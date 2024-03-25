- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
A$6.0M Placement to Drive Resource Growth at the Golden Range Gold Project
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured binding commitments for a two-tranche placement to raise A$6.0 million through the issue of approximately 157.9 million shares at an issue price of A$0.038 per share (Placement).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Strong support received from new and existing shareholders.
- Funds raised to be directed towards materially increasing the Resource at the Golden Corridor, a 25km long gold deposit trend at Warriedar’s infrastructure-rich Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
- The Golden Corridor contains an existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 736koz gold1 across 6 deposits and 18 historic pits, all on permitted Mining Leases (ML’s).
- Further assays from 2024 extensional RC drilling at the Ricciardo deposit, in the middle of the Golden Corridor, are expected to be received mid-April. These results, in combination with the outstanding results already received at Ricciardo (including 32m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 148m2) will be integrated into the deposit model and drill plan for 2024.
- The next phase of drilling within the Golden Corridor is scheduled to commence in May at the Ricciardo deposit, targeting extensions to high grade shoots below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.
Warriedar’s Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“I would like to thank all shareholders and new investors that participated in the placement bookbuild. The funds raised allow us to continue drilling at the Golden Corridor, the area within our tenure that we believe has the best opportunity for immediate and substantial Resource growth.
We should receive assay results from the remaining 9 holes of the Ricciardo program in a couple of weeks. These results, along with those already released, will be used to fine tune the upcoming drill program scheduled to commence in May. We will continue to chase the high-grade shoots at Ricciardo.
The 2024 drilling will be very focussed, targeting quality gold ounces, below and along strike from existing shallow open pits along the Golden Corridor. A simple, yet proven strategy.”
Use of funds
The funds raised will be used to continue drilling along the Golden Corridor, a 25km long trend of highly prospective ground with an existing MRE of 736koz gold1 across 6 deposits, including 18 historic pits, all on permitted ML’s; within the Golden Range Project.
Assays results from the remaining 9 holes drilled at the Ricciardo deposit (in the middle of the Golden Corridor) are expected mid-April.
These results, in combination with the outstanding results already received from Ricciardo this year (including 32m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 148m2), will assist with finalising the plan for the next drill program (2024 Drill Program 2) scheduled to commence in approximately 6 weeks’ time.
Drilling will be focussed on the Ricciardo deposit in Q2 2024, targeting extensions to high-grade shoots, below shallow open pits.
Warriedar plans to drill an additional 12,000m across the Golden Corridor during CY2024, including a diamond drilling program to extend RC holes that end in mineralisation. Each drill program will build on knowledge from the last, with the goal of materially increasing the Resource by defining quality high-grade gold ounces.
Figure 1: The location of the Golden Range Project, the Golden Corridor (within the Project) and the Ricciardo deposit; with respect to the surrounding mines and mills in the southern Murchison Province of WA.
Figure 2: Ricciardo long section outlining relative location of current mined pits to defined mineralised zones
Placement details
An equity raising of A$6.0 million (before costs) via a two-tranche Placement. Approximately 157.9 million New Shares will be issued under the Placement.
The Placement will occur in two tranches as follows:
- An unconditional placement of 119.1 million fully paid ordinary shares, to raise approximately A$4.5 million, will be issued using the Company’s available Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A capacity (Tranche 1); and
- A conditional placement of 38.8 million fully paid ordinary shares, to raise approximately A$1.5 million, will be issued subject to Warriedar shareholder approval to be sought at an upcoming General Meeting expected to be held in late-April 2024 (General Meeting) (Tranche 2).
A$0.4 million of New Shares issued under Tranche 1 will be settled on a deferred basis on 14 April 2024 (Tranche 1 Deferred Settlement).
Warriedar’s directors have also applied to participate in the Placement for A$60,000 as part of Tranche 2 which will be subject to Warriedar shareholder approval the General Meeting (Director Participation).
New shares issued will rank equally with existing shares on issue.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
The electrification of the automotive sector and the push for more sustainable energy overall are creating an enormous market opportunity for copper. Although other metals such as lithium tend to make headlines more frequently, base metals are every bit as important — perhaps more so. What's more, they may be just as prone to shortages in supply as other critical minerals.
Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is well-positioned to help stave off that impending shortage. An advanced gold and copper exploration company backed by a highly skilled team of experts, Warriedar maintains an incredibly strong and stable portfolio of gold assets in both Western Australia and Nevada. Between its three projects – Golden Range, Fields Find and Big Springs – it currently holds more than 2 million ounces of high-grade gold resources with blue-sky potential for growth.
But how exactly does copper play into that portfolio?
Two of its brownfields projects are located in Western Australia's Murchison Province — a region widely known for its rich copper resource. Both projects are situated on previously mined and underexplored land, and surrounded by successful, operating gold and base metal mines.
Perhaps most significantly, one of the projects not only contains the historic Warriedar copper mine but also features an unusual geological profile that suggests a significant presence of both copper and nickel.
Warriedar also prides itself on the expertise and experience of its leadership team, driving the company towards successfully achieving its goals and increasing shareholder value. Geophysicist Dr. Amanda Buckingham and geologist Dr. Mingyan Wang both serve on Warriedar's board of directors, each one bringing over two decades of experience to their respective roles. Mark Connelly, Warriedar’s chairman, is a financial and commercial executive with extensive experience in the resource industry. Dianmin Chen, a seasoned mining engineer, completes the complimentary skillset of the board.
