Anax Metals (ASX:ANX)

Anax Metals: Near-term Copper Producer Targeting Resource Growth, Regional Consolidation Strategy


Anax (ASX:ANX) is a project developer on track to begin producing copper and zinc concentrates from its Whim Creek project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Whim Creek project is a joint venture of Anax Metals owning 80 percent and JV partner Develop Global (Develop) owning the remaining 20 percent. Anax and Develop have commenced a scoping study to evaluate the potential for treating high-grade oxide/transitional ores from Develop’s wholly owned Sulphur Springs project on the Whim Creek heap.

The Whim Creek DFS (and leaching study) have demonstrated the opportunity for an eight-year mining operation producing copper concentrates, cathodes and valuable byproducts. The operation will generate $410 million in cash flow and deliver an NPV of $270 million with a development capex of $71 million.

Anax Metals Whim Creek project productionProduction – Concentrator and Heap Leach

Whim Creek, located 120 km from both Port Headland and Karratha on the NW Coastal Highway in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, has a long history of copper production. The project has four main deposits, namely Whim Creek, Mons Cupri, Salt Creek and Evelyn, with structurally controlled, volcanic-hosted massive sulphide style copper-zinc-lead mineralization.

Company Highlights

  • Focus remains on delivering near-term copper production, within the next 18 to 24 months, at the Whim Creek copper-zinc project, which will generate in excess of $400 million in free cash flow over an eight-year mine life.
  • The company’s growth strategy includes delivering both resource growth and consolidation of copper assets in the Pilbara region through the development of a central processing hub.
  • Since completing the DFS last year, Anax has been considering the potential to expand the production capacity of Whim Creek infrastructure beyond 20 kt of copper equivalent per year.
  • Capital requirements are anticipated to be low as Anax plans to utilise substantial existing infrastructure and implement preconcentration technology to reduce process capacity requirements.
  • The company is currently working with key partners, including Develop Global (ASX:DVP), Greentech Metals (ASX:GRE), and several metal trading groups.

This Anax Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Anax Metals (ASX:ANX) to receive an Investor Presentation

Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at Forum's 100% owned Aberdeen Uranium Project has continued to intersect uranium mineralization, prolific structural and lithological controls and intense alteration at the Main and West deposits along the Tatiggaq Fault (Figure 1). A recent tour of Directors to the Aberdeen project and the Kiggavik Core Storage Facility with Forum's Geological Advisor, Dr. Peter Wollenberg, who discovered two of the largest deposits at Kiggavik, verified that the uranium mineralization processes on Forum's property are identical to the Kiggavik uranium deposits (Figure 2). Seventeen holes have been completed, totalling 4,307 metres along the Tatiggaq Fault within the 1.5km by 0.7km Tatiggaq anomaly (Figure 3). A total of 685 samples have been shipped to SRC Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis. Results are expected by the end of September.

Anax Metals (ASX:ANX)

Anax Metals Limited


Philippines flag.

Chinalco Considering US$2 Billion Stake in Philippines' Tampakan Copper-Gold Project

Aluminum Corporation of China (Chinalco) (SHA:601600) is exploring the acquisition of a sizable stake in Indophil Resources Phils., which owns the Tampakan copper-gold project in Mindanao, Philippines.

The Tampakan project, spanning approximately 10,000 hectares in South Cotabato, is estimated to contain 15 million metric tons of copper and 17.6 million ounces of gold. It has a projected mine life of over 40 years.

The asset is expected to become the largest mine in the Philippines upon its projected startup in 2026.

Cyprium Metals

Nifty Heap Leach Mineral Resource Estimate

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (Cyprium) is pleased to announce the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the existing above-surface material stacked on the heap leach pads at the Nifty Copper Mine (Nifty) in Western Australia.

Copper ore.

Eagle Mountain Uses Fleet Space Technology to Advance Arizona Copper Exploration

Fleet Space Technologies said on Thursday (August 15) that ExoSphere, its mineral exploration solution, has helped Eagle Mountain Mining (ASX:EM2) move forward at its Arizona-based Silver Mountain project.

By using Fleet Space's real-time 3D subsurface mapping technology, Eagle Mountain has been able to identify new targets at the project site, offering fresh insights into the area’s untapped geological potential.

Flavia Tata Nardini, co-founder and CEO of Fleet Space, emphasised the importance of using technology to bring about advances in one of America's key copper-producing regions.

Artemis Resources

Gold Assays Hit Overlimits, Exceed 10,000 g/t Au* High Grade Gold Vein Discovery at Titan Prospect Copper Assays Reach 23.8% Cu

Artemis Resources Limited (‘Artemis’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX/AIM: ARV) is pleased to report the discovery of exceptionally high grade gold in veins at the Titan prospect as part of its recent ground reconnaissance program at its Karratha Gold Project, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Azincourt Energy Receives Results of 2024 Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Receives Results of 2024 Winter Drilling Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EFF

Blue Sky Uranium Provides Update on Activities and Informs About New Positive Investment Legislation in Argentina

