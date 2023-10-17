Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CanAlaska Executes $9 Million Deal in North Thompson Nickel Belt

Nickelex Resource Corporation Granted Staged Option to Earn Up To 80% Interest on Four Large Properties

30,283 hectares total, 30 kilometres from Vale's Thompson Nickel Operations

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an arm's-length definitive agreement effective October 13, 2023 with Nickelex Resource Corporation ("Nickelex"), formerly Valterra Resource Corporation, to allow Nickelex to earn up to 80% interest in four of CanAlaska's 100%-owned north Thompson Nickel Belt projects in Manitoba, Canada (the "Project") (Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/184231_47fb9080046aeabf_002.jpg

Figure 1 – North Thompson Dispositions Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/184231_47fb9080046aeabf_002full.jpg

Nickelex may earn up to an 80% interest in the Project by undertaking work and payments in three defined earn-in stages. Nickelex may earn an initial 49% interest (Stage 1) in the Project by paying the Company $35,000 cash, issuing 5,000,000 common shares of Nickelex in tranches over two years and incurring $2,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project in tranches within two years of the date (the "Approval Date") the TSX Venture Exchange approves the transaction agreement. Nickelex may earn an additional 21% interest (Stage 2) in the Project by paying to the Company a further $50,000 cash and issuing an additional 7,500,000 Nickelex common shares concurrent with providing notice that it wishes to proceed with the Stage 2 earn-in, and by incurring a further $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project by the third anniversary of the Approval Date. Nickelex may earn an additional 10% interest (Stage 3) in the Project by paying to the Company a further $65,000 cash and issuing an additional 25,000,000 Nickelex common shares concurrent with providing notice that it wishes to proceed with the Stage 3 earn-in, and by incurring an additional $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project by the fifth anniversary of the Approval Date.

In the event any Share issuance would cause CanAlaska to become a new "Control Person" (as such term is defined in TSXV policies), then Nickelex will be required to obtain shareholder approval to same before issuing such Shares in accordance with TSXV policies. If shareholder approval is not received, Nickelex may then pay the outstanding obligation in cash in lieu of Shares based on the fair market value of the Shares at the time of payment.

Nickelex will issue a further $3,000,000 in cash or, at Nickelex's option, subject to shareholder approval in the event such issuance would cause CanAlaska to become a new Control Person, the equivalent number of Nickelex common shares, upon completion of a positive Feasibility Study for the Project, provided that at such time Nickelex has earned, at a minimum, a 49% interest in the Project.

After successful completion of (a) Stage 1, if Nickelex elects to not enter the next stage or fails to make the Stage 2 option payments when and as required; or (b) Stage 2, if Nickelex elects to not enter the next stage or fails to make the Stage 3 option payments when and as required; or (c) Stage 3, a joint venture will be formed and the parties will either co-contribute on a simple pro-rata basis or dilute on a pre-defined straight-line dilution formula. Any party diluting to a 10% interest will automatically forfeit its interest in the Project and in lieu thereof will be granted a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Project, half of which NSR (i.e., 1% NSR) may be purchased by the other party at its sole discretion for $2,000,000 at any time prior to commencement of production.

During Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the option agreement, CanAlaska will be operator of the Project and will be entitled to charge an operator fee. Nickelex will have deciding voting rights on annual exploration programs while sole funding at the various option stages and will have the right to assume operatorship after successfully earning a 70% interest in the Project (Stage 2).

An Area of Mutual Interest ("AMI") will extend two kilometres from the outer boundary of the Project, excluding all properties within such area that are currently held by CanAlaska.

These properties are not part of the nickel property package proposed to be spun out (refer to news release dated June 12, 2023).

Optioned North Thompson Nickel Projects

The Project consists of the "Strong" #1067A, the "Strong Extension" #1167A, the "Moak North" #1168A, and "Wilson" #1169A mineral exploration licenses ("MEL") with a total combined area of 30,283 hectares (Figure 1). The Project is located approximately 30 kilometres from the City of Thompson, Manitoba, with its existing mines and nickel processing facilities owned and operated by Vale.

The Project covers much of the northern extension of the Thompson Nickel Belt (TNB), the fifth largest sulphide nickel camp in the world based on contained nickel endowment. The largest deposit within the TNB is the main Thompson Nickel Mine owned by Vale with an estimated 150Mt at an average grade of 2.3% nickel.

The Project area hosts a similar geological and structural environment as the nearby Tier-1 Thompson Mine but has seen essentially no exploration drilling since 2005. A detailed compilation of historical information on the Project, including a 2007 VTEM survey, provided a suite of high priority drill targets that have had only limited drilling.

The nearby Mel nickel deposit, 100%-owned by CanAlaska, with a historical indicated resource estimate of 4.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.875% nickel for 82.5 million pounds of contained nickel is approximately four kilometres south of the Strong MEL boundary.

The Company and Nickelex are planning an initial $2 million exploration program.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments: "Both teams deserve credit for moving this deal from conceptualization to finalization over the summer. With the right investment, we believe discovery of tier-1 nickel deposits in one of the most prolific sulphide nickel belts in the world is possible. The Thompson Nickel Belt is proven to be a special place to find nickel and remains remarkably underexplored. I am very pleased to complete this deal that will see significant investment in discovery on world-class assets generated by the CanAlaska geological team. We look forward to working with Nickelex to move these projects toward discovery of significant nickel deposits, a critical metal for today and into the future."

