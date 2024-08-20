Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at Forum's 100% owned Aberdeen Uranium Project has continued to intersect uranium mineralization, prolific structural and lithological controls and intense alteration at the Main and West deposits along the Tatiggaq Fault (Figure 1). A recent tour of Directors to the Aberdeen project and the Kiggavik Core Storage Facility with Forum's Geological Advisor, Dr. Peter Wollenberg, who discovered two of the largest deposits at Kiggavik, verified that the uranium mineralization processes on Forum's property are identical to the Kiggavik uranium deposits (Figure 2). Seventeen holes have been completed, totalling 4,307 metres along the Tatiggaq Fault within the 1.5km by 0.7km Tatiggaq anomaly (Figure 3). A total of 685 samples have been shipped to SRC Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis. Results are expected by the end of September.
Anax Metals: Near-term Copper Producer Targeting Resource Growth, Regional Consolidation Strategy
Anax (ASX:ANX) is a project developer on track to begin producing copper and zinc concentrates from its Whim Creek project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Whim Creek project is a joint venture of Anax Metals owning 80 percent and JV partner Develop Global (Develop) owning the remaining 20 percent. Anax and Develop have commenced a scoping study to evaluate the potential for treating high-grade oxide/transitional ores from Develop’s wholly owned Sulphur Springs project on the Whim Creek heap.
The Whim Creek DFS (and leaching study) have demonstrated the opportunity for an eight-year mining operation producing copper concentrates, cathodes and valuable byproducts. The operation will generate $410 million in cash flow and deliver an NPV of $270 million with a development capex of $71 million.
Whim Creek, located 120 km from both Port Headland and Karratha on the NW Coastal Highway in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, has a long history of copper production. The project has four main deposits, namely Whim Creek, Mons Cupri, Salt Creek and Evelyn, with structurally controlled, volcanic-hosted massive sulphide style copper-zinc-lead mineralization.
Company Highlights
- Focus remains on delivering near-term copper production, within the next 18 to 24 months, at the Whim Creek copper-zinc project, which will generate in excess of $400 million in free cash flow over an eight-year mine life.
- The company’s growth strategy includes delivering both resource growth and consolidation of copper assets in the Pilbara region through the development of a central processing hub.
- Since completing the DFS last year, Anax has been considering the potential to expand the production capacity of Whim Creek infrastructure beyond 20 kt of copper equivalent per year.
- Capital requirements are anticipated to be low as Anax plans to utilise substantial existing infrastructure and implement preconcentration technology to reduce process capacity requirements.
- The company is currently working with key partners, including Develop Global (ASX:DVP), Greentech Metals (ASX:GRE), and several metal trading groups.
This Anax Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Anax Metals (ASX:ANX) to receive an Investor Presentation
Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut
Rick Mazur, President & CEO, stated, "We thank Orano for access to their drill core storage facility for the three deposits at the 133 million pound Kiggavik deposit. Our visit to the Aberdeen project and the Kiggavik core storage area validates our view that we are in an emerging uranium district for unconformity-style uranium deposits akin to the prolific Athabasca Basin."
The Company has entered into Phase Two of its drill program. One drill has moved to the Qavvik deposit and Forum will now focus on a number of other high priority targets on the property for basement-hosted and sandstone-covered unconformity targets The Company's 30-person drill camp and crew have performed well over the summer (Figure 4). Drilling is expected to continue for another four to six weeks.
Rebecca Hunter, Ph.D., P.Geo., Forum's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
Marketing Agreement
At the request of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") the Company wishes to provide certain disclosure with respect to an advisory agreement (the "Agreement") it has entered into with DS Market Solutions Inc. ("DS Market Solutions"), with effect as of July 1, 2024. DS Market Solutions is an equity trading advisory and liquidity provider located in Mississauga, Ontario. Pursuant to the Agreement DS Market Solutions has agreed to provide the Company with liquidity services (the "Services") in compliance with the provisions of TSXV Policy 3.4, with the object of enhancing market depth and increasing liquidity of the Company's common shares. The Agreement is on a month-by-month basis and provides for remuneration of $5,000 per month, plus applicable taxes. The $5,000 comes from the Company's working capital and DS Market Solutions has confirmed that it uses its own funds and securities in providing the Services and, other than securities used for liquidity purposes, it has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company nor has it any right to acquire same. It has also confirmed that, to the extent needed, DS Market Solutions provides the Services through Canaccord Direct DMA.
