Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MoneyLion, Inc. (NYSE: ML), Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY), Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), and Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws andor engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

MoneyLion, Inc. (NYSE: ML)

On March 10, 2022, MoneyLion disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that "the Company's management has noted errors related to operating expenses, net loss and basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share in the condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and additional paid-in capital and retained earnings in the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2021, along with related impacts to the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the condensed consolidated statements of redeemable convertible preferred stock, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' deficit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021." MoneyLion further disclosed that "the Company's management identified a second error . . . as the denominator of the diluted net income per share calculation for the three months ended September 30, 2021 did not include the impact of dilutive securities" and that "[t]he Company's management, in consultation with its advisors, has determined that the calculation of diluted net income per share included within the condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2021 should have included the impact of dilutive securities." Accordingly, the Audit Committee of MoneyLion's Board of Directors determined that the financial statements in question "should no longer be relied upon and should be restated in order to correct the errors described above."

On this news, MoneyLion's stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 7.11%, to close at $2.29 per share on March 10, 2022.

For more information on the MoneyLion investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ML

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY)

On December 16, 2021, during trading hours, market analyst Bonitas Research published a report regarding Agrify which alleges several issues at the Company including that "[w]e believe that Agrify created artificial demand for its product by financing undisclosed Company insiders to act as independent customers." Further the report alleges that "Agrify insiders lied to investors about the independence of its customer base in order to execute a dubious stock promotion for self-enrichment at the expense of minority shareholders[,]" and that "[e]vidence showed that five (5) of Agrify's eight (8) customer announcements in 2021 are either with undisclosed Company insiders or with unlicensed unproven operators."

On this news, Agrify's common stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 16, 2021.

For more information on the Agrify investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AGFY

Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON)

On November 9, 2021, Cronos filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that "[o]n November 8, 2021, Cronos Group Inc. . . . determined that it will be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 previously filed on Form 10-Q on August 6, 2021" and advising that "[t]he Company's financial statements for this period should therefore no longer be relied upon." Cronos further stated that "[t]he Company concluded that it should have recorded an impairment charge of not less than $220 million on goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets in its U.S. reporting unit for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company will restate its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, accordingly." According to Cronos, the Company "is also evaluating whether to record an additional impairment in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021."

On this news, Cronos's stock price fell $1.01 per share, or 15.05%, to close at $5.70 per share on November 9, 2021.

For more information on the Cronos Group investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CRON

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG)

On December 9, 2021, after the market closed, Everbridge announced that CEO David Meredith resigned. Bloomberg reported analyst Stifel as stating, "[t]he timing and uncertainty around the circumstances of Mr. Meredith's departure combined with the company's guidance introduces a high degree of uncertainty into the story" and that there are "more questions than answers at this point."

Following this news, Everbridge shares fell $52.37 per share, over 45%, to close at $63 per share on December 10, 2021.

For more information on the Everbridge investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EVBG

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

calculator and financial documents

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: HEXO Posts C$690.2 Million Quarterly Loss

A new cannabis company with an international focus reached the NASDAQ this past week with the backing of a US-based company in the space.

Also during the five day period, HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO,TSX:HEXO) promised investors that its turnaround plans are working despite some critical losses in the most recent quarter.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi

Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi: Store Expansion in North Vancouver and a New Venture

Quantum 1 Cannabis CEO Russ Rossi: Store Expansion in North Vancouver and a New Venturewww.youtube.com

Hempsana Signs Letter of Intent to Enter Barbados and Caribbean Market

Hempsana Signs Letter of Intent to Enter Barbados and Caribbean Market

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR
DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and Cannabis 2.0 products, is pleased to announce that Hempsana has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Dreamdos Therapeutics Inc.(" Dreamdos ") to supply its premium medical cannabis products. Dreamdos is applying for its license to sell, distribute and import medical cannabis products in the Barbados market. Hempsana expects to ship its medical-grade cannabis products upon Dreamdos receiving its updated licensing.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cresco Labs Expands Brand Portfolio to Florida, Launching Expansive Product Lineup in March

Expansion of proprietary brands demonstrates Cresco Labs' continued focus on offering quality cannabis products at different price points to meet the diverse needs of Florida's patient community

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the launch of its High Supply , Good News , and Remedi brands in Florida. In addition, the Company released a new edibles brand, Sunnyside Chews, available only in the state. Cresco Labs will soon expand to Florida its premium craft-quality flower brand, FloraCal Farms , and bestselling flagship brand, Cresco .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TerrAscend Reports Full Year 2021 Net Sales of $210.4 Million, an Increase of 42% Year-Over-Year

Recently completed the acquisition of Gage Growth Corp ("Gage"), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator in Michigan

Pennsylvania facility producing highest quality product to date, recapturing top three market share 2

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

