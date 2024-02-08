- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Amarc Launches 2024 Duke Copper-Gold District Drilling
Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce that it has mobilized to commence an extensive 2024 drill program at its 100% owned DUKE Copper-Gold district ("DUKE District" or "District") in central British Columbia ("BC"). The 722 km2 DUKE District is hosted in the Babine Porphyry Cu-Au Region, one of the most mineralized porphyry belts in BC. This year's budgeted $10 million program will again be funded by Boliden, which is earning-in at DUKE (see below). Amarc is the project operator.
"We are extremely pleased to be fully funded to commence drilling at the DUKE District early in the year," said Dr. Diane Nicolson, Amarc President and CEO. "The winter drilling program is designed to build upon last year's positive drilling at the DUKE Deposit and the surrounding DUKE Deposit Target. A second phase of 2024 drilling is planned for the summer to test a number of deposit targets across the District, including our recently announced, promising and drill-ready Svea copper-gold target."
The 2022-2023 drilling (24 core holes, 11,086 m) successfully expanded the DUKE Deposit porphyry Cu-Mo-Ag-Au system laterally to a footprint of 650 m north-south by 800 m east-west and to a depth of at least 600 m (see Amarc release June 15, 2023). In addition, results highlighted the potential for further expansion of the DUKE Deposit, and for the delineation of zones of higher grade within it. Further, encouraging intercepts from initial, widely spaced drilling in the robust 4.7 km2 Induced Polarization chargeability anomaly that surrounds the DUKE Deposit and forms the DUKE Target, suggests additional discovery potential.
DUKE District
Amarc's DUKE District is located 80 km northeast of Smithers within the Babine Region, one of the most mineralized porphyry belts in BC. It hosts the former Bell and Granisle Cu-Au mines that were operated by Noranda Mines, and the advanced stage Morrison Cu-Au deposit. Significant potential exists for discovery of new large porphyry Cu deposits. Infrastructure servicing the former mines and the very active forestry and exploration industries is nearby. There is an extensive network of forest roads and much of the Duke District is road accessible.
In November 2022, Amarc entered into a Mineral Property Earn-In Agreement (the "EIA") with Boliden Mineral Canada Ltd. ("Boliden"), an entity within the Boliden Group of companies (see Amarc release November 22, 2022). Under the terms of the Agreement, Boliden has a two-staged option to earn up to a 70% interest in the DUKE District by funding $90 million exploration and development expenditures. A $10 million program was completed in 2022-2023.
About Amarc Resources
Amarc is a mineral exploration and development company with an experienced and successful management team focused on developing a new generation of long-life, high-value porphyry Cu-Au mines in BC. By combining high-demand projects with dynamic management, Amarc has created a solid platform to create value from its exploration and development-stage assets.
Amarc is advancing its 100%-owned IKE, DUKE and JOY porphyry Cu±Au Districts located in different prolific porphyry regions of southern, central and northern BC, respectively. Each District represents significant potential for the development of multiple and important-scale, porphyry Cu±Au deposits. Importantly, each of the three districts is located in proximity to industrial infrastructure - including power, highways and rail.
Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. at JOY and Boliden Mineral Canada Ltd. ("Boliden"), an entity within the Boliden Group of companies at DUKE, can earn up to a 70% interest in each District through staged investments of $110 million and $90 million, respectively. Together this provides Amarc with potentially up to $200 million in non-share dilutive staged funding for these Districts. In addition, Amarc intends to solo drill the higher grade Empress Deposit in the IKE District with funding from a successful 2023 financing. Amarc is the operator of all programs.
Amarc is associated with HDI, a diversified, global mining company with a 35-year history of porphyry Cu deposit discovery and development success. Previous and current HDI projects include some of BC's and the world's most important porphyry deposits - such as Pebble, Mount Milligan, Southern Star, Kemess South, Kemess North, Gibraltar, Prosperity, Xietongmen, Newtongmen, Florence, Casino, Sisson, Maggie, IKE, PINE and DUKE. From its head office in Vancouver, Canada, HDI applies its unique strengths and capabilities to acquire, develop, operate and monetize mineral projects.
Amarc works closely with local governments, Indigenous groups and stakeholders in order to advance its mineral projects responsibly, and in a manner that contributes to sustainable community and economic development. We pursue early and meaningful engagement to ensure our mineral exploration and development activities are well coordinated and broadly supported, address local priorities and concerns, and optimize opportunities for collaboration. In particular, we seek to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous groups within whose traditional territories our projects are located, through the provision of jobs, training programs, contract opportunities, capacity funding agreements and sponsorship of community events. All Amarc work programs are carefully planned to achieve high levels of environmental and social performance.
Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101
Dr. Roy Greig, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AMARC RESOURCES LTD.
Dr. Diane Nicolson
President and CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking and other Cautionary Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All such statements, other than statements of historical facts that address exploration plans and plans for enhanced relationships are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Assumptions used by the Company to develop forward-looking statements include the following: Amarc's projects will obtain all required environmental and other permits and all land use and other licenses, studies and exploration of Amarc's projects will continue to be positive, and no geological or technical problems will occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, potential environmental issues or liabilities associated with exploration, development and mining activities, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and tenure and delays due to third party opposition, changes in and the effect of government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, exploration and development of properties located within Aboriginal groups asserted territories may affect or be perceived to affect asserted aboriginal rights and title, which may cause permitting delays or opposition by Aboriginal groups, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Amarc Resources Ltd., investors should review Amarc's annual Form 20-F filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and its home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.
Multiple Large Uranium Targets Identified within Bangemall Projects
Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) advises that it has identified multiple very large uranium targets within the Company’s 100%-owned Bangemall Projects, in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
Regional radiometric data shows multiple very large and high-amplitude uranium anomalies that stretch over at least 100km of strike and across several of Miramar’s tenements (Figure 1).
Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Company’s strategic Bangemall landholding has potential for multiple commodities and deposit types.
“Proterozoic orogens throughout Australia and worldwide host many large base and precious metal deposits, and we believe the Capricorn Orogen should be no exception,” Mr Kelly said.
“Whilst our current focus is on exploring for Norilsk-style nickel, copper and platinum group elements at our Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore Projects, we have a very long list of attractive exploration targets we aim to systematically explore,” he added.
Figure 1. Regional uranium radiometric image for Bangemall Project tenements.
Cheyne Springs Target
A well-defined, 60-kilometre-long uranium anomaly is located within the Cheyne Springs Target towards the northern edge of the Edmund Basin, at the contact with the older Ashburton Basin rocks (Figure 2).
The very large radiometric anomaly has been virtually unexplored except for a few wide-spaced rock chip samples that returned results up to 246ppm U (i.e. 290ppm U3O8) (WAMEX Reports a78053, a81036, a91967 and a92435) (Figure 3).
The Company is working towards grant of the tenement applications at Cheyne Springs, and the adjacent Blue Bar Target.
Figure 2. Cheyne Springs tenement applications showing uranium in limited historic rock chip results in relation to the 60-kilometer-long regional uranium radiometric anomaly (pink dashed line).
This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
What Was the Highest Price for Copper? (Updated 2024)
Strong demand in the face of looming supply shortages has pushed copper to new heights in recent years.
With a wide range of applications in nearly every sector, copper is by far the most industrious of the base metals. In fact, for decades, the copper price has been a key indicator of global economic health, earning the red metal the moniker “Dr. Copper.” Rising prices tend to signal a strong global economy, while a significant longer-term drop in the price of copper is often a symptom of economic instability.
After bottoming out at US$2.17 per pound in mid-March 2020, copper has largely been on an upward trajectory.
Higher copper prices in 2021 and 2022 were attributed to a widening supply/demand gap. The already tenuous copper supply picture was made worse by COVID-19 lockdowns, and as the world's largest economies seemingly began to emerge from the pandemic, demand for the metal picked up once again. Copper-mining and refining activities simply couldn't keep up with the rebound in economic activity.
In response, the copper price reached record highs in early 2022. But what was the highest price for copper? The Investing News Network (INN) will answer that question, but first let’s take a deeper look at what factors drove the price of copper higher, as well as historical movements in the price of copper.
What key factors drive the price of copper?
Robust demand has long been one of the strongest factors driving copper prices. The ever-growing number of copper uses in everyday life — from building construction and electrical grids to electronic products and home appliances — make it the world’s third most-consumed metal.
Copper’s anti-corrosive and highly conductive properties are why it’s the go-to metal for the construction industry (for example, in copper pipes and copper wiring). In fact, construction is responsible for nearly half of global copper consumption. Rising demand for new homes and home renovations in both Asian and western economies is expected to support copper prices in the long term.
In recent decades, copper price spikes have been strongly tied to rising demand from China as the economic powerhouse injects government-backed funding into new housing and infrastructure. Industrial production and construction activity in the Asian nation have been like rocket fuel for copper prices.
Additionally, copper’s conductive properties are increasingly being sought after for use in renewable energy applications, including thermal, hydro, wind and solar energy.