Figure 1 The Thelon Basin is a geologic analogue to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. Orano's uranium deposits are along the same controlling structures as Forum's Tatiggaq deposit and over 20 other targets are present within the project area, which could host additional uranium deposits similar to the Athabasca Basin.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/220526_8742a6a574684a91_003full.jpg
Figure 2 Review of Andrew Lake uranium deposit core at the Kiggavik Core Storage Facility.
From left to right, Peter Wollenberg, Forum Geological Advisor; Brian Christie, Forum Director; Rebecca Hunter, Forum Vice President, Exploration.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/220526_fig2forumenergy.jpg
Figure 3 Tatiggaq gravity anomaly, 2023 drill holes and 2024 Phase One drilling to the west-southwest and the east-northeast along the Tatiggaq Fault. Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) modelled sub-parallel east-northeast-trending faults have also been targeted.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/220526_8742a6a574684a91_005full.jpg
Figure 4 Forum's newly-constructed 30-person drill camp located on Aberdeen Lake at the western end of the property.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/220526_8742a6a574684a91_006full.jpg
About Forum Energy Metals
Forum Energy Metals Corp.(TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-Looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220526
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Anax Metals Limited
Investor Insight
Anax Metals is an ASX-listed exploration company looking to develop its copper assets in the Pilbara Region of Australia. It has important joint ventures and partnerships that can facilitate the execution of a strategic processing hub to offer a compelling investor value proposition.
Overview
Anax (ASX:ANX) is a project developer that is on track to begin producing copper and zinc concentrates from its flagship Whim Creek project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project is 80 percent owned by Anax, with JV partner Develop Global (Develop) owning the remaining 20 percent. The Whim Creek DFS (and leaching study) have demonstrated the opportunity for an eight-year mining operation producing copper concentrates, cathodes and valuable byproducts. The operation will generate $410 million in cash flow and deliver an NPV of $270 million with a development capex of $71 million.
The company believes its growth potential lies both in expanding the mineral resources across the project’s four deposits and a consolidation strategy that includes a processing hub with a concentrator and heap leach at Whim Creek. Benefits from the consolidation include delivering economies of scale with processing flexibility to treat ores from regional orebodies. The permitted infrastructure is ideally located and suited to becoming the Pilbara-processing hub.,
Anax and Develop have commenced a scoping study to evaluate the potential for treating high-grade oxide/transitional ores from Develop’s wholly owned Sulphur Springs project on the Whim Creek heap.
During the second quarter of 2024, Anax and GreenTech Metals announced they had signed a non-binding and non-exclusive memorandum of understanding to assess the potential to treat mined material from GreenTech’s base metal assets, with a focus on the open-pittable Whundo deposit.
Whim Creek Pit
Since acquiring the project in 2020, Anax has increased its contained metal resource inventory by over 57 percent. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, Anax signed a contract with drilling company Topdrill for up to 1,700 metres of diamond drilling. Diamond drill rigs have been mobilized at site with the primary goal of testing the down-plunge extensions of the high-grade copper zones at the Evelyn deposit. Previous drilling intersected 13 m @ 4.46 percent copper, 3.10 percent zinc, 45 g/t silver and 1.61 g/t gold from 204 m. Evelyn remains open down plunge with lots of expansion potential.
Company Highlights
- Focus remains on delivering near-term copper production, within the next 18 to 24 months, at the Whim Creek copper-zinc project, which will generate in excess of $400 million in free cash flow over an eight-year mine life.
- The company’s growth strategy includes delivering both resource growth and consolidation of copper assets in the Pilbara region through the development of a central processing hub.
- Since completing the DFS last year, Anax has been considering the potential to expand the production capacity of Whim Creek infrastructure beyond 20 kt of copper equivalent per year.
