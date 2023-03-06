Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

Base MetalsInvesting News

1844 Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") to acquire up to a 100% undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge nickelcopper project (the "Hawk Ridge Project" or "Hawk Ridge") located in northeastern Quebec from Nickel North Exploration Corp. ("NNX"), in exchange for a series of cash payments, share issuances and funding of exploration expenditures, separated into five phases.

Sylvain Laberge, President & CEO of 1844 states, "We are exceptionally pleased to enter into this agreement to acquire up to a 100% interest in Hawk Ridge. We have been reviewing the market for projects that can move 1844 into a position to be a leader in exploration in the region and the addition of Hawk Ridge certainly meets this goal. This is a transformational option agreement for 1844. We look forward to rapidly advancing this project, along with our existing projects in the Gaspé."

The Hawk Ridge Property

Hawk Ridge comprises of 411 claims covering 179 km2 over a 50km belt located on the Ungava Bay, located North of Kuujjuaq, with direct access to tidewater on the east coast of Quebec. The project is known for its Ni and Cu content, specifically:

  • NNX completed mineral resource estimates for the Falco 7, Gamma, Hopes Advance Main and Hopes Advance North deposits. Metals included in the Mineral Resource estimate are copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium and gold. The aggregate pit constrained inferred mineral resource (the "Historical Resource") for all four deposits as reported by NNX using a $35/t cut-off was 29.44 Mt grading 0.20% Ni, 0.52% Cu, 0.012% Co, 0.19 g/t Pd, 0.04 g/t Pt and 0.021 g/t Au, corresponding to 0.56% NiEq. 1844 is treating the Historical Resource as a historical estimate and not a current mineral resource. Please see "Historical Resource Estimate Notes" below for further information.
  • The deposit contains an additional exploration target which was defined by NNX in its technical report titled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper (PGE) Property, Northern Quebec, effective July 5, 2022 with a potential range of 35Mt to 60Mt with grades ranging from 0.35% to 0.40% Cu, 0.10% to 0.20% Ni, 0.01% to 0.02% Co, 0.03 g/t to 0.05 g/t Pt, 0.15 g/t to 0.20 g /t Pd and 0.03 g/t to 0.05 g/t Au. Exploration targets are based on estimated strike length, depth and width of known mineralization supported by intermittent drill holes, geophysical data and mineralized surface exposure observations. The potential tonnage and grade of this exploration target are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.
  • The Hawk Ridge Property hosts disseminatedmineralization, and subordinate lenses of massive sulphide that are hosted in porphyritic gabbro and olivine-rich gabbro. The sulphide minerals are mainly pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, and pentlandite, with minor violarite and cobaltite.
  • Localized concentrations of massive sulphides in gabbro and in remobilized sulphide mineralization in footwall metasedimentary rock found on Hawk Ridge, are associated with the presence of copper.

The majority of the Hawk Ridge Property is subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"), of which one third (i.e. 1%) may be repurchased at any time for $1,000,000. Another 1% of the NSR is subject to a right of first refusal.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8892/157276_6ee0a01484760b6f_002.jpg
Hawk Ridge Property Claims Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8892/157276_6ee0a01484760b6f_002full.jpg

Terms of the Option Agreement

Phase One

The Company is entitled to acquire a 10% undivided interest in Hawk Ridge on the date that is two business days following the approval of the Option Agreement (the "Effective Date") by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") by paying $1,000,000 and issuing 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") to NNX (the "First Option").

Phase Two

If the Company exercises the First Option, it can acquire an additional 10% undivided interest in Hawk Ridge by paying $1,000,000 and issuing 1,000,000 Common Shares to NNX on the first anniversary of the Effective Date, and incurring $500,000 of exploration expenditures before the first anniversary of the Effective Date (the "Second Option").

Phase Three

If the Company exercises the Second Option, it can acquire an additional 20% undivided interest in Hawk Ridge by paying $1,000,000 and issuing 2,000,000 Common Shares to NNX on the second anniversary of the Effective Date, and incurring $500,000 of exploration expenditures before the second anniversary of the Effective Date (the "Third Option").

Phase Four

If the Company exercises the Third Option, it can acquire an additional 40% undivided interest in Hawk Ridge by paying $2,000,000 and issuing 3,000,000 Common Shares to NNX on the third anniversary of the Effective Date, and incurring $1,000,000 of exploration expenditures before the third anniversary of the Effective Date (the "Fourth Option").

