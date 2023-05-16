BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
1844 Appoints Dr. Larry Hulbert and Mr. Louis-David Gauthier to the Advisory Board

1844 Appoints Dr. Larry Hulbert and Mr. Louis-David Gauthier to the Advisory Board

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Larry Hulbert, D.Sc., P.Geo and Mr. Louis-David Gauthier to the advisory board.

Dr. Hulbert has over 40 years of experience in the metallogeny of mafic-ultramafic rocks and is an internationally recognized expert in platinum-group elements and nickel-copper sulphides. Additionally, Dr. Hulbert worked directly on the HawkRidge project from 2012 through 2014. Dr. Hulbert accomplishments and University degrees are so numerous, that we invite you to access the full detail on his website www.ultra-mafic.com.

Mr. Louis-David Gauthier is the founder of Invercio Inc., a multimedia and social media company focusing mainly on mineral and mining exploration. Mr. Gauthier has worked in the financial sector as a consultant in operations and risk management for a period of thirteen years.

Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of 1844 states "We are pleased to have Dr. Hulbert and Mr. Gauthier join the 1844 team. Dr. Hulbert experience with the HawkRidge property specifically and the rock types in the area more generally, makes him uniquely qualified to help with our development of what will be our new flagship property in northern Quebec. Mr. Gauthier's experience with marketing and social media will go a long way in helping the company properly communicate with the market and will help greatly in communicating the results of our exploration and development activities".

1844 also announces the grant of 200,000 stock options, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, to certain consultants and advisors. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share and, if not exercised, expire May 16, 2028, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the stock option plan and applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About 1844 Resources Inc.: 1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Chibougamau Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844 Resources.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166138

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

1844 ResourcesEFF:CATSXV:EFFBase Metals Investing
EFF:CA
The Conversation (0)
1844 resources inc

1844 Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Teako Minerals Launches the Service Alliance.

Teako Minerals Launches the Service Alliance.

Joining forces with other exploration, technology and finance companies in a collaborative effort to increase the chances of success

TEAKO MINERALS CORP. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako"), is pleased to announce the creation of The Service Alliance. Valence Mining Services ("Valence"), established by Teako Minerals Corp. (See April 25, 2023 news release), will play a pivotal role in hosting The Service Alliance. The Service Alliance is a key strategy to increase the chances of success by leveraging the strengths of other exploration, technology and finance companies and creating an environment of shared knowledge and resources. The Service Alliance currently boasts eleven (11) exploration companies, three (3) technology companies, and two (2) financing companies (collectively, "Service Alliance Members").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 40,000,000 units (the "Units"), at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing of the Offering (the "Expiry Date") at an exercise price of $0.075.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay 8% cash finders fee and 8% non-transferable share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Provides Additional Details on Its Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Provides Additional Details on Its Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces, further to its news release of March 6, 2023 (the "March 6th News Release"), that the Company's option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Nickel North Exploration Corp: ("NNX") is an arm's length transaction and no finder's fees are payable in connection with the Option Agreement.

The completion of the transaction is subject to several conditions, including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all other necessary approvals including shareholder approval by NNX shareholders for the Fourth and Fifth Options (as such terms as defined in the March 6th News Release). Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, NNX is required to receive lock-up and support agreements from shareholders holding not less than 60% of NNX's common shares. Additional information on the transaction will be provided in a subsequent news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Enters into Option Agreement to Acquire up to a 100% Interest in the High-Grade Hawk Ridge Nickel/Copper Project in Quebec

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") to acquire up to a 100% undivided interest in the Hawk Ridge nickelcopper project (the "Hawk Ridge Project" or "Hawk Ridge") located in northeastern Quebec from Nickel North Exploration Corp. ("NNX"), in exchange for a series of cash payments, share issuances and funding of exploration expenditures, separated into five phases.

Sylvain Laberge, President & CEO of 1844 states, "We are exceptionally pleased to enter into this agreement to acquire up to a 100% interest in Hawk Ridge. We have been reviewing the market for projects that can move 1844 into a position to be a leader in exploration in the region and the addition of Hawk Ridge certainly meets this goal. This is a transformational option agreement for 1844. We look forward to rapidly advancing this project, along with our existing projects in the Gaspé."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Resources Completes Its First Reconnaissance Program on Native Copper Project, Gaspesie, Quebec

1844 Resources Completes Its First Reconnaissance Program on Native Copper Project, Gaspesie, Quebec

 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces the completion of the 2022 work program (the "Program") conducted on the Native Copper project. The Program, completed between July and September, consisted of targeted prospecting, trenching and spot sampling, along with the rehabilitation of existing roadways. This work was driven by the results of a high-resolution magnetic survey, completed by Prospectair Geosurveys, combined with the compilation of all 2D historical data. (Figure 1) This data, combined for the first time in the projects history, allowed for a very specific and methodical summer exploration program.