Company Highlights
- The copper market is booming, driven by a combination of increased demand for electric vehicles and a global push for sustainability.
- Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration and development company with a portfolio of assets well-positioned to take advantage of the market shift.
- Two of the company's three projects are located in the copper-rich Murchison Province of Western Australia.
- Golden Range, a 950,000-oz gold project with on-site infrastructure that includes an 800-ktpa plant.
- Fields Find, which hosts the historic Warriedar Copper Mine.
- The company also maintains a 1.01-million-ounce gold project in Nevada, USA, known as Big Springs.
- All three projects are underexplored, with significant resource potential.
- Warriedar is backed by a highly skilled team with decades of experience and leadership in mining and exploration.
- The company is expected to have a steady newsflow through 2024 and 2025, with extensive plans for drilling and exploration already outlined.
Key Projects
Golden Range
Situated in the middle of Western Australia's highly active Murchison exploration and mining province, the Golden Range project is strategically positioned between several major operating mines and advanced exploration projects. Together with the nearby Fields Find project, it represents a belt-scale opportunity, covering a combined area of 813 square kilometres.
A brownfields project with considerable past exploration and development, Golden Range hosts a gold resource of approximately 950,000 ounces along a dominant central shear corridor. Existing on-site infrastructure includes an 800-ktpa processing plant, which was placed on care and maintenance by the project's previous owner in 2019. This provides Warriedar with an accelerated, low-capital-intensity pathway to future gold production pending the success of an ongoing exploration program.
Project Highlights:
- Prime Location: Golden Range is bordered by multiple existing mines and deposits, each serving as a valuable analogue to the resources it may potentially contain. These include: Deflector Copper-Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR); Rothsay Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources; Mt. Magnet. owned by Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS); Mt Gibson, owned by Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM); and Golden Grove Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine, owned by 29Metals (ASX:29M).
- Untapped Potential: Historical drilling at Golden Range was largely focused on shallow oxide gold in proximity to the existing mill, with an average drill depth of 42 metres. Historical pits on-site range in depth from 20 to 80 metres, with an average depth of 60 metres. This leaves substantial exploration upside for primary gold discoveries both below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar has been directing an aggressive exploration program throughout 2023, which includes drilling as well as airborne and ground electromagnetic (EM) surveying for both Golden Range and Fields Find. Results from the first half of the year are promising:
- 142 RC holes totaling 26,990 metres drilled across both projects.
- Five existing gold resources were drilled and all five were successfully extended, including high-grade zones alongside strike or down dip. Most notably:
- The Windinne Well deposit was extended at depth by 150 metres to a total of 240 metres.
- The Ricciardo deposit, an existing 476-koz resource at the northern end of the main shear, was identified as having significant potential to scale up.
- Seven priority one base metals targets modelled and drill ready.
- Current MRE: The current mineral resource estimate for Golden Range is 945 koz contained within 19,429 kt at 1.5 g/t gold:
- 20 koz contained within 282 kt at 2.2 g/t gold measured.
- 441 koz contained within 8,887 kt at 1.5 g/t gold indicated.
- 485 koz contained within 10,080 kt at 1.5 g/t gold inferred.
- Exploration Roadmap: Warriedar has a clear line of sight on pursuing substantial resource growth and exploration success for its Western Australia projects:
- Through 2023 and 2024, Warriedar will drill over 40,000 metres in total at both Golden Range and Fields Find. This drilling will be a major part of the company's efforts to target substantial MRE increases in primary gold mineralisation while exploring for strike and depth extension of existing deposits.
- Warriedar intends to complete a metallurgical study at Golden Range's Silverstone deposit along the main shear, to demonstrate a processing path, prior to further drilling.
Fields Find
Located just to the east of Golden Range, Fields Find is most notable for its highly irregular geology. Due to an intrusive complex within the greenstone sequence, the area is known to contain elevated levels of nickel, copper and gold. Although the brownfields project has been the site of previous exploration, the focus was exclusively on gold with one notable exception.
At Fields Find's southwest corner stands the historic Warriedar Copper Mine, which is located at the end of Warriedar's target zone, known as the Warriedar Corridor. It is also worth noting that the Murchison Province is generally known to be rich in copper with both the Golden Grove and Deflector copper mines in geological proximity.
Project Highlights:
- Copper Region: The Murchison province is known for its rich copper resource. Fields Find also encompasses the Warriedar Corridor.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar has executed an aggressive exploration program which includes drilling, airborne and ground-based EM surveying for both Fields Find and Golden Range. Results include:
- The main gold lode depth along the entire strike length at the Rothschild high-grade gold deposit was extended at depth by 150 metres.
- Warriedar accelerated drilling at the nearby Stone Hut Prospect due to excellent results from Rothschild. Drilling is now complete, with results currently pending.
- New 2023 airborne electromagnetic (AEM) data covers a substantial part of the tenure which was previously un-flown.
- Follow-up ground EM identified several well constrained priority 1 targets, ready for drilling.
- Current Plans: Drilling of base metals targets at Fields Find, with the first program of work (POW) permits already approved.