However, the biggest driver of copper consumption in the renewable energy sector is rising global demand for electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging infrastructure and energy storage applications. As governments push forward with transportation network electrification and energy storage initiatives as a means to combat climate change, copper demand from this segment is expected to surge.
Europe's copper demand is growing alongside its renewable energy sector. In 2023, battery electric vehicle sales in the region increased by 15 percent over 2022 for the year to come in at about 3.3 million units sold, and analysts expect that trend to continue in the coming years. While internal combustion engine vehicles only use about 22 kilograms of copper, hybrid EVs use 40 kilograms, plug-in hybrid EVs use 55 kilograms, battery EVs use 80 kilograms and battery electric buses use 253 kilograms.
On the supply side of the copper market, the world’s largest copper mines are facing depleting high-grade copper resources, while over the last decade or more new copper discoveries have become few and far between.
The pandemic made the situation worse as mining activities in several top copper-producing countries faced work stoppages and copper companies delayed investments in further exploration and development — a challenging problem considering it can take as many as 10 to 20 years to move a project from discovery to production. In addition, delayed investments amid the pandemic will also have long-term repercussions for copper supply.
Analysts at Rystad Energy project that copper demand will outstrip supply by more than 6 million metric tons by 2030. “A deficit of this magnitude would have wide-reaching ramifications for the energy transition as there is currently no substitute for copper in electrical applications,” they said in a note. "Significant investment in copper mining is required to avoid the shortfall.”
“Most analysts are modeling growing deficits in the copper market balance by 2027-2028, with a near-term forecast (2024-2026) hinting at surpluses until then; however, recent developments suggest a shift toward deficits by late 2024 due to production shortfalls by large producers," Joe Mazumdar of Exploration Insights told INN by email.
This is largely due to ongoing production issues at major copper mines, most notably the shutdown of First Quantum Minerals' (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) Cobre Panama mine, which accounted for about 350,000 MT of the world's annual copper production.
This means end users may need to turn to the copper scrap market to make up for the supply shortage. Sometimes referred to as “the world’s largest copper mine,” recycled copper scrap contributes significantly to supplying and balancing the copper market.
How has the copper price moved historically?
Taking a look back at historical price action, the copper price has had a wild ride for more than two decades.
Sitting at a low of US$0.73 per pound in early June 2001, the copper price followed global economic growth up to a high of US$3.91 in April 2008. Of course, the global economic crisis of 2008 soon led to a copper crash that left the metal at only US$1.29 by the end of year.
Once the global economy began to recover in 2011, copper prices posted a new record high of US$4.58 at the start of the year. However, this high was short-lived as the copper price began a five year downward trend, bottoming out at around US$1.95 in early 2016.
Copper prices stayed fairly flat over the next four years, moving in a range of US$2.50 to US$3.
25 year copper price performance
Chart via Trading Economics
The pandemic’s impact on mine supply and refined copper in 2020 pushed prices higher despite the economic slowdown. The copper price climbed from a low of US$2.17 in March to close out the year at US$3.52.
In 2021, signs of economic recovery and supercharged interest in EVs and renewable energy pushed the price of copper to rally higher and higher. Copper topped US$4.90 per pound for the first time ever on May 10, 2021, before falling back to close at US$4.76.
Also affecting the copper price at that time was expectations for higher copper demand amid supply concerns out of two of the world’s major copper producers: Chile and Peru. In late April 2021, port workers in Chile called for a strike, while in Peru presidential candidate Pedro Castillo proposed nationalizing mining and redrafting the country’s constitution.
In early May 2021, news broke that copper inventories were at their lowest point in 15 years. Expert market watchers such as Bank of America commodity strategist Michael Widmer warned that further inventory declines into 2022 could lead to a copper market deficit.
In early 2022, the copper price continued to spike on economic recovery expectations and supply shortages to reach its current all-time high.
So what exactly was the highest price for copper?
Why did the copper price hit a record high in 2022?
The price of copper reached its highest recorded price of US$5.02 per pound on March 6, 2022. How did it get there? The metal started out the year at US$4.52. Throughout the first quarter of 2022, fears of supply chain disruptions and historically low stockpiles amid rising copper demand drove prices higher.
However, copper prices pulled back in mid-2022 on worries that further COVID-19 lockdowns in China, as well as a growing mortgage crisis, would slow down construction and infrastructure activity in the Asian nation. Rising inflation and interest hikes by the Fed also placed downward pressure on a wide basket of commodities, including copper. By late July 2022, copper prices were trading down at nearly a two year low of around US$3.30.