- Capital requirements are anticipated to be low as Anax plans to utilise substantial existing infrastructure and implement preconcentration technology to reduce process capacity requirements.
- The company is currently working with key partners, including Develop Global (ASX:DVP), Greentech Metals (ASX:GRE), and several metal trading groups.
Whim Creek Copper Zinc ProjectWhim Creek is located 120 km from both Port Headland and Karratha on the NW Coastal Highway in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project has a long history of copper production with existing infrastructure that includes dams, haul roads, offices, workshops and a dedicated gas spur line to site. The project is currently being developed as a joint venture (80/20) between Anax Metals and Develop Global. The project has four main deposits, namely Whim Creek, Mons Cupri, Salt Creek and Evelyn, with structurally controlled, volcanic-hosted massive sulphide style copper-zinc-lead mineralization.
Production – Concentrator and Heap Leach
Since completing the definitive feasibility study in 2023, Anax has promoted Whim Creek as a regional processing hub, with potential for an expanded production capacity in excess of 20 kt copper equivalent. Highlights of the technical report include FCF generation of $410 million over an eight-year mine life. Processing would be predominantly through the planned concentrator. Heap leaching is anticipated to begin in the second year of production.
A processing hub with sorting, concentrator and heap leach facilities
The company believes the project will also provide a processing solution for surrounding projects located within trucking distance of Anax’s processing facility. Longer term, Anax plans to establish a Pilbara Base Metal Alliance to facilitate collaboration with other base metal projects in the region.
Exploration
The project exploration tenure is located in the highly prospective Archean granite-greenstones of the Pilbara region, encompassing the width of the Whim Creek Greenstone Belt. Near mine extensions to known copper-zinc-lead VMS resources remain underexplored with potential at Mons Cupri South for the discovery of a new intact Mons Cupri-sized deposit. VMS-style alteration and mineralisation have been intersected over 1km. The two satellite deposits at Salt Creek and Evelyn have excellent down plunge and strike potential for blind massive sulphide shoots and drilling is under way at Evelyn.
Management Team
Phillip Jackson – Chairman
A barrister and solicitor with significant legal and international corporate experience, Phillip Jackson specialises in commercial and contract law, mining and energy law and corporate governance. He has been a director and chairman of a number of ASX and AIM listed minerals companies.
Geoff Laing – Managing Director
Geoff Laing is a chemical engineer with 30 years in mining and project development. He has been involved in the exploration and junior mining sector for the last 15 years, taking on corporate and advisory roles. He was a key player in Exco Resources’ divestment of a substantial copper asset for $175 million to Xstrata Copper, and as managing director, he delivered the successful takeover of the company by WH Sol Pattinson.
Peter Cordin – Non-executive Director
Peter Cordin is a civil engineer with over 45 years' global experience in mining and exploration, both at operational and senior management levels. He has direct experience in the construction and management of diamond and gold operations in Australia, Fenno-Scandinavia and Indonesia.
Phil Warren – Non-executive Director
Phil Warren is a chartered accountant with over 25 years’ experience in board governance, corporate advisory and capital raising advice. Warren has spent a number of years working overseas for major international investment banks. He is currently a non-executive director of ASX listed companies, including Family Zone Cyber Safety, Narryer Metals, Killi Resource and Rent.com.au. He was a founding director of Cassini Resources, which was subsequently acquired by Oz Minerals.
Jenine Owen – Chief Financial Officer
Jenine Owen joined Anax in 2020, where she is responsible for corporate risk management, financial management and financial reporting. She is a chartered accountant with extensive finance and commercial experience, including several CFO roles in ASX listed entities. Having started her career with Deloitte (Zimbabwe) in the external assurance division, she moved to London in 1999 where she held various finance and governance roles before settling in Australia in 2008. Prior to joining Anax, Owen was CFO at Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI).
Chinalco Considering US$2 Billion Stake in Philippines' Tampakan Copper-Gold Project
Aluminum Corporation of China (Chinalco) (SHA:601600) is exploring the acquisition of a sizable stake in Indophil Resources Phils., which owns the Tampakan copper-gold project in Mindanao, Philippines.