Big Springs
Located in the prolific Nevada Gold Trend, the Big Springs Gold Project stands adjacent to First Majestic Silver's (TSE:FR) Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine Complex, which has a production history of more than 10 Moz gold. The project itself has an existing resource base of roughly 1 Moz gold and is surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometres of exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.
Warriedar is currently collecting the necessary geoscience data to optimise its drill targets while also advancing its exploration permitting. It plans to recommence its drilling program upon approval of expanded permits.
The company believes the southern tenements in particular offer enormous untapped potential for growth in existing gold resources.
Project Highlights:
- Current MRE: The mineral resource estimate for Big Springs is 1,014 koz contained within 15,490 kt at 2 g/t gold:
- 129 koz contained within 860 kt at 4.7 g/t gold measured
- 428 koz contained within 6,000 kt at 2.2 g/t gold indicated
- 459 koz contained within 8,630 kt at 1.7 g/t gold inferred
Management Team
Mark Connelly — Non-executive Chairman
Mark Connelly is a seasoned financial and commercial executive with extensive resource industry experience in management leadership and board roles. His direct operational and capital markets experience spans many jurisdictions including Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe.
Connelly’s North American operating and development experience includes several years based in the U.S. working for Newmont Mining, one of the world’s leading gold mining companies. This included extensive exposure to and knowledge of Newmont’s flagship Nevada gold operations.
Connelly also has an outstanding track record of shareholder value growth and realisation, particularly over the last decade. This includes the development and eventual sale of Papillon Resources for approximately US$570 million and the US$597 million consolidation of Endeavour Mining with Adamus Resources.
Amanda Buckinghamn — Managing Director
Dr. Amanda Buckingham is a geophysicist who has been involved in mineral exploration for over 25 years. She co-founded award-winning and industry-leading geophysical consulting firm Fathom Geophysics in late 2007, based in both Australia and the United States.
Buckingham has extensive exploration experience globally. Her early career involved work as a geoscientist and project manager at majors such as Rio Tinto, listed juniors in both Canada and Australia and several years consulting at SRK.
She also co-founded Cygnus Metals (ASX:CY5) and Desert Minerals (ASX:DM1). She is currently a director of several private companies and a research fellow at the University of Western Australia.
Mingyan Wang — Non-executive Director
Dr. Mingyan Wang has over 20 years of experience in the mining and resources industry specialising in identifying projects, exploration, management and business development. Wang is currently a founding director of Global Lithium Resources and former managing director of ASX-listed Abra Mining. He also held senior management positions in other large mining companies such as China Minmetals Corporation, where he was the project lead – geology & mining at the Las Bambas Copper-Gold mine in Peru.
Wang has been in Australia for more than 10 years and has extensive experience in the mining and resources sector in Australia, China and Peru.
Dianmin Chen — Non-executive Director
Dr. Dianmin Chen is a mining engineer with more than 35 years of experience in metal mining. He has held a wide range of roles in the mining industry including technical, production and management positions in Australia, China and Canada.
Chen held executive roles with Sino Gold (general manager), Citic Pacific Mining (chief operating officer), CaNickel (executive director and CEO) and Norton Goldfields (managing director and CEO) and served as a non-executive director for several publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada, including Kalgoorlie Mining, Bullabulling Gold Mines, Sherwin Iron, Norton Goldfields, NKWE Platinum and CuDeco. He is currently a non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1).
Chen holds a Bachelor of Engineering in mining, a PhD in mining geomechanics and a WA First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency.
Stuart Burvill — GM Corporate/General Counsel
Stuart Burvill is a legal, commercial and compliance manager and civil and structural engineer with over 30 years of experience in mining, petroleum, energy, shipbuilding, defence and civil infrastructure development including rail, roads, bridges and tunnels.
Burvill has extensive experience in M&A, corporate and project finance, capital raising, ownership and funding structuring, joint ventures, construction contracts and disputes, corporate governance and administration and enterprise risk management. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons), Bachelor of Laws, MBA and Grad Dip in Applied Corporate Governance.
Graeme Morissey — Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Morissey joins Warriedar from previous director-level roles in the audit divisions of global accounting firms EY, KPMG and Grant Thornton. He has over 15 years of direct experience in servicing clients within the mining exploration and development sector. This includes specific expertise extending across compliance with Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Department of Mines regulation.
Morissey has also consulted directly with CFOs within the Australian mining sector, which has included optimisation of internal reporting processes pertaining to performance, cash flow forecasting, and adherence to budgets. He is a chartered accountant and a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Morissey holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University in Canada.
David Palumbo — Company Secretary
David Palumbo from Mining Corporate is a chartered accountant and graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors with over 14 years of experience across company secretarial, corporate advisory and the financial management and reporting of ASX-listed companies. He currently acts as company secretary for a number of ASX-listed companies and serves on the board of Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA) and Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU).
Steve McMillin — Exploration Manager (Nevada)
Steve McMillin is a highly experienced and well-respected exploration geologist. He has over 35 years of practical mineral exploration experience in the United States, with particular expertise in Carlin-style gold projects in Nevada.
Before joining Warriedar Resources, McMillin was at Jerritt Canyon Gold for seven years, including as chief mine geologist. The producing Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine is located only 20 kilometres away from Big Springs along the same mineralisation trend. During his time there, he led underground near-mine exploration and resource development, helping to discover 12 new economic deposits and develop several.