In the early months of 2023 the copper price had received a helpful boost from continuing concerns about low copper inventories, signs of rebounding demand from China, and news about the closure of Peru's Las Bambas mine, which accounts for 2 percent of global copper production.
However, that boost turned to a bust in the second half of 2023 as China continued to experience real estate sector issues, alongside the economic woes of the rest of the world.
Copper’s rally in recent years has encouraged bullish sentiment on prices looking ahead. In the longer term, the fundamentals for copper are expected to get tighter as demand from sectors such as EVs and energy storage increases, and as governments around the world push for green energy transitions.
By 2031, McKinsey expects demand from power generation, EVs and electronic devices to push the copper supply deficit to 6.5 million MT. Looking over to renewable energy, according to the Copper Development Association, solar installations require about 5.5 MT of copper for every megawatt, while onshore wind turbines require 3.52 MT of copper and offshore wind turbines require 9.56 MT of copper.
Where can investors look for copper opportunities?
Copper market fundamentals suggest a return to strength in the long term. The copper supply/demand imbalance also presents an investment opportunity for those interested in copper-mining stocks.
Are there any copper companies on your radar? If you’re looking for some inspiration, head on over to INN's articles on the top copper stocks on the TSX and TSXV, and the biggest copper stocks on the ASX. Looking to diversify your portfolio with other investment options, check out copper ETFS and ETNs or copper futures contracts.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2021.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Max Resource Discovers 5 New Copper and Silver Targets at CESAR
MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MAX) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D2) ("Max" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has discovered a series of five mineralized outcrops (collectively Target Area AM-14) on a Mining Concession, within the AM District of its wholly-owned Cesar Copper-Silver Project, Northeastern Colombia.
Highlights
- 5 newly discovered outcrops of stratiform copper-silver mineralization covering 1,000m2.
- Mineralized layers are exposed up to 285m along strike and range in thickness from 0.8m to 4.0m.
- Confirms multiple copper-silver bearing horizons within thick sedimentary rock sequence.
- Strong evidence of 1.5-km continuity of mineralized layers between new discovery and AM-07.
The five discoveries confirm multiple copper-silver bearing layers within a 700-metre-thick sequence of interbedded sandstones in the AM District. Additionally, there is strong evidence to suggest that one of the newly discovered outcrops (Outcrop #2) is a continuation of the mineralized horizon at target AM-07, located approximately 1.5-km to the northeast. This supports the Company's interpretation that the copper-silver bearing layers in the AM District are continuous over large distances, similar to the Kupferschiefer and Kamoa-Kakula deposits.
"As we continue to obtain high-grade results and locate significant structural and stratiform copper-silver mineralization, the Company's staunch belief in Cesar as a potential for significant deposits comes ever closer to fruition," commented Brett Matich, CEO of Max.
"The AM-14 mapping and sampling outlines an area some 600 to 1000 metres by 1000 to 1200 metres, strongly supporting our belief in Cesar as a regional or district copper-silver target, as opposed to a cluster of smaller unrelated zones. We look forward to assay results in the coming weeks," he concluded.
Description of the Mineralisation
Preliminary work has determined that mineralization is hosted in layers of medium to fine-grained sandstone rich in organic material. The copper-silver bearing horizons are distributed across a 700-metre-thick package of interbedded sedimentary rocks that strike 240⁰ to 260⁰ and dip 30⁰ to 45⁰ northwest. Chalcocite, malachite and azurite are the most abundant copper minerals observed in the outcrop (refer to Figure 1 to Figure 3).
All five of the outcropping mineralized beds are open along strike and at Outcrop #2, the copper-silver bearing sandstone horizon could be traced along strike for over a distance of 285m. Similarly, at Outcrop #5, the mineralized horizon exposed for over 130m before disappearing under cover. Layer thickness ranges from 0.8m at Outcrop #4 to 4.0m at Outcrop #5.
Systematic channel sampling of the mineralized outcrop has now commenced. In addition, crews have begun detailed mapping in the vicinity of the discovery with the goal of extending the footprint of mineralization.
Image shows outcrop of Cu-Ag bearing sandstone. The mineralized horizon is 2 metres thick and exposed for 4 metres along strike before disappearing under cover.
Figure 1: Newly Discovered Outcrop #1 at AM-14
Image shows outcrop of Cu-Ag bearing sandstone. The mineralized horizon is 1.25 metres thick and exposed for 236 metres along strike before disappearing under cover.