The Tampakan project, spanning approximately 10,000 hectares in South Cotabato, is estimated to contain 15 million metric tons of copper and 17.6 million ounces of gold. It has a projected mine life of over 40 years.
The asset is expected to become the largest mine in the Philippines upon its projected startup in 2026.
According to an August 16 Bloomberg article, the potential investment, valued at about US$2 billion, aligns with Chinalco’s strategy of expanding its global mining footprint. Chinalco, which is China’s largest state-owned producer of aluminum, has previously invested in various mining operations, including projects located in Guinea and Peru.
The Sy family, a prominent economic force in the Philippines, is the Tampakan project's majority shareholder.
The family controls a significant portion of mining assets through its conglomerate, SM Investments. It also holds a minority stake in Atlas Consolidated Mining & Development, which operates a copper mine in Cebu.
Chinalco's involvement could provide financial stability for Tampakan, which has faced multiple delays since its discovery three decades ago. Regulatory challenges, including a ban on open-pit mining in the Philippines, have impeded progress, with Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) exiting in 2015 due to these difficulties.
While the ban was lifted in 2021, the project’s development has still been slow. However, the Philippine government under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is now focusing on revitalizing the mining sector to support economic growth.
Still, ongoing discussions surrounding Chinalco's involvement in Tampakan are sensitive, and could be affected by geopolitical issues, notably tensions between China and the Philippines over the South China Sea.
At this point, neither Chinalco nor Indophil has confirmed the specifics of the deal. Sagittarius Mines, which is owned by Indophil and is the developer of Tampakan, has also not commented.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Nifty Heap Leach Mineral Resource Estimate
Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (Cyprium) is pleased to announce the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the existing above-surface material stacked on the heap leach pads at the Nifty Copper Mine (Nifty) in Western Australia.
Highlights include:
- Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.7 million tonnes grading 0.43% Cu for contained copper of 54,050 tonnes
- 2021 sonic drill campaign incorporated into drill database
- Potential for further upside as drill data does not extend to the bottom of the material on the heap leach pads
“This is back-to-basics execution,” said Cyprium Executive Chair, Matt Fifield. “Restarting the cathode plant is the next logical step for Cyprium’s new management team and the first phase of Nifty’s redevelopment. To move towards operations, we need comprehensive and up to date resource information. Our team produced this MRE by going back to first principles, organising and incorporating all prior existing data, and including new analysis from the 2021 sonic drill program. The result is the first updated MRE since 2015 for the unrecovered copper on Nifty’s heap leach pads. It’s a strong foundation on which we can build our forward plans.”
The 2024 Heap Leach MRE defines an indicated and inferred copper resource containing approx. 54,000 tonnes of copper that is supported to JORC standards through drilling information – see Table 1 below. A review of historic production data indicates that there is substantial potential resource upside from unsampled stockpiled material. This unsampled material is not able to be supported through drilling information as all drill holes were halted short of the pads to maintain the integrity of the pad and liner.
The 2024 MRE incorporates new data from a 2021 sonic drill program which was run in support of previous feasibility studies. Analysis of samples obtained from the sonic program have supported important metallurgical inputs on the drilled resource.
Table 1 – MEC August 2024 Nifty Heap Leach Mineral Resource Estimate by Resource Category.Notes: zero Cu ppm cutoff grade, no top cut applied, numbers are rounded and may not add
The 2024 Heap Leach MRE is the first update of an MRE on this material since 2015. The mineral resource in Table 1 represents the portion of the stockpile that was estimated from drill data in accordance with the JORC (2012) code.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Eagle Mountain Uses Fleet Space Technology to Advance Arizona Copper Exploration
Fleet Space Technologies said on Thursday (August 15) that ExoSphere, its mineral exploration solution, has helped Eagle Mountain Mining (ASX:EM2) move forward at its Arizona-based Silver Mountain project.
By using Fleet Space's real-time 3D subsurface mapping technology, Eagle Mountain has been able to identify new targets at the project site, offering fresh insights into the area’s untapped geological potential.
Flavia Tata Nardini, co-founder and CEO of Fleet Space, emphasised the importance of using technology to bring about advances in one of America's key copper-producing regions.
