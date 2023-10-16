Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
World’s Largest Miners Confirmed For This Year’s Resourcing Tomorrow Event
Representatives from the world’s largest mining companies, Anglo American, BHP, Glencore, Rio Tinto and Vale have confirmed their attendance for this year's Resourcing Tomorrow event.
As Europe’s largest mining event, Resourcing Tomorrow: Accelerating the Energy Transition takes place in London on the 28-30 November and is poised to be yet another agenda-setting edition for the industry, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among professionals in the field.
Resourcing Tomorrow unites all stakeholders in the mining industry, including global mining and energy companies, investors, government delegations, researchers, educators, regulators, suppliers, and operators.The conference programme will provide 100+ intelligent and forward-thinking sessions in which all of the aforementioned miners will participate, giving attendees the opportunity to engage and network with leaders and industry specialists from around the world.
- 150+ junior mining companies represented
- 100+ exhibitors on display with the latest technologies for faster, cleaner, safer, and more efficient mining
- The event will draw participants from more than 100 countries, including Australia, USA, UK, Canada, India, Brazil, South Africa, Ghana, Chile, Nigeria, Peru, and Germany, demonstrating its international appeal and the global significance of the mining industry.
With the increasing pace of change and emerging technologies in the mining industry, Resourcing Tomorrow will focus on the future of our industry and presents a unique opportunity for international representatives of the world’s leading resource economies to meet, find new partners, discuss current challenges, and share the latest research, technology and best practice.
For more information, see resourcingtomorrow.com.
Endeavor Mine Restart Study Demonstrates Robust Financial Returns
Further profitable life ahead for the Endeavor Silver-Zinc-Lead Mine
Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX: POL) (Polymetals or the Company) is pleased to announce the outcomes of its Endeavor Mine Restart Study (MRS) which demonstrates strong technical and robust economic support to recommence Silver, Zinc and Lead concentrate production at the Mine.
HIGHLIGHTS1
- Updated Endeavor Mine Ore Reserve
- Initial 10-year mine life with significant growth potential
- LOM Free Cashflow of $323M, Pre-tax NPV8 of $201M and IRR of 91%
- Low Pre-Production Capex of $23.7M, Maximum cash drawdown of $37.8M
- Project Revenues of $1,412M (US$2,750/t Zn, US$2,200/t Pb & US$23/oz Ag)
- Project EBITDA of $400M at an average margin of 28.5% p.a.
- First Concentrate production targeted for H2 2024
“The delivery of the Endeavor Mine Restart Study is the culmination of an immense body of work completed to a high level of confidence that can support a positive investment decision.
Bringing silver back into the revenue stream via our reset of the historic 100% silver streaming royalty has unlocked significant value at the Endeavor Mine.
The MRS shows a mining operation that makes swift payback of capital because of high operating margins and the restart nature of activity. We are well advanced in our negotiations to replace the Rehabilitation Bond2 which will complete Polymetals acquisition of the Project, as well as a finance facility to ensure coverage for peak negative cash drawdown.
I am buoyed by the growth potential inherent in the project, given the economic qualities of the mine outlined in the MRS, and the potential to expand the mineral resource of the project since the mine remains open to depth and there are many targets in the mining lease that remain untested.
In the past year, Polymetals share price appreciation ranks the Company in the top 5% of the 817 ASX listed Materials Companies during the period3 and the Board, and Management are proud and excited to move back to our roots as producers and to advance the exploration targets identified.
To unlock Endeavor’s embedded value, Polymetals is laser focussed on recommencement of mining.”
Figure 1: Endeavor Project Location and Nearby Mines
Mine Plan
The Mine Restart Study is based on a mine plan and optimised mining schedule that includes initial mining from three zones in the underground mine (Figure 2) as well as the later retreatment of high-grade Sector 1 tailings that were produced during the early years of production which commenced in 1983. The project benefits from the ability to utilise the extensive existing high-quality and well maintained underground and surface infrastructure.4
The MRS has estimated total ore mined and processed of 8.4 Mt over an initial mine life of 10 years. Mining of underground ore extends from Years 1 to 6 and re-treatment of Sector 1 tailings commences in Year 5 (Figure 3). Underground mining is scheduled to commence within 8 months of a project restart decision with concentrate production 2 months thereafter.
Figure 2: Endeavor Underground Mining Areas
Figure 3: LOM Schedule Tonnes and Grade
The MRS has determined total material to be mined which includes Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources. The production schedule (Table 2) contains 30% from the Inferred Mineral Resource category primarily from Tailings and Deep Zinc Lode. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with inferred mineral resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of indicated mineral resources or that the production target will be realised.