Figure 2: Newly Discovered Outcrop #2 at AM-14
Image shows outcrop of Cu-Ag bearing sandstone. The mineralized horizon is 4 metres thick and exposed for 130 metres along strike before disappearing under cover.
Figure 3: Newly Discovered Outcrop #5 at AM-14
Figure 4: Location of the AM-14 Discovery
Figure 5: Location of Newly Discovered Outcrops in Target Area AM-14
Background
The Cesar Copper Silver Project comprises three districts: AM, Conejo and URU. Collectively the three contiguous districts stretch over 120-km in NNE/SSW direction (refer to Figure 6).
Figure 6: Location and Scale of the Cesar Copper Silver Project, NE Colombia
This region provides access to major infrastructure established for oil & gas and mining operations, including Cerrejón, the largest coal mine in South America, held by global miner Glencore. Max's twenty mining concessions collectively span over 188-km².
In 2022, Max executed a 2-year co-operation agreement with Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR) (NYSE: EXK), which assists in expanding its 100% owned landholdings; Endeavour will hold an underlying 0.5% NSR.
AM District
Starting in the far north of the Jurassic basin, classic stacked red bed outcrops with extensive lateral continuity have been rock sampled over many kilometres within the AM District. Highlight values of 34.4% copper and 305 g/t silver have been documented in the sedimentary red bed sequences. The Company confirmed that stratiform mineralization continues at depth with two scout drill holes completed earlier this year (Max News Release dated April 4, 2023). In addition, Colombian field crews continue to discover and sample new mineralized outcrops including at the recently identified AM-7 target (Max News Release dated May 25, 2023 and Max News Release dated June 22, 2023).
Conejo District
Midway south, the Conejo District is the most recent to be recognized and is characterized by structurally controlled mineralization hosted in intermediate and felsic volcanic rocks. Numerous mineralized outcrops have been discovered over 3.7-km at the primary target in the district with surface samples averaging 4.9% copper (2% cut-off). No drilling has been conducted at Conejo, but it has emerged as an area of focus for the Company.
URU District
Mineralization within the URU District is hosted in intermediate volcanic rocks and is structurally controlled, similar to deposits in the Central African Copper Belt. At URU-C, a 9.0m of 7.0% copper and 115 g/t silver surface discovery was confirmed at depth by drill hole URU-12, which intersected 10.6m of 3.4% copper and 48 g/t silver. At the URU-CE target, 750m to the east, 19.0m of 1.3% copper discovered in outcrop was confirmed by drill hole URU-9, which intersected a broad zone of copper oxide returning 33.0m of 0.3% copper from 4.0m, including 16.5m of 0.5% copper (Max News Release date January 24, 2023).
Cesar Target Evaluation
Max has identified and is evaluating 28 targets along the 120-km-long belt for potential drill testing. The Company is focused on expanding, refining, and prioritizing these targets in preparation for a drill program. Initial efforts have been concentrated on those targets with the greatest size potential with work that includes the following field activities:
- Systematic chip and channel sampling of the mineralized outcrops.
- Detailed geological and structural mapping of each showing.
- Target scale prospecting and soil sampling.
- Airborne Magnetic/Radiometric Surveys.
Regional Exploration
Max has demonstrated that the Cesar basin is fertile for copper-silver mineralization over a large area; however, only a fraction of the basin has been explored. As a result, Max has dedicated one of its geological teams to regional exploration with the goal of discovering additional copper-silver prospects within its land package covering more than 1,000 sq-km.
Qualified Person
The Company's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), a member of the Max Resource advisory board, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.
About Max Resource Corp.
Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MAX) is a mineral exploration company advancing the newly discovered district-scale Cesar copper-silver project. The wholly owned Cesar project sits along the Colombian portion of the world's largest producing copper belt (Andean belt), with world class infrastructure and the presence of global majors (Glencore and Chevron).
In addition, Max controls the RT Gold project (100% earn-in) in Peru, encompassing a bulk tonnage primary gold porphyry zone, and 3-km to the NW, a gold bearing massive sulphide zone. Historic drilling in 2001, returned values ranging 3.1 to 118.1 g/t gold over core lengths ranging from 2.2 to 36.0m.
Max is proactive, with the corporate goal of transitioning the Cesar basin towards the mining of copper, the key metal for Colombia's transition to clean energy. The safety of our people and the communities where we operate is most important. We conduct exploration in a manner which supports protection of ecosystems through responsible environmental stewardship.
Source: NI 43:101 Geological Report RT Gold Project for Max Resource Corp. by Luis Rodrigo Peralta, Mar. 8, 2023. NI 43:101 Geological Report Rio Tabaconas Gold Project for Golden Alliance Resources Corp. by George Sivertz, Oct.3, 2011.
