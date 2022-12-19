Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Fintech Investing News

Donation from Credit Karma will help fund the organization's College Persistence Program and triple the number of students they're able to support over the next three years

Credit Karma, a consumer financial technology company with nearly 130 million members, has teamed up with GenOne Charlotte, a local nonprofit organization who works with talented first-generation college students from under-served Charlotte communities, helping them successfully navigate to and through college. With this donation, GenOne will be able to triple the number of students they support over the next three years. In addition to the monetary donation, Credit Karma plans to partner with GenOne to create a career pathways rotational internship at their Charlotte headquarters for GenOne students who are entering their sophomore year of college.

According to a study by EAB , 90% of low-income, first-generation college students do not graduate on-time. GenOne is helping close that gap by identifying high-performing, rising eighth graders attending high-poverty public schools and involving students and their families in year-round academic and cultural programming. GenOne follows those students throughout their educational career, providing key resources to access and graduate from college. To date, 75% of GenOne's first two college cohorts attend college debt free.

Credit Karma's mission to champion financial progress for its nearly 130 million members aligns with GenOne's mission to provide students with the resources needed to set them on the right career path. The donation from Credit Karma will specifically help support GenOne's College Persistence Program, which ensures incoming college freshmen have the resources they need to graduate, including monthly mentor meetings and access to an emergency fund. GenOne works with students on enrollment, identifying enrichment programs, building community on campus and extracurricular activities, navigating financial challenges, budgeting and career development.

"We are excited to partner with GenOne. The work they are doing with our students in the Charlotte community is paramount," said Ashleigh Anderson, Head of HR and Talent at Credit Karma. "Credit Karma's mission is to help consumers achieve financial progress, and financial progress often hinges on a person's access to resources and opportunities, like going to college. In fact, we did a study at Credit Karma that found nearly half of the Gen Z respondents felt uncomfortable with the idea of taking on student loan debt. By helping students who lack the necessary resources to excel in their education, we hope to put them on a clearer path to financial progress."

"Right now, there are 3,000 students who are eligible for our services in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and we only have the resources to support 200 of those students. This donation from Credit Karma will enable us to triple the number of students we are able to support over the next three years and will fund our College Persistence Program," said Ian Joyce, Executive Director of GenOne. "Around 33% of low-income students that enroll in college or university don't show up for their first day of classes, known as the ‘Summer Melt'. Credit Karma's donation will enable us to further develop our Summer Bridge initiative to get our students the resources they need to show up for that first day of class, and will help support them through their four years and beyond."

For more information about GenOne Charlotte please visit https://www.genoneclt.org .

About Credit Karma

Founded in 2007 by Ken Lin, Credit Karma, an INTUit company (Nasdaq: INTU), is a consumer technology company with nearly 130 million members in the United States, U.K. and Canada, including almost half of all U.S. millennials. While best known for pioneering free credit scores, the company's members turn to Credit Karma for everything related to their financial goals, including identity monitoring, applying for credit cards, shopping for loans (car, home and personal), auto insurance, savings accounts and checking accounts through our bank partner, MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC — all for free. Learn more about how Credit Karma members are making financial progress on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

About GenOne Charlotte

Since 2016, GenOne Charlotte partners with talented, first-generation students from under-served communities, helping them successfully navigate to and through college. They identify high-performing, rising eighth graders attending high-poverty public schools in Charlotte and involve students and their families in year-round academic and cultural programming lasting through high school graduation. They cultivate social and emotional growth through cohort experiences, life skills training and mentoring relationships through the Navigator program. They advise college-ready scholars on higher-education school choice, financial aid, standardized testing, application submission and career planning. Lastly, they continue to support and connect Scholars with resources, enabling success through college graduation.

