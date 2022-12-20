Candelaria Announces Appointment of Manuel Gomez to Its Board of Directors
Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Manuel Gomez has been appointed to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company effective December 15, 2022. Mr. Gomez was previously a director of the Company from March 17, 2016 until February 1, 2021.
Mr. Manuel Gomez holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, and an MBA from City University in Zurich. Mr. Gomez received his CFA in 1993. Mr. Gomez worked as a Fund manager at UBS where he was responsible for a US$500 million fund investing in Spain and Portugal. He was a Senior Vice President at the Credit Suisse Group and in 2008 founded Horizon Asset Management where he acts as CEO. Mr. Gomez has been involved in mining and alternative investments sectors since 2008. He is also a member of the Institute of Directors (London), an institute that aims towards educating board members on corporate governance.
Mike Struthers, CEO, commented: “Mr. Gomez represents a significant shareholding in Candelaria, and brings a wealth of experience in the Mexican mining sector which will be highly valuable to the Company in the future.”
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Dr. Neil O’Brien
Chairman
+1 604 349 5992
For further information, please contact:
Candelaria Mining Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 604 349 5992 | info@candelariamining.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF), to receive an Investor Presentation
Candelaria Mining
Overview
2020 has changed the gold industry in many ways, with the early pandemic period seeing a significant spike in gold's value. One analyst aggregated forecasts to determine that the value of gold is projected to reach between US$2,000 and US$4,500 beyond 2021.
The recent peaks and troughs of the gold price have resulted in a resurgence in merger and acquisition activity. In 2021, the mining space saw big transactions completed: Newmont (NYSE:NEM,TSX:NGT) acquired GT Gold for US$311 million, Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM, TSX: FVI) acquired Roxgold, AngloGold Ashanti acquired Corvus Gold.
In an interview with Byron King who writes Whiskey & Gunpowder at Agora Financial, he shared that major mining companies, "need some assets to start to support those valuations. So they have to start to look for ways of bulking up just their internal ownership of gold in the ground or development projects, if not early stage mining projects." King also reminded investors to look at juniors with management that have worked with major mining companies before.
Candelaria Mining (TSXV:CAND) is one such company. CEO Mike Struthers brings in an impressive 40 years of experience in mining companies such as Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) where he was Projects Director for seven years, working on a variety of capital projects and mine expansions; and 15 years with international mining firm AMC Consultants where he worked with an impressive clients list including majors such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton. Non-executive Chairman Neil O'Brien was also part of Lundin Mining, helping grow the company from a 3 person team in Stockholm until retiring as a Senior VP Exploration and New Business Development.
Candelaria Mining is also strongly supported by major gold mining company and strategic investor Agnico Eagle.
The company currently has two 100-percent owned high-grade gold projects in Mexico: Pinos and Caballo Blanco, the company's flagship project. Candelaria Mining has the potential to become a 150,000 oz/year gold producer between these two high-grade assets.
The Caballo Blanco District contains a variety of low- and high-sulphidation epithermal gold targets, in 3-4 mineralized centers, together with porphyry Cu-Au targets in the south, and has six high-priority drill-ready targets that will be tested during 1H 2022. The most advanced project in the district, La Paila, had a PEA completed in 2012 (using $1150/oz gold price) which envisaged an open pit/heap leach project producing an average of 100 koz gold per year for 7 years. The district is adjacent to Azucar Minerals' El Cobre Property which has demonstrated five porphyry systems to date. Strategic investor Agnico Eagle recognizes the potential of the district and is strongly supportive of Candelaria. It is also worth noting that gold mining major Newcrest Mining owns 19 percent of Azucar Minerals.
Pinos has a construction timeline of 12-14 months and will commence upon finalizing project financing. The project has a positive PEA that states an average yearly production of 12,700 gold equivalent ounces during the initial seven years of the mine life.
Company Highlights
- Candelaria Mining is an exploration and mining company focused on developing two high-grade gold projects in Mexico
- Agnico Eagle is a strategic investor with 16 percent stake in the company
- Both of Candelaria Mining's projects target high-grade gold assets that could see the company evolve into a 150,000oz/year gold producer.
