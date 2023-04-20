VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Energy Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Cameco Signs Nuclear Fuel Agreement to Support Bulgaria's Diversification Efforts

Cameco Signs Nuclear Fuel Agreement to Support Bulgaria's Diversification Efforts

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has signed a 10-year supply contract to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF 6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet the full requirements of the Kozloduy 5 Reactor at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, the only nuclear generating station in the Republic of Bulgaria.

"This is Cameco's first agreement to supply fuel for Bulgaria's nuclear energy sector," said Cameco's president and CEO Tim Gitzel. "We are very pleased to add another market to Cameco's global commercial portfolio and to expand our contributions to countries like Bulgaria that are seeking to enhance their energy security while affirming their commitment to carbon-free nuclear power in achieving their climate goals."

The agreement, running through 2033, will see Cameco deliver a total of approximately 2.2 million KgU as UF 6 (the equivalent of about 5.7 million pounds of uranium concentrate, or U 3 O 8 ).

Nuclear power accounts for more than one-third of Bulgaria's electricity supply. Kozloduy 5 is one of two reactors operating in the country.

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cameco CorporationCCO:CATSX:CCOEnergy Investing
CCO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

SE NNEGC Energoatom (Energoatom), Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy utility, and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), one of the largest global producers of uranium fuel based in Canada, have reached agreement on commercial terms for a major supply contract for Cameco to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF 6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet Ukraine's full nuclear fuel needs through 2035. Key commercial terms, such as pricing mechanism, volume and tenor, have been agreed to, but the contract is subject to finalization, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

"Energoatom will keep working on achieving the energy independence of Ukraine. The development of cooperation between companies in the production and supply of nuclear materials and nuclear fuel is one of the most important conditions for the further safe functioning of our domestic nuclear power generation," said Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Currency: U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

  • Westinghouse is an industry leader with a strong market position across the nuclear value chain
  • Nuclear power expected to see significant growth driven by energy security and decarbonization trends
  • Acquisition will provide opportunities to generate value and grow the business globally

Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") (NYSE: CCJ; TSX: CCO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners ("Brookfield Renewable") (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("the consortium"), are forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company ("Westinghouse"), one of the world's largest nuclear services businesses.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Energy

Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date, 25 Metres From Surface

  • AK22-051 intersected 2,320 cps over 30.1 m starting at 27.0 m drill hole depth, ranks as the best drill hole on the project, and includes six separate intervals of >10,000 cps*
  • AK22-047 intersected 5,229 cps over 7.35 m at 140.65 m , ranks as second-best drill hole on the project, and includes eight separate intervals of >10,000 cps

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan ( see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"We continue to hit mineralization at the overburden contact; within 25 m from surface. The mineralization from AK22-051 is the shallowest being drilled in the Basin. This rarity of near-surface mineralization with high levels of radioactivity sets Baselode apart from our peers as there's no other recent discovery this close to surface. Near-surface mineralization has been a key characteristic required for numerous Basin deposits going into production as open pit mines. Holes AK22-051 and AK22-047 are substantially the two best drill holes on ACKIO to date in terms of continuously elevated radioactivity. They also have the highest average levels of radioactivity, and each includes multiple discrete intersections with greater than 10,000 cps. We're excited to see ACKIO grow with near-surface mineralization, including consistently higher levels of radioactivity. AK22-051 remains open in all directions and AK22-047 remains open to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forsys Provides Update for the Norasa Project, Namibia, Commencement of Drill Program

Forsys Provides Update for the Norasa Project, Namibia, Commencement of Drill Program

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced an updated drilling program at the Company's Norasa Uranium Project sites ("Norasa Project" or "Norasa") located in Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Project is wholly-owned by the Company's subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. ("Valencia Uranium") and comprises the Valencia Uranium Project (ML149) ("Valencia") and the Namibplaas Uranium Project (EPL3638) ("Nambiplaas") in the Erongo region of Namibia.

With the advancement of metallurgical, engineering and mining technology since drilling work was last undertaken for the Norasa Project's Definitive Feasibility Study in 2015, the Company has started a 4,100 metres drilling program, which commenced on March 31, 2023. This program aims to retrieve fresh samples at depths of up to 420 meters from the slope areas for both the planned mining pits at Valencia and Namibplaas.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Moon Lake South JV Intersects High-Grade Unconformity Uranium Mineralization

CanAlaska Announces Moon Lake South JV Intersects High-Grade Unconformity Uranium Mineralization

Drillhole MS-23-10A Drills 8.7 Metres @ 1.38% eU3O8

Mineralization Open Minimum 1.2 Kilometres Along Uranium-Rich Target Corridor

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denison Releases 2022 ESG Report, Highlighting Progress on Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives

Denison Releases 2022 ESG Report, Highlighting Progress on Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has published its 2022 ESG Report. Annually, Denison provides a report on its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives for its operations, demonstrating the Company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and transparency. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 19 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 19 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 54th Emerging Growth Conference on April 19, 2023.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NexGen Energy, in Partnership with Clearwater River Dene Nation, Launches Member-Owned Business Slated to Create More than $36M in Revenue in its First Three Years

NexGen Energy, in Partnership with Clearwater River Dene Nation, Launches Member-Owned Business Slated to Create More than $36M in Revenue in its First Three Years

Nexgen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) in partnership with the Clearwater River Dene Nation ("CRDN") is pleased to announce the establishment of a 100% Indigenous owned and operated gravel supply company in Northwest Saskatchewan . Continuing to deliver on its industry-leading Impact Benefit Agreement with the CRDN signed in March 2022 NexGen purchased a $4.1M gravel crusher to provide aggregate material for its Rook I project ("Rook I" or the "Project") and to supply the northern communities' aggregate material for road infrastructure requirements. The CRDN member-owned business will lease to own and operate the gravel crusher. The aggregate supply for Rook I has a capital expenditure representing an estimated $36M in value (Rook I Feasibility Study) to the new CRDN-owned business in just the first three years of construction of the Project. This new company will immediately create sixteen (16) additional jobs for local community members.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces up to $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement to Drill the Nunavut Uranium Project

Forum Announces up to $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement to Drill the Nunavut Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of a combination of units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.10 per NFT Unit and flow through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit. Proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Units will be used by Forum to conduct drilling on its Nunavut Uranium Project in the Thelon Basin, a geological equivalent to the Athabasca Basin.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President, Exploration, commented, "Forum acquired land formerly held by Cameco adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik deposits by claim staking in 2022. Cameco made two discoveries of high grade, unconformity-style uranium deposits, which Forum now owns and plans to delineate with further drilling. This years' program will infill drillholes by Cameco on the Tatiggaq deposit as well as test two of several other target areas identified by Cameco. The two grassroots targets exhibit favourable geophysics and similar sandstone alteration and uranium enrichment observed above unconformity deposits such as the giant Cigar Lake deposit in the Athabasca."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Falcon Acquires Nickel-Copper Project in Hawk Ridge Camp, QC

NV Gold Closes its Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Acquires Nickel-Copper Project in Hawk Ridge Camp, QC

Rare Earth Investing

Panel: Rare Earths Supply Chain Needs Transparency

Base Metals Investing

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Increases Convertible Credit Facility to C$5 Million on Improved Terms and Appoints Stefan Gleason as Board Observer

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies to Attend Expomin from April 24 to 27, 2023 and Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Up to 32.9 Meters of Lithium Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau West

×