For more information visit: https://www.maxresource.com/.
For additional information contact:
Tim McNulty E: info@maxresource.com T: (604) 290-8100
Rahim Lakha E. rahim@bluesailcapital.com
Brett Matich T: (604) 484 1230
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law.
Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for Max Resources Corp. described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.
TNC Meets All Conditions Precedent for Tranche 1 Funding with Nebari
True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce it has now met all Tranche 1 conditions precedent of the senior secured loan facility (Loan Facility) with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II LP (Nebari)1.
Key details of the Tranche 1 funding include1:
- Drawdown of Tranche 1 of the Loan Facility, which is USD18 million, is scheduled for this Friday, 9 February 2024.
- As a part of the Tranche 1 facility the following will be replaced and repaid, with settlement agreed between all relevant parties for Friday, 9 February 2024:
- Cloncurry Rehabilitation Bond: approximately A$13.47 million to be held on term deposit paying approximately 5% per annum interest, with bank guarantees to be issued to satisfy the Company’s obligations with respect to rehabilitation bonding requirements; and
- Dyda Property Management short term working capital loan: approximately A$5.32 million repaid in full.
- Settlement is managed by TNC’s legal representation across this matter, which includes law firms Holding Redlich & Steinepreis Paganin.
Please refer to TNC ASX Announcement, 31 January 2024 TNC secures A$42million funding for full details of the Loan Facility and its terms.
COMMENT
True North Copper’s Managing Director, Marty Costello said:
We have now met all conditions precedent associated with Tranche 1 of our loan facility with Nebari. This achievement clears the way for the first drawdown of USD18 million, which is scheduled for this Friday, 9 February 2024.
We are looking forward to partnering with Nebari as we bring our Cloncurry Copper Project into production.
We are incredibly proud to be working alongside international top-tier funding partners like Nebari and Tembo Capital and our toll processing and offtake partner Glencore International AG, who are all global leaders in their field. Their expertise and support have been crucial in our development and demonstrate what I believe is a strong vote of confidence in our Cloncurry Copper Project and its potential.
We’re excited about restarting mining at the Cloncurry Copper Project, at a juncture when the global market is facing a looming copper supply gap.
This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
True North Copper Reports Wallace North Maiden Ore Reserve
True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce a maiden open pit ore reserve at Wallace North, part of its Cloncurry Copper Project (Queensland) (CCP).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Maiden Wallace North Ore Reserve totals 0.7Mt (Probable) grading 1.01% Cu and 0.46g/t Au for 6.8kt Cu and 10.0koz Au.
- Wallace North is scheduled as the first open pit (one of four – Wallace North, Great Australia Mine [GAM], Taipan and Orphan Shear) to be mined as part of the mining restart1 at the CCP.
- Sulphide ore will be hauled to a nearby concentrator for toll treatment as part of TNC’s toll-milling agreement with Glencore International AG2 (Glencore).
- Oxide ore from Wallace North will be hauled by road train to TNC’s Heap Leach Operations located at GAM.
- Mineralisation at Wallace North remains open along strike and at depth3. The Wallace North Ore Reserve represents 44% of the recently updated Wallace North Resource4.
- The CCP now contains combined Wallace North and GAM Ore Reserves (GAM includes GAM, Orphan Shear and Taipan deposits) totalling 4.7Mt grading 0.80% Cu and 0.13g/t Au containing 37.5kt of copper and 20.0koz of gold4,5.
- Wallace North and GAM Ore Reserves combine to form the CCP. Full details of the proposed Mining Restart Plan with project economics, assumptions and other key criteria will be released to the ASX and shareholders, in the next two weeks.
COMMENT
True North Copper’s Managing Director, Marty Costello said:
The fully permitted Wallace North Project is currently one of four open pits that will be mined as part of our Cloncurry Copper Project. We plan to schedule the Wallace North open pit as the first to be mined.
Our resource infill drilling and reconciliation confirms high-grade copper and gold. Our confidence in the Wallace North open pit extends beyond its initial ore reserve. The iterative nature of our mine design process allows us to continuously refine our understanding of the ore body. As we advance our operations and gather more data, we anticipate that future iterations of the mine design could reveal additional ore reserves, enhancing the project's overall value and extending its life.
We believe scheduling the Wallace North open-pit first, allows for early-life free cash flows, and minimises working capital and payback periods.
We are excited to shortly present to our shareholders and the market our Cloncurry Copper Project mining restart start plan.