- Caballo Blanco District contains one PEA-level project and 3-4 centers of gold mineralization with multiple drill-ready high-priority targets to be tested in 2022;
- Caballo Blanco is adjacent to Azucar Minerals' El Cobre Property which has demonstrated five porphyry systems to date. Newcrest Mining owns 19 percent of Azucar Minerals.
- Pinos is fully permitted with a 12-14 months construction schedule.
- Management team has decades of experience with major and junior mining companies in a variety of jurisdictions throughout the world.
Key Projects
Caballo Blanco
This 100-percent owned project is located in the state of Veracruz on the eastern Mexican coast. The project location has excellent infrastructure with easy access, communications, and regional power networks all nearby. Water is supplied by local wells, and phone lines and high-speed Internet have already been established.
The Caballo Blanco District contains two regional scale mineralization centers, referred to as the Northern Zone and the Highway Zone, each with multiple priority targets within. These targets comprise low- and high-sulphidation mineralisation, together with porphyry-style mineralization in the south-east. A 2017 CIM-compliant pit-constrained resource on the most advanced project, La Paila, contained 512 koz of gold in the Indicated category, along with 95 koz as Inferred material, with the potential for that resources to further expand in three directions. 2022 will see the company drill-testing a number of other key targets to understand the potential scale of the mineralization and resources in the district as a whole.
Caballo Blanco is located near Azucar Minerals' El Cobre project that has five copper-gold porphyry zones along a 4-5km trend.
Pinos
The Pinos project is located in a highly productive mining belt located in Zacatecas, the 2nd largest mining state in Mexico. The project is 12-14 months away from production and has historically produced gold with grades of 30-50 g/t gold from the 33 shafts throughout the district.
This project already has excellent infrastructure, including a paved road directly to the mine's entrance. The project has been fully permitted and will be an underground cut-and-fill operation. Mill equipment is already available and the former mine development is usable with minor rehabilitation.
Existing infrastructure and facilities contribute to a low pre-production capital cost that will allow the mine to profitably operate at approximately US$85/tonne. A study is currently underway to further define the additional resource potential for the wider licence area, in this old mining district, and to prepare for construction.
Management Team
Mike Struthers - CEO
Former CEO and current Director of Empire Metals; Projects Director Lundin Mining Corp. responsible for multiple strategic brownfield growth projects in operations in Portugal and Chile; formerly COO/Tech. Director of a Russian minerals company with large base-metals assets in Siberia; Director / Principal Geotechnical Engr for major international mining consultancy; senior roles in mining operations in Africa and Australia. 40 years in the mining industry.
Ramon Perez - President, Director
Former VP and co-manager of Carrelton Horizon Natural Resource Fund. Previously Senior Analyst in the Latin American division of Salomon Smith Barney Asset Management.
Armando Alexandri - COO
Mr. Alexandri is a mining engineer with 40 years experience in mining and metallurgical design with multiple companies including COO Dia Bras in Mexico and Peru (Sierra Metals Inc), COO Core Gold Inc., and COO of Impact Silver. Mr. Alexandri is also a consultant and advisor to Apian Capital and numerous mining projects. received his B. Eng. in Mining Engineering - Cum Laude from Universidad de Guanajuanto, Mexico in 1978, and qualified in Business Administration from Universidad de Monterrey in 1984. Together with a core team of engineers and geologists he has built & operated over 10 mines in Mexico.
Sam Wong - CFO
Former controller at Luna Gold, Mr Wong oversaw the finance division during Luna's transition from development through to commercial production. Mr. Wong is a Chartered Accountant and articled at Deloitte & Touche LLP in Vancouver, BC where he specialized in assurance and advisory for mining companies.
Scoping Study Commences
Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of a Scoping Study ("the Study") at its flagship Hualilan Gold Project, San Juan Argentina.