The company notes that the project forecasts a positive financial performance and is therefore satisfied that the use of Inferred Resources in Production Target reporting and forecast financial information is not the determining factor in overall project viability and that it is reasonable to report the Life of Mine (LOM) Plan with Inferred Resources. It is to be noted that the Deep Zinc Lode contribution (one of 3 underground ore sources) only comes on stream in Year 3 and Tailings in Year 5. The Mine Plan includes capital for in-fill drilling with the objective of upgrading the resource confidence in these two areas.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Polymetals Resources Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards Announces Full List of Nominations
Following the end of the submission period, the long list of nominations is officially in for the 20th edition of the most prestigious mining awards ceremony - the Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards.
Click here to view the full list of nominations.
Taking place on November 30th, These awards highlight excellence across the board, from groundbreaking exploration projects to inspiring tech innovations, industry deals, and visionary leaders and CEOs.
Andrew Thake, Divisional Director for Resourcing Tomorrow said:
“We have been careful to ensure these awards have transitioned along with the industry over the past two decades, by including categories that better reflect our times and recognise those that are doing significant work in technology and ESG, while also maintaining the traditional awards centred on deal making and strong company leaders.”
The judging panel, consisting of 10 industry experts, will now deliberate and vote on which companies, individuals and even which country out of the stellar list of nominees, they think should take home the respective trophies.
Among the nominations, some of the world’s blockbuster transactions are of course in there, including Newmont’s acquisition of Newcrest and BHP’s purchase of OZ Minerals. However bigger is not always better in this category and in the past we have had smaller to medium size transactions take the crown.
Awards Dinner
But it's not just about the awards - the Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards Ceremony is an unforgettable evening of celebration with great food, fantastic entertainment and networking with the industry's best and brightest.
This year’s Keynote discussion will take place between Randy Smallwood, CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals and Chair of the World Gold Council, and David Tait, CEO of the World Gold Council.
With gold reaching a high of US$2,048/oz earlier this year, and averaging more than US$1,900/oz in 2023 so far, they will have plenty to discuss around the outlook of the precious metal, as well as some of the important initiatives they have worked together on, during Randy Smallwood’s tenure as chair.
Wheaton have been nominated on the long list for categories including CEO of the Year and in ESG for its partnership with Vale’s not-for-profit arm, the Vale Foundation.
For more information, go to resourcingtomorrow.com/awards
Pegmatites Return Highly Anomalous Lithium at Robinson Bore Yinnetharra Lockier Range Project, Gascoyne
Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a further update on the exploration program underway at its Yinnetharra Lithium Project at Lockier Range in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
- First assay results confirm fertility of Robinson Bore pegmatites to host lithium-bearing minerals
- >16,500m of pegmatites mapped at Robinson Bore
- First rock chip assays of pegmatites at Robinson Bore return up to:
- 1097ppm Li2O
- 10 other samples above 500ppm Li2O
- Highly-elevated key lithium-pegmatite pathfinders including:
- > 2000ppm Rb in four pegmatites
- 672ppm Cs
- 212ppm Ta
- 2970ppm Be
- Soil sampling complete - assay results pending
- Sampling in other pegmatite fields including Central Pegmatite Field, pending assay
The Robinson Bore pegmatite field is one of four mapped pegmatite fields at the Lockier Range Project, located proximal to Delta Lithium’s Yinnetharra lithium discovery. Robinson Bore contains >16,500 metres of mapped pegmatites (Figure 1). Recent rock sampling results from pegmatites have demonstrated their fertility to host lithium-bearing minerals. Previous soil sampling results have shown extensive lithium anomalies over 4 x 2km.
Recent rock chip sampling aimed to identify highly fractionated and fertile pegmatites within the Robinson Bore pegmatite field through feldspar and mica multi-element analysis, as well as whole-rock pegmatite analysis. The Company has successfully identified a 2.5km-long northwest-trending corridor of fractionated pegmatites coincident with a lithium-in-soil anomaly (Figure 2). Peak Li2O in rock was 1097 ppm. A further 10 samples returned anomalous Li2O values above 500pm, with coincident elevated pathfinders of Cs-Ta-Be (Figure 3).
David Lenigas, Executive Director of Odessa, said: “Highly promising first assay results are in from our extensive rock chip and soil sampling programme at our Yinnetharra Lockier Range Project. The K/Rb ratios from some of our samples are showing that we are in or near to the sweet spot for lithium mineralisation and we are already seeing some strong lithium indicators coming through. The majority of more than 16km of mapped pegmatites at Robinson Bore sub-crop, with vast areas concealed by cover material. The Company is awaiting the assay results from a 100m x 100m infill soil sampling programme to identify the extent of the potential blind, fertile pegmatites. The soil sample results will be of particular importance at the northern end of the fractionation trend, where the most fractionated pegmatites have been discovered, but rarely outcrop.”
Figure 1: Principal pegmatite target areas within the Lockier Range Project showing the extent of mapped pegmatites underlain by gridded soil results coded by Li2O ppm (refer company announcements dated 14 July 2023 & 21st August 2023).
