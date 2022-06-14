Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Automotive manufacturers now able to simplify and accelerate development timelines and reduce costs when building Android Automotive OS-based IVI systems

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced an updated version of QNX® Advanced Virtualization Frameworks (QAVF) and support for Google's latest Android Automotive OS (AAOS) reference implementation ( Trout 1.0 ). Already in use by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple production programs, this new version of QAVF will further enable embedded automotive software developers to simplify development, accelerate time to market and reduce costs when building Android Automotive OS-based IVI systems. This new development strengthens BlackBerry's leadership position within the embedded automotive software market by providing a foundation on which safety and non-safety applications can be easily developed.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

QNX Advanced Virtualization Frameworks extends the functionality of the QNX® Hypervisor and the QNX® Hypervisor for Safety to support the complex sharing and abstraction of the underlying hardware in a hypervised environment for systems including digital cockpits, domain controllers and other high-performance compute applications requiring a mix of safety and non-safety functions. The QNX Hypervisor products, QAVF and Trout 1.0 together enable a rapid application development environment, while leveraging the features and advantages provided by the Android operating system.

Virtualization is a fundamental requirement in current and next generation cockpit architectures. The combination of Trout 1.0, QNX Hypervisor for Safety and QNX safety certified shared device drivers simplifies the integration of Android for customers while simultaneously providing an ideal environment for developing mixed-criticality systems.

In addition to supporting Trout 1.0, QNX is extending QAVF to align with the latest VIRTIO standards and add USB management, filesystem sharing and specialized graphics sharing for mission critical environments.

The development is another significant automotive milestone for the company, whose BlackBerry QNX technology is in production programs with 45 different OEMs and 7/7 of the top Tier 1s and secures over 195 million vehicles worldwide. BlackBerry QNX is the market leader for safety-certified embedded software in automotive. Automakers and Tier 1s, including BMW, Aptiv, Bosch, Ford, GM, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Volkswagen, trust BlackBerry QNX software for a broad range of safety-related systems.  These include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Digital Cockpits and Secure Data Gateways, all of which are becoming increasingly prevalent in vehicles.  Furthermore, BlackBerry QNX is key to the future of the automotive industry, with design wins with 24 of the top 25 electric vehicle automakers, and providing a safe, reliable, and secure software foundation for autonomous drive vehicle systems.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Friendable's Fan Pass Live and 360 Indie Music Artist Offering Announces Key Metrics & Market Penetration Data to Support Its Next Phase of Expansion, Exposure, & Service Offerings, to Include VIP Backstage Streaming, Metaverse Land & More

Key Metrics include: Press campaign and placements recap, social media & top performing posts, engagements, impressions, followers and estimated media value of all initiatives over nine months


June 14, 2022 - Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the "Company"), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce results and initial trends of brand messaging, awareness and social media campaigns running over the previous nine (9) months as the Company prepares new initiatives based on its continued growth and market opportunity.

BlackBerry Named as a 'Leader' for Third Year in a Row in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide UEM Software

BlackBerry UEM recognized for protection, security and productivity

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM Software 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48325122, May 2022 ), and the IDC MarketScape Worldwide UEM Software for RuggedizedInternet of Things Device Deployments (Doc # US48325322, May 2022 ), both of which provide an in-depth analysis of worldwide unified endpoint management (UEM) software providers.

BlackBerry and BiTECH Build Digital LCD Instrument Cluster for Changan's Next-Generation High-End UNI-V Coupe

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd today announced that their jointly developed advanced digital LCD cluster incorporating the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) has been deployed in Changan Automobile's new high-end coupe, the UNI-V. The collaboration marks a significant expansion, following an earlier announcement made in 2021 , when the company's digital instrument cluster was first mass-produced in Changan's mid-to-high-end SUV, the UNI-K.

BlackBerry and BiTECH Build Digital LCD Instrument Cluster for Changan's Next-Generation High-End UNI-V Coupe

As the first coupe in the UNI series, the UNI-V integrates Changan's comprehensive range of advanced intelligent technologies, including its Interactive Monitoring System, Intelligent Voice Interaction System, and Game-loaded Cockpit, among others. The newly launched UNI-V mirrors the technology and intelligent configuration of the UNI-K, with its LCD digital instrument cluster comprising three distinct parts. Highlighting essential information such as the vehicle's speed, engine revs and fuel level, the cluster also incorporates Augmented Reality (AR) real-world navigation, as well as a multimedia interface and additional entertainment information. With a rich and vivid display, the instrument cluster can also be personalized to provide users with an intelligent, safe and comfortable driving experience.

