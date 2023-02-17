Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

GamingInvesting News

3rd Annual charity event Save&Raid for SAVE.

Save&Raid, the charity event on Twitch.tv, to host its 3rd weekend February 25 & 26 to raise money for suicide prevention.

The event raises money for Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE), one of the first organizations dedicated to the prevention of suicide. It brings together over 40 streamers, to play a single video game sharing the files between them and raiding from one Twitch channel into another continuously over 48 hours. Since the first event two years ago, Save&Raid has grown significantly. It has raised over $17,000 and now has an organizing committee of 9 dedicated people.

SAVE (PRNewsfoto/SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education)

Dr. Daniel Reidenberg , an internationally recognized expert in suicide prevention from SAVE has been a key partner over the three-year relationship. "This is one of our most unique and fun events that really shows how people around the world can come together to save lives," said Dr. Reidenberg. Over the years, Dr. Reidenberg has personally watched many hours, day and night, of the event as well as helped support those who are playing by sharing uplifting comments, inspirational messages, and, importantly, helpful information on the work of SAVE throughout the event. Dr. Reidenberg has also helped educate all the participants on safe messaging and has provided useful tools that they can share with others during their hour and beyond. "Every time this event happens, I am amazed at the dedication, commitment and work it takes to pull this off by Artyom and the team," said Dr. Reidenberg.

On February 25, 2023 , at midnight PST , Save&Raid: Wastelands will kick off by playing this year's game, the original Fallout (1997). It promises to be a fun event, with great gameplay and commentary, many donation incentives, an interview with Dr. Reidenberg, a talkshow hour and much more! Matty Covey Lewis (ArtyomHavok), Twitch affiliate and founder of the event, shares his excitement about the third year:  "I'm really looking forward to this group of diverse content creators coming together to share their unique play style and format to this year's event in support of such a vital cause."

This year Save&Raid is excited to have a new website, saveandraid.org where information for the upcoming event, including how to participate or donate, and an archive of previous events, is hosted on this community-created hub.

About Save&Raid

Save&Raid is a multi-streamer relay marathon where 40+ streamers work in turns to complete a game by playing for one hour each, then passing along the save file and viewers to the next streamer via Twitch raids. We raise money for suicide prevention each year through Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE). Find out more at saveandraid.org and follow us on Twitter at @SaveandRaid .

About Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE)

For 30 years SAVE has been the leading national organization working to prevent suicide through public awareness, education and as a resource for suicide survivors. More information on SAVE's programs visit: save.org .

CONTACT:    Dr. Daniel J. Reidenberg , PsyD
612-741-1354 dreidenberg@save.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3rd-annual-charity-event-saveraid-for-save-301750075.html

SOURCE SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Join BC.GAME's RIO Carnival for a Chance to Win Up to $1,200,000

BC.GAME is teaming up with its brand-new ambassador, Brazilian professional footballer David Luiz to bring RIO Carnival to the community of crypto casino players. With a whopping $1.2 million prize pool up for grabs and weekly cash prizes, this is a gaming event players won't want to miss as 2023 starts. For easy access to players, the crypto casino platform has created a dedicated event page accessible here: https:rio.bc.game .

RIO Carnival's $1.2M Prize Pool Event

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Back by Popular Demand: IAB Brings the Advertising and Gaming Ecosystems Together with "IAB PlayFronts 2023"

Following the Success of the Inaugural Event in 2022, PlayFronts Presenters Include Samsung Ads, Activision Blizzard Media, Anzu, Niantic, Twitch, Zynga, and more

Digital gaming is growing exponentially, and it does not plan to slow down anytime soon. Advertising revenue in gaming across mobile, digital video, and esports totaled $8.6B in 2022 (nearly double that of 2019) and is projected to climb to $9.5B in 2023, per eMarketer. In addition, the branded digital goods market is projected to surpass $147B by next year with brands leaning into immersive and metaverse environments as an additional revenue channel for digital clothing and products. Back by popular demand, IAB welcomes the IAB PlayFronts - the annual marketplace dedicated to showcasing the near limitless possibilities of advertising in the gaming industry - for two days of thought leadership content and presentations.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pokémon community gathers for an annual event to catch 1M Pokémon to conquer kids' cancer

Logitech, Sport Clips, and others come together to support childhood cancer research in St. Baldrick's annual streaming event in April.

Logitech and Sport Clips alongside other gaming and technology brands are supporting the St. Baldrick's Foundation annual Pokémon event Catch a Million to Conquer Kids' Cancer a 7-day marathon in which streamers and creators are challenged to catch a million Pokémon to fund the most promising childhood research projects worldwide. With the help of sponsors, St. Baldrick's hopes to bring even more creators and streamers to the April event as sign-ups open today.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XPLA Moves to Enhance User Experience and Interoperability with EVM Upgrade and Axelar Partnership

The node upgrade will incorporate the Ethereum Virtual Machine for improved infrastructure while also leveraging Axelar's industry-leading interchain communication for NFTs and Web3 gaming titles across XPLA's platform

- XPLA, a next generation of Web3 mainnet developed with gamers at the core of its design, today announced that they will be implementing the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) into their network, proposed, and approved through a governance vote. XPLA will also be increasing interoperability between connected networks through a new partnership with Axelar, a secure interchain communication network, to bring unparalleled interoperability to their gaming marketplace.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Game Studio FuzzyBot, Led by AAA Industry Vets, Announces Strategic Partnerships With Investments From Dreamhaven, Loaded, Lirik, and Gaingels

Previous $3.5M seed round for new studio was led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from Sisu Games Ventures and 1Up Ventures

- FuzzyBot, a new Los Angeles -based video game studio, recently entered into strategic partnerships with a dynamic cross section of gaming companies, securing investments from Dreamhaven, Loaded, Lirik, and Gaingels, among others. This follows FuzzyBot's $3.5 million seed round from August of 2021, which was led by Bitkraft Ventures with participation from Sisu Games Ventures and 1Up Ventures.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HeroX Launches Second Challenge to Source VR Technology for Future Mars Mission Research

Exploration NASA MarsXR 2 Challenge Seeks Extravehicular Simulation Solutions; Prize Purse of $70K

HeroX the leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, with Epic Games and Buendea today launched a new crowdsourcing competition. The NASA MarsXR 2 Challenge is a follow-up to the original NASA MarsXR Challenge . It seeks contributions and storyboard concepts for a Virtual Reality testbed environment that replicates the experiences and situations astronauts may encounter on Mars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Green River Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 3228, PDAC 2023 Convention in Toronto, March 5-8

Canada Nickel Announces Filing of Preliminary Prospectus and Provides Corporate Update

Related News

Resource Investing

Woyla Project Update: Phase 2 Drill Program Overview And New Vein Discoveries

Lithium Investing

Regional Exploration Commences East Of Greenbushes Lithium Mine

Lithium Investing

Electric Vehicles Need Battery Metals Mining, Investing Opportunities Ahead

Silver Investing

Silver Reserves: Top 3 Countries (Updated 2023)

Uranium Investing

Blue Sky Uranium CEO Touts Argentina’s Uranium Supply Potential

Silver Investing

Silver Viper Minerals Eyes New Resource at La Virginia Silver-Gold Target

×