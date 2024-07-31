Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
XReality Group

Quarterly Activities Report

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality)is pleased to provide the following Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 30th June 2024 together with an Operational Update.

Key Highlights

  • Cash receipts of $3,069,518, up 31% on Q3.
  • Continued rapid sales growth of Operator XR (Enterprise) across US and Australian markets during the quarter:
    • Annual Recurring Revenue increased 250% to $2.21M
    • Total Contract Value increased 514% for the quarter to $4.1M
    • 20 new customers acquired during Q4.
    • 162 active opportunities with a total sales pipeline of $24.2M
  • Entertainment businesses improved performance through the quarter with a strong June Holidays outperforming the prior year.

Operational Update by Business Sector:

Operator XR – Enterprise Software and Technology

Operator XR made significant progress acquiring 20 new customers across Australia and the US over the quarter, resulting in a substantial increase in Annual Recurring Revenue and Total Contract Value. The majority of cash from these contracts will be received in Q1 FY25.

    • Operator XR Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)
      • Total ARR = $2,210,042
      • ARR increase in Q4 = $1,577,960 (250%)
    This article includes content from xReality Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
    asx stocksasx:xrgemerging tech investingEmerging Tech Investing
    XRG:AU
    XReality Group
    Sign up to get your FREE

    XReality Group Investor Kit

    and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
    • Corporate info
    • Insights
    • Growth strategies
    • Upcoming projects

    GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

    The Conversation (0)
    XReality Group (ASX:XRG)

    XReality Group


    Keep reading...Show less
    E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Flow-Through Private Placement

    E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Flow-Through Private Placement

    E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the flow-through non-brokered private placement (the "FT Offering") previously announced on July 24, 2024.

    An aggregate of 1,250,000 units (the "FT Units") of the Company were issued in the FT Offering at a price of $0.08 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $100,000, each FT Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share for a period of 5 years. All securities issued as part of the closing of the FT Offering, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the Warrant Shares, are subject to a hold period in Canada until November 25, 2024, being four months and one day from the closing of the FT Offering, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

    News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

    Keep reading...Show less
    Google search engine on computer screen.

    Strong Search and Cloud Revenues Propel Alphabet Past Q2 Estimates

    Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) parent company Alphabet reported its second quarter results headlined by US$84.74 billion in revenue, showcasing solid growth driven by its core search and cloud segments.

    Alphabet's revenue for Q2 surpassed the anticipated US$84.19 billion. Diluted earnings per share were US$1.89, slightly above the expected US$1.84, marking a 14 percent increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.

    Ad revenue alone comprised more than half of the company’s total revenue, bringing in US$64.62 billion. That's up from US$58.14 billion the previous year, when marketing budgets were tighter.

    Keep reading...Show less
    E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through Private Placement

    E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through Private Placement

    E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of C$100,000 (the "FT Offering").

    Securities to be issued pursuant to the FT Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 1,250,000 units of the Company (the "FT Units") issued at a price of $0.08 per FT Unit, each FT Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "FT Share") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)), and one Warrant, each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one Warrant Share at a price of $0.12 per Warrant Share for a period of 5 years from the closing date of the FT Offering.

    News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

    Keep reading...Show less
    Apple scores record 72 Emmy Award nominations and sweeps across top categories including Outstanding Limited series for "Lessons in Chemistry," Outstanding Drama for "The Morning Show" and "Slow Horses" and Outstanding Comedy for "Palm Royale"

    Apple scores record 72 Emmy Award nominations and sweeps across top categories including Outstanding Limited series for "Lessons in Chemistry," Outstanding Drama for "The Morning Show" and "Slow Horses" and Outstanding Comedy for "Palm Royale"

    With best-ever Emmy showing, Apple TV+ lands nominations across 16 Apple Originals including "Lessons in Chemistry," "The Morning Show," "Slow Horses," "Palm Royale," "Loot," "Hijack," "STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces," "Girls State," "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy," "Masters of the Air," "Silo," "Physical," "Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas," "The New Look," "Sugar" and more

    "The Morning Show" lands first-ever nomination for Best Drama and leads with the most performance nominations for a drama series, including Best Actress in a Drama for stars and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

    News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

    Keep reading...Show less
    E-Power Resources Provides Tetepisca Exploration Update

    E-Power Resources Provides Tetepisca Exploration Update

    E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration completed and planned on the Company's Tetepisca Graphite Property and to announce the appointment of Dr. William Pfaffenberger to the Board of Directors.

    Exploration Update

    News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

    Keep reading...Show less
    Linius Technologies Limited

    Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Trading Halt

    Description

    The securities of Linius Technologies Limited (‘LNU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LNU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 8 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

    Keep reading...Show less

    Latest News

    XReality Group
    Sign up to get your FREE

    XReality Group Investor Kit

    and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
    • Corporate info
    • Insights
    • Growth strategies
    • Upcoming projects

    GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

    Latest Press Releases

    Quarterly Activities Report

    Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

    Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt

    Quarterly Results Presentation

    Related News

    Gold Investing

    Quarterly Activities Report

    Gold Investing

    Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

    Lithium Investing

    Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt

    Agriculture Investing

    Quarterly Results Presentation

    Rare Earth Investing

    Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

    Uranium Investing

    Positive Start to Dilling at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

    Gold Investing

    Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2024

    ×