By leveraging the QNX Neutrino RTOS, the advanced LCD digital instrument cluster incorporates best-in-class BlackBerry security technologies that safeguard users against system malfunctions, malware and cybersecurity breaches. The QNX Neutrino RTOS provides the necessary technology to power the industry's next generation of products, while also supporting 64-bit ARMv8 computing platforms and Intel x86-64 architecture. ISO 26262 ASIL D certification by TÜV Rheinland also guarantees that OEMs and manufacturers can utilize the QNX Neutrino RTOS to accelerate product launches and develop connected cars with proven safety and reliable performance.

"The next generation of digital instrument clusters developed by BiTECH using BlackBerry® QNX® technology provides advanced features such as Augmented Reality, key vehicle data, infotainment options and personal customization to the Chinese customer," said Dhiraj Handa , VP, Asia-Pacific , BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "We are pleased to join forces with BiTECH to continue delivering the reliability, functional safety, and cybersecurity that Changan Automobile and other automotive OEMs need."

"The QNX Neutrino RTOS provides a safe and reliable software foundation for our product development, and its safety-critical software solutions shorten the time-to-market," said Zuo Shuangwen, CTO of BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd. "We are encouraged by the adoption of our next generation of digital LCD instrument cluster with advanced features being deployed in the Changan UNI-V model and look forward to empowering more automotive OEMs by creating safe and reliable automotive electronics."

With a pedigree in functional safety, cybersecurity and continuous innovation, BlackBerry QNX provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry QNX technology is used in more than 195 million vehicles including in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree applications, and infotainment systems.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About BiTECH
BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd is a Sino-foreign joint venture company established in 2012, with more than 500 employees and 20 assembly lines. Its production capacity reaches to more than 4.5 million sets per annum. The company is mainly engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of high quality automotive electronic products, such as ICU, TFT display terminals, T-Box, smart cockpit domain controllers and AR-HUD. At present, the products are used by Audi, Volvo Group, Great Wall Motors, Changan, Geely, SAIC -GM- Wuling Automotive , Chery and other major manufacturers both in China and abroad.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-and-bitech-build-digital-lcd-instrument-cluster-for-changans-next-generation-high-end-uni-v-coupe-301565811.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

BlackBerry to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on June 23, 2022

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday June 23, 2022.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 400-4403 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.comInvestors .

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on June 23, 2022 , by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 and entering Conference ID #1566649.  It will also be available at the link above.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2023.


Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Quarter start

Jun 1, 2022

Sep 1, 2022

Dec 1, 2022

Quarter end

Aug 31, 2022

Nov 30, 2022

Feb 28, 2023

Planned Earnings Date

Sep 27, 2022*

Dec 20, 2022*

Mar 30, 2023*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-announce-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-results-on-june-23-2022-301565204.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

BlackBerry Launches new Zero Trust Network Access Solution with CylanceGATEWAY

New offering helps businesses of all sizes strengthen their prevention-first cybersecurity posture against malicious actors with market-leading Cylance AI

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today unveiled how it is securely enabling remote workers and preventing malicious threat actors from compromising corporate networks using advanced AI-driven cybersecurity with CylanceGATEWAY's new ZTNA-as-a-service capabilities.

BICV Selects BlackBerry to Power Intelligent Cockpit for New Renault Jiangling EV

QNX technologies support futuristic AR, AI and hologram capabilities that combine to deliver immersive and personalized in-car experience for Chinese and European consumers

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and BDStar Intelligent & Connected Vehicle Technology Co., Ltd. (BICV) today announced that BlackBerry ® QNX ® technology has been selected to power BICV's next-generation intelligent cockpit, currently deployed by Renault Jiangling in their first fully electric sedan ' Yi' . Leveraging the QNX ® Neutrino ® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX ® Hypervisor this leading-edge system provides an engaging and immersive driving experience, underpinned by a safe, secure and reliable software foundation.

