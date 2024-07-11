- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
$8m International Partnerships in Critical Minerals Grant Award
Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an $8 million grant from the Australian Federal Government under the International Partnerships in Critical Minerals program. Receipt of the grant is subject to matched funding and an agreed project scope.
Highlights
- QPM has been awarded an $8m grant from the Australian Federal Government under the International Partnerships in Critical Minerals program.
- Discussions with commercial partners and the Queensland Government to secure the funding required to support the grant and complete commercial validation of the TECH Project are ongoing.
QPM has made significant strides in de-risking the TECH Project. The final commercial validation stage involves test work, piloting and engineering to produce a high-quality Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS). Funds received under this grant will be applied towards completion of this project validation work.
In line with Company’s strategic focus on growing its’ energy business, the matching funding required to support this grant will be indendently sourced. Discussions with commercial partners and the Queensland Government to secure these funds are ongoing.
It is QPM’s continuing intention that expenditure on the TECH Project will be sourced from independent, external parties and will not impact the Company’s Gas and Energy Business. This could take the form of joint venture, a separate entity owning the TECH Project or other commercial structure.
QPM Non-Executive Director Dr Stephen Grocott commented,
“We are grateful to the Australian Federal Government for their support through the International Partnerships in Critical Minerals program. This grant is a testament to the attractiveness of the TECH Project for high quality, excellent ESG battery materials production.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Queensland Pacific Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Element 25 Signs US$85M Supply Deal with GM for Manganese Sulphate
Element 25 (ASX:E25) has signed a deal with General Motors (NYSE:GM) to supply the car manufacturer 32,500 tonnes of manganese sulphate annually, according to a news report by Reuters.
The news follows GM’s announcement to take an equity stake in Queensland Pacific Metals (ASX:QPM) for a new source of nickel and cobalt for battery cells, in a move to secure the car maker’s supply of battery minerals for its North American electric vehicle production, the report said. This is also Element 25’s second major supply agreement after a deal with global mobility provider Stellantis was sealed earlier this year.
The GM deal will provide Element 25 with US$85 million to fund its Louisiana battery-grade high-purity manganese sulfate (HPMSM) facility, which is scheduled to open in 2025.
To read the full article, click here.
Click here to connect with Element 25 (ASX:E25) for an Investor Presentation.
Adavale Commences Exploring at Highly Prospective Luhuma Nickel Project
Adavale Resources Limited(ASX:ADD) (“Adavale” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the Stage 1 ‘Luhuma’ Farm-In consideration comprising US$12,500 cash per licence and 1,778,458 fully paid ordinary shares to the value of US$25,000 per licence has been paid and issued to the Vendor.
Highlights
- Conditions precedent now met and provides Adavale immediate and exclusive rights to explore and evaluate the Luhuma licence area for 12months1
- Staged Farm-In consideration US$12.5k cash and US$25k of Adavale shares per licence paid and issued toVendor1
- Ground based surveys and exploration on Luhuma Licence area (~99sqkms) adjacent to Adavale’s Kabanga NE licences proceeding
- Total exploration area for Adavale’s nickel sulphide exploration potential now extended to cover~1,243sq kms
- Interest being generated from BHP’s recent strategic investment in adjacent Licence holder’s Nickel project
Adavale Executive Director, David Riekie commented:
“This is a great outcome for Adavale as the exclusive access to explorethe Luhuma Licences is considered a key addition to Adavale’s immediate and medium term explorationstrategy.
The Luhuma Farm-In Licences are considered very prospective as they containtheLuhumaintrusion,aknownmineralisedintrusion,enablingusto extend our exploration footprint to capture the area which includes the 8km Luhumacorridor.
This “corridor” was identified as part of our 2021 exploration program and will feature heavily in our 2022 exploration program.
Our current ground based exploration surveys including soil sampling, DHEM and gravity surveys have recommenced. Ground based or airborne Electromagnetic (EM) surveys will also feature in the target generation and refinements for our future drilling programs."
