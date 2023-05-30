FPX Nickel Announces $16 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Stainless Steel Producer Outokumpu

Candelaria Announces Change in Board and Senior Management

Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the " Company ") announces, effective today, the following changes in members of senior management and the Board of Directors.

Mr. Mike Struthers has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer and from the Board of Directors. Mr. Hector Gonzalez, the Company's current VP Exploration, has replaced Mr. Struthers as the Company's interim CEO. Mr. Gonzalez has also joined the Board of Directors.

Mr. Ramon Perez, the Company's current President and a member of the Board of Director, Mr. Armando Alexandri, the Company's current Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Matt Roma, a member of the Board of Directors, have all resigned from their positions at the Company.

Mr. Struthers, Mr. Perez, Mr. Roma, and Mr. Alexandri resigned as they feel they no longer have the bandwidth to fully commit to perform their roles as officers and directors of the Company. The Company wishes to thank them all for their past services.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sam Wong
CFO
+1 604 349 5992

For further information, please contact:

Candelaria Mining Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 604 349 5992 | info@candelariamining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Puma Exploration raises $3,035,645 in its Private Placements

Puma Exploration raises $3,035,645 in its Private Placements

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it has closed the second tranche of the non-brokered flow-through private placement ("the FT Offering") announced on May 11, 2023, for additional gross proceeds of $1,241,410. The Company also closed an additional non-brokered private placement of units ("the HC Offering") for gross proceeds of $786,200. In May 2023, Puma raised a total of $3,035,645 to be invested in the 2023 exploration and development of the Williams Brook Gold Project as outlined on May 25, 2023.

Marcel Robillard, Puma's President and CEO, commented, " We are very pleased with the strong level of support for our Offerings. The funds raised will enable us to further develop our Williams Brook Project, accelerate growth, and unlock value for our shareholders. This year, we're focused on expanding the Lynx Gold Zone, testing brand-new gold targets along its NE extension, and exploring the vast property potential of our large land package, including new targets identified in our regional work. We look forward to 2023 and thank all our shareholders for their support as we build Canada's next gold camp."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Closes First Tranche of $1 Million Private Placement and Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

Nexus Gold Closes First Tranche of $1 Million Private Placement and Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Nexus Gold CORP. ("Nexus" or the "Company") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered $1 million private placement, as described in its press release of April 14, 2023 (the " Offering ") and has issued 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of $500,000

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host an investor update Zoom call at 9:00 am PDT on Thursday June 1st, 2023. In attendance from Prismo Metals will be Dr. Craig Gibson, President & CEO, Steve Robertson, Technical Advisor for the Company's Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona, Alain Lambert, incoming Executive Chairman and Jason Frame, Manager of Communications.

Format: Management presentation (15 to 20 minutes) on each of the Company's three projects, followed by a question period (5 to 10 minutes). Please email your questions before or during the meeting to jason.frame@prismometals.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK GRANTED SILVER SPOON EXPLORATION LICENCE NEAR FOSTERVILLE GOLD MINE

OUTBACK GRANTED SILVER SPOON EXPLORATION LICENCE NEAR FOSTERVILLE GOLD MINE

( TSX.V: OZ  |  OTCQB: OZBKF  |  FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to announce that the Silver Spoon Exploration Licence (EL006951) has been granted near the world-class Fosterville gold mine in central Victoria, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Begins Trenching at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Begins Trenching at Los Pavitos

Drilling Preparation Underway

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its trenching program across the three main mineralized trends on its Los Pavitos property has commenced. The main objective of the trenching program is to better define the orientation and full width of the mineralized structures prior to starting the drill campaign. Samples from the current work will be submitted to the lab shortly and should be available by the middle of June. The 5,289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Focused on Building a Gold Camp at its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Focused on Building a Gold Camp at its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce its 2023 exploration strategy and objectives at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. The Company aims to build gold ounces at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") and increase the gold inventory of the extensive property package.

About 70% of Puma's exploration budget will be deployed at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ"), wherein 2021, 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m was intersected from surface, including two (2) main high-grade intercepts of 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 m and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 m ( see Sept. 15, 2021 News release ). The remaining 30% of the budget will be directed on priority targets to identify new gold deposits on the entire 44,650-ha property package (Figure 1). The Company has received all work permits, including drilling permits, for its planned 2023 exploration programs.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