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 350,000 hectares (865,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration for CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., who has reviewed and approved its contents.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Cory Belyk"
Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC
CEO, President and Director
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, CEO and President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

General Enquiry
Tel: +1.604.688.3211
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184231

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CVV:CA
CanAlaska Uranium
CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV)

CanAlaska Uranium


CanAlaska Executes Exploration Agreement with Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources

CanAlaska Executes Exploration Agreement with Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources

Agreement Provides for a Sustainable Future for CanAlaska and Communities Near its Projects in the Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an exploration agreement with Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources ("YNLR"), the office representing the Athabasca Denesułiné First Nations of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac and the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, and the Northern Settlements of Uranium City, Wollaston Lake and Camsell Portage, to strengthen their relationship.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Confirms Uranium Mineralization of 0.27% U3O8 on Geikie Project

CanAlaska Confirms Uranium Mineralization of 0.27% U3O8 on Geikie Project

Assay Results Confirm Uranium Enrichment in Multiple Drillholes

Falcon Airborne Gravity Survey Completed; Final Results Pending

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Announces Mobilization To Moon Lake South For Drill Program

CanAlaska Announces Mobilization To Moon Lake South For Drill Program

Program is Focused on Testing Extensions of New High-Grade Uranium Mineralization

Two Drill Program Continues at Pike Zone Discovery on West McArthur JV Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Stakes 11,143 Hectare Constellation Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Stakes 11,143 Hectare Constellation Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

18 Kilometres of Priority Basement Uranium Target Corridors Identified

60 Kilometres from the Key Lake Uranium Mine and Mill

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Announces Spinout of 5 Nickel Properties and other Assets and Sets Date for Annual General & Special Meeting

CanAlaska Announces Spinout of 5 Nickel Properties and other Assets and Sets Date for Annual General & Special Meeting

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has unanimously approved a spinout of the Company's Halfway Lake, Resting Lake, Hunter, Odei River and Mel properties (collectively, the "Nickel Properties") totalling 36,174 hectares (Figure 1), and $1,000,000 cash (together with the Nickel Properties, the "Assets"), to its shareholders by way of a share capital reorganization effected through a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). Under the Arrangement, CanAlaska will transfer the Assets to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Core Nickel Corp. ("Core Nickel"), in consideration for approximately 25,000,000 Core Nickel common shares. The Core Nickel shares will then be distributed to CanAlaska's shareholders pro rata their interest in CanAlaska. Upon completion of the Arrangement, CanAlaska's shareholders will own shares in two reporting companies: Core Nickel, which will focus on developing the Nickel Properties, and CanAlaska, which will continue to retain an interest in over 25 separate property packages and will focus on the development of its uranium properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "COSA"

Cosa Resources to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "COSA"

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list its common shares (the "Shares") on the TSXV. The Shares will commence trading on the TSXV as of market open on October 18, 2023.

The Company's trading symbol "COSA" will remain unchanged and shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the Company's listing on the TSXV. The Shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQB Marketplace in the United States under the symbol "COSAF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSKU".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Imperial to hold 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Peter Shaw, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, October 27, following the company's third quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $700,000 (the "Offering"). The Company intends to issue up to 3,043,478 units at an issue price of $0.23 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of two years. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to support the Company's ongoing activities as outlined in the News Release dated August 8, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of the Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the 2 nd and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing announced on September 26, 2023 and increased on October 4, 2023 consisting of 7,133,333 units (each, a " Unit ") in this tranche at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $535,000 . In total, the Company issued 20,466,666 Units for total gross proceeds of $1,535,000 (the " Offering ").

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.12 per share for three (3) years from the date of issue.

In this tranche, finders' fees of $32,371.50 were paid in cash on a portion of the private placement to parties at arm's length to the Company. In addition, 431,620 non-transferable finder's warrants were issued (the " Finder's Warrant "). Each Finder's Warrant entitles a finder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.075 per share for three years from the date of issue, expiring on October 13, 2026 . In total, cash finders' fees of $97,293 were paid and 1,297,240 Finders' Warrants were issued for the Offering.

There is an offering document relating to the Offering that has been amended to reflect the increase in size of the Offering, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.blueskyuranium.com .

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for exploration programs on the Company's projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

The Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the receipt of regulatory approval for the Offering, the Company's plans for the closing of the Offering, finder's fees on the Offering, the use of the proceeds from the Offering, the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary approvals, including Exchange approval for the closing of the Offering, the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/13/c1801.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Appoints Vice-President, Business Development & Chief Commercial Officer

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Bertram as Vice-President, Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Dan to our executive team. Dan possesses the right strategic and financial expertise to help execute PrairieSky's strategy with the goal of providing strong shareholder returns and long-term value creation," said Andrew Phillips, PrairieSky's President & Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of its 100% Owned Orion Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of its 100% Owned Orion Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its 100% owned Orion Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Orion" or the "Property"). Additionally, the Company announces that it has entered into a market-making agreement with Generation IACP ("GIACP") pursuant to which GIACP has agreed to provide certain market-making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Uranium