Phase Five

If the Company exercises the Fourth Option, it can acquire an additional 20% undivided interest in Hawk Ridge by paying $1,000,000 and issuing 3,000,000 Common Shares to NNX on the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date, and incurring $1,000,000 of exploration expenditures before the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date (the "Fifth Option" and, collectively with the First Option, Second Option, Third Option and Fourth Option, the "Options").

Any exploration expenditure relating to an Option incurred by the Optionee following the Effective Date but prior to the deemed date of grant of such Option will constitute a valid exploration expenditure for the purposes of the applicable exploration expenditure requirement of such Option. Any excess exploration expenditure incurred by the Optionee in connection with the Second Option, Third Option or Fourth Option will be carried forward and credited to the exploration expenditure requirements of subsequent Options.

The completion of the transaction is subject to several conditions, including, but not limited to, the approval of the Exchange and all other necessary approvals including shareholder approval by NNX shareholders for the Fourth and Fifth Options. Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement NNX is required to receive lock-up and support agreements from shareholders holding not less than [60%] of NNX's common shares.

Additional information on the transaction will be provided in a subsequent news release.

Historical Resource Estimate Notes: The Historical Resource was reported by NNX in a technical report entitled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper (PGE) Property, Northern Quebec" dated effective July 5, 2022 (the "NNX Report"). The Company views the NNX Report as relevant and reliable as it was prepared to currently accepted standards. A thorough review of all historical data performed by a qualified person, along with possible additional exploration work to confirm results, would be required in order to produce a current mineral resource estimate for all deposits. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resource at this time.

About 1844 Resources Inc: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions of Quebec With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

Qualified Person:

Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo, the Company's Director of Exploration, is a qualified person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 Resources.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements which, other than statements of historical fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements relating to the incurrence of exploration expenditures, the Options and approval of the Option Agreement by the Exchange. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the general risks of the mining industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's annual information form for the year ended April 30, 2021, available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157276

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1844 ResourcesEFF:CATSXV:EFFBase Metals Investing
EFF:CA
The Conversation (0)
1844 resources inc

1844 Resources


Keep reading...Show less
1844 Resources Completes Its First Reconnaissance Program on Native Copper Project, Gaspesie, Quebec

1844 Resources Completes Its First Reconnaissance Program on Native Copper Project, Gaspesie, Quebec

 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces the completion of the 2022 work program (the "Program") conducted on the Native Copper project. The Program, completed between July and September, consisted of targeted prospecting, trenching and spot sampling, along with the rehabilitation of existing roadways. This work was driven by the results of a high-resolution magnetic survey, completed by Prospectair Geosurveys, combined with the compilation of all 2D historical data. (Figure 1) This data, combined for the first time in the projects history, allowed for a very specific and methodical summer exploration program.

The compilation highlighted volcano-sedimentary units of both the Observation and the Lake Mckay zones those two Members identified as metallotects demonstrated the presence of copper mineralization in five sectors known as Vondenbleau, Power, Ruisseau Cantin, Fer-à-Cheval and Triangle d'Argent. The best historical results were obtained on the Triangle d'Argent area, with values of up 4.14% Cu and 7g/t Ag over 1.0 m and 10.3% Cu and 21.3 g/t Ag over 9.0 m, both in trenches. Numerous copper nuggets were also obtained in volcanics at Triangle d'Argent. The description of the mineralization indicates that the model for the formation relates to Native Copper Orebodies of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held December 8, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders re-elected incumbent directors, Mr. Pierre-Yves Larose, Andrew Davidson, Tom MacNeill, Denis Clement and Sylvain Laberge. 1844 reports the resolutions re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and approving the Company's new Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

The shareholders of the Company showed strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 99% of the votes cast, representing 42.09% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1844.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces the Sale of the Lac Arsenault Project

1844 Announces the Sale of the Lac Arsenault Project

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that it came to an agreement to sell its Lac Arsenault Project to Canada Gold Resources Ltd (the "Purchaser")

The Purchase Price for the Mining Claims shall be Six Hundred Thousand Canadian Dollars ($600,000.00CAD) payable as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 23, 2022

1844 Announces Clarification to Press Release Issued November 23, 2022

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a clarification to its press release entitled "Completes Public Offering of Common Shares" issued on November 23, 2022 (the "Initial Press Release").

