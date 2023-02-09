Komo Expands Across Canada with Whole Foods Market

Albemarle Corporation Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Company recognized for fourth consecutive year with an improved overall score

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today that it is one of 484 companies across 45 countries and 54 industries to be included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

This year, Albemarle saw an overall score increase from 69.63 to 77.55. The company made the most significant jumps in the "pro-women brand" and "inclusive culture" categories.

"Having an inclusive culture where everyone is empowered to bring their best self to work is critical to the success of a global company like Albemarle ," said Timitra Hildebrand-Jones , Albemarle's vice president of Culture. "With our diversity, equity and inclusion strategic plan in place, Albemarle remains committed to developing and fostering a diverse workforce and inclusive culture where all employees feel valued."

Through its ongoing commitments to measure diversity and inclusion practices, Albemarle voluntarily discloses gender-related data to the Bloomberg GEI each year. The GEI Framework consists of five pillars including, female leadership and talent pipeline, gender pay and equal pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. It is a globally standardized reporting method that acquires comprehensive workplace gender data. Disclosure allows companies to attract talent, empower investors and enable employees and communities to hold companies accountable for progress.

About Albemarle

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. Together with our world-class resources, technical and process knowledge, and safety and sustainability performance, we partner with our customers to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect, and protect. We are committed to building a more resilient world where people and planet thrive. Learn more about Albemarle at www.albemarle.com and at @albemarlecorp on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-included-in-2023-bloomberg-gender-equality-index-301743570.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