Highlights
- Mining Plus appointed as managers for the Hualilan Gold Project Scoping Study1
- Study includes a senior team that has worked on the majority of Argentina's significant mines
- Study will be based on an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) expected in Q1 next year
- Study will include the option of a staged start-up based on the existing high-grade core of mineralisation at Hualilan of 1.1 million ounces AuEq at 5.6 g/t AuEq2,3
- Study will evaluate the use of renewable power options as well as local grid power
Mining Plus has been appointed as managers of the Scoping Study. Mining Plus is a leading international mining consultancy group with a global team of 150+ mining professionals servicing projects across continents including Australia, North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. The Scoping Study will utilise consultants from the Mining Plus South American office based in Lima Peru. The two key principals overseeing the Scoping Study are Australians with over 15 years combined experience living and working in Latin America.
In addition to Mining Plus, the Scoping Study work will be augmented by a team of leading Senior Consultants based in San Juan, Argentina appointed by the Company. This team includes local Infrastructure and Power specialists, Environmental and Hydrological Engineers, Mining Geologists and Open Pit and Underground Mining Engineers. The local San Juan team has collectively worked on the majority of Argentina's significant mines including, Velerado (Barrick Gold), Cerro Nego (Newmont), Alumbrera, Casposo, and Lundin Mining's Jose Maria project which currently undergoing a Feasibility Study.
The scoping Study will include an evaluation of a staged start-up option focussing on the existing high- grade core of 1.1 million ounces AuEq at 5.6 g/t AuEq 2,3 at Hualilan. Additionally, the Study will evaluate the use of renewable power options in addition to local grid power.
The final Scoping Study will be based on a planned update to the current 2.1 million ounce AuEq2 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")2 which will be completed in the first quarter 2023. It is anticipated the Scoping Study will be completed during Q2 2023.
Work Streams
Significant progress has been made towards defining the scope of study with preliminary pit optimisation work and a preliminary high-level economic evaluation completed. This work will be updated when the new MRE is available in Q1.
Stage 1 Metallurgical testing has been completed at SGS’s Lakefield office, Canada, which has defined the flow sheet. Stage 2 metallurgical testing, also being undertaken by SGS in their Lakefield office, has commenced, which will include variability open circuit flotation testwork, comminution testing, solid liquid separation and concentrate and tailings thickening, filtering and dewatering testing, and viscosity testing of tailings for pumping design.
An Archaeological Study has been completed with environmental baseline monitoring underway. Social and Community Streams are ongoing, are well organised and in progress as part of the Company’s normal day to day operations.
The open pit geotechnical evaluation is to commence shortly. Initial hydrology is underway with the drilling of the first water well completed and pump out testing expected to start in January. Geotechnical logging of this first well is encouraging. At least one more water well will be drilled and pump out testing completed as part of the Study.
Benchmarking from comparable mining operations in South America and Argentina is largely completed. The Study will include deriving costs calculated from first principles based on material take offs, preliminary budgets and factorised costs, to allow a seamless transition into a Pre-Feasibility Study.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Challenger Exploration, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
VIDEO — Nick Barisheff: Investors Liquidating Gold — "It's Never Happened Like This"
Nick Barisheff: Investors Liquidating Gold — "It's Never Happened Like This"youtu.be
As market participants continue to grapple with inflation, some are having to sell their gold.
Nick Barisheff, CEO of BMG Group, said it's the worst year ever for mutual fund redemptions that he's experienced. His company's three precious metals mutual funds are faring better than others, but are still seeing investors cash out.
"It's never happened like (this). We've always had very minimal redemptions," he said. "But now we're getting redemptions even in the orders of bullion bars, which are normally never redeemed, never traded — (these investments are) sitting in Brink's and so on. But now we're seeing people having to liquidate their physical bullion holdings as well."
Investors access BMG Group's precious metals mutual funds through financial advisors, and Barisheff has heard from these financial advisors that their clients are making redemptions because they needed access to cash — for example, to keep up with inflation or for mortgage costs. "That's a very bad sign going into 2023," he said.
Gold didn't act as it was expected to in 2022, and according to Barisheff the US dollar's strength is the main culprit. Next year, however, the American currency will face numerous macro risks, including China and Russia's push for a new currency that would be used by BRICS nations, and the potential for Saudi Arabia to price oil in a currency other than the US dollar.
"If any one of those things happens, the reserve currency status of the US dollar is over," he said.