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adavale Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Expanded Ta Khoa Nickel Project Delivers Outstanding Value for Blackstone’s Vertically Integrated Business
FS confirms expansion to provide secure, sustainable and economic supply of nickel for Blackstone to produce NCM Precursor for the Lithium-ion battery industry
Under the PFS, the TKNP has been optimised to generate maximum value for the Company’s overall development strategy. As such, the outcomes of the TKNP PFS have been integrated into Blackstone’s overall business development plan to produce Nickel: Cobalt: Manganese (NCM) 811 Precursor products. (refer Table 1). The TKNP and Ta Khoa Refinery Project (TKR) are collectively referred to as the Ta Khoa Project.
The Ta Khoa Project represents an innovative and globally significant vertically integrated business strategy to deliver battery grade NCM Precursor products into the burgeoning lithium-ion battery industry. It has the potential to transform Vietnam’s role in the movement towards the electrification of transportation and will generate significant socio-economic benefits for the communities in which we operate.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Blackstone Completes Strategic Investment and Offtake MOU
Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has made a strategic investment in Corazon Mining Limited (Corazon), a nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide exploration and development company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Blackstone’s initial investment of ~A$2m will earn a 14.32% interest in the common equity of Corazon (Equity Investment).
Corazon has interests in nickel-copper-cobalt assets in Canada (Lynn Lake) and Australia (Mt Gilmore and Miriam). The Lynn Lake Project located north-west of Thompson in Manitoba, Canada (refer Figure 1), has historic mining and a current mineral resource of 168.0ktNi,81.7ktCuand7.9ktCo(referTable1). The Lynn Lake Project is 100% owned by Corazon and is a development ready underground mine in Manitoba, Canada. The tenure includes several advanced geophysical and geological targets beyond the A-Plug and EL mining centres (refer Figure 2).
Blackstone and Corazon have also entered a Memorandum of Understanding that will see collaboration on the production of upstream and downstream nickel and cobalt concentrates and chemical products, potential offtake and / or joint ventures to meet demand from the growing electric vehicle battery industry (MoU). The Equity Investment and MoU together represent the “Corazon Transaction.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pivotal Metals Gears Up for More Drilling at Horden Lake in 2024 Following Positive Assay Results
Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) Managing Director Ivan Fairhall shared his company's plans for the Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM project in Quebec following the release of successful results from its 2024 diamond drilling program, which confirmed substantially thicker mineralisation.
Fairhall shared his thoughts on the early results, and explained there are still more to come, with results from 25 holes still pending. He is confident there is an opportunity to expand the project’s grade and resource.
“We already are thinking about and planning our next drill program. We've got targets to follow up on and we'll be continuing to advance that resource exploration drilling,” Fairhall said.
“We'll be sharing some more information about the opportunities outside of that resource area to make new discoveries, satellite-type discoveries, and you'll be able to start to look at the potential of the project itself to grow around the existing resource, plus proximal to it.”
Fairhall noted the value of advancing projects to get them to production quicker, by both de-risking it and expanding the resources.
“We know that's how to create a lot of value. We're focused on both sides — the exploration side to make it bigger, as well as the de-risking side to allow you to realise more of the value that you've discovered.”
Watch the full interview with Pivotal Metals managing director Ivan Fairhall above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Pivotal Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Pivotal Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Pivotal Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Nordic Nickel
Investor Insight
Nordic Nickel presents investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the European Union’s critical minerals play, with its highly prospective nickel deposit at its flagship Pulju project in Northern Finland - a tier 1 jurisdiction with a long mining history.
Overview
Nordic Nickel (ASX:NNL) is a nickel sulphide and battery minerals exploration and development company focused on becoming a major supplier of sustainably sourced, traceable, high-purity class 1 nickel and battery minerals through its portfolio of highly prospective assets in Finland. A highly credentialed team with a solid track record and experience throughout the mining industry leads the company in executing its exploration and development strategy.
