offer letter, effective November 12, 2024, from Mava Gasoil LLC for USD$3,500,000, has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Completion of the disposition remains subject to, amongst other things, final documentation, the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, final acceptance from the TSXV, and receipt of the purchase price by the Company. The transaction is expected to complete in the latter half of February 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

European Lithium
Latest Press Releases

RocketBoots Renews Contract with Major Australian Retailer

Trading Halt

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Cabral Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Prefeasibility Study on the Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project, Brazil

×