The yellow metal could also be pushed higher by any number of black swan events, but Barisheff noted that when that happens it will probably become tough for investors to get their hands on gold.
"The people who have delayed and waited — when they finally come around to deciding they need to buy some (gold), not only will the price be much higher than it is today, but the availability would be considerably less," he said.
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on gold, silver and the stock market.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Sylla Gold: Exploring West Africa’s Underexplored Highly Prospective Gold Greenstone Belt
Sylla Gold (TSX.V:SYG) explores and acquires gold properties throughout West Africa through an experienced management team with a track record of success. The company’s flagship asset, the Niaouleni gold project, covers over 17,200 hectares within an emerging gold camp in the prolific Birimian greenstones of southwest Mali.
Niaouleni project runs continuously south along Niaouleni-Kobada-Sanankora Corridor, on strike with Toubani Resource’s Kobada Gold Deposit. The Kobada deposit contains a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.5 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.86 g/t gold (Au) for a total of 1.71 million ounces (oz) of contained gold, and includes mineral reserves. Additionally, to the north of Toubani within the same corridor is Cora Gold’s Sanankoro Project, which has an Indicated Resource of 16.1 Mt at 1.27 g/t Au for 657,000 oz of contained gold and an Inferred Resource of 8.7 Mt at 0.94 g/t Au for 263,000 oz of contained gold. These significant resource estimates on adjacent properties indicate the blue sky potential of the Niaouleni project as exploration continues on all three.
Sylla Gold recently completed its maiden drilling campaign, which included 6,754 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and an additional 10,600 metres of aircore drilling. Assays from the RC drilling indicated 48 out of 57 holes hit high-grade gold mineralization up to 5.17 g/t over 25 metres. The aircore drilling was used as a first-pass reconnaissance style drilling and identified multiple additional gold targets for follow-up RC drilling.
Company Highlights
- Sylla Gold is a Canadian exploration and development mining company focusing on highly prospective assets within Mali, a West African country known for its gold deposits.
- Despite a long gold mining history, Mali still contains underexplored assets that have received little to no exploration using modern technologies and techniques.
- The flagship Niaouleni asset covers 17,200 hectares within the newly discovered Birimian greenstone gold belt, which runs along southwest Mali.
- The company’s Niaouleni asset is adjacent to Toubani Resource’s Kobada Gold Project which contains a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.5 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.86 g/t gold (Au) for a total of 1.71 million ounces (oz) of contained gold, and includes mineral reserves.
- The Niaouleni's close proximity to prolific gold discoveries indicates the potential for future discoveries and development.
- Sylla Gold recently completed its maiden drilling campaign, results of which indicate that 48 out of 57 holes intersected high-grade gold mineralization up to 5.17 g/t gold over 25m.
- An experienced management team with a track record of success in West Africa leads the company towards fully exploring its blue-sky gold asset.
This Sylla Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Sylla Gold (TSX.V:SYG) to receive an Investor Presentation
Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Porphyry Mineralisation Discovered At Copper Ridge
Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide results from the first two diamond drill holes from the Company’s maiden drilling campaign at the Copper Ridge Porphyry prospect at the Linderos Project in southern Ecuador.
Key Highlights include:
- Wide intervals of mineralised porphyry intersected from shallow depths in diamond drilling at Copper Ridge, with significant results including:
- 308m grading 0.4% Copper Eq1 from 54m downhole in CRDD22-003,
- including a higher-grade intercept of 76m grading 0.5% Copper Eq from 132m downhole; and
- 91m grading 0.3% Copper Eq from 484m downhole in CRDD22-003- mineralised to end of hole, and remains open
- 52m grading 0.3% Copper Eq from 82m downhole in CRDD22-001
- 308m grading 0.4% Copper Eq1 from 54m downhole in CRDD22-003,
- Key geological and geochemical datasets are being assembled to facilitate Phase 2 drill planning at Copper Ridge
“We are very pleased to have met with such success on our maiden drilling campaign at Copper Ridge, with results now confirming the presence of wide intervals of mineralised porphyry, with significant copper, molybdenum, gold and silver returned from shallow depths and extending to the end of hole in CRDD22-003.”