Figure 2: Rock chips from pegmatites coded by K/Rb elemental ratios underlain by gridded soil results coded by Li2O ppm (refer company announcements dated 14 July 2023 & 21st August 2023). Pegmatite targets highlighted.
Figure 3: All rock chip samples across the Robinson Bore Prospect coded by Li2O ppm underlain by gridded soil results coded by Li2O ppm (refer company announcements dated 14 July 2023 & 21st August 2023). Pegmatite targets highlighted.
Lockier Range Project Location
Odessa’s Lockier Range Lithium and Rare Earth Element (“REE”) Project covers a large area of 125km2 within its substantial Gascoyne tenement package of +3,000 km2; and is ideally located:
- Adjoining Minerals 260’s “Aston” Lithium project with extensive anomalies
- ~8.5km southwest of Delta Lithium’s “Jameson” lithium pegmatite discovery
- ~15km west of Reach Resources’ “Morrissey Hill” lithium pegmatite discovery
- ~25km west of Delta Lithium’s “Yinnetharra” lithium pegmatite discovery
- ~40km west of Voltaic Strategic Resources’ pegmatite discovery
- ~60-70km south of Hastings Technologies’ and Dreadnought Resources’ rare earth projects
Click here for the full ASX Release
Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Firebird Metals Limited (‘FRB’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FRB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 18 October 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Sam Dorland
Adviser, Listings Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
TMT Project Site Visit, Earthworks, and EIA Update
Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) (“Belararox” or “the Company”), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high- value clean energy metals, is pleased to provide updates regarding the Company’s TMT Project in Argentina.
Key Highlights
- Belararox’s Exploration Director, Jason Ward and Exploration Manager Arturo Guardiola recently visited the TMT Project and commenced early exploration activities.
- The earthworks to facilitate access track repair at the Toro-Malambo-Tambo (“TMT”) Project in Argentina has progressed in line with the Company’s plans.
- The main access track to the Project's campsite has been successfully repaired to accommodate light vehicles, allowing access from the south into the Toro tenement.
- Three (3) additional EIAs have recently been approved. Six (6) EIAs have been approved to date with another three (3) remaining in evaluation.
The Company’s Exploration Director and Manager, Jason Ward, and Exploration Manager Arturo Guardiola, recently visited the TMT Project to assess and facilitate the establishment of the Argentine Exploration Operations.
The principal access track has been repaired, enabling light vehicle to transit up to the campsite located in the Toro tenement. The track is now being upgraded to accommodate heavy vehicles. Upon completion, it will allow the arrival of larger vehicles carrying equipment and supplies, paving the way for the Toro campsite's refurbishment.
Once the Toro campsite is refurbished, it will act as the principal campsite for the TMT project and will facilitate exploration activities reaching full scale.
A further three (3) of the nine (9) recently submitted Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) have been approved this month. A total of six (6) EIAs have now been approved to date with the final three (3) currently under evaluation.
Exploration Director, Jason Ward, commented:
"The groundwork and other recent developments represent careful planning and execution for the TMT Project. The Toro Campsite refurbishment will allow multiple field teams to deploy at the TMT Project. The deployed field teams will be overseen by experienced Geologists who have contributed to a number of copper/gold porphyry discoveries and Mineral Resource Estimates in South America."
Managing Director, Arvind Misra, commented:
“The improvements at the TMT Project in Argentina align with our schedule and key objectives. Our recent progress at the TMT Project underscores our firm commitment to improving infrastructure and driving forward the environmental assessment process both of which are crucial milestones in our path towards successful exploration and expansion.”
Exploration Manager Site Visit
The Company’s Exploration Director, Jason Ward, and Exploration Manager, Arturo Guardiola, recently visited the TMT Project to assess and facilitate the establishment of the Argentine Operations. Both were satisfied with their visit to the TMT site, confirming its favourable geological features, assessing the state of the infrastructure, and noting the swift progress in restoring the campsite and access tracks.
Figure 1: Jason Ward and Arturo Guardiola visiting TMT project.
Figure 2: Assessing the conditions of the existing infrastructure, which is ready to be rapidly refurbished.
Figure 3: Jason Ward inspecting surface rock units at the TMT Project.
Earthworks
Approximately 50 km of access track has been repaired leading to the TMT Project’s historical campsite located within the Toro Tenement (Figure 4). The access track has been sufficiently repaired to allow site access for light vehicles, however, certain sections of the track are currently undergoing additional remediation to permit access to trucks with heavy loads (Figure 5, and Figure 6).
The repair of the access track to the TMT project now allows access to the campsite for the refurbishment to progress. Once the campsite is reinstated the environmental baseline can be completed and various exploration activities can progress in a planned fashion across the eleven (11) targets at the TMT Project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Odessa Minerals: Exploring for Lithium and Rare Earths in Western Australia's Resource-rich Gascoyne Region
