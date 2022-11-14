Precious MetalsInvesting News

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of a program of permit acquisition and land package assembly in the northeast Guinea area of the prospective Siguiri Basin.

Gregory Isenor, President and CEO of Alma Gold, stated, "The permit acquisition process by Alma Gold is the result of extensive research and compilation of exploration data in the region by our experienced teams in both Mali and Guinea and based on relationships we have developed in the area. We are using the same team and exploration approach that we have successfully utilized in our previous West African gold-focused companies, including Merrex Gold and Roscan Gold. This will be an ongoing process for Alma Gold in this highly prospective area for gold."

The current plan is to complete the acquisition of these initial exploration permits and once secured to complete a program of termite mound sampling and subsequent air core (AC) drilling to test for gold. Updates on our progress will be released once available.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared and approved by Gregory Isenor, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alma Gold, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Alma Gold Inc.

Alma Gold Inc. is a gold-focused exploration company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Alma Gold Inc. through its subsidiary Karita Gold Corp. is exploring the Karita West Project in northern Guinea, and owns the Clarence Stream North Gold Project, in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

For more information on Alma Gold Inc., please visit our website at: https://almagoldinc.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Isenor"

Gregory Isenor
President & Chief Executive Officer
Alma Gold Inc.
Email: gpisenor@karitagold.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Barrick Announces Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 5.250% Notes Due 2042

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick," the "Company" or the "Offeror") today announced the commencement of an offer (the "Offer") to purchase for cash any and all of its 5.250% Notes due 2042 (the "Notes"). The Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 14, 2022 relating to the Notes (the "Offer to Purchase") and the accompanying notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Notice of Guaranteed Delivery" and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the "Tender Offer Documents"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Top Stories This Week: Gold M&A Heats Up, Inflation Falls, Cryptos Crash

The gold price was on the rise this week, breaking the US$1,700 per ounce mark on November 8 and continuing past US$1,750 on November 10. It was even higher, around US$1,764, at the time of this writing on November 11.

The yellow metal's increase came on the back of new US inflation data. The consumer price index rose 7.7 percent year-on-year in October, which is down from September's 8.2 percent number and below analysts' expectations of 7.9 percent.

Inflation is now at its lowest point since January, prompting questions about what the US Federal Reserve may decide to do with interest rates at its next meeting, which is scheduled to run from December 13 to 14.

VIDEO — Randy Smallwood: Gold Never More Important, Wheaton Gearing Up for Deals

Wheaton Precious Metals' (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) third quarter results are in, and after some setbacks in Q2, President and CEO Randy Smallwood is pleased with the company's direction.

"It's pretty exciting times for us. We've got a lot of projects that are getting underway in terms of construction over the next while, and we're really busy on the corporate development front," he said. "We're looking for ways to put our capital back to work."

The company's second quarter results included a downward revision in guidance to an estimated 640,000 to 680,000 gold equivalent ounces, largely due to underperformance from Vale's (NYSE:VALE) Salobo operation in Brazil. With its challenges fading into the distance, Smallwood said the asset is on track to return to its former glory.

Ongoing Exploration Success Continues to Underpin Project Pipeline for Growth and Longevity; Strong October Production Exemplifies Operational Excellence and Positions the Company Well to Meet Annual Guidance

Download a PDF of detailed drill hole results for Canadian Malartic
Download a PDF of detailed drill hole results for Wasamac
Download a PDF of detailed drill hole results for Jacobina
Download a PDF of detailed drill hole results for El Peñón
Download a PDF of detailed drill hole results for Minera Florida
Download a PDF of detailed drill hole results for Cerro Moro

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new exploration drilling results across its asset portfolio, underscoring its strategic outlook and efforts to meaningfully extend and expand its sustainable production platform. Exploration results at Canadian Malartic, Wasamac and Jacobina support strong organic growth in mineral reserves, mineral resources and production through successful brownfield exploration programs. Further success at El Peñón, Minera Florida and Cerro Moro is expected to significantly replace or reduce depletion due to mining, extending mine life, increasing sustainable production and enhancing asset value.

Tempus First No. 9 Vein Hole Intersects 87.0g/t Gold over 2.11m

Tempus Resources LtdÂ (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) (OTCQB: TMRFF) ("Tempus"Â orÂ "theÂ Company") is pleased to announce Elizabeth Gold Project assay results for the first hole drilled at the No.9 Vein (EZ-22-19) plus drill-holes EZ-22-14 through EZ-22-16 that targeted the Blue Vein.

HIGHLIGHTS

Stay Defensive, Keep Cash on Hand as Stock Market Risks Build

With global recession concerns looming, knowing what economic indicators to watch is more important than ever.

As many economists will tell you, looking back is often a good way to know what lies ahead due to the cyclical nature of the market.

This strategy was on display at the New Orleans Investment Conference, held in mid-October. At the annual "Booms, Busts and Bubbles" discussion, panelists explained how the current economic landscape compares and contrasts to past environments.

