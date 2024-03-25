Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Warriedar Resources

A$6.0M Placement to Drive Resource Growth at the Golden Range Gold Project

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured binding commitments for a two-tranche placement to raise A$6.0 million through the issue of approximately 157.9 million shares at an issue price of A$0.038 per share (Placement).

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Strong support received from new and existing shareholders.
  • Funds raised to be directed towards materially increasing the Resource at the Golden Corridor, a 25km long gold deposit trend at Warriedar’s infrastructure-rich Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
  • The Golden Corridor contains an existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 736koz gold1 across 6 deposits and 18 historic pits, all on permitted Mining Leases (ML’s).
  • Further assays from 2024 extensional RC drilling at the Ricciardo deposit, in the middle of the Golden Corridor, are expected to be received mid-April. These results, in combination with the outstanding results already received at Ricciardo (including 32m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 148m2) will be integrated into the deposit model and drill plan for 2024.
  • The next phase of drilling within the Golden Corridor is scheduled to commence in May at the Ricciardo deposit, targeting extensions to high grade shoots below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.

Warriedar’s Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:

“I would like to thank all shareholders and new investors that participated in the placement bookbuild. The funds raised allow us to continue drilling at the Golden Corridor, the area within our tenure that we believe has the best opportunity for immediate and substantial Resource growth.

We should receive assay results from the remaining 9 holes of the Ricciardo program in a couple of weeks. These results, along with those already released, will be used to fine tune the upcoming drill program scheduled to commence in May. We will continue to chase the high-grade shoots at Ricciardo.

The 2024 drilling will be very focussed, targeting quality gold ounces, below and along strike from existing shallow open pits along the Golden Corridor. A simple, yet proven strategy.”

Use of funds

The funds raised will be used to continue drilling along the Golden Corridor, a 25km long trend of highly prospective ground with an existing MRE of 736koz gold1 across 6 deposits, including 18 historic pits, all on permitted ML’s; within the Golden Range Project.

Assays results from the remaining 9 holes drilled at the Ricciardo deposit (in the middle of the Golden Corridor) are expected mid-April.

These results, in combination with the outstanding results already received from Ricciardo this year (including 32m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 148m2), will assist with finalising the plan for the next drill program (2024 Drill Program 2) scheduled to commence in approximately 6 weeks’ time.

Drilling will be focussed on the Ricciardo deposit in Q2 2024, targeting extensions to high-grade shoots, below shallow open pits.

Warriedar plans to drill an additional 12,000m across the Golden Corridor during CY2024, including a diamond drilling program to extend RC holes that end in mineralisation. Each drill program will build on knowledge from the last, with the goal of materially increasing the Resource by defining quality high-grade gold ounces.

Figure 1: The location of the Golden Range Project, the Golden Corridor (within the Project) and the Ricciardo deposit; with respect to the surrounding mines and mills in the southern Murchison Province of WA.

Figure 2: Ricciardo long section outlining relative location of current mined pits to defined mineralised zones

Placement details

An equity raising of A$6.0 million (before costs) via a two-tranche Placement. Approximately 157.9 million New Shares will be issued under the Placement.

The Placement will occur in two tranches as follows:

  • An unconditional placement of 119.1 million fully paid ordinary shares, to raise approximately A$4.5 million, will be issued using the Company’s available Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A capacity (Tranche 1); and
  • A conditional placement of 38.8 million fully paid ordinary shares, to raise approximately A$1.5 million, will be issued subject to Warriedar shareholder approval to be sought at an upcoming General Meeting expected to be held in late-April 2024 (General Meeting) (Tranche 2).

A$0.4 million of New Shares issued under Tranche 1 will be settled on a deferred basis on 14 April 2024 (Tranche 1 Deferred Settlement).

Warriedar’s directors have also applied to participate in the Placement for A$60,000 as part of Tranche 2 which will be subject to Warriedar shareholder approval the General Meeting (Director Participation).

New shares issued will rank equally with existing shares on issue.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×