“Onceallassayresultshavebeenreceived,wewillbewellpositionedtotargetadditionalporphyry mineralisation,withfoundationgeochemicalandgeologicaldatasetsbeingestablishedtosupportfuture explorationprogramsatCopperRidge.Webelievethatthisisthebeginningofwhatcouldbeasignificant discovery.”
“2022wasamonumentalyearforourCompanyinEcuador.We’vehaddedicatedteamsworkingoneach project collecting important geological layers and building our understanding, which has resulted in the identification of key targets that will drive size, scale, and potential new discoveries at Linderos, Dynasty and Copper Duke in 2023.”
“The level of interest we’ve had from large corporates and strategic investors in our projects this year is somethingwehaven’texperiencedtodate,withmultiplesitevisitshostedinrecentmonthsandadvanced discussionsheld.”
“Afterundertakingsitevisits,walkingthegroundandvisualisingoutcroppingporphyrymineralisationfor themselves,strategicinvestorsareclearly excitedaboutthepotentialopportunityofallthreeprojects, which puts Titan in an enviable position.”
“As a board we will review our position and make strategic decisions in the best interest of our shareholders in what we expect to be a very busy and exciting 2023.”
Linderos Project– Copper Ridge Porphyry Prospect Initial Drilling Results
The Company has completed a maiden campaign comprising eight diamond drill holes for a total of 3,700 metres at the Copper Ridge Porphyry prospect (Copper Ridge) on its Linderos Project in Southern Ecuador. Drilling was designed to target porphyry mineralisation highlighted by surface mapping and geochemistry, and limited historical drilling undertaken at the prospect.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Titan Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
VIDEO — Chris Vermeulen: Gold, Silver, Miners to Hit Major Bottom; Multi-Year Rally to Follow
Chris Vermeulen: Gold, Silver, Miners to Hit Major Bottom; Multi-Year Rally to Followyoutu.be
The gold price has moved higher over the last month and a half or so, but Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, believes the yellow metal's rise isn't going to last.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, he said that while metals could hold up heading into the end of the year, he's still anticipating a "major top" in the stock market, as well as a corresponding rise in the US dollar.
"If that happens, it's going to put pressure on metals. And I do think we're going to see gold break below US$1,600 (per ounce) and start to go much lower in 2023," he said. But there's light at the end of the tunnel.
"I do think probably in the first half of 2023, gold and silver and miners are going to put in what I think is going to be a major bottom — a supercycle bottom that's going to lead to a multi-year rally," said Vermeulen.
Looking specifically at mining stocks, he said that the situation is similar to what happened two decades ago.
"This is like the start of a 2001 kind of market low where gold miners could rally hundreds, thousands of percent for several years and just keep on going. This is the setup that people have been waiting for," Vermeulen explained during the interview. "This to me is like the repeat, your second opportunity to catch the precious metals mining stocks — the juniors, the micro-caps — for these crazy, unbelievable runs. But again, they're going to be under pressure until we get to these points."
When it comes to the broader market, Vermeulen expects 2023 to be a "reset year." In his view, it will also be a time for people to take ownership of their portfolios and actively manage their investments. "You can't really just do the buy and hope strategy," he said. "If you just buy and hope you're going to go through a rollercoaster ride that is not fun."
Watch the interview above for more of Vermeulen's thoughts on precious metals, the US dollar, inflation and more.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Sylla Gold
Overview
Gold is a well-respected store of value that builds a strong foundation for any investment portfolio. While commodities are worth considering, investing in a mining company focused on gold allows you to benefit from the company’s growth and rising gold value. West Africa is known for its significant gold mining operations, comprising over 80 percent of Mali’s total exports, making it the fourth largest gold producer in Africa.
The recent discovery of a new gold belt in an underexplored area of Southern Mali has captured the attention of major mining companies, such as Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM).Sylla Gold (TSX.V:SYG) is a Canadian junior gold exploration and development mining company focusing on exploring and acquiring gold properties throughout West Africa. The company’s flagship asset, the Niaouleni gold project, covers over 17,200 hectares within an emerging gold camp in the prolific Birimian greenstones of southwest Mali. An experienced management team with a track record of success within West Africa leads Sylla Gold toward its goals of exploring and developing its promising asset.