Prior to 2016, McMillin was chief mine geologist at Fire Creek with Klondex, senior exploration geologist with Midway Gold at the Spring Valley and Pan-Goldrock deposits, senior mine geologist at Jerritt Canyon with AngloGold and Queenstake Resources and project geologist with Newmont Exploration in Nevada.
He is a certified professional geologist with American Institute of Professional Geologists, and member of the Geological Society of Nevada and the Society of Economic Geologists.
Thomas Dwight — Exploration Manager (Western Australia)
Thomas Dwight has worked in mineral exploration for several years across Australia and within multiple commodities. He has previously focused on Western Australia gold exploration, including the development of the Tampia Hill Resource with Explaurum Operations, but also has experience in porphyry copper mineralisation managing exploration for Duke Exploration in Queensland.
During his time in the industry, his focus has been exploration, project development and database management. Dwight holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours from the University of Otago, majoring in geology/earth science.
Warriedar Delivers High Grade Gold Extensions at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to release assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The results released today have confirmed the presence of high-grade shoots below existing oxide open pits and demonstrates the excellent exploration potential for further discoveries at Ricciardo.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Assay results received for thirteen (13) RC holes drilled at the Ricciardo deposit with all holes intersecting significant intervals of gold mineralisation, including:
- 32m @ 3.59 g/t Au from 148m, incl. 1m @ 10.85 g/t Au from 151m (RDRC019)
- 11m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 149m (RDRC031)
- 14m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 114m (RDRC022)
- 3m @ 5.61 g/t Au from 114m, incl. 1m @ 11.20 g/t Au from 114m (RDRC025)
- Drilling has identified two new high-grade shoots beneath the historical open pits at Silverstone and Silverstone South.
- Significant extensions of high-grade gold mineralisation have been intersected under the Ricciardo deposit at shallow depths (of between 150 - 200m) – which confirms the potential for further discoveries below historical open pits.
- Drilling demonstrates the excellent potential for significant growth of the Ricciardo deposit and Resource.
- Assays from a further nine (9) RC holes are pending with results anticipated to be received in the next four weeks.
- The Ricciardo deposit remains open along strike and at depth, with further growth-focussed drilling of this area planned from Q2 CY2024.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km long Golden Corridor at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Ricciardo and the Golden Corridor to be the key focus of Warriedar’s exploration in 2024.
“We are very pleased with the results from this first batch of assays from the growth-focussed 2024 drilling program at Ricciardo. The results demonstrate the excellent potential to expand the Mineral Resource at Ricciardo, which has a strike length of 2.3km with high-grade gold mineralisation occurring at numerous locations along the trend.
With further assays pending, and follow-up drilling planned to commence from next quarter, we are excited as to what our exploration activities at Ricciardo can deliver for Warriedar this year.”
Figure 1: Location of the Ricciardo deposit within the Golden Range Project.
Robust high-grade extensions delivered across Ricciardo
21 holes have been drilled at Ricciardo during 2024 for 3,500m of drilling. This drilling was targeted to significantly extend the Ricciardo Mineral Resource boundaries at depth and along strike. The results released today have been able to achieve both goals.
Assay results have now been received for 13 holes drilled at Ricciardo. All 13 holes have returned significant gold intercepts, as reported in Table 2, with the better results provided below;
- 32m @ 3.59 g/t Au from 148m in RDRC019 beneath Ardmore pit.
- 11m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 149m in RDRC031 beneath Silverstone pit.
- 8m @ 1.84 g/t Au from 171m in RDRC032 beneath Silverstone pit.
- 14m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 114m in RDRC022 beneath Silverstone South pit.
- 10m @ 1.63 g/t Au from 156m in RDRC027 (ended within mineralisation) beneath Silverstone South pit.
The results have identified two additional high grade gold shoots within existing mineralisation as well as significant down-dip extension of the known mineralisation below the historic Silverstone and Silverstone South open pits. These results demonstrate the high-grade growth potential beneath Ricciardo both along strike and down dip of all five historic pits (Eastern Creek, Silverstone South, Silverstone (Copse), Ardmore, and Silverstone North) see Figure 3.
The Ricciardo deposit has a current Mineral Resource estimate of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold (6 koz Measured, 203 koz Indicated, 267 koz Inferred).1 The oxide material at Ricciardo (extending to 45 - 60m depth) has previously been mined across two separate phases: 2001 - 04 and 2013 - 19.
The Ricciardo gold system spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth.
The high-grade shoots comprising the Ricciardo mineralisation remain open both at depth and along strike. As a result of the strong growth potential (and its existing scale and grade), Ricciardo is a key focus area for Warriedar this year. Follow-up drilling at Ricciardo is planned from Q2 CY2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Drilling Recommences at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of 2024 drilling activities at its Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Murchison region of Western Australia. Initial activities are focussed on an extensional Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the sizeable Ricciardo gold deposit.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Warriedar's 2024 drilling activities in the Murchison have commenced with a 3,000m RC drilling program at the key Ricciardo deposit.
- The objectives of the drill program are to:
1. Extend known high grade shoots (adding high-grade ounces);
2. “Step-out” drilling to test for interpreted / new high-grade shoots (to add further high-grade ounces); and
3. Improve confidence of the existing Mineral Resource (upgrade classification) and evaluate early mining potential via cutback of existing pits.
