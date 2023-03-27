



Overview CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL,FWB:T2N,OTC:CTLHF) is a resource exploration and development company with three large lithium assets with an estimated 2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in Chile’s Lithium Triangle, a world-renowned mining-friendly jurisdiction. The company’s mission is to be the greenest lithium supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market by using direct lithium extraction (DLE) - a low-impact, low-carbon and low-water method of extracting lithium from brine – powered by renewable energy sources. Lithium demand is soaring as a result of the EV market. One study estimates that the world needs 2 billion EVs on the road to meet global net-zero goals. Yet, the gap between supply and demand continues to widen. As the world races to secure new supplies of the critical mineral, Chile has emerged as an ideal investment jurisdiction with mining-friendly regulations and a skilled local workforce to drive towards a clean green economy. With an experienced team in natural resources CleanTech Lithium holds itself accountable to a responsibly ESG-led approach, a critical advantage for governments and major car manufacturers looking to secure a cleaner supply chain.

The company’s assets are all located in Chile and amenable to eco-friendly development. Laguna Verde, CleanTech’s flagship asset, is poised for near-term green lithium production by the end of 2025 with a resource estimate of 1.5 million tonnes of LCE. The company’s second flagship asset is Francisco Basin, approximately 100 km south of Laguna Verde. JORC-compliant inferred resource estimated 0.5 million tonnes of LCE. Both projects are 4,200+ meters above sea level, meaning there is minimal risk to biodiversity and impact on local communities. The company's third asset is the Llamara Project, a green-fields project located in the Antofagasta region and is around 600 km north of Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin. The area totalling 344km2 located in the Pampa del Tamarugal basin, which is one of the largest basins in the lithium triangle. CleanTech Lithium is committed to an ESG-led approach and supporting its downstream partners by producing the greenest lithium to the market. As a result, the company will use renewable energy and the eco-friendly direct lithium extraction (DLE) process throughout its projects. DLE is widely considered the best option for lithium brine extraction that makes the least environmental impact. No evaporation ponds, no carbon intensive processes and reduced levels of water consumption. In recognition, Chile’s government plans to prioritize DLE for all new lithium projects. Chile is rapidly becoming a world leader in renewable energy and has ambitious goals of converting 70 percent of its total energy consumption to renewables by 2030. This strategy provides CleanTech the opportunity to power its Chile operations with clean energy. The country has the most lithium reserves globally, with 9.3 million metric tonnes. CTL’s experienced management team, with expertise throughout the natural resources industry, leads the company towards its goals of producing green lithium for the EV market. Expertise includes geology, lithium extraction engineering and corporate administration.

Company Highlights CleanTech Lithium is an exploration and development company with three notable lithium projects in Chile, totaling >500km2 licensed areas and lithium resources exceeding 2 million tonnes LCE

The company aims to become the greenest lithium supplier to the EV market by adopting environmental and social sound practices throughout its assets and culture.

Chile is quickly becoming a global leader in clean energy, which enables the company to take advantage of the existing renewable power throughout its operations

The company will use DLE, a proven* method for extracting lithium brine that minimizes environmental impact and reduces production time, resulting in high quality battery grade lithium

CleanTech Lithium’s flagship projects Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin are located nearby reliable renewable power sources and transport infrastructure that can support the scalability of each project.

The company’s third highly prospective asset, Llamara, is undergoing exploration and represents blue-sky opportunities for additional lithium discoveries.

This is being led by an experienced management team with the right blend of expertise leads the company towards its goals of supplying the growing EV market with eco-friendly lithium,

Underpinned by an established ESG-led approach - a critical priority for governments introducing regulations that require a cleaner supply chain to reach net-zero targets. *DLE plants operating successfully in Argentina and China

Key Projects Laguna Verde Lithium Project

The company’s flagship Laguna Verde asset covers 15.2 square kilometers with a prolific JORC-compliant resource estimate and is on course for near-term production by late 2025. The project is also ideally located for transporting lithium, with a paved highway running from the project to the major mining center of Copiapó. Project Highlights: Near-term Production Path : CleanTech has completed a four-well drilling program in 2022 and is moving towards production by late 2025. A scoping study was completed in December 2022, and the company is now undertaking a pre-feasibility study (PFS) as it moves towards production.

: CleanTech has completed a four-well drilling program in 2022 and is moving towards production by late 2025. A scoping study was completed in December 2022, and the company is now undertaking a pre-feasibility study (PFS) as it moves towards production. Prolific JORC-compliant Resource Estimate : The asset's current JORC-compliant resource estimate has an indicated and inferred resource estimate of 1.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), composed of an indicated 0.6 million tonnes and inferred 0.7 million tonnes LCE. Grades reach up to 409 mg/L at depth of existing drilling campaigns.

: The asset's current JORC-compliant resource estimate has an indicated and inferred resource estimate of 1.5 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), composed of an indicated 0.6 million tonnes and inferred 0.7 million tonnes LCE. Grades reach up to 409 mg/L at depth of existing drilling campaigns. Environmentally Friendly Extraction: The company’s asset is amenable to DLE. Instead of sending lithium brine to evaporation ponds, DLE uses a unique process where resin extracts lithium from brine, and then re-injects the brine back into the aquifer, with minimal depletion of the resources. The DLE process reduces the impact on environment, water consumption levels and production time compared with evaporation ponds and hard-rock mining methods.

Francisco Basin Lithium Project

CleanTech Lithium’s secondary asset covers 110 square kilometers, with a current resource estimate indicating high-grade lithium for the global battery market. The company will soon begin its second drill campaign to extend known deposits further. Project Highlights: New 2022 Lithium Discovery : Recently completed brine samples from the initial drill campaign indicate an average lithium grade of 305 mg/L.

: Recently completed brine samples from the initial drill campaign indicate an average lithium grade of 305 mg/L. JORC-compliant Estimate : Based on completed assays, the inferred resource estimate is currently 0.5 million tonnes LCE

: Based on completed assays, the inferred resource estimate is currently 0.5 million tonnes LCE Additional Drilling Scheduled: CleanTech Lithium will soon begin its second drill campaign to extend known deposits and will then proceed with a pre-feasibility study.

Llamara Lithium Project

The Llamara project is one of the largest greenfield basins in the Lithium Triangle, covering 344 square kilometers of claims that have never been drilled. However, historical exploration results indicate blue-sky potential, prompting the company to pursue additional exploration. Project Highlights: Promising Historical Exploration : The asset has never been drilled; however, salt crust surface samples indicate up to 3,100 parts per million lithium. Additionally, historical geophysics lines indicate a large hypersaline aquifer. Both of these exploration results indicate potential for significant future discoveries.

: The asset has never been drilled; however, salt crust surface samples indicate up to 3,100 parts per million lithium. Additionally, historical geophysics lines indicate a large hypersaline aquifer. Both of these exploration results indicate potential for significant future discoveries. Close Proximity to Existing Operations : The Llamara project is near other known deposits: Atacama (SQM / Abarmale) : 18,100 square kilometers Hombre (Muerto Livent) : 4,000 square kilometers Pampa del Tamarugal (CleanTech) : 17,150 square kilometers

: The Llamara project is near other known deposits: