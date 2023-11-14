Allkem and Livent Receive All Required Regulatory Approvals Globally to Close Merger of Equals

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2023)

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. and Core Nickel Corp. Announce Closing of Spin-Out Plan of Arrangement

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Falcon Announces Private Placement Repricing

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

Western Copper and Gold

WRN:CA

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

API:CC

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Allkem and Livent Receive All Required Regulatory Approvals Globally to Close Merger of Equals

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) announced that Arcadium Lithium plc ("NewCo"), the new holding company of the combined group that will result from the proposed merger of Allkem and Livent, has now received all required pre-closing regulatory approvals in connection with the proposed merger of equals between Allkem and Livent (the "Transaction"). This includes antitrust approvals in Canada China Japan South Korea and the U.S., as well as completion of investment screenings in Australia the U.K. and the U.S.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

Allkem and Livent are targeting closing of the Transaction on January 4, 2024 . The closing of the Transaction remains subject to approval by both Livent and Allkem shareholders, and Australian Court approval of the Scheme.

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .

Important Information and Legal Disclaimer:

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "appears," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, the absence of these words or similar terms does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on information and estimates available to Allkem or Livent at the time of this announcement and are not guarantees of future performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements in this announcement (made at the date of this announcement unless otherwise indicated) include, among others, statements regarding the future performance of the combined company, the perceived and potential synergies and other benefits of the Transaction, and expectations around the financial impact of the Transaction on the combined company's financials. In addition, this announcement contains statements concerning the intentions, beliefs and expectations, plans, strategies and objectives of the directors and management of Allkem and Livent for Allkem, Livent and the combined company, the anticipated timing for and outcome and effects of the Transaction (including expected benefits to shareholders of Allkem and Livent), anticipated production, production capacity or construction or development commencement dates, costs or production outputs, capital expenditure and future demand for lithium, expectations for the ongoing development and growth potential of the combined company and the future operation of Allkem, Livent and the combined company.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside the control of Allkem, Livent and the combined company), some of which are described from time to time in Livent's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and Allkem's filings with the ASX, including Livent's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 , and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and Allkem's Annual Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2023 , and future filings and reports by either Allkem or Livent.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement and may include statements regarding the expected timing and structure of the Transaction; the ability of the parties to complete the Transaction considering the various closing conditions; the expected benefits of the Transaction, such as improved operations, enhanced revenues and cash flow, synergies, growth potential, market profile, business plans, expanded portfolio and financial strength; the competitive ability and position of NewCo following completion of the Transaction; and anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in Livent's, Allkem's and, following the completion of the Transaction, NewCo's business.

In addition, other factors related to the Transaction between Allkem and Livent that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements and that could cause actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the Transaction, including, without limitation, the receipt of shareholder and regulatory approvals on the terms desired or anticipated; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the Transaction, including, without limitation, difficulties that result in the failure to realize expected synergies, efficiencies and cost savings from the Transaction within the expected time period (if at all); potential difficulties in Allkem's and Livent's ability to retain employees as a result of the announcement and pendency of the Transaction; risks relating to the value of NewCo's shares to be issued in the Transaction; disruptions of Allkem's and Livent's current plans, operations and relationships with customers caused by the announcement and pendency of the Transaction; legal proceedings that may be instituted against Allkem and Livent following announcement of the Transaction; funding requirements; lithium and other commodity prices; exploration, development and operating risks (including unexpected capital or operating costs); production risks; regulatory restrictions (including environmental regulations and associated liability, changes in regulatory restrictions or regulatory policy and potential title disputes) and risks associated with general economic conditions.

Additional factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements are detailed in the filings with the SEC, including Livent's annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, periodic Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC.

There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be implemented or that plans of the directors and management of Allkem and Livent for the combined company will proceed as currently expected or will ultimately be successful. Investors are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, including in respect of the financial or operating outlook for Allkem, Livent or the combined company (including the realization of any expected synergies).

Except as required by applicable law or the ASX Listing Rules, Allkem and Livent assume no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any duty to, provide any additional or updated information or to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Nothing in this announcement will, under any circumstances (including by reason of this announcement remaining available and not being superseded or replaced by any other presentation or publication with respect to Allkem, Livent or the combined company, or the subject matter of this announcement), create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of Allkem or Livent since the date of this announcement. The distribution of this announcement may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Any person who comes into possession of this announcement must inform himself or herself of and comply with any such restrictions.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be and shall not constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval, or an offer to buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities, or an invitation or recommendation to subscribe for, acquire or buy securities of Allkem, Livent or NewCo, or any other financial products or securities, in any place or jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements.

Additional Information and Where to Find it

On July 20, 2023 , NewCo filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on September 26, 2023 , Amendment No. 2 filed on September 27, 2023 , Amendment No. 3 filed on October 30, 2023 and Amendment No. 4 filed on October 30, 2023 that contains a proxy statement/prospectus and other documents (the "Form S-4"). The Form S-4 has not yet been declared effective by the SEC. Although the Form S-4 has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about the Transaction. Livent will mail the proxy statement/prospectus contained in the Form S-4 to its stockholders. This communication is not a substitution for any registration statement, proxy statement/prospectus or other documents that may be filed with the SEC in connection with the Transaction.

INVESTORS SHOULD READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND SUCH OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND SUCH DOCUMENTS, BEFORE THEY MAKE ANY DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT NEWCO, LIVENT, ALLKEM, THE TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. The Form S-4, the proxy statement/prospectus, any amendments or supplements thereto and all other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the Transaction is or will be available when filed free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov . Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Livent will be made available free of charge on Livent's investor relations website (at https://ir.livent.com/overview/default.aspx ).

Participants in the Solicitation

Livent, Allkem, NewCo and certain of their respective directors and executive officers and other members of their respective management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Transaction, including a description of their direct or indirect interests in the Transaction, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials when it is filed with the SEC. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of Livent is contained in Livent's proxy statement for its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023 , its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 , which was filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023 , subsequent statements of beneficial ownership on file with the SEC and other filings made from time to time with the SEC. Information about Allkem's directors and executive officers is set forth in Allkem's latest annual report dated 22 August 2023 , as updated from time to time via announcements made by Allkem on the Australian Securities Exchange. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allkem-and-livent-receive-all-required-regulatory-approvals-globally-to-close-merger-of-equals-301988146.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LiventLTHMLithium Investing
LTHM
The Conversation (0)
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. José de Castro and Mr. Aaron Wong will each be joining the board of directors of the Company (the " Board "), effective November 18, 2022.

Mr. de Castro is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in ‎international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. Mr. de Castro ‎specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work. Mr. de Castro has ‎held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and ‎was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: ‎LTHM)) facilities in the 1990´s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In ‎‎2009, Mr. de Castro was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX: AKE), where he was ‎responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the ‎Lithium Triangle, Argentina. Currently Mr. de Castro is a director and chief operating officer of NRG Metals ‎Inc., a junior resource company with two projects in Argentina Lithium Triangle.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of José Gustavo de Castro Alem to the Company's advisory board. José is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. José specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work.

José has held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM)) facilities in the 1990s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In 2009, José was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX:AKE), where he was responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the Lithium Triangle, Argentina.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

E3 Metals Announces New Addition to Technical Team and Participation in Upcoming Investment Conference

 E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, today announced it has strengthened its technical team with the addition of Dr. Munish Sharma as Senior Engineer, Lithium Process.

Dr. Sharma is a chemical engineer with significant R&D and product commercialization experience. He obtained his MS and PhD in chemical engineering from State University of New York at Buffalo in 2013. He brings solid experience in material development at bench and pilot scale, including mixed metal oxides for use in adsorbent and catalyst development for oil and gas refining and lithium battery development as well as operating pilot and field demonstrations. He has driven projects from concept to commercialization at UOP Honeywell where he worked as a Senior R&D Engineer.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE: OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (The “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction Process (“DLE Process”) that is being advanced in collaboration with Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) (“Livent”).

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:OU7A

E3 Metals Provides Technology Update, Company to Host Live Webinar

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its 2020 plans and ongoing activities to advance E3 Metals’ proprietary Ion-Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process.

Figure 1: E3’s Large volume brine samples. Testing will use natural brine from the Leduc Formation in Alberta, Canada, collected in November 2019.

Following the announcement of the Joint Development Agreement between E3 Metals Corp and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) — see news release dated September 18, 2019 — the combined technical team is actively working on the Ion Exchange (IX) Project (the “Project”). The Project aims to test the commercial readiness of the DLE ion exchange sorbent to produce a high purity lithium concentrate from the Company’s Alberta brine. The Project test work involves a comprehensive program focused on optimizing the performance of E3’s DLE process through the refinement of all process steps, operating conditions and materials. Once the objectives and milestones of the planned testing are met, our focus will shift towards the Pilot Plant Project to test the IX Process and evaluate the production of concentrate at a larger scale. All brine tested for this program is sourced directly from the Leduc Reservoir (Figure 1).

