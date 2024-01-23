Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Arcadium Lithium Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM, ASX: LTM, "Arcadium Lithium") today announced it will release fourth quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, February 22, 2024 after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's investor relations website at: https:ir.arcadiumlithium.com .

Arcadium Lithium (PRNewsfoto/Arcadium Lithium PLC,Livent Corporation)

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET ( 6:00 a.m. AWST, 9:00 a.m. AEDT on Friday, February 23 , 2024) that is open to the public via Internet broadcast.

Internet broadcast: https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available via the Internet at: https://ir.arcadiumlithium.com/investors/financials-and-filings .

Arcadium Lithium Contacts

Investors:
Daniel Rosen +1 215 299 6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Phoebe Lee +61 413 557 780
phoebe.lee@allkem.co

Media:
Karen Vizental +54 9 114 414 4702
karen.vizental@allkem.co

Address:
Arcadium Lithium plc
Suite 12, Gateway Hub
Shannon Airport House
Shannon, Ireland

About Arcadium Lithium
Arcadium Lithium is a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people's lives and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future.  We collaborate with our customers to drive innovation and power a more sustainable world in which lithium enables exciting possibilities for renewable energy, electric transportation and modern life.  Arcadium Lithium is vertically integrated, with industry-leading capabilities across lithium extraction processes, including hard-rock mining, conventional brine extraction and direct lithium extraction (DLE), and in lithium chemicals manufacturing for high performance applications. We have operations around the world, with facilities and projects in Argentina , Australia , Canada , China , Japan , the United Kingdom and the United States .  For more information, please visit us at www.ArcadiumLithium.com .

Important Information and Legal Disclaimer:

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for Arcadium Lithium based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Arcadium Lithium's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent Corporation's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2023 , and the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Arcadium Lithium's registration statement on Form S-4, initially filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023 , as amended thereafter and declared effective by the SEC on November 20, 2023 , as well as other risks associated with the merger of equals transaction between Livent Corporation and Allkem Limited that resulted in the creation of Arcadium Lithium, as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Although Arcadium Lithium believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Arcadium Lithium cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Arcadium Lithium nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Arcadium Lithium is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcadium-lithium-announces-date-for-fourth-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-302042551.html

SOURCE Arcadium Lithium PLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LTHM
