Bridging the Hearing Care Gap in Bhutan

Medtronic LABS joined forces with the Ministry of Health, Royal Government of Bhutan, ADA, The United Nations Technology Bank, MED-EL, and others to revolutionize pediatric ear and hearing care in Bhutan

Medtronic Untreated hearing loss significantly and permanently impairs speech and language acquisition in children and can have lifelong impact on their quality of life

And it affects 32 million children worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Sixty percent of pediatric hearing loss can be prevented through early detection and the implementation of public health measures, along with the timely provision of diagnosis and treatment services.

In Bhutan, it is estimated that 2.2% of the population has some form of hearing disorder.

"Although this figure might seem small on a global scale, with Bhutan's population of about 700,000, it's actually quite significant," said Country Operations Manager, Arun Khanal. "The need is palpable."

We have joined forces with the Ministry of Health, Royal Government of Bhutan, ADA, The United Nations Technology Bank (UNTB), MED-EL, and others to revolutionize pediatric ear and hearing care in Bhutan through our Hear, Listen, and Speak program.

Since the start of 2022, Hear, Listen, and Speak has helped over 40,000 children and youth get screened for hearing loss - and its on track to reach roughly 74,000 children and youth.

Learn more about this unique program in this short documentary by the Ministry of Health, Royal Government of Bhutan.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801317/bridging-the-hearing-care-gap-in-bhutan

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

MDT
PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

As Daylight Saving Time Comes to a Close, Bausch Health Champions Mental Health with a Spotlight on Preventing Seasonal Affective Disorder

Company Introduces Multimedia Resources to Bring Awareness of SAD

As daylight saving time concluded for much of the US on November 5, and as the seasons change and the days grow shorter, many people may find themselves grappling with the onset symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD). SAD is a type of depression that follows a seasonal pattern and most often occurs with the change to the fall-winter season. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) (TSX:BHC), a global diversified pharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing global health, is helping to raise awareness about the importance of SAD symptom recognition and dialogue with a healthcare professional

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Medtronic to announce financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and will be available at https:news.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company's second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on Friday, October 27, 2023 .

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 , to discuss results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic: Helping Lead the Way in Packaging Waste Reduction

Medtronic

Globally, less than 15% of waste gets recycled each year. Even more staggering, less than 1% of medical waste gets recycled.*

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Diagnostics Ltd (ASX: COV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Cleo Diagnostics Ltd (‘COV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of COV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 7 November 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Medtronic Wins U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation 2023 Citizens Award

Medtronic

This recognition honors Medtronic's impactful and expansive work to drive equity and be a good corporate citizen

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, November 9, 2023

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

South Star Battery Metals Announces 2023 Positive Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update on Company Activities

Lumina Gold: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