- Ricciardo hosts an existing Mineral Resource (476 koz gold)1 over a strike length of approx. 2.3km, and with very limited drilling below 100m depth.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km long Golden Corridor at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Warriedar drilled three of these deposits last year (including Ricciardo) and successfully extended mineralisation at all three; key results from Ricciardo included (previously released):
- 20m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 148m (RDRC019)
- 6m @ 4.69 g/t Au from 142m (RDRC020)
- 7m @ 4.48 g/t Au from 251m (RDRC002)
- A follow up diamond drilling program is planned at Ricciardo following completion of the current RC drilling.
As a result of its scale, grade and further immediate growth potential, Ricciardo is a key focus area for Warriedar this year. Ricciardo is located on a granted Mining Lease, is accessible via a well- conditioned haul road, and is located approx. 8 kms (by road) to Warriedar’s existing oxide process plant and approx. 26 kms (by road) to the neighbouring Golden Grove plant.
A follow-up diamond drilling program is planned at Ricciardo for further extensional and geotechnical testing purposes.
Figure 1: Location of the Ricciardo deposit within the Golden Range Project.Figure 2: Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km long Golden Corridor, from Austin in the north to Bugeye in the south
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Wide, High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone), during November 2023. Ricciardo is part of the Company’s Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Drilling at Ricciardo has intersected substantial, strongly mineralised gold intervals including:
- 20m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 148m (RDRC019)
- 20m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 177m and 9m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 201m (RDRC018)
- 6m @ 4.69 g/t Au from 142m (RDRC020)
- Results demonstrate the excellent potential for further discoveries at the Ricciardo deposit along strike and down dip.
- Drilling demonstrates the high-grade nature of the Ricciardo project area which has a current strike length of 2300m.
- Results provide an excellent platform for follow up drilling to significantly increase the resource at Ricciardo, which is currently 476koz.
- System remains open along strike and at depth, with further drilling planned from Q2 CY2024.
- Benchtop metallurgical study work on Ricciardo underway, with initial results expected during the current quarter.
The Ricciardo results are an excellent outcome as the drilling has confirmed the continuation of the mineralised system and increases the confidence of high-grade historical results from previous explorers.
The Ricciardo project area possesses a current Mineral Resource estimate of 476 koz gold.1 It comprises a number of high-grade shoots, which remain open both at depth and along strike – see Figures 3 to 5. As a result of its scale and strong further growth potential, Ricciardo is a key focus area for Warriedar this year.
Follow-up extensional drilling programs for Ricciardo (including diamond) are planned for Q2 2024.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Dr Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“These latest results from the 2.3km long Ricciardo deposit provide further confirmation that it is a high-quality deposit offering an attractive combination of existing scale, strong grade, and excellent further growth potential. The Ricciardo project area has not been uniformly drilled below a depth of 100m. Today’s results help to confirm the continuation of high-grade shoots that potentially extend at depth. The Ricciardo area is set to be a key focus area for us this year.”
Figure 1: Location of the Ricciardo deposit corridor within the Golden Range Project.
Key results
Three (3) RC holes for 564m were drilled at the Ricciardo project area in November last year (refer Table 1 and Figures 2, 3 and 4). Assay results have now been received from this program and significant intercepts are reported in Table 2. Key commentary is provided below.
RDRC018 was designed to test the down-dip extension of mineralisation under the Ardmore pit (refer Figures 2 and 3) and also collect sample material for a bench scale metallurgical test work program. The hole successfully drilled an extensive mineralised zone that confirmed high grade historical drill results. Significant intersections include:
- 20m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 177m; and
- 9m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 201m.
Follow up diamond and RC drilling is planned for Q2 2024 to further increase understanding of this high-grade extensional zone and test for high grade extensions to mineralisation down dip and along strike.
RDRC019 was designed as a Mineral Resource infill and metallurgical test hole, testing within the known high-grade shoot under the Ardmore pit (refer Figures 2 and 3). This hole intersected:
- 20m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 148m depth.
The results from RDRC018 and RDRC019 are excellent outcomes as they confirm the continuity of mineralisation and confidence around the historical drilling in this area. The results provide an excellent platform for additional follow up drilling planned to commence in Q2 2024.
RDRC020 was also a Mineral Resource infill and metallurgical test hole, located ~870m further south and drilled under the Silverstone pit (refer Figures 2 and 4). This hole intersected high grade mineralisation and confirmed results from previous exploration. Hole RDRC020 returned:
- 6m @ 4.6 g/t Au from 142m.
The results from the Ricciardo program are an exciting outcome. When viewed together the results confirm the presence of a number of high-grade shoots contained within a broader shear structure that has a strike length of 2300m.
It is noted that only 37 holes have been drilled deeper than 200m across the entire length of the Ricciardo project area (29 by previous explorers, 8 by Warriedar). This creates an exciting opportunity for follow up drilling to test for mineralisation down dip and potentially to significantly expand the existing 476koz Ricciardo resource.
Ricciardo geological discussion
Ricciardo is the largest known deposit along the Mougooderra Shear Zone (MSZ). Ricciardo extends 2300m along strike and has a current Mineral Resource estimate of 476 koz gold (refer Figure 5).
The Ricciardo mineralisation is located along the shear zone and dips at 60-70° to the west. The mineralised zone typically varies in width between 12 and 25 metres.
