Capella Empowers Nexon to Achieve Faster Time to Market Across Multiple Regions

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced that Nexon a global leader in Virtual World games and massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) selected Couchbase Capella Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) for greater developer agility. With Capella, Nexon achieved a faster time to market with its launch of Blue Archive, a new game first released in Korea in November 2021 .

Couchbase logo (PRNewsfoto/Couchbase)

Using Capella, Nexon dramatically improved data management and replication across geographies. This allowed the company to get new markets up and running within 20 minutes as they rolled out across Asia , Europe and North America . Additionally, its developers experienced faster query speed, improved uptime and operational efficiency. Couchbase Capella's high availability and distributed memory-first architecture resulted in a consistent performance experience for players as game adoption grew.

"This will be our biggest year for new game launches in Nexon's history," said Jae Beom Cho , director of Game Infrastructure at Nexon. "One of our top priorities is delivering amazing gaming experiences to users. Harnessing the power of the cloud through Capella allowed us to deploy applications in multiple regions in parallel quickly and seamlessly. We're thrilled to be working closely with Couchbase as we embark on our exciting next phase of growth."

Capella is a fully managed DBaaS that offloads database management, reduces costs and delivers database flexibility for developers and performance at scale for enterprise applications. It's unique real-time, memory-first architecture ensures millisecond responses for highly interactive and personalized applications while the price-performance ROI keeps improving as users scale. This means that Capella is uniquely suited to handle game virality and scale with user demand.

The mobile gaming market, expected to surpass $153 billion by 2027 , has been experiencing unprecedented popularity and growth. In line with this trend, Nexon's newly launched game, Blue Archive, has earned a game sales ranking of fourth on Google Play and eighth on the Apple App Store.

Stuart Fisher , Couchbase regional vice president of Asia Pacific , said, "We are honored Nexon chose Capella to launch the highly anticipated Blue Archive game. Easy to develop, manage and scale, our DBaaS has the flexibility to support a variety of use cases, with gaming being a key industry. We look forward to continuing our work with Nexon to deliver premium story and gameplay experiences for users."

To learn more about why gaming companies choose Capella for their applications, please visit this page .

Additional Resources

  • Learn more about Capella and get started with a free trial here .
  • For more on Capella App Services, a fully managed and hosted service for synchronizing data between mobile, web and IoT apps that can ensure multiplayer games reflect accurate stats and scores, read this blog post.
  • Read more about how customers are modernizing with Couchbase here .

About Couchbase
At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy, and run their most mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com .

Couchbase ® , the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Words with Friends Co-Founder raises $46M to launch Web3 game franchise

Backed by Paradigm, The Wildcard Alliance will onboard "the next billion gamers" to Web3 with ease, accessibility, and fun at the forefront

Today, Playful Studios, creator of the Lucky's Tale game series and Creativerse, is proud to announce the formation of a new subsidiary, The Wildcard Alliance, Inc., focused on the development of breakthrough interactive entertainment on the emerging frontier of Web3 technology. The Wildcard Alliance has successfully raised $46M in a Series A led by Paradigm a firm known for backing disruptive crypto and Web3 companies and protocols, with additional support from Griffin Gaming Partners and Sabrina Hahn .

2022 TRIBECA FESTIVAL TAPS PARSEC TO POWER TRIBECA GAMES OFFICIAL SELECTION DEMOS FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

Parsec's remote streaming technology to enable never-before-played digital demos for game fans around the globe

Parsec today announced that the 2022 Tribeca Festival™ is deploying its innovative remote interactive streaming platform to deliver a high-performance virtual experience for its official Games selections from June 11-19 . Game fans from around the world can now register for a demo session to experience hands-on digital demos of this year's lineup.

IAB Releases Intrinsic In-Game Measurement Guidelines For Public Comment

Guidelines Provide an Update on Viewability and Measurement Standards for In-Game Ads

In a joint collaboration between IAB, IAB Tech Lab, and the Media Rating Council (MRC), IAB has released its Intrinsic In-Game (IIG) Measurement Guidelines to establish updated measurement guidelines for ads that appear within gameplay. The release is open for public comment for a 30-day period until July 15, 2022 .

CAE partners with Behaviour Interactive to implement new immersive digital solutions to improve safety and operational efficiency

  • This strategic partnership will enable the integration of video game technology into large-scale training solutions

NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE today announced a partnership with Behaviour Interactive, one of North America's leading independent game developers.

From left to right : Dominique Lebel, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Business Solutions, Behaviour Interactive and Philippe Couillard, Vice President, Global Engineering, CAE (CNW Group/CAE INC.)

Under this agreement, these two Canadian companies, which are leaders in their respective fields of expertise, will combine their technological know-how to create innovative technological solutions.

In addition, Behaviour Interactive will give CAE exclusive access to key multidisciplinary teams related to video game technology development. This partnership will enable CAE to integrate video game technology into its high-performance products, allowing it to develop immersive training technologies that are more revolutionary than ever before.

This partnership also demonstrates CAE's continued focus on stimulating Canadian innovation in line with its commitments under the Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy.

"We are excited to partner with Behaviour Interactive to accelerate the implementation of new immersive digital solutions that will increase safety and operational efficiency," said Philippe Couillard , Vice President, Global Engineering. "CAE is continually investing in the development of immersive digital training solutions that enable the creation of high-fidelity virtual worlds that are ultra-realistic; we are confident that this partnership will help strengthen CAE's position as a global leader in emerging technologies."

"This partnership confirms the relevance of Behaviour Interactive's vision, which, as early as 2014, set up a team dedicated to business services outside of video games," said Dominique Lebel , Senior Vice President of Behaviour Interactive. "We are impressed with the vision and new technologies developed by CAE. It's a privilege to work with their teams to design innovative technology products."

About Behaviour Interactive

Founded in 1992, Behaviour Interactive is the largest independent video game developer and publisher in Canada with offices in Montreal and Toronto . The studio, which is celebrating its 30 th anniversary this year and has more than 900 full-time employees, has had tremendous success with its original intellectual property Dead by Daylight, with more than 50 million players worldwide on all platforms. Behaviour holds co-developer credits for some of the biggest titles in the gaming industry (such as Assassin's Creed, Gears 5, and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2) and has built an unparalleled and award-winning culture within the gaming industry. Winner of the Enterprise Fast 15 award, named one of the best managed companies by Deloitte Canada and ranked among the best places to work in the country by GamesIndustry.biz in 2021, Behaviour is a leading development studio that fosters career growth and talent development within the gaming industry. Behaviour partners with some of the world's biggest brands including Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, and many others. For more information, visit: www.bhvr.com .

A bout CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a high-technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter: CAE_Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot; #Hightech

Gen.G Extends Contract with League of Legends Player Chovy Through the End of 2023

First esports organization to sign contract with Chovy two years in a row provides enhanced stability with the goal of winning the title by 2023

Global esports organization Gen.G has renewed its contract with mid laner 'Chovy' Ji Hun Jung . Gen.G is the first esports organization to have a contract with Chovy for more than one year.

Antonline Hosts the Game Gauntlet Giveaway in Partnership with EVGA and Xbox

Fans can enter for a chance to win a share of more than $8,000 in gaming technology and exclusive bundle offerings on select EVGA and Xbox products through June 17

Antonline America's premier online reseller of cutting-edge computer technology and consumer electronics, announced that the company is hosting The Game Gauntlet Giveaway . In partnership with EVGA and Xbox, the giveaway allows gaming fans a chance to win their share of over $8,000 in gaming technology prizes until June 17.