“Space, 3D multiphysics, and AI are vital technologies that can make US efforts to strengthen its domestic critical mineral supply chain faster and more scalable, while minimizing environmental footprint,” she said.
According to Fleet Space, Eagle Mountain previously faced exploration challenges at Silver Mountain due to complex sediment cover, which limited the effectiveness of traditional geophysical techniques.
“The real-time 3D imaging capabilities of Fleet Space’s end-to-end solution, ExoSphere, helped us rapidly enhance our geological understanding of the Silver Mountain project, reduce uncertainty, and deliver multiple high-priority targets for further exploration,” said Eagle Mountain CEO Tim Mason in Thursday's press release.
“The insights we gained from the ExoSphere survey have unlocked the geological potential of our Silver Mountain project, solidifying its place in our exploration strategy moving forward.”
Fleet Space’s ExoSphere solution is able to produce high-resolution 3D imaging at depths of up to 2.5 kilometres. These enhanced subsurface insights revealed significant indicators of mineralised systems at Silver Mountain, including deep porphyry-style targets and associated alteration zones, which suggest the presence of mineralising fluids.
The survey also advanced Eagle Mountain’s understanding of regional structures such as the Breakaway fault system, allowing the company to gain knowledge about structures that are believed to control mineralisation in the area.
Additionally, ExoSphere identified new, large-scale targets in the unexplored western zone of the project.
Based on these findings, Eagle Mountain has made Silver Mountain a top priority and has accelerated its exploration activities. In addition to Silver Mountain, the company also has the Oracle Ridge copper project in Arizona.
While its work with Eagle Mountain marks Fleet Space’s first deployment of ExoSphere in Arizona, it is not the company’s first experience with applying its technology within the mining industry.
In July, Fleet Space announced that ExoSphere had been deployed to aid in Barrick Gold's (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) copper exploration efforts at the Reko Diq project in Pakistan. ExoSphere has also been used by Inflection Resources (CSE:AUCU,OTCQB:AUCUF) in Australia's Macquarie Arc area.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gold Assays Hit Overlimits, Exceed 10,000 g/t Au* High Grade Gold Vein Discovery at Titan Prospect Copper Assays Reach 23.8% Cu
Artemis Resources Limited (‘Artemis’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX/AIM: ARV) is pleased to report the discovery of exceptionally high grade gold in veins at the Titan prospect as part of its recent ground reconnaissance program at its Karratha Gold Project, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
- High grade gold reported in veins at Titan prospect with abundant visible gold at surface
- Titan prospect tracked for ~ 700m and remains open
- Rock chips samples report high grade gold assay results including;
- 24AR07-004, 005, 008 - > 10,000 g/t Au*
- 24AR11-002 – 6,520 g/t Au
- 24AR07-169 – 10.2 g/t Au
- Copper assay results return high values including;
- 24AR07-184 – 23.8% Cu
- 24AR07-183 – 14.55% Cu
- 10.4 oz gold bar produced from material extracted from Titan prospect
- Tenement review of Carlow project area results in mapping of further gold veins
- New areas of gold mineralisation discovered across tenements
- Pathway open for potential larger scale regional discovery
Figure 1 10.4 oz gold bar produced from Titan prospect
Executive Director George Ventouras commented: “We remain excited by the gold prospectivity that our tenements continue to deliver. The re-focus of exploration efforts and strategy on a tenement wide scale is continuing to deliver evidence of multiple new zones for gold mineralisation, which we believe could contain the potential for large scale deposits. The next steps will allow us to refine these zones, delineate bona-fide prospects and work towards more targeted exploration efforts.”
Figure 2. Current known gold prospects contained within the Artemis tenements
Ground reconnaissance recently completed as a follow up to the previous reported work has delivered further gold occurrences in areas that were previously only lightly explored. This work was designed to map the prospective surface veins and identify additional fertile structures that may contain gold & copper mineralisation. Not only did the ground team identify and trace several large-scale vein trends, they were also successful in identifying a vein zone with abundant coarse visible gold at the Titan prospect.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Artemis Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
TOP STOCKS