A thick oxidised sequence extends to 40-65 m depth, and this was the focus of mining and processing activities by previous owners from 2006 to 2018.
Follow-up drilling by previous owners, and Warriedar, has confirmed the Ricciardo mineralisation extends to ~450m down dip. Multiple high-grade shoots dipping ~60° south have been identified see Figure 5. The existence of additional shoots along strike is readily inferable, but due to poor drill density at depth along strike these are yet be confirmed or defined – this provides a high-quality exploration target for follow up drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- Sixth and final drill program for CY2023 completed, with a total of 189 holes for 36,088m drilled across the year.
- First phase of RC drilling at Fields Find West completed (Drill Program 5), with assay results received and released.
- Holes within Drill Program 5 targeting gold associated with late porphyries at Fields Find West successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Represents first exploration of the Fields Find porphyry system as a cohesive tenement package by a single owner; follow-up drilling in this area is planned for H1 CY2024.
- Further RC drilling of high-potential base metal and gold targets at Fields Find and Golden Range was also completed (Drill Program 6, 18 holes for 2,785m); results pending.
- Strong pipeline of assay results expected to be received through Q1 CY2024.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application continues to progress.
Corporate
- Cash of A$3.220 million as at 31 December 2023 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Figure 1: Regional setting of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Southern Murchison Province of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. Inset Figure (left): Phillips, Geoffrey. (2020). The importance of brownfields gold exploration. Mineralium Deposita. 55.
Western Australian Projects
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (Figure 1). The Projects’ total consolidated land package is 813 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was ~350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 19.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t Au for 945 koz contained gold (of which 461 koz at 1.6g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
During the quarter and prior to the reporting date, the Company concluded Drill Program 5 at Fields Find West and carried out Drill Program 6, encompassing drilling at both the Fields Find and Golden Range Projects. A chronological summary of the activities follows.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that assay results have been received for the greenfields drilling program undertaken at the Mopoke, Falcon, Sandpiper and Warriedar Copper Prospects at its Fields Find Project (Fields Find) in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The drilling is part of Warriedar’s exploration program designed to test the highly prospective Fields Find West area for significant gold and base metal deposits.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Greenfields drilling at Fields Find West has successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Combined with historic drilling, these results support a multi-phase porphyry intrusive model of robust scale potential.
- Drilling and geophysical data confirm the significant footprint of the porphyry which has been identified within an area ~ 7km long (from Sandpiper in the north to Warriedar Copper in the south). The contact of the porphyry and surrounding greenstone units defines a significant and prospective exploration corridor.
- Soil sampling confirms the high-grade Sandpiper gold mineralisation continues along strike a further 500m to the south. Soil sampling has now defined a gold anomaly that measures ~800m by 350m.
“The assays from our initial Fields Find West drilling have demonstrated the wider presence of significant gold mineralisation in the shallow porphyry system previously identified at Fields Find. This is a meaningful development, both in terms of our exploration model for this central corridor at Fields Find West and for overall exploration prospectivity of this area to hold substantial accumulations of gold.
We plan to return to this target zone during H1 CY2024 to test the extent of the mineralised system and its potential to deliver a sizeable deposit(s) of mineable, economic ounces.”
Figure 1: Location of the Fields Find Project & the porphyry system on the western side.
This initial drilling focused along the central corridor of Fields Find West, where late monzonite porphyries intrude the greenstone sequence. In total, 17 holes for 4,026 metres were drilled across four prospects – Mopoke, Sandpiper, Falcon and Warriedar Copper (refer Table 1 and Figures 2 & 3). Significant intercepts are reported in Tables 2 & 3.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Burley’s Pilbara Iron Ore Assets Advancing
Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) advises that a heritage protection agreement has been signed with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation over the Broad Flat Well exploration license area. Heritage surveys are planned for late-April/early-May 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Broad Flat Well
- Heritage Agreement signed with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation. Heritage survey planned for the second quarter of 2024.
- Additional Channel Iron Deposit (CID) areas identified within the Broad Flat Well tenement.
- Cane Bore
- The Cane Bore Conservation Management Plan was submitted and is now under review by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.
- Flora and fauna surveys were completed in 2023.
- More than 30km of potential remnant Channel Iron Deposits (CID) identified.
Burley Minerals Managing Director and CEO, Stewart McCallion commented:
“The signing of the Heritage Protection Agreement with the Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation is an important step towards exploring the Broad Flat Well tenement. Burley has applied for drilling permits at Broad Flat Well, and now we will be working with the Yindjibarndi on implementing heritage surveys.
“The review of the Cane Bore Conservation Management Plan by the DBCA is also a significant milestone and we are confident with veracity and completeness of the document. Once the Conversation Management Plan is approved, we anticipate a clear path through to the grant of the exploration license by DEMIRS. We will submit our plans for drilling thereafter. In the meantime, we intend to complete additional data collection and any site work possible. There are extensive, mesa- forms throughout the Cane Bore exploration area as seen in the historic sampling. These Channel Iron Deposits are high-lying, and readily accessible; we intend to commence RC drilling when statutory approvals are received.
“The development of the Conservation Management Plan, and execution of agreements with aboriginal corporations underscores Burley’s commitment to mitigating environmental impacts of our work and ensuring protection of aboriginal heritage.”
