Allup Prepares for Drilling at McLaren Mineral Sands Project, WA

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

SNX Returns 1,880g/t Silver, 31.2g/t Gold and 4.94% Copper at New High-Grade Silver, Gold, Copper and Antimony Prospects

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Trillion Energy International: Focused on Oil and Natural Gas Exploration, Production, and Distribution in Turkey and Europe

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Allup Silica Limited

Allup Prepares for Drilling at McLaren Mineral Sands Project, WA

Allup Silica Limited (ASX: APS) (“Allup” or “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on works to progress development of its 100%-owned McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands (VHMS) Project near Balledonia, WA.

Summary

  • IHC Mining Consultants (IHC) has commenced initial stages of McLaren Mineral Sands Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) engineering design
  • Initial design Scope based on 10Mtpa throughput to produce up to 400,000tpa ilmenite product
  • Previous metallurgical test work completed by IHC Competent Persons in 2018 demonstrates good ilmenite recoveries from a conventional mineral sands flowsheet
  • Allup plans to commence infill drilling program at McLaren in Q4, 2024
  • Environmental Resources Management (ERM) appointed to plan infill drilling program and update Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) once drilling results are received.
  • PFS expected to be completed during Q2 2025
Allup is able to leverage extensive previous work to accelerate completion of the PFS for the project which is being completed by IHC Mining Consultants (IHC) (see ASX Announcement dated 26 August 2024).

Allup is also preparing a drilling program for the project in Q4 CY24 to enable an update of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in early 2025, and to investigate potential to increase the known resource.

Previous IHC Metallurgical Testwork Results

In 2018, IHC completed a metallurgical testwork program on a representative sample derived from a 14-tonne bulk sample from the McLaren deposit. The sample assayed approximately 7.2% heavy mineral. Mineralogical analyses of the heavy mineral indicate it to contain 56.3% ilmenites and higher grade titanium minerals such as Leucoxene.

The IHC metallurgical test work program confirmed the material to be amenable to standard mineral sands processing methodologies, utilising typical mineral sands equipment.

Table 1: Results from IHC testwork completed in 2018

Ilmenite recovery from WCP feed into the CUP Magnetic stream was ~75% of ilmenite, Altered Ilmenite and HiTi minerals. Overall recovery of rutile/anatase from the WCP feed into the non-magnetic concentrate was ~57% Overall recovery of zircon from the WCP feed into the CUP non-magnetic concentrate was ~70%.

Slimes settling was achieved using addition of 3% gypsum, resulting in significant improvement in flocculant dosing rates, down to 150-200g/t.

The test work produced final products of:

  • Ilmenite of a suitable grade to be classified as sulphate ilmenite
  • Rutile of a typical quality with 95.7% TiO2, 1.49% Fe2O3,
  • Zircon of a typical standard zircon quality, noting levels of U + Th at 265ppm were considered very low.

Flowsheet Development

The IHC 2018 test work resulted in the development of a conceptual flowsheet using traditional mineral sands separation techniques. It consisted of three circuits, comprising:

  • Feed Preparation - made up of hydrocyclones and a thickener used to settle and separate the slimes. The slimes fraction would be returned to the mining void along with the tails stream. The non-slimes portion would be fed to the WCP.
  • Wet Concentration Plant (WCP) - made up of several spiral stages (gravity separation) – the WCP process produced a Heavy Mineral Concentrate (HMC) containing 89.1% heavy mineral, 25.9% TiO2 and 0.37% ZrO2.
  • Concentrate Upgrade Plant (CUP) - screening to remove +425 µm material (determined by test work to be barren), then several stages, primarily of magnetic separation.

The HMC produced in the WCP was processed through the CUP to produce a magnetic concentrate suitable for an ilmenite process circuit and a non-magnetic concentrate containing 90-95% Heavy Mineral.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Allup Silica Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:apsbase metalscritical metalsindustrial metalsindustrial mineralsiron investingiron investing newsrare earth investingrare earthsresourceresource investing
The Conversation (0)

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024 - $0.70 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2024 and is to be paid on October 28, 2024 .

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation)

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/13/c4639.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green technology concept.

Report: Australia's Biggest Future Export Opportunity Hinges on Pilbara Decarbonisation

Australian think tank Climate Energy Finance (CEF) published a report on how accelerating the electrification and decarbonisation of the Pilbara region would help the country achieve its green export goals.

Called “Superpowering-Up,” the report was written by Matt Pollard, net-zero transformation analyst at CEF, and Tim Buckley, a director at the organisation. It was made available to the public on August 13.

One of the report's main findings is that single common-user grid infrastructure in the Pilbara area would be a key catalyst in speeding up decarbonisation in the region, which is the "engine room" of Australia's resource sector.

Keep reading...Show less
ESG symbols displayed above keyboard.

Australia's Mining Dilemma: Can ESG Goals and Competitive Production Coexist?

With investors placing increasing value on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, mining companies are having to choose between maintaining competitive production and promoting ESG principles.

That's the topic explored in an August 8 report from Callum Perry, Solomon Cefai, Alice Li and Laura Roberts of Fastmarkets. In it, they outline the conundrum facing Australia's mining industry and the impact it's having.

The report begins with a refresher on Australia's ESG frameworks at both the state and federal level. While these initiatives underscore a commitment to responsible mining practices, they are also tough to navigate.

Keep reading...Show less
Leeuwin Metals

Highly Encouraging Rock Chip Results Returned from West Pilbara Iron Ore Project

Leeuwin Metals Ltd (Leeuwin or the Company) (ASX: LM1) is pleased to announce that results have been received from first pass rock chip sampling program conducted at its West Pilbara Iron Ore Project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC" or the "Corporation") present the second quarter report for the period ended June 30, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Burley Minerals

Maiden Drilling Programme Commences at Broad Flat Well Iron Project

Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that the maiden drilling programme has commenced at the Broad Flat Well Iron Project (E47/4580) in the Pilbara, WA (1).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

190 Metre Antimony Copper Intercept at Bulla Park

Gold Potential Builds at Black Swan

Edison Lithium Files Technical Report for Sodium Brine Properties in Saskatchewan

E25’s High-Purity Manganese Project Selected for US$166M Grant Under U.S. DoE Grant Program

Related News

Resource Investing

190 Metre Antimony Copper Intercept at Bulla Park

resource investing

Gold Potential Builds at Black Swan

Battery Metals Investing

Edison Lithium Files Technical Report for Sodium Brine Properties in Saskatchewan

manganese investing

E25’s High-Purity Manganese Project Selected for US$166M Grant Under U.S. DoE Grant Program

Cleantech Investing

Completion of $3.02M Placement

Uranium Investing

Significant Expansion of Stated Resources at Lake Maitland and the Wiluna Uranium Project

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

×