Emily Donohue
pr@creditkarma.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUFintech Investing
INTU

Inflation Will Fuel More Small Business Formation in 2023

Majority of Entrepreneurs Will Maintain Current Job While Starting a Side Hustle

Business formation continues to be at historically high levels, with concerns over cost of living and inflation motivating Americans to pursue a small business venture. New research from Intuit QuickBooks shows this trend will continue in 2023 and of those survey respondents who say they plan to start a small business, two thirds (66%) indicate inflation and the need for additional income is behind their decision. These findings and more are highlighted in the QuickBooks New Business Insights report , based on a recent survey of 15,200 U.S. adults commissioned by INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Implements New Board Leadership Structure to Drive Enhanced Shareholder Value; Stephanie L. Ferris Assumes CEO Role

Jeffrey A. Goldstein to Become Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors, Effective December 16, 2022

Gary A. Norcross, a Dedicated Member of the FIS Team for Over 34 Years, to Depart from Company and Board

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Incoming Chief Executive Officer and Board Commence Review to Strengthen Performance and Drive Value Creation; Board Adds New Independent Director

FIS® (NYSE: FIS) ("FIS" or the "Company"), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today that its incoming Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors (the "Board") have initiated a comprehensive assessment of the Company's strategy, businesses, operations and structure with the goal of positioning the Company to drive stronger results, increase shareholder value and enhance client services.

"As I begin my new role as CEO, I am committed to working with our Board and management team to evaluate and pursue the best opportunities for innovation, efficiency and growth, and I am excited to uncover new ways of driving value for all of our stakeholders, including our shareholders and clients," said Stephanie L. Ferris, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer. "We are taking a hard look at every aspect of our company to define areas for change and develop specific action and improvement plans. The Board and I are fully aligned in implementing this comprehensive review of our businesses. Our goal is to optimize FIS for performance and returns while improving the satisfaction of our clients and employees."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit Accountants Releases First-Annual 2022 Taxpayer Insights & Intelligence Brief

Study finds taxpayers' appetite for tax advisory, rigorous data security, and audit protection among the top expectations when working with tax professionals

Today, INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp released its first-annual 2022 Taxpayer Insights & Intelligence Brief . This comprehensive study surveyed over 3,000 United States taxpayers using a tax professional to prepare their taxes.* The study provided a holistic view of a taxpayer's experience when working with a tax professional to gain insights into their expectations and service needs.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Intuit QuickBooks Unveils New Innovations that Support Accountants and Drive Business Success at QuickBooks Connect

New Offerings Introduced Power Prosperity for Accountants and High-Growth Product-based and Mid-Market Businesses with Expanding Workforce Needs

Today, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , announced new innovations designed to drive accountant and small business success at its ninth annual QuickBooks Connect conference in Las Vegas.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FIS Recognizes Top Fintech Innovators at 2022 FIS Accelerator Demo Day

Key facts:

  • Demo Day is part of the FIS Fintech Accelerator Program and presented by FIS Impact Ventures, which actively seeks new fintech startups, provides them with investment support, and nurtures their creative ideas to bring innovative technologies to FIS clients.

  • Neural Payments won the Demo Day Award for its embedded payments solution that allows banks to send and receive money using a multitude of solutions in the market, putting banks at the center of P2P (peer-to-peer) payments.

  • Each of the company participants will also pitch their solutions as part of FIS' Virtual Demo Day on Dec. 7.

Ten growth-stage fintech companies presented their technology at the new FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) Innovation Center as part of the 2022 FIS Accelerator Demo Day on Nov. 16. The event was attended by investors, bankers, fintech decisionmakers and community leaders and concluded the seventh year of the FIS Fintech Accelerator program.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Alpha Lithium Achieves Best Grades To-Date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Forum Announces Increase in Private Placement and Closes First Tranche

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Sign Definitive Agreement for Strategic Investment and Right of First Refusal on Palos Verdes Project

VIZSLA SILVER ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

Related News

Tech Investing

Lomiko Announces Successful Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Drops on Fed Hike, Rick Rule's Top Sectors for 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Closes $500,000 Flow Through Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF ITS WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

×