BROAD FLAT WELL – 100% INTEREST
Locations and Setting
The Broad Flat Well exploration license, E47/4580, is located approximately 115 km from Karratha and is accessible by the sealed Roebourne - Wittenoom Road, as illustrated in Figure 1. Broad Flat Well is also only 260kms from Port Headland.
Figure 1: Broad Flat Well Location Plan showing only 115km by sealed highway from Dampier.
Rock Chip Sampling and Geology
A mapping and rock chip sampling programme was completed in 20231. Thirty-six (36) rock chip samples were collected from the tops of mesa-form hills which are interpreted as remnant mid- Miocene Channel Iron Deposits (CID) related to the Fortescue River palaeo-drainage system. An earlier sampling programme was completed by API Management between 2006 and 2008.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Burley Minerals Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Canary Capital Finds Auric Mining a ‘Compelling Investments Case’
Auric Mining (ASX: AWJ) is a “compelling investment case” poised for significant growth driven by the potential of its two flagship projects, Jeffreys Find and Munda Gold, Sydney, Australia-based investment management and corporate advisory firm Canary Capital wrote in a new equity research report.
“AWJ is our preferred ASX-listed company to participate in the current favourable macro environment for gold,” said the report prepared by Paul Hart and Arun Sengupta, both directors at Canary Capital.
The report noted the remarkable progress made by AWJ - transitioning from tenement acquisition and ASX listing to mining and cash flow generation in just under three years - earning $4.77 million in cash from Stage One of the Jeffreys Find gold mining project. More than 9,741 ounces of gold have been mined and sold from Jeffreys Find to date.
A picture of the Jeffreys Find ore body showing gold mineralisation location evidenced by darker zones
AWJ has also completed a scoping study for the Munda gold project, showing exceptional economics and a path to cash flow generation of approximately $77 million.
“Despite the significant cash flow potential of the company’s projects, the current market capitalisation is just $20.3m. We view this as presenting investors with an opportunity to invest in AWJ at a fraction of the real intrinsic value of the company,” the report said.
Highlights of the report:
- AWJ has made remarkable progress in a span of just under three years since its ASX listing and the acquisitions of assets.
- Cash generated from Stage One production at Jeffreys Find, which totals $4.8 million, will fully fund AWJ in 2024 as it develops Stage Two production, which is expected to generate between $6 million and $8 million for the company.
- Munda’s exceptional economics, with a projected positive cash flow of $76.9 million over a 13-quarter mine life based on a conservative gold price assumption of A$2,600/ounce.
- Munda will commence operations with a three-month starter pit and a low capital investment of $1.3 million and a working capital investment of approximately $6.0 million.
- Munda is projected to generate around $8.7 million in surplus cash for AWJ, depending on the results from the current drill program.
Read the full analyst report here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions.
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
31 December 2023 Full Year Financial Results. Auric Generated $4.22 Million Net Operating Cash
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide its financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2023.
- Financial year posts a maiden profit of $1,313,644.
- Adjusted maiden profit after one off write-down is $2,845,638.
- Net cash from operating activities is $4,223,898.
2023 Full Year Financial Report
Managing Director, Mark English, said “We’ve topped off an outstanding 2023 with a maiden adjusted profit of $2.8 million. The net cash from operating activities resulted in a surplus of $4.22 million, a terrific result.
“We benefited from a rising gold price as we undertook Stage One mining at Jeffreys Find. The mining performed better than expected with production of 9,741 ounces of gold selling at an average of $3,006 per ounce. Six months of mining generated almost $10 million in surplus cash for Auric and its JV partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie. Mining at Jeffreys Find has commenced for the 2024 year. The first processing is scheduled at the Greenfields Mill in mid-late April 2024.
“The past 12 months has seen us become self-funding for 2024. We are a dynamic small gold company with a pipeline of mining activities, that will generate cash for the Company and our shareholders,” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Auric Mining a ‘Gold Story’ to Watch, Analyst Says
Australian mining analyst Gavin Wendt has identified junior gold explorer and producer Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) as a stock to watch, citing the company’s “gradual market re-rating” and its appeal as a low-risk, fully-funded operation with cash flow from its 50 percent stake in Jeffreys Find gold project.
Gold mining at Jeffreys Find commenced in July 2023, with AWJ’s joint venture project BML Ventures handling the mining operations on a 50-50 profit-share basis. Jeffreys Find has an indicated and inferred gold resource estimate at 0.5 grams per ton (g/t) cut-off grade of 1.22 million tons @ 1.22 g/t for 47,900 oz gold.
“By being prepared to retain a 50 percent stake in Jeffreys Find net cash flows, AWJ has avoided the time, complexity and costs of mobilizing equipment and hiring contractors independently, as well as eliminating the requirement for it to fund its proportionate share of working capital for the project,” Wendt stated in his report.
Stage Two mining at Jeffreys Find already began in early March 2024, with the aim of extracting at least 300,000 tons of ore, which is 70 percent more than Stage One, which Wendt said could realize net cash proceeds of approximately $8 million for AWJ.
Stage Two of gold production at Jeffreys Find commenced in early March 2024. (Image courtesy of Auric Mining)
Highlights of the report:
- AWJ is a gold story worth watching as the company continues to realize cash flows from its 50 percent stake at Jeffreys Find gold production in a JV with BML Ventures.
