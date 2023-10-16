Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resourcing Tomorrow

World’s Largest Miners Confirmed For This Year’s Resourcing Tomorrow Event

Representatives from the world’s largest mining companies, Anglo American, BHP, Glencore, Rio Tinto and Vale have confirmed their attendance for this year's Resourcing Tomorrow event.

Representatives from the world's largest mining companies, Anglo American, BHP, Glencore, Rio Tinto and Vale have confirmed their attendance for this year's Resourcing Tomorrow event and will join other leading mining companies including Anglo Gold Ashanti, Antofagasta Minerals, Barrick, B2 Gold, Eldorado Gold, Endeavour Mining, Freeport McMoRan, Newmont, Sibanye Stillwater, Teck Resources, and Wheaton Precious Metals.

As Europe’s largest mining event, Resourcing Tomorrow: Accelerating the Energy Transition takes place in London on the 28-30 November and is poised to be yet another agenda-setting edition for the industry, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among professionals in the field.

Resourcing Tomorrow unites all stakeholders in the mining industry, including global mining and energy companies, investors, government delegations, researchers, educators, regulators, suppliers, and operators.The conference programme will provide 100+ intelligent and forward-thinking sessions in which all of the aforementioned miners will participate, giving attendees the opportunity to engage and network with leaders and industry specialists from around the world.

  • 150+ junior mining companies represented
  • 100+ exhibitors on display with the latest technologies for faster, cleaner, safer, and more efficient mining
  • The event will draw participants from more than 100 countries, including Australia, USA, UK, Canada, India, Brazil, South Africa, Ghana, Chile, Nigeria, Peru, and Germany, demonstrating its international appeal and the global significance of the mining industry.

With the increasing pace of change and emerging technologies in the mining industry, Resourcing Tomorrow will focus on the future of our industry and presents a unique opportunity for international representatives of the world’s leading resource economies to meet, find new partners, discuss current challenges, and share the latest research, technology and best practice.

For more information, see resourcingtomorrow.com.

Source

Polymetals Resources Ltd

Endeavor Mine Restart Study Demonstrates Robust Financial Returns

Further profitable life ahead for the Endeavor Silver-Zinc-Lead Mine

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX: POL) (Polymetals or the Company) is pleased to announce the outcomes of its Endeavor Mine Restart Study (MRS) which demonstrates strong technical and robust economic support to recommence Silver, Zinc and Lead concentrate production at the Mine.

Resourcing Tomorrow

Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards Announces Full List of Nominations

Following the end of the submission period, the long list of nominations is officially in for the 20th edition of the most prestigious mining awards ceremony - the Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards.

Following the end of the submission period, the long list of nominations is officially in for the 20th edition of the most prestigious mining awards ceremony - the Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards.

Odessa Minerals

Pegmatites Return Highly Anomalous Lithium at Robinson Bore Yinnetharra Lockier Range Project, Gascoyne

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a further update on the exploration program underway at its Yinnetharra Lithium Project at Lockier Range in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Firebird Metals

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Firebird Metals Limited (‘FRB’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FRB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 18 October 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Belararox Limited

TMT Project Site Visit, Earthworks, and EIA Update

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) (“Belararox” or “the Company”), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high- value clean energy metals, is pleased to provide updates regarding the Company’s TMT Project in Argentina.

Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Odessa Minerals: Exploring for Lithium and Rare Earths in Western Australia's Resource-rich Gascoyne Region


Large-Scale Chargeability Anomaly Revealed at Linderos

Endeavor Mine Restart Study Demonstrates Robust Financial Returns

$5.5M Capital Raising To Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

Gold Investing

Large-Scale Chargeability Anomaly Revealed at Linderos

Lithium Investing

$5.5M Capital Raising To Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

Galan Forecasts US$374M Annual EBITDA for 40 Years from Hombre Muerto West Project

Lithium Investing

Maiden Drill Program at Gorge Lithium Project Intersects Spodumene

Lithium Investing