Finland is a Tier-1, mining-friendly jurisdiction with a long mining history in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Additionally, the country is incentivising battery mineral projects and is positioned to become a major player in the full battery value chain, making it an ideal jurisdiction for exploration and development.
The European Union Critical Raw Materials Act includes nickel as a critical mineral and will play a vital role in the transition to clean energy and decarbonization.
Nordic Nickel’s 100-percent-owned flagship Pulju project already has a JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate of 418 million tons at 862,800 tons of nickel, 40,000 tons of cobalt and 22,100 tons of copper .
The Pulju project’s unique mineralisation is amenable to a dual exploration strategy of both near-surface disseminated nickel as well as high-grade massive sulphide lenses. The project is in an area of known mineralisation and several major discoveries, including the 304-Mt, open-pit nickel, copper, gold, Kevitsa Mine, owned by Swedish mining company Boliden, and the world-class 44-Mt Cu-Ni-PGE Sakatti Deposit discovered by Anglo American. Historical drilling has been shallow with no modern geophysics, which Nordic Nickel has now undertaken. Multiple electromagnetic anomalies have been identified.
In 2023, Nordic Nickel secured an additional exploration licence (EL) for the Pulju project. The newly granted EL, known as Hotinvaara, is highly prospective for nickel sulphide mineralisation and is three times the size of the Hotinvaara prospect, which has been the focus of Nordic’s maiden exploration program and the company's resource development activities to date.
Nordic Nickel released an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Hotinvaara prospect which increased to 418 million tons (Mt) @ 0.21 percent nickel, 0.01 percent cobalt and 53 parts per million (ppm) copper for 862,800 tons of contained nickel, 40,000 tons of contained cobalt and 22,100 tons of contained copper. Indicated resource is now 42 metric tons @ 0.22 percent nickel, for 92,700 tons of contained nickel, and inferred resource of 376 metric tons @ 0.21 percent nickel, for 770,100 tons of contained nickel. The updated MRE effectively establishes Pulju as a globally significant nickel sulphide project, given its proximity to the fast-growing European battery materials and EV sector.
Nordic Nickel’s second project, the Maaninkajoki 3 (MJ3) asset, comprises 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses and is also in a region of known mineralisation or similar mafic/ultramafic lithologies to the nearby Sakatti deposit. The company has an earn-in agreement to acquire 75 percent of the asset as exploration continues.
A management team with a range of expertise throughout the mining industry builds confidence in the company’s goal to explore its assets fully. Expertise includes corporate administration, geology and international finance.
Company Highlights
- Nordic Nickel is an Australian listed exploration and development company focusing on its district-scale class 1 nickel and battery minerals assets in Northern Finland.
- The recently enacted European Union Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) includes nickel as a critical mineral importantly now requires 10 percent of all critical minerals to be sourced from Europe (when presently there is less than 3 percent produced). Additionally, there are only two nickel-producing mines in Europe, both of which are located in Northern Finland (near Nordic’s Pulju project), and exploration and development activities will benefit from future EU incentives.
- Nordic Nickel’s flagship Pulju project already has a near-surface JORC-compliant resource which was recently updated in March 2024 following an extensive diamond drilling campaign in 2023. This JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is contained within the Hotinvaara Prospect at the Pulju Project which covers just 2 percent of the company’s 240 km2 landholding at the Pulju project.
- The updated JORC MRE completed for the Hotinvaara prospect increased over three times from the 2023 drilling to 418 Mt @ 0.21 percent nickel, 0.01 percent cobalt and 53 ppm copper for 862,800 tons of contained nickel, 40,000 tons of contained cobalt and 22,100 tons of contained copper. Indicated resource is now 42 metric tons @ 0.22 percent nickel, for 92,700 tons of contained nickel and inferred resource is 376 metric tons @ 0.21 percent nickel, for 770,100 tons of contained nickel.
- The company’s second Maaninkajoki 3 project covers 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses, and the company has the option to earn up to 75 percent.
- An experienced management team with a track record and deep expertise in the natural resources industry leads the company.
