Christmas Bingo Extravaganza December 17th Supporting 46 Alberta Charities

Christmas Bingo Extravaganza December 17 th Supporting 46 Alberta Charities

Castledowns Bingo Association is holding a $30,000 bingo event to support Alberta charities through their annual Christmas Extravaganza. And one lucky bingo player will take home the amazing main prize Bonanza of $10,000!

T ickets are ge t ting scarce, so if interested, act now.

The excitement takes place December 17 th in Edmonton with the charitable bingo event and free tech demo nstration from Bingo Plus . Get to the hall early for the Afternoon event and l earn about Bingo Plus, the mobile app developed in Calgary that keeps you up to date on your favorite halls . Track pots at halls throughout the province to decide where to play. Bingo Plus staff will be on hand to help players install, customize, and use the app.

W in tickets to the Extravaganza by playing the Starburst game in the Afternoon, Evening and Late-Night events at Castledowns prior to December 17 .

The single winner of the Starburst wins a $100 t icket to the Extravaganza. Tickets can also be purchase d at or before the event. E ach $100 ticket provides a player with a 9-Up 10-P a g e booklet along with three of each special game.

The Castledowns Christmas Extravaganza is an annual event, with this year being no exception. M oney raised through Castledowns B ingo supports 46 charities in the Edmonton region including: Annunciation Hockey, Canora Community League, Canadian Mental Health, Companion Animal Welfare Society, Canadian National Institute for the Blind, Color Guard Collective, Cumberland Community League, Delton Community League, Edmonton Boys Pipeband, Edmonton Chapter Order Demolay, Edmonton Keyano Swim Club, Edmonton Northzone Soccer, Edmonton Northstars, Edmonton Synchronized Skating, Friends of St. Michaels, Fog Volleyball, Fort Saskatchewan Ringette, Grindstone Theatre, Guardians 810 Squadron, Hawks Athletics, High Park Community League, KC Father Hannas 10519, KC Edmonton Council 1184, McLeod Community League, Northeast Zone Sports, OlympianSwim Club, Sherbrooke Community League, Spinal Cord Injury, St. Basils Mens Club, St. Charles Hockey, Sunridge Ski Club, UCWL St. Basils, Ukrainian Canadian Social Service, Vohon Dance, Warriors, Westchester Boxing.

Grab your daubers and head to Castledowns Bingo on December 17 th for fun, excitement, and your chance to win extra cash at the Castledowns Christmas Extravaganza .

For more information, please contact:

Castledowns Bingo Association
780-457-4670
https://www.castledownsbingo.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Creality-sponsored Free Fire E-sports Event in Brazil Concludes with 3D Printer Launches, Tapping into Gaming and Metaverse

  • Brazilian E-sports tournament Max Creality League concluded on December 10 with MEDELLIN FLA crowned winner
  • The grand final also served as Creality's special product launch conference, introducing new products including the flagship Ender-5 S1
  • It is the first time for Creality to title sponsor a major e-sports event, engaging viewers offline, online, and via augmented reality (AR) app

Creality, a global pioneer in 3D printing, announced today the successful conclusion of Max Creality League, one of the major e-sports tournaments in Brazil featuring the mobile game Free Fire . The event was held by Max Arena the largest gaming arena in Brazil where 3200 e-sports teams competed and a total of 120,000 BRL ( 22000 USD ) was offered to the top 3 winners.

MEDELLIN FLA was crowned winner of the tournament, bagging a prize totaling 70,000 BRL ( 12,000 USD ) with a 3D printed trophy. TEAM SACOLA and TEAM WEEDZAO ranked in second and third place. As the title sponsor of the event, Creality also held a special product launch conference during the final, introducing new 3D printers and accessories including the flagship Ender-5 S1 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

FAURECIA APTOIDE AND VECTOR UNIT PARTNER UP TO BRING BEACH BUGGY RACING TO AUTOMOTIVE

Faurecia Aptoide Automotive, the leading Automotive App Store, is partnering up with Vector Unit, to bring a new dynamic gaming experience to the automotive environment.