The compilation highlighted volcano-sedimentary units of both the Observation and the Lake Mckay zones those two Members identified as metallotects demonstrated the presence of copper mineralization in five sectors known as Vondenbleau, Power, Ruisseau Cantin, Fer-à-Cheval and Triangle d'Argent. The best historical results were obtained on the Triangle d'Argent area, with values of up 4.14% Cu and 7g/t Ag over 1.0 m and 10.3% Cu and 21.3 g/t Ag over 9.0 m, both in trenches. Numerous copper nuggets were also obtained in volcanics at Triangle d'Argent. The description of the mineralization indicates that the model for the formation relates to Native Copper Orebodies of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 4.2 Meters Grading 1.4 % Copper; 6.9 % Lead; 14.7 % Zinc; 0.31 g/t Gold and 63.7 g/t Silver, at La Infanta Deposit and Granted Permit to Further Explore IBW with Addition of Infanta Sur

Emerita Intersects 4.2 Meters Grading 1.4 % Copper; 6.9 % Lead; 14.7 % Zinc; 0.31 g/t Gold and 63.7 g/t Silver, at La Infanta Deposit and Granted Permit to Further Explore IBW with Addition of Infanta Sur

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce assay results from 21 additional holes from the 2023 delineation drilling at La Infanta deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). These results will be included in the upcoming NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate ("MRE") which is presently being finalized and is expected to be released later this week. IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Files NI 43-101 Report for Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern BC

Trailbreaker Resources Files NI 43-101 Report for Atsutla Gold Project, Northwestern BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the filing of an independent technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on its 100%-owned Atsutla Gold project, located in northwestern British Columbia (BC).

The technical report, titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report, Atsutla Gold Project, NW British Columbia ", was prepared by Terrane Geoscience of Fredericton, NB and has an effective date of December 15 th , 2022. The report is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under Trailbreaker's issuer profile.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp: Invitation to 121 Mining Investment New York

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp: Invitation to 121 Mining Investment New York

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Records Anomalous High Gold, Cobalt, Lead, and Zinc XRF Readings at the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Records Anomalous High Gold, Cobalt, Lead, and Zinc XRF Readings at the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce the preliminary results for drill hole WK-23-01 on its 100%-owned Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometers east by road, from Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District in South Central British Columbia, Canada.

The Company completed the first Winkie drill hole (WK-23-01) for the 2023 season, which ended at a depth of 120.9 meters. Drilling was halted at this depth due to difficult rock conditions. Drill hole WK-23-01 was drilled approximately 900 meters southeast of Zone 1, between Zone 1 and Zone 2 (Figure 2 shows the drill collar location). A strong serpentinized alteration zone was intersected from 47.4 meters to 50.8 meters. The strong alteration zone is highlighted red in the WK-23-01 cross-section (see Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2023
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 11 , 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of $0.6 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation offset by interest income. This compares to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $1.2 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $11.7 million. This compares to $16.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to March 31, 2023 amounts to $172.1 million.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

More High-Grade Assays From Never Never Highlight Significant Growth Potential

Sale Of East Tennant Project

Power To Divest Santa Ines Copper-Gold Project For A$1.5M

Power Expands Argentinian Lithium Asset Portfolio Via Ultra Lithium Acquisition

Related News

Gold Investing

More High-Grade Assays From Never Never Highlight Significant Growth Potential

Copper Investing

Sale Of East Tennant Project

Copper Investing

Power To Divest Santa Ines Copper-Gold Project For A$1.5M

Lithium Investing

Power Expands Argentinian Lithium Asset Portfolio Via Ultra Lithium Acquisition

Resource Investing

Near-Term Discovery Potential In The Critical Minerals Sector

Nickel Investing

Pivotal Raises Over A$4m At A Premium To Advance Its Quebec Copper-Nickel-PGM Portfolio

Nickel Investing

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX: PVT) – Reinstatement to Quotation

×