Key Projects
Pulju Nickel Project
The company’s 100-percent-owned flagship Pulju project covers 240 square kilometers of land in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Nordic Nickel has completed a maiden diamond drilling campaign with 15,423 meters completed since the beginning of 2023.
Project Highlights:
- Prolific Resource Estimate with Expansion Potential: Since the maiden resource was released Nordic Nickel has completed an additional 15,432-meter drill campaign which has substantially expanded the areas of known mineralization and will see a much larger mineral resource estimate. Additionally, the company remains focused on targetting Sakatti-style analogues of high-grade massive sulphides.
- Promising Geology: The regional geology of the project is amenable to rich nickel deposits. The presence of ultramafic rocks mirrors the Sakatti and Kevitsa deposits. The project contains a 35-kilometer continuous prospective strike with considerable blue-sky potential as exploration continues.
- Significant Assay Results: Nordic Nickel completed 28 diamond drill holes for 15,432 meters as part of its maiden drilling program. Assays have returned extensive zones of nickel sulphide mineralisation, including zones of higher-grade massive stringer sulphides.
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Hotinvaara: Updated MRE for the newly granted Hotinvaara exploration licence comprises 418 Mt grading 0.21 percent nickel, 0.01 percent cobalt and 53 ppm copper for 862,800 tons of contained nickel, 40,000 tons of contained cobalt and 22,100 tons of contained copper.
Maaninkajoki 3 (MJ3) Nickel Project
Nordic Nickel’s MJ3 Project covers 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses. The asset is subject to an earn-in agreement, which gives the company the right to acquire up to 75 percent of the project over two stages. The project is highly prospective for both intrusive-hosted and komatiite-hosted nickel sulphide mineralization.
Management Team
Todd Ross - Managing Director and CEO
Todd Ross has over 26 years of experience in finance, derivatives and corporate advisory within the natural resources sector. He is the former managing director and head of Western Australia for BNP Paribas. Ross is a specialist in project and acquisition financings across a range of commodities across multiple jurisdictions. His previous roles include senior positions at BNP Paribas, Westpac, Royal Bank of Canada, CBA and Oakvale Capital. Ross holds a Bachelor of Business from Edith Cowan University and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance & Investment from FINSIA.
Marcello Cardaci - Non-executive Chairman
Marcello Cardaci is the former partner of Gilbert & Tobin’s Corporate Advisory Group. He has 26 years’ experience advising public and private equity fundraisings, M&A and divestment. Cardaci has extensive experience in capital raisings, takeovers, schemes of arrangements and joint ventures. His current directorships include ASX-listed Altamin Limited and Manhattan Corporation Ltd. Cardaci holds law degrees (BJuris, LLB) and commerce (BCom).
Robert Wrixon - Executive Director
Robert has over 22 years of experience in corporate strategy, mining M&A and mineral exploration. He is the director of Starboard Global Ltd, private equity and incubation of projects in the metals and mining sector. His current directorships include Rafaella Resources, Emmerson PLC. Wrixon holds a PhD in mineral engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.
Juho Haverinen - Non-executive Director
Juho Haverinen has over ten years of experience in planning and overseeing mineral exploration in Finland and is currently head of exploration for Magnus Minerals Oy. He has significant experience in Finland with exploration joint ventures with major multinational mining companies and is a member of the board of the Finnish Mining Association (FinnMin) and a board member of Magnus Minerals Oy. Haverinen holds BSc and MSc geology degrees from the University of Helsinki.
Aaron Bertolatti - Company Secretary and CFO
Aaron Bertolatti is a qualified chartered accountant and company secretary with over 15 years of experience. He has significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance. He was previously CFO of Highfield Resources Ltd and American Pacific Borates.