Faurecia Aptoide is a joint venture between Forvia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, and Aptoide, one of the largest independent Android App Stores. Faurecia and Aptoide joined forces in 2019 to develop and operate Android App Store solutions for the global automotive market.  Vector Unit are the creators of Beach Buggy Racing, a distinguished racing game series with 200M+ downloads on mobile phones and game consoles.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LG LAUNCHES ULTRAGEAR GAMING MONITORS WITH WORLD'S FIRST 240HZ OLED PANEL

Boasting the Fastest OLED Performance of Any UltraGear Models, Company's New 27-inch and 45-inch Monitors Deliver Next-level Gaming Immersion

LG Electronics (LG) is exhibiting its latest lineup of premium UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors (models 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE) at CES 2023. The new UltraGear monitors demonstrate LG's leadership in the fast-growing OLED category and its continuing strength in the global gaming display market.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LG LAUNCHES ULTRAGEAR GAMING MONITORS IN U.S. FEATURING WORLD'S FIRST 240HZ OLED PANEL

Boasting the Fastest OLED Performance of Any UltraGear Models, Company's New 27-inch and 45-inch Monitors Deliver Next-level Gaming Immersion

U.S. Pre-Order at LG.com Begins Today Featuring Free Gaming Pad and Expedited Shipping

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

A show with six times more engineers than show directors: the world's first VR game-based variety show MEMOON PLAYER

MEMOON PLAYER, a virtual reality (VR) game-based variety show is currently being aired in China on online video platform IQIYI. The six resident players, WoWkie Da, Victor Qin Lil Ghost, Jam Hsiao, Rainbow Xu and Yuqi Zhang are on a voyage of adventure to the world of MEMOON. Empowered by technology, the show creates a new variety show genre.

MEMOON PLAYER is a technology-enabled reality variety show that is enjoyable to listen to and watch

MEMOON PLAYER is the first variety show in the world to enable interactions between the virtual and real worlds by integrating holography into a motion capture studio. The program team employs technology to create MEMOON, a virtual world, where the stars don mo-cap suits consisting of 72 movable points and control avatars who play and sing in the virtual world. In an effort to capture the stars' movements with precision, and to present the virtual and real worlds to the audience in real time, the program simultaneously deployed 62 of the world's most advanced mo-cap cameras throughout the large and small linking pods.

With the support of VR technology, the program not only innovates the original game show of Hole in the Wall but also sets up a number of imaginative VR games, such as the Light-wave Battle where players can transmogrify into avatars who can launch light waves like Ultraman to build a defense shield. As part of the adventure, the show also includes a very eye-catching virtual singing performance. To generate unprecedented stage effects, the show deploys a variety of the most cutting-edge technologies, including real-time mo-cap, VR, holography, XR, AR, and MR. Filming and broadcasting are handled by a virtual engine. Some 20 virtual cameras connect to the auto-switching system for real-time rendering. The incredible technological power cannot be separated from the efforts of the team behind it consisting of more than 110 engineers, 50 visual designers and nearly 60 animators. There are six times as many technical team members as show directors.

The program goes right to the hearts of the audience by spreading the love while teaching the value of perseverance via lighthearted and endearing content

The six resident guests include talented entertainers, expert game players, and superb vocalists, which often result in amusing situations. When the six first put on their mo-cap suits, they all looked beyond ridiculous for a brief moment as they visibly sported an improbable, eclectic mix of autumn clothing and thermal undergarments. The avatars are controlled by the guests who guide how they move and perform acts, which resembles an actual historical transcript of how early humans trained their limbs. WoWkie Da unintentionally learned something new about his own way of walking. He noticed that the avatar's hip was twisting when he walked and felt there must be something wrong with the software, but Yuqi Zhang pointed out that he himself was also doing the same thing, making WoWkie Da realize that he needed to see an orthopedist after the show.

In addition to the fascinating reality show, the program also instilled profound values. With love and perseverance as its spiritual core, everyone involved with the program hopes that everyone will enjoy some warmth during the upcoming winter.

MEMOON PLAYER is a new breed of variety show enabled by technology, delivering a relaxing and happy viewing experience to all viewers. MEMOON PLAYER now airs on IQIYI every Friday at 12:00 noon Beijing time. Stay tuned.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-show-with-six-times-more-engineers-than-show-directors-the-worlds-first-vr-game-based-variety-show-memoon-player-301700190.html

SOURCE IQIYI

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gamelancer Records $440,312 in Monthly Recurring Snapchat OTT Video Revenue in the Month of November, a 22% Month Over Month Increase

Gamelancer Media Corp.

Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) ( "Gamelancer'' or the "Company" ), a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, with broadcast on its 27 owned-and-operated TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat channels, is pleased to announce that it generated $440,312 in monthly recurring revenue from its short-form Over The Top (OTT) video ad-sales through its partnership with Snapchat. This constitutes a 22% increase from the previous month, as per the press release dated November 16, 2022 where earnings were recorded as $343,045 . This revenue excludes the Company's direct media sales on TikTok, which comprises Gamelancer Media's core business. With custom video featuring Robolox, Minecraft, GTA and its branded "Egirl'' content, in addition to lifestyle content, Gamelancer now produces 15 custom video content series featured on various OTT video platforms, with JoyBox Media launching 2 OTT video content series in November.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