- Through the JV, wherein BML handles the mining operations on a 50-50 profit-share agreement, AWJ avoided the time, complexity and cost of mobilizing equipment and personnel, and eliminated the need to fund its share of the working capital.
- AWJ has the advantage of gaining quicker returns from the Jeffreys Find project, and leveraging the current strong gold price environment, and allowing the company to focus on advancing its Munda project to production by late 2024 to early 2025.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions.
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Lincoln Unveils 1.2 Billion Tonne Eyre Peninsula Green Iron Project and Commences Partnering Process
Lincoln Minerals (ASX: LML) is pleased to announce it will commence a partnering process for its large-scale Green Iron Project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, which is underpinned by the recently announced 1.2 billion tonne (Bt) magnetite resource1. A review by Lincoln’s new Board and management team has highlighted the development potential of this large-scale multi deposit magnetite project, known as the “Green Iron Project”., which Lincoln has held since 20182.
- Portfolio review by new management team validates significant scale of Lincoln’s Green Iron Project on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula, underpinned by 1.2 billion tonne magnetite resource1.
- Previously completed studies contemplated production scenarios of 3 – 10 million tonnes per annum of magnetite concentrate analysing all aspects of project development, including mining, processing, logistics, port, power and water.
- Previous incomplete feasibility studies demonstrated the project’s favourable metallurgical properties, including high recoveries, high resultant iron ore grades and favourable grind size characteristics.
- The commencement of a partnering process for Lincoln’s Green Iron Project is the first step towards unlocking shareholder and regional value from its magnetite resource. The Company understands the local Eyre Peninsula community has an interest in our projects and Lincoln looks forward to working constructively with the community to develop this important Green Iron Project.
- Recent initiatives aimed at decarbonising Australia’s steel industry are expected to support third party project interest, noting plans by the SA Government to update its magnetite strategy, in which Lincoln has been requested to participate.
- Project partnering process aimed at advancing the project to Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) status and complete approval documents to commence imminently, overseen by Lincoln Director Julian Babarczy.
- Value realised from Lincoln’s Green Iron Project will fund and fast-track development of the Kookaburra Graphite Project, the Company’s core asset and primary focus.
The Green Iron Project partnership process, which Lincoln is launching today, seeks to identify a funding and project partner for advancing the Green Iron Project to operational status. The initial phase involves progressing the project to Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) status and completing necessary approval documents. It is important to note that previous DFS-level studies and regulatory approvals were not finalized, although were well advanced. The goal of the partnering process is to realise value for shareholders and potentially secure funding for the Kookaburra Graphite Project (KGP) while minimizing equity dilution for Lincoln shareholders.
Lincoln Director Julian Babarczy said, “We believe there is substantial potential value in Lincoln’s 100%-owned Green Iron Project, which in our view is currently not reflected in Lincoln’s share price, due to a lack of awareness by the market of the scale and attractiveness of previous study outcomes. During the strong iron ore pricing environment of 2010-2012, the project attracted significant funding as well as strong engagement from major steel companies, however project advancement halted due to the retracement of iron ore prices in subsequent years.
Following our review of the project, it is clear it has a compelling and significant scale, with detailed yet incomplete, advanced stage feasibility studies undertaken on all aspects of the project showing the potential to produce a very high-quality magnetite end-product with favourable metallurgical characteristics, ideal for the production of green steel in the region. I look forward to overseeing this important partnering process for the Company in the months ahead.”
Lincoln CEO Jonathon Trewartha said,“Magnetite, with its environmental advantages, has emerged as an appealing option for sustainable, low carbon steel production. Lincoln’s Green Iron Project, focused on producing a coarse-grind, high-grade iron ore concentrate, is expected to attract interest from potential steel producers, as has been the case with other peers in the region. The project’s unique properties, positive environmental impact, and proximity to established infrastructure and workforce contribute significantly to the project’s attractiveness.”
“Lincoln Minerals has recently unearthed a wealth of assets during an extensive review of the company’s overall portfolio. Among these are the iron ore assets, which represent just one facet of Lincoln’s underlying value and potential. Additionally, we are in the final stages of evaluating Lincoln’s Uranium assets, which we look forward to updating shareholders on shortly.”
“While we remain focused on development of our Kookaburra Graphite Project, our aim is to deliver maximum value to our shareholders and realise value from assets within our broad portfolio in the best interests of shareholders.”
Overview of Lincoln’s Green Iron Project
Lincoln’s Green Iron Project encompasses iron ore rights for a large-scale magnetite project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, with a JORC Mineral Resource estimate of >1.2 Bt of magnetite iron ore, which has demonstrated strong metallurgical recoveries and a high-quality end product (as displayed in Table 1).
Table 1: Combined Total Mineral Resources by Resource classification##For further details relating to Lincoln’s magnetite resource, please refer to ASX release dated 21 March 2024, titled “1.2Bt Eyre Peninsula Green Iron Project Partnering Commences”.
Mineral Resources & Metallurgy1
Underpinning Lincoln’s Green Iron Project is a magnetite Total Mineral Resource of 1.2 Bt at a head grade of 25.7% Fe, which is considered significant due to the optimal location of the resource, the strongly supportive metallurgical characteristics, the overall potential scale of the project as well as the recently emerged preference for high quality magnetite feedstock for green steel production.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lincoln Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 25 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
