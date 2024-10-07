Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

40% Increase in Indicated Resource in Gold Domain and 60% in Copper Domain for Nueva Sabana Deposit

Vertex Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Nickel Investor Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
MCB Project Aims to Boost Local Workforce Skills

MCB Project Aims to Boost Local Workforce Skills


Celsius Resources Limited (“CLA” or “Celsius”) (ASX, AIM: CLA) is pleased to announce that its Philippine affiliate, Makilala Mining Company, Inc. (“MMCI or the “Company”), has entered into a partnership agreement with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority(“TESDA”) to develop local community skills for its flagship Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog Copper�Gold Project (“MCB” or the “Project”).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Memorandum of Agreement signed between Makilala Mining Company, Inc., Celsius’ Philippine Affiliate, and the Regional Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to develop and enhance the skills of the host and neighboring communities’ workforce for employment and business opportunities during the construction and operations of the MCB Project

The Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) which was signed on 3 October 2024 aims to maximise the participation and build the capacity of qualified individuals from the local community for employment and business opportunities in preparation for the early works development anticipated to start this year and subsequently construction and operations of the MCB Project.

As a government agency mandated to provide technical manpower skills to the country’s workforce, the partnership is in line with TESDA’s Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Program1 goals of developing ‘world-class competence and positive work values’ among the Filipino workforce. It also aligns with MMCI’s synergistic approach for the efficient use of resources to achieve common goals.

Celsius Sustainability Director Attilenore Manero, said:

“Our partnership with TESDA is an important step towards empowering the local community by providing practical skills training that equips residents to better participate in the opportunities presented by the MCB Mining Project. This initiative helps ensure that community members are prepared to take advantage of job and business opportunities, thus fostering long-term growth.”

“This collaboration supports the national goal of building a skilled workforce that can contribute to the country’s sustainable economic growth. It also strengthens the project’s social foundations by optimising community engagement and reinforcing our belief that sustainable growth and community well-being can go hand-in-hand striking a balance between our economic objectivesand social development objectives.”

Under the Community-Based Skills Training Program, MMCI and TESDA Cordillera Administrative Region (TESDA-CAR) will jointly design, develop, and implement training programs that meet national competency standards and the requirements of the MCB Project.

Following the signing of the MOA, MMCI and TESDA-CAR will develop a workplan outlining the necessary human, material, and financial resources to effectively and efficiently operationalisethe agreement. Initially, the training program will prioritise construction skills such as carpentry, masonry, construction painting, tile setting, formworks installation, welding, reinforcing steel works, and plumbing.

Signing of the Memorandum of Agreement between Makilala Mining Company, Inc. and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority with Kalinga Provincial Governor Hon. James S. Edduba