Figure 1. TNC's Cloncurry Copper Project and current reserves.
Cloncurry Copper Project
- Addition of the Wallace North Ore Reserve raises TNC’s Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) total Reserves to 4.7Mt Probable Ore Reserves grading 0.80% Cu and 0.13g/t Au, containing 37.5kt of copper and 20.0koz of gold4,5.
- The CCP currently incorporates four open pit deposits including: Great Australia Mine (GAM), Orphan Shear, Taipan and Wallace North.
- Initial mining development of the CCP will commence at Wallace North.
- Minimal establishment is required to commence Wallace North mining activities.
- TNC’s CCP Operations Hub, located at GAM, provides infrastructure and technical support across all CCP mining operations.
- TNC’s active oxide heap leach and solvent extraction processing plant is located at the CCP Operations Hub.
- The GAM, Orphan Shear and Taipan deposits are all located within 1km of the CCP Operations Hub. Wallace North is located less than 30km from the CCP Operations Hub.
- Oxide ore from Wallace North will be hauled by road train to TNC’s GAM Heap Leach Operations.
- Sulphide ore will be hauled to a nearby concentrator for toll treatment as part of TNC’s toll-milling agreement with Glencore2.
- Wallace North will be mined from surface with minimal topsoil and waste stripping required. Ore will be stacked at the pit, stockpiled and then reloaded to road trains for transport. Crushing will be completed at the CCP Operations Hub and at the toll treatment facility.
Wallace North Ore Reserve
Wallace North is located 37km from the CCP Operations Hub on two granted mining leases ML 2695 and ML 90236. Toll treating facilities are located less than 80km north by road.
TNC recently announced a combined Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate at Wallace North of 1.59Mt @ 1.31% Cu and 0.78g/t Au for 23.5kt of copper and 44.8koz of gold4. The January 2024 MRE by Encompass Mining Solutions Pty Ltd (Encompass) following the inclusion of advanced grade control and re-assay data from diamond core drilling, which resulted in a 300% improvement to Indicated Resources4.
Previous mining at Wallace South has provided information on the geology and geotechnical conditions for mining. Global Ore Discovery Pty Ltd and Resolve Mining Solutions Consultants in collaboration with TNC geologists, have reviewed historic and recent drilling, including advanced grade control. Environmental Authorities, land holder and traditional owner agreements have been active for a number of years.
TNC engaged MEC to complete the ore reserve estimation for the Wallace North deposit, based on the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate4. As part of the reserve estimation, MEC conducted an open pit optimisation, mining schedule and haulage model as part of a life of mine plan consistent with a pre-feasibility level of study. A financial model was developed by MEC based on the outputs of the mining schedule and haulage model to determine the economic viability of the deposit. Operational costs were developed for drill and blast, mining and processing based on TNC's contracts and quotes. The Indicated Resources contained within the mine design have been classified as Probable Reserves.
The optimisation study and accompanying assumptions including scheduling, haulage and financial modelling have been conducted to the accuracy level of a pre-feasibility study (+/-30%).
Financial modelling by MEC based on the outputs of the mining schedule and utilising slightly different parameters which were generally more conservative to the optimisation, delivered a positive NPV over an 18-month period, confirming the viability of the project.
The JORC 2012 Maiden Probable Ore Reserve estimate for the Wallace North project of 0.7Mt @ 1.01% Cu and 0.46g/t Au containing 6.8kt Cu and 10.0koz Au (Table 1), is a substantive addition to the total reserves for the Cloncurry Copper Project.
The ore reserve uses metal prices of sulphide at US$8,500/t, copper sulphate offtake pricing and applied premiums are used at US$9,350/t; Gold from the sulphide plant US$1,850 and exchange rate is set at AUD:USD 0.7.
This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Copper? Panelists Tout Long-term Fundamentals
Copper prices were relatively flat in 2023, a trend that is expected to continue into 2024.
With that outlook in mind, how should investors be approaching the market? Experts at this year's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), held from January 21 to 22, took the stage to share their thoughts.
The consensus was that copper supply will becoming increasingly challenged in the coming years as demand increases, with consumption from industries related to the energy transition building on the metal's traditional industrial uses.
This growing imbalance is expect to support copper prices, and is also seen creating opportunities for investors. Read on for more details on what VRIC's copper outlook panelists see coming for the red metal.
Copper available now, but shortfall brewing
VRIC's copper outlook panel consisted of moderator Jay Martin, president and CEO of Cambridge House International; resource industry veteran Ross Beaty, whose current focus is Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX); Ivan Bebek, chairman of Torq Resources (TSXV:TORQ,OTCQX:TRBMF); and Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media.
