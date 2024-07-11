Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Queensland Pacific Metals

$8m International Partnerships in Critical Minerals Grant Award

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an $8 million grant from the Australian Federal Government under the International Partnerships in Critical Minerals program. Receipt of the grant is subject to matched funding and an agreed project scope.

Highlights

  • QPM has been awarded an $8m grant from the Australian Federal Government under the International Partnerships in Critical Minerals program.
  • Discussions with commercial partners and the Queensland Government to secure the funding required to support the grant and complete commercial validation of the TECH Project are ongoing.
As previously announced (Refer ASX Announcement of 22 April 2024), the Company has been working with Government and key stakeholders to secure independent funding to advance the TECH Project. This grant represents a significant step toward achieving this outcome.

QPM has made significant strides in de-risking the TECH Project. The final commercial validation stage involves test work, piloting and engineering to produce a high-quality Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS). Funds received under this grant will be applied towards completion of this project validation work.

In line with Company's strategic focus on growing its' energy business, the matching funding required to support this grant will be indendently sourced. Discussions with commercial partners and the Queensland Government to secure these funds are ongoing.

It is QPM's continuing intention that expenditure on the TECH Project will be sourced from independent, external parties and will not impact the Company's Gas and Energy Business. This could take the form of joint venture, a separate entity owning the TECH Project or other commercial structure.

QPM Non-Executive Director Dr Stephen Grocott commented,

"We are grateful to the Australian Federal Government for their support through the International Partnerships in Critical Minerals program. This grant is a testament to the attractiveness of the TECH Project for high quality, excellent ESG battery materials production."


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Queensland Pacific Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Signs US$85M Supply Deal with GM for Manganese Sulphate

Element 25 (ASX:E25) has signed a deal with General Motors (NYSE:GM) to supply the car manufacturer 32,500 tonnes of manganese sulphate annually, according to a news report by Reuters.

Keep reading...Show less
Adavale Resources Logo

Adavale Commences Exploring at Highly Prospective Luhuma Nickel Project

Adavale Resources Limited(ASX:ADD) ("Adavale" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that the Stage 1 'Luhuma' Farm-In consideration comprising US$12,500 cash per licence and 1,778,458 fully paid ordinary shares to the value of US$25,000 per licence has been paid and issued to the Vendor.

Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Expanded Ta Khoa Nickel Project Delivers Outstanding Value for Blackstone’s Vertically Integrated Business

FS confirms expansion to provide secure, sustainable and economic supply of nickel for Blackstone to produce NCM Precursor for the Lithium-ion battery industry

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce completion of the Prefeasibility Study( PFS) for its 90% owned Ta Khoa Nickel Project (TKNP) in northern Vietnam.
Keep reading...Show less
Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Completes Strategic Investment and Offtake MOU

Blackstone Minerals Limited ("Blackstone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has made a strategic investment in Corazon Mining Limited (Corazon), a nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide exploration and development company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Blackstone's initial investment of ~A$2m will earn a 14.32% interest in the common equity of Corazon (Equity Investment).

Keep reading...Show less
Pivotal Metals Managing Director Ivan Fairhall.

Pivotal Metals Gears Up for More Drilling at Horden Lake in 2024 Following Positive Assay Results

Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) Managing Director Ivan Fairhall shared his company's plans for the Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM project in Quebec following the release of successful results from its 2024 diamond drilling program, which confirmed substantially thicker mineralisation.

Fairhall shared his thoughts on the early results, and explained there are still more to come, with results from 25 holes still pending. He is confident there is an opportunity to expand the project's grade and resource.

"We already are thinking about and planning our next drill program. We've got targets to follow up on and we'll be continuing to advance that resource exploration drilling," Fairhall said.

Keep reading...Show less
Nordic Nickel

Nordic Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
Centaurus Metals

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project – Feasibility Study

Positive Feasibility Study Demonstrates Strong Economics And Clear Pathway To Develop A Sustainable, Long-Life And Low-Cost Nickel Sulphide Project In Northern Brazil

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce the completion of a positive Feasibility Study (FS) for the development of its 100%-owned Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil, which highlights strong economics from an initial concentrate-only project delivering a long-life production profile at first quartile operating costs.

Keep reading...Show less

×