The Initial Press Release used the phrase "syndicate of selling brokers". For clarification, Leede Jones Gable Inc. was the sole agent and book runner for the offering, and there were no member firms that formed a syndicate. This clarification does not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Completes Public Offering of Common Shares

1844 Completes Public Offering of Common Shares

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced best efforts public offering of 10,164,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $508,200 (the "Offering"). For further details on the Offering, see the Company's news release dated July 21, 2022.

The Offering was conducted by Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the "Lead Agent") and included a syndicate of selling brokers, including Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Equity Capital Markets Compensation Securities (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"). On closing of the Offering (the "Closing"), the Company issued to the Agents an aggregate of 813,120 non-transferable compensation options (the "Agent's Options"), with each Agent's Option entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for 36 months from the date of issuance. In connection with the Offering, the Company also paid to the Agents a cash commission of $40,565, being 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, and a corporate finance fee of $25,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Copper Options Chuchi South and Chuchi West Properties to Pacific Ridge Exploration

American Copper Options Chuchi South and Chuchi West Properties to Pacific Ridge Exploration

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") is pleased to ‎announce that it has entered into a mineral property option agreement with Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("PEX") and Ronald Bilquist which amends and restates the original mineral property agreement between the Company and Mr. Bilquist dated February 10, 2020 (the "Mineral Property Agreement") whereby, among other things, Mr. Bilquist shall grant the Company and PEX the right to earn an interest in the Chuchi South Property, and the Company shall grant PEX the right to earn up to a 75% interest in the Chuchi West Property by expending $8 million.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Drills High-Grade at Tom: 40.6 m True Width of 15.2% Zinc, 14.6% Lead, and 181.6 g/t Silver, Including 20.9 m of 20.7% Zinc, 22.4% Lead, and 280.0 g/t Silver

Fireweed Drills High-Grade at Tom: 40.6 m True Width of 15.2% Zinc, 14.6% Lead, and 181.6 g/t Silver, Including 20.9 m of 20.7% Zinc, 22.4% Lead, and 280.0 g/t Silver

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the final set of results from the 2022 drill program at Tom, Macmillan Pass, Yukon, Canada (Map 1), stated as estimated true widths. All assay results from the 2022 program have now been released.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Finalises Preparations for Maiden Drill Testing of the Buenavista Target and the Block 4 Project

Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Finalises Preparations for Maiden Drill Testing of the Buenavista Target and the Block 4 Project

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has issued 14,644,334 units ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Offering") detailed in a January 19, 2023 news release for gross proceeds of $2,196,650

Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and one purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.21 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Provides Alvalade JV Update, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Provides Alvalade JV Update, Portugal

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Race For Critical Minerals: StrategX Plans To Unlock Canada's Potential For A Greener Future

The Race For Critical Minerals: StrategX Plans To Unlock Canada's Potential For A Greener Future

(NewsDirect)

By Richard Dal Monte

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Stakes Ground and Inks Deal to Acquire an Additional 1300 ha of Prospective Ground at Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project, Perú

Forte Minerals Stakes Ground and Inks Deal to Acquire an Additional 1300 ha of Prospective Ground at Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project, Perú

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) has finalized a property transfer agreement with Compañía Minera Ares SAC, ("Ares") to acquire 300 ha contiguous with the existing concessions to protect the northern extension of the Esperanza porphyry system in that direction. The property was transferred to Forte Minerals' subsidiary Amaru Resources SAC, ("Amaru") with Ares retaining a 0.5% NSR royalty, subject to a buyback by Amaru for US$500,000 . In conjunction, Forte, through Amaru, has staked an additional claim block of 1000 ha in the adjacent area to the northeast and contiguous with the main property to protect the possible northeastern extension of the porphyry system undercover. For the first time in a decade, Forte now controls the entire porphyry alteration area at the Esperanza project (" Esperanza ") which encompasses 4000 ha.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

CanAlaska Acquires High-Grade Nickel Deposit in Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

Prismo Metals Receives Authorization for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Ltd to Acquire Anacortes Mining Corp to Create a Leading Diversified Precious Metals Producer

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties to Acquire 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on Kenbridge Nickel Project in Ontario, Canada

Battery Metals Investing

Foremost Lithium Reports 81.6% Recovery Rate in Dense Media Separation Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Project

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Vice President of Exploration

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Announces Returns Shares to Treasury, Terminates Machacala Transaction

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: New Gold Zone Discovery Boosts Tower Resources

Lithium Investing

Building A Global Supply Of Lithium For North America And Europe

×