The company’s Niaouleni project runs continuously south along Niaouleni-Kobada-Sanankora Corridor, on strike with Toubani Resource’s Kobada Gold Deposit. The Kobada deposit contains a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.5 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.86 g/t gold (Au) for a total of 1.71 million ounces (oz) of contained gold, and includes mineral reserves. Additionally, to the north of Toubani within the same corridor is Cora Gold’s Sanankoro Project, which has an Indicated Resource of 16.1 Mt at 1.27 g/t Au for 657,000 oz of contained gold and an Inferred Resource of 8.7 Mt at 0.94 g/t Au for 263,000 oz of contained gold. These significant resource estimates on adjacent properties indicate the blue sky potential of the Niaouleni project as exploration continues on all three.
Sylla Gold recently completed its maiden drilling campaign, which included 6,754 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and an additional 10,600 metres of aircore drilling. Assays from the RC drilling indicated 48 out of 57 holes hit high-grade gold mineralization up to 5.17 g/t over 25 metres. The aircore drilling was used as a first-pass reconnaissance style drilling and identified multiple additional gold targets for follow-up RC drilling.
Sylla’s management and discovery team has already had success in their previous three West African gold projects, such as the Jilbey Gold discovery of the Bissa Hill deposit, the Merrex Gold discovery of the Siribaya and Diakha deposits, and the Roscan Gold discovery of the Kandiole deposit. Major mining companies acquired Jilbey Gold and Merrex Gold after successful exploration. In addition, the management team and technical advisors bring additional exploration in corporate administration, international finance, and geology.
Company Highlights
- Sylla Gold is a Canadian exploration and development mining company focusing on highly prospective assets within Mali, a West African country known for its gold deposits.
- Despite a long gold mining history, Mali still contains underexplored assets that have received little to no exploration using modern technologies and techniques.
- The flagship Niaouleni asset covers 17,200 hectares within the newly discovered Birimian greenstone gold belt, which runs along southwest Mali.
- The company’s Niaouleni asset is adjacent to Toubani Resource’s Kobada Gold Project which contains a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.5 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.86 g/t gold (Au) for a total of 1.71 million ounces (oz) of contained gold, and includes mineral reserves.
- The Niaouleni's close proximity to prolific gold discoveries indicates the potential for future discoveries and development.
- Sylla Gold recently completed its maiden drilling campaign, results of which indicate that 48 out of 57 holes intersected high-grade gold mineralization up to 5.17 g/t gold over 25m.
- An experienced management team with a track record of success in West Africa leads the company towards fully exploring its blue-sky gold asset.
Key Project
Niaouleni Gold Project
Sylla Gold’s flagship project covers 17,200 hectares within what appears to be a developing mining camp in southwest Mali. The licences are accessible along maintained roads approximately 128 kilometers southwest of Bamako, Mali’s capital city. The company recently completed its maiden drill campaign and is analyzing drill results.
Project Highlights:
- Promising Exploration Results: The company recently completed its maiden drilling campaign, following up on priority targets identified by completed exploration campaigns. Preliminary results indicated that 48 out of 57 holes intersected high-grade gold mineralization, including:
- 5.17 g/t gold over 25 m
- 4.51 g/t gold over 4 m
- 2.81 g/t gold over 12 m
- 3.94 g/t gold over 3 m
- 2.13 g/t gold over 25 m
- Additional Drilling Scheduled: Sylla Gold plans to conduct additional drilling in Q1 2023 consisting of RC drilling to follow up on and expand the Niaouleni South deposit, and the Libre Plateau along with new mineralized targets identified through recent air core drilling.
- Adjacent to an Expanding Project: The project is nearby Toubani Resource’s Kobada Gold project, which contains a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.5 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.86 g/t gold (Au) for a total of 1.71 million ounces (oz) of contained gold, and includes mineral reserves.
