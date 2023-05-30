FPX Nickel Announces $16 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Stainless Steel Producer Outokumpu

Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, will speak at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 1:30PM ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations .

About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about Cronos' intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Group Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

phone showing canadian competition bureau website

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canadian Competition Bureau Calls for Industry Changes

The Canadian cannabis industry needs new THC limits and more relaxed promotional rules in order to thrive, a federal agency said this week in a new report. It also recommends a review of the licensing process.

Meanwhile, a leading multi-state operator enjoyed a jump in share value thanks to its most recent financial report.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Goodness Growth Holdings and Grown Rogue International Announce Strategic Advisory Agreement

Goodness Growth engages Grown Rogue to prioritize improved quality and productivity of its cultivation operations –

– Agreement unites Grown Rogue's cultivation expertise with Goodness Growth's footprint and commitment to its customers for accessible, quality cannabis products –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Creso Pharma

Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Mernova Medicinal Inc. Continues Strong Progress In Q2 Securing C$593,926 In New Purchase Orders During May

Creso Pharma Limited (ASX:CPH, FRA:1X8) (‘Creso Pharma’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following update on progress through wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Mernova Medicinal Inc. (‘Mernova’), which has continued to achieve strong growth in purchase orders in May, as well as an extension of licenses with Health Canada and Canada Revenue Agency.

Trulieve Announces Opening of Affiliated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Limerick, PA

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis with ribbon cutting and pop-up event

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the grand opening of a new Trulieve-affiliated medical marijuana dispensary in Limerick, PA. Located at 451 West Ridge Pike, the doors will open 9 AM on Friday, May 19 2023 with ongoing hours of 9 AM - 10 PM seven days a week.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Secures Firm Commitments To Raise $2.5M, Extends Secured Notes And Streamlines Balance Sheet With Debt To Equity Conversions

Creso Pharma Limited (ASX:CPH, FRA:1X8) (‘Creso Pharma’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that it has secured firm commitments from institutional, professional and sophisticated investors to raise $2.5m million (before costs) through the issue of 204,918,033 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Shares”) at an issue price of $0.0122 per Share (the “Placement”). As well, the Company has converted a number of current liabilities to equity, agreed to repay convertible notes to Obsidian Global GP, LLC (“Obsidian”) and agreed in principle to extend its existing Secured Notes with investors.

The Tinley Beverage Company

The Tinley Beverage Company