When asked by Martin to describe the current state of the copper market, Beaty said there is a lot of copper in the world and noted that the base metal has thousands of uses in everyday life.
“Copper is a great metal. It’s at a reasonable price, and I think copper exploration companies should do great," he said.
Bebek drew attention to the challenges faced by copper operations today and spoke about the differences between now and 20 years ago. “20 years ago, copper was well below US$1 (per pound) and grades were a lot higher. Right now, grades have come down considerably from where they were, but it’s even harder to find a high-quality copper mine in the world than it ever has been before because a lot of the easy ones have been found,” he explained.
Bebek agreed with Beaty that there is currently no shortage of copper, but suggested that this is likely to change. He noted that three of the top 10 copper mines in the world will be depleted in 15 to 20 years; meanwhile, environmental, social and governance initiatives are slowing down exploration efforts and the construction of new mines.
In his view, there's a dearth of quality copper assets in the world. “I’m a copper bull, it’s a long-term performing asset, but 'quality' is what you have to add to the phrase, and I think copper is essential. As we all see the population growth, modernization, electrification, it’s going to be a key metal going forward,” said Bebek.
New copper supply won't come online quickly
Martin brought the conversation around to copper supply in the next couple of years, saying the market is expected to be in balance for 2024 before moving into deficit by 2026. The shortfall is expected to grow over the next 10 years.
Bebek suggested that this growing imbalance is a point of concern.
“If we’re looking for a big copper mine, one that would meet the threshold of some of the larger mines in the world, it’ll probably be 20 or 30 years, if we’re successful, before that mine comes to market,” he said.
These decades-long timeframes are feeding the developing supply shortfall, especially as aging mines begin to run out of metal. On that note, Bebek pointed out that existing large mining operations are having to go deeper, which is making operations more expensive and ultimately impacting the profitability of mining companies. “It’s just not going to be managed in a timely manner. I don’t think the world is ready for the (coming) copper demand” he said.
Understanding the long-term nature of developing a copper mine and the deep costs associated are key factors for investors looking to add copper companies to their portfolios. Beaty emphasized that point, indicating that large porphyry systems are generational, with staggering costs and potentially outsized returns.
Using major miner Teck Resources' (TSX:TECK.A,TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) Highland Valley mine north of Merritt, BC, as an example, he said, “These are giant orebodies that may create giant wealth for decades and decades. Highland Valley has been going since the '60s. To build a copper mine these days costs billions of dollars."
The time and investment capital needed to develop these large mines makes it nearly impossible for junior companies to handle them on their own. Instead, they generally have to rely on a strategy that sees them exploring the resource with the intention of being taken over by a company with the capital to fund development costs.
Is now a good time to invest in copper?
When asked how to approach copper stocks, Beaty said when it comes to juniors he looks for companies that have the potential to be bought out; however, he said investors should be cautious, commenting, “Smaller companies with small deposits will probably never really mature into anything significant in the copper game.”
For his part, Rule emphasized the importance of exercising patience in the copper sector.
He pointed to BHP’s (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) Resolution copper development in Arizona, US. “It’s been 25 years in permitting, and BHP figures another five to seven years of permitting — so think 30 years. But it’s a big copper mine in the US, and you need to adjust your timelines accordingly,” Rule commented.
He told the audience that success takes time, noting that many of his investments didn’t bring immediate returns. Some even saw significant declines before paying off — including investments he made with Beaty's companies.
“Maybe the best of my experiences, the median holding period has been six years, and every single company has delivered me a 50 percent decline in share price before I got my 10 bagger (10 times return on investment),” Rule said.
While copper looks set for a supply crunch that could bring major investment opportunities, his key point was that investors need to assess their timeline and understand that successes in the mining industry don’t happen overnight. On the contrary — investments often need to be held for at least half a decade.
Investor takeaway
While the copper market may be quiet in the near term, the panelists at VRIC emphasized that the longer term looks bright. As the red metal's role in the energy transition grows and as supply runs short, a deficit is seen emerging.
This could present significant opportunities for investors who are patient and understand the pressures faced by explorers and developers. Highlighting the sector's potential, Rule recalled a conversation with James Robert "Jim Bob" Moffett, former chairman and CEO of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), who said, “If you look around the world at great big mines, mines that make $1 million a day or $2 million a day, most of them are copper mines, and for that reason I like copper, because I like to make a lot of money as opposed to a bit of money.”
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