Management Team
Regan Isenor - President & CEO, Director
Regan Isenor holds a B.A. from Acadia University and a master’s in project management from St. Mary’s University. Isenor has over 14 years of experience in exploration projects worldwide with publicly traded companies involved in the resource sector. Isenor is formerly CEO of MegumaGold Corp., a TSX.V Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on value-oriented exploration within the emerging gold camp of the Meguma Formation in Nova Scotia. Prior to joining MegumaGold Corp. in June 2018, Isenor was involved with various international projects in Turkey (Menderes), West Africa (Burkina Faso, Bissa Hill deposit, Mali Siribaya Gold project), Ireland (Zinc), Northern Ontario, and Nova Scotia. Isenor served as an executive and past president of the Mining Society of Nova Scotia.
J. Francois Lalonde - Chairman
J. Francois Lalonde holds a B.Sc. in civil engineering from Concordia University in Montreal and has been a member of the Order of Engineers of Quebec from 1984 to 2014. Lalonde is an independent consulting civil engineer and has worked for and consulted with multinational engineering and construction companies such as SNC-Lavalin (Canadian company based in Montreal) and Bouygues Travaux Publics (French firm based in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines). Lalonde has also participated in international business development for the Quebec firm Pomerleau Construction. He has in-depth knowledge of markets and business acquaintances in Canada, United States, Middle East and Africa, where he most notably participated in large-scale energy, motorway and other infrastructure development and mining projects.
Lalonde is also a director of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSXV:SPX) and Granite Creek Copper (TSXV:GCX). He was formerly a director of Algold Resources LTD. (TSXV:ALG)
Gregory Isenor - Director
Gregory Isenor holds a B.Sc. in geology from Acadia University and is a member of the Association of Professional Geologists of Nova Scotia. Currently, Isenor is an independent director and QP of Roscan Gold Corporation, a company engaged in gold exploration in Western Mali.
Isenor was president, CEO and director (2005 to 2017) of Merrex Gold Inc., up until Merrex was taken over by IAMGOLD Corporation. During that time, Merrex discovered two significant gold deposits in Mali (West Africa): the Siribaya deposit and, with joint venture partner IAMGOLD, the Diakha deposit. To date, these two deposits are estimated to represent a combined resource approaching approximately two million ounces of gold.
Previously, Isenor was the president, CEO and director (2003 to 2005) of Jilbey Gold Exploration Ltd., until Jilbey was acquired by High River Gold Mines Limited. During Isenor's time with Jilbey, he led the team that identified the Bissa gold deposit in Burkina Faso (West Africa), which was placed into production by Nord Gold SE and has a reported resource exceeding 5 million ounces of gold. In addition, from 1979 to 2003, Isenor worked as an independent consulting geologist on mineral exploration projects in Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Africa. Isenor founded Jubilee Minerals Inc, to develop the Jubilee zinc deposit and Glencoe Resources Inc. to develop the Glencoe limestone deposit. Both deposits are located in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Darrin Campbell - Director
Darrin Campbell is a chartered professional accountant and certified management accountant with 20 years of executive financial management experience. Campbell is currently the president of Namibia Critical Metals Inc (TSXV:NMI), which is developing the Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth Project under joint venture with Japan Oil Gas & Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) . Campbell also served as the CFO of NMI from March 2017 to April 2021. Campbell has provided contract accounting and financial services to numerous public and private companies and played key leadership roles in financings and transactions taking companies public onto the TSX-V. From 2013 to 2014, he was the CFO of Ressources Appalaches and was the financial leader bringing into production Nova Scotia's first operating gold mine in over 14 years. Campbell obtained a Bachelor of Commerce from Saint Mary's University in 1996 and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Nova Scotia.
Jamie Spratt - Director
Jamie Spratt is president at Walmsley Capital Inc. a corporate finance and advisory firm that he founded in 2019. He has 15 years of capital markets experience in equity research and investment banking. Spratt was previously a partner and equity research analyst at Clarus Securities Inc., where he was a key member of a respected mining practice that participated in many equity financings. Spratt started his career in investment banking where he advised on M&A and corporate finance mandates and achieved valuable transaction experience. Spratt has an MBA from the Rotman School of Management, a B.A. in applied economics from Queen's University and is a CFA charterholder. He is a member of the Toronto Society of Financial Analysts.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.