Vern Langdale - Country Manager, Finland
Vern Langdale is a mining veteran with 38 years of experience across various roles in mining projects and mines from many countries. He studied mining engineering at the Camborne School of Mines in Cornwall, England and started his career working in gold mines in the Goldfields of Australia. Langdale has been involved with building and commissioning mines often in challenging and remote locations in China, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. In 2018, he moved to Finland with Nordic Gold. Langdale worked as director of operations for Endomines AB at its US and Finnish operations, where he provided support in the re-start of its mining operations. He was also mine manager at the Nordic Gold in Finland. He was the project manager for Jac Rijk Al Rushaid in Saudi Arabia, where he coordinated the work of a multi-lingual and multi-national workforce for the largest gold mining project of the Ma’aden Gold Group.
Pekka Tuomela - Sustainability & ESG Manager, Finland
Pekka Tuomela has a master of science in geology from the University of Oulu, Finland and an impressive career spanning over 20 years in exploration and mining projects in Finland and internationally, at all project phases. Tuomela has a solid understanding of the Finnish environmental and mining permitting regime, mining ESIAs and associated ESG/CSR sustainability practices including stakeholder communication. In addition, he advises on mineral intelligence and mineral economics policy and strategy matters.
Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project – Feasibility Study
Positive Feasibility Study Demonstrates Strong Economics And Clear Pathway To Develop A Sustainable, Long-Life And Low-Cost Nickel Sulphide Project In Northern Brazil
Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM) is pleased to announce the completion of a positive Feasibility Study (FS) for the development of its 100%-owned Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil, which highlights strong economics from an initial concentrate-only project delivering a long-life production profile at first quartile operating costs.
Forecast production averaging 18,700tpa of nickel over an initial 18-year open pit mine life for Post Tax operating cash flow of US$2.11 billion
Maiden Jaguar JORC Ore Reserve of 63Mt @ 0.73% Ni for 459,200 tonnes of contained nickel
First quartile life-of-mine C1 cash cost and AISC of US$2.30/lb and US$3.57/lb Ni respectively
Low capital intensity with pre-production capex of US$371 million (incl. pre-strip and contingency)
Post Tax NPV8 of A$997 million and IRR of 31% pa
The Jaguar Project represents a cornerstone asset for Centaurus that will underpin the Company’s ambition to build a diversified Brazilian critical minerals business with best-in-class ESG credentials.
The outcomes of the Jaguar Feasibility Study demonstrate the potential for Jaguar to become a sustainable, long-term and low-cost producer of low-emission nickel for global markets, generating strong financial returns while also delivering significant social and economic benefits for the local communities where the Project is located. Jaguar is currently one of the largest undeveloped nickel sulphide projects globally and a highly strategic potential source of unencumbered nickel concentrate product, particularly for the EV battery supply chain.
The Feasibility Study only considers open pit nickel sulphide ore over an initial 18-year mine life, delivering nickel sulphide feed to a 3.5Mtpa conventional nickel flotation plant to produce approximately 18,700 tonnes of recovered nickel metal per year at a low life-of-mine (LOM) C1 operating cost of US$2.30/lb and AISC of US$3.57/lb, on a contained nickel basis.
KEY FEASIBILITY STUDY OUTCOMES & PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
Production Base, Nickel Price & FID Timing
- Production of a high-quality nickel concentrate via a conventional 3.5Mtpa nickel flotation circuit.
- Forecast nickel production averaging 18,700 tonnes per annum (tpa) of contained nickel metal over the current initial 18-year open pit evaluation period.
- Life-of-Mine (LOM) nickel price assumption of US$19,800/tonne (US$8.98/lb) and 76% nickel payability.
- FID targeted for Q2 2025 based on the current environmental approvals and development timeline.
- JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 109.2Mt @ 0.87% Ni for 948,900 tonnes of contained nickel.
- Maiden JORC Proved and Probable open pit Ore Reserves of 63.0Mt @ 0.73% Ni for 459,200t of contained nickel.
- First production targeted for H2 2027 with LOM recovered nickel of 335,300 tonnes.
- Ideally positioned to meet forecast growth in demand for Class-1 nickel from the EV battery market.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Centaurus Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