In 2020, E3 Metals is also planning to conduct well testing, which will include brine sampling reservoir pressure testing. Our testing activities will focus on improving the reservoir model, collecting information about lithium concentrations outside of oil and gas accumulations and updating the brine delivery plan in E3’s resource area.

“I’m very pleased with the progression of E3’s work to finalize the material development portion of the project in collaboration with Livent this year,” commented E3’s CEO, Chris Doornbos. “The development work on E3’s proprietary DLE process is being advanced on multiple fronts, by both Livent and our team, including GreenCentre Canada. We are very encouraged by the pace with which the project is moving.”

To provide more details on the Company’s plans for 2020, the Company is pleased to announce a live Corporate Overview Webinar with Chris Doornbos, President & CEO on Tuesday, January 21 at 2 p.m. ET. Chris  Doornbos will be going through the Company’s updated investor presentation, providing an in-depth overview of the Company’s current activities and upcoming milestones. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation on the webinar platform via live Q&A.

Webinar Details
Date: Tuesday, January 21st
Time: 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT)
Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8008133915045001483

Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. To ask a question, please login to the GoToWebinar platform or email your question(s) beforehand to investor@e3metalscorp.com.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta.  E3 Metals is currently advancing its proprietary Ion Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process in partnership with Livent Corporation under a Joint Development Agreement.  Livent is the world’s largest pure-play lithium producer, well-known for being one of the lowest cost producers of lithium carbonate.  With facilities across the globe, Livent holds technical expertise in the extraction and production of various lithium products. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

Through the successful scale up its DLE process towards commercialization, E3 Metals plans to quickly move towards the production of high purity, battery grade, lithium products.  With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.  The development of this lithium resource through brine production is a well-understood venture in Alberta, where this brine is currently being produced to surface through an extensive existing oil and gas infrastructure and development.  For more information about E3 Metals, visit www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

1: E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15, 2018, effective June 4, 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the potential of the Company’s projects and technology, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company’s brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FWB:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) for an Investor Presentation.

Source

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

LU7 Bolsters North American Operational Experience

Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) ”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Victoria Vargas as Director of the Company’s Canadian subsidiary, Lithium Universe (Holdings) Ltd. The Board approved her appointment to strengthen its exposure to the international capital markets and corporate development opportunities. Ms. Vargas’ experience in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) will also be beneficial to move the Company’s Quebec Processing Hub Strategy forward.

Keep reading...Show less
Atlantic Lithium

Grant of Highly Prospective Licenses for Lithium

Atlantic Lithium granted new licence for lithium adjacent to historic Egyasimanku Hill spodumene pegmatite occurrence

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that the Company’s wholly-owned Ghanaian subsidiary Green Metals Resources Limited (“GMR”) has been granted the Bewadze and Senya Beraku prospecting licences in the eastern portion of the Company’s Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio in Ghana (“CCLP”), which holds the flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

Update on NASDAQ Listing, Critical Metals Files Amendment to Form F-4

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to provide an update of progress on the proposed merger transaction and NASDAQ Listing.

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

New Lithium Targets Identified at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, ‘Charger’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that assay results from soil sampling completed earlier this year have identified several new lithium targets at the Mt Gordon tenement of the Lake Johnston Lithium Project, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources CEO Martin Kostuik

BMR to Commence Production at Punitaqui Copper Mine by 2024, CEO Says

Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV:BMR,OTCQB:BTRMF) is aiming to resume operations at its Punitaqui project in Chile and bring it into production in 2024, according to Martin Kostuik, the company’s CEO.

“Job one for us is, first of all, allocating the capital and resuming operations at Punitaqui. And that’s going to be very exciting for shareholders because we will be one of the only two companies putting a copper mine into production in 2024,” he said.

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources

Drilling Underway at Large Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) confirms that diamond drilling is underway on the first hole of a two drill hole (1000 metre) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA (see Figure 1 below of rig on site).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Standout Lithium Pegmatite Drill Targets

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Pomme Project Drilling Identifies New Zones of Rare Earth and Niobium Mineralisation within Carbonatite Complex

Antler Gold Announces $500,000 Private Placement Financing

Related News

Resource Investing

Standout Lithium Pegmatite Drill Targets

Copper Investing

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Pomme Project Drilling Identifies New Zones of Rare Earth and Niobium Mineralisation within Carbonatite Complex

Precious Metals Investing

Antler Gold Announces $500,000 Private Placement Financing

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

rare earth investing

Ionic Rare Earths Limited REO Magnet Recycling Ramping up to 24/7 for Customer Samples

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

×