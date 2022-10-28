Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Abbott's FreeStyle Libre honored as the "best of the best" since 1970 during the Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards
  • Revolutionary FreeStyle Libre technology has transformed the lives of approximately 4.5 million people 1 living with diabetes globally

The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, named Abbott's FreeStyle Libre ® continuous glucose monitoring technology as the "Best Medical Technology" of the last 50 years during its Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards ceremony on Oct. 27 in New York City . The Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards recognize global innovations that have had the greatest impact on society since the Galien Foundation was founded in 1970.

Award winners were chosen across five categories from the 250 products awarded the Prix Galien, regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for biopharmaceutical and medical technology research, between 1970 and 2019. The FreeStyle Libre system was awarded the 2019 Prix Galien USA Award for Best Medical Technology.

"Abbott's FreeStyle Libre portfolio has revolutionized how people live with diabetes, eliminating the need for traditional fingersticks," said Jared Watkin , senior vice president of Abbott's diabetes care business. "Today, approximately 4.5 million people around the world use this life-changing technology to manage their diabetes and improve health outcomes, helping them live fuller, healthier lives every day."

"The Prix Galien Golden Jubilee Awards honor the global 'best of the best' innovations that have improved the human condition over the last 50 years," said Bruno Cohen , Chairman of the Galien Foundation. "The companies behind these amazing innovations have a bold passion for change, which has led to the development of life-saving products."

Over the years, Abbott has received 11 Prix Galien Awards for its innovations in pharmaceuticals and medical technology, including for Humira, MitraClip™ and FreeStyle Libre.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with Abbott at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

Indications and Important Safety Information

FreeStyle Libre 14 day system: Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 14 day system as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 systems: Failure to use FreeStyle Libre 2 or FreeStyle Libre 3 systems as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose alarms and readings do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info .

For U.S. important safety information on MitraClip, visit http://abbo.tt/MitraClipG4ISI .

1 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Data based on the number of users worldwide for the FreeStyle Libre portfolio compared to the number of users for other leading personal use, sensor-based glucose monitoring systems.
2 Data on file, Abbott Diabetes Care. Fingersticks are required for treatment decisions when you see Check Blood Glucose symbol, when symptoms do not match system readings, when you suspect readings may be inaccurate, or when you experience symptoms that may be due to high or low blood glucose.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbotts-freestyle-libre-is-named-best-medical-technology-in-last-50-years-by-the-galien-foundation-301662009.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Keep reading...Show less

Announcing the launch of Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab Platform to accelerate innovation in stroke treatment

New Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab Platform drives collaboration and connections among start-ups, physicians, and institutions; aims to improve stroke treatment and access for patients worldwide

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the launch of Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab ™ Platform designed to accelerate urgently needed innovation in stroke care and treatment.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MasterControl Honors Customers' Achievements in Quality, Manufacturing, Analytics and Innovation at the Annual Masters of Excellence Gala.

MasterControl a provider of quality and manufacturing software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, announced the 2022 Masters of Excellence Awards winners. The awards gala, which is part of the company's Masters Summit 2022, recognizes customers that have excelled in innovation, digital transformation, and analytics.

The Masters of Excellence Quality Champion Award is the only award that goes to an individual and this year, Eli Tuber, a Solutions Architect with Carestream Health, was honored for his work with 4,000 end-users at the company, ensuring their experience with MasterControl is intuitive, valuable and effective. Tuber is a source of feedback for MasterControl, leading to several feature enhancements and product development efforts. Carestream Health is a global manufacturer of medical devices and X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic chairman and CEO Geoff Martha to speak at the CECP's CEO Investor Forum

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose's (CECP's) 10 th CEO Investor Forum held at AdvaMed's 2022 MedTech Conference on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Boston, MA.

Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, will make a formal presentation and answer questions on the company beginning at 3:30 p.m. CDT ( 4:30 p.m. EDT ).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Will Present XIFAXAN , TRULANCE and RELISTOR Data at The American College of Gastroenterology 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), today announced four posters and one abstract featuring data for XIFAXAN® (rifaximin), TRULANCE® (plecanatide) and RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) that are being presented at the American College of Gastroenterology® (ACG) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting, which is taking place October 21-26 in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bausch Health Companies Inc, Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release pictureBausch Health Companies Inc, Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release picture

The complete list of Salix research being featured at ACG 2022 includes:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces intention to separate its combined Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses

Separation of the combined Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses ("NewCo") expected to better position both NewCo and Medtronic for long-term success and value creation

  • Enhances both Medtronic and NewCo's strategic and operational focus on meeting the needs of their respective patients, physicians, customers, and other stakeholders
  • Advances the Medtronic portfolio management and capital allocation strategies focused on higher growth markets and revenue acceleration
  • Pursuing NewCo separation via a distribution that is expected to be tax-free to Medtronic shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes or other alternatives

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced its intention to pursue a separation of the company's combined Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses ("NewCo"), which are part of the company's Medical Surgical Portfolio.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

