Victory Announces Private Placement of up to an Aggregate of $300,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement financing of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.07 per Common Share for a period of two years following the closing date of the Offering, subject to accelerated expiry as described herein. If, at any time, the closing price of the Company's Common Shares is greater than $0.20 per Common Share for 10 consecutive days, including days where there is no trading, the Company may provide written notice (a "Warrant Acceleration Notice") to the holders that the expiry of the Warrants shall be accelerated to a date that is not less than 30 days from the date of the Warrant Acceleration Notice.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec, and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Because the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the securities issued in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document ("Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.victorybatterymetals.com. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Offering for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering and as disclosed in the Offering Document, the Company may pay finder's fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by CSE policy and applicable securities laws.

The closing date of the Offering is expected to occur on or about May 25, 2023, or such later date or dates as the Company may determine, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President

Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)

E-mail: info@victorybatterymetals.com

About Victory Battery Metals

Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve

substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds,corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-

ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving

the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as"plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain

actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of

known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of

which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic

conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking

statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Victory Battery Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755989/Victory-Announces-Private-Placement-of-up-to-an-Aggregate-of-300000

Overview

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) is an international mining company working to grow a portfolio of gold, silver, and precious metals opportunities. The company is currently developing a pair of projects located in safe and stable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including its flagship Hammond Reef South project, located in Ontario. As part of its acquisition strategy, Victory Resources is focused on identifying and acquiring projects that are conducive to mining and benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project and its Mal-Wen gold project also offer the potential for year-round exploration and development.

The Hammond Reef South project adjoins Agnico Eagle Mines’ (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) Hammond Reef property and is located only three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit. This deposit represents a large and low-grade gold deposit that hosts open-pit measured and indicated mineral resources estimated at 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold.

Victory Resources believes there is the possibility that Hammond Reef South could contain extensions of the Hammond Reef zone or similar structures. The company has begun an exploration program at Hammond Reef South that is expected to include prospecting and mapping of anomalous trends previously identified by Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK). The data from this exploration program is expected to help define further drill targets.
Hammond Reef South Gold Property

In addition to Victory Resources’ Hammond Reef South project, the company is also working to explore its Mal-Wen project, located centrally in Southern British Columbia. The Mal-Wen project comprises six land claims, totaling 1,143.58 hectares, that have shown various types of mineralization, including copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization, and hydrothermal breccias.

In April 2022, Victory Resources acquired 100 percent interest in the Saguenay Nickel Project in Quebec, a project located approximately 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay. It comprises 286.32 hectares, where historic grab samples showed 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm of silver, and 0.13 percent of cobalt.

Victory Resources recently acquired 100 percent interest in the Georgia Lake Lithium Project, located in Ontario. The area has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the mid 1950s. Rock Tech is building a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in Thunder Bay, to be online in early 2024, which with Ontario Government support will support mineral processing.

Victory Resources has targeted projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, due to the provinces’ friendly mining policies and the potential to conduct exploration year-round. According to the Fraser Institute’s 2021 Survey of Mining Companies, Ontario ranked as the 12th best jurisdiction in the world when it comes to investment attractiveness, while British Columbia was recognized as the 16th most favorable jurisdiction. Moving forward, Victory Resources intends to pursue strategic acquisitions that fit this profile, specifically those that allow for year-round exploration and development.

Victory Resources also recently staked the new Stingray I and acquired the new Stingray II properties in Quebec, adjacent to the Corvette lithium discoveries by Power Battery Metals (CSE:PMET). Stingray I is composed of four claims totalling 204 hectares from the south property line of Corvette Property while Stingray II is composed of 40 claims totalling 2,041 hectares.

Company Highlights

  • Flagship Hammond Reef South property located in Ontario has returned anomalous grab samples between 0.18 and 4.75 g/t gold.
  • Hammond Reef South is three kilometers south of the Hammond Reef Deposit, home to a measured and indicated resource of 208 million tonnes at .67 g/t gold.
  • Mal-Wen property comprises six land claims totaling 1,143.58 hectares that are 100 percent owned by Victory Resources.
  • Exploration at Mal-Wen has shown mineralization that includes copper-gold veins, copper skarn, stockwork mineralization, and hydrothermal breccias.
  • Mal-Wen prospect vein has returned locally high grades including up to 16.6 g/t gold.
  • Victory Resources acquired 100 percent interest in the Saguenay Nickel Project in Quebec, a project located approximately 10 kilometers south of the town of Saguenay.
  • The Saguenay project comprises 286.32 hectares, where historic grab samples showed 3.41 percent nickel, 1.14 percent copper, 1.2 ppm of silver, and 0.13 percent of cobalt.
  • Victory Resources recently acquired 100 percent interest in the Georgia Lake Lithium Project, located in Ontario. The area has a proven track record of economic lithium deposits dating back to the mid 1950s. R
  • Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec are safe and stable mining jurisdictions that offer the potential for year-round exploration.
  • Victory Resources acquired Stingray II properties in Quebec composed of 40 claims totalling 2,041 hectares

VICTORY COMPLETES MAG SURVEY OF ITS TAHLO LAKE PROPERTY IN THE BABINE COPPER-GOLD PORYPHYRY DISTRICT

VICTORY COMPLETES MAG SURVEY OF ITS TAHLO LAKE PROPERTY IN THE BABINE COPPER-GOLD PORYPHYRY DISTRICT

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory has completed its initial mag survey of its 1,688-hectare Tahlo Lake Property
  • Findings confirm that historic copper (Cu) in soil anomaly overlies one of the linear mag highs and that the Northwest striking Morrison Fault is clearly shown by the mag survey and runs immediately west of the aforementioned copper anomaly
  • British Columbia's Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District contains American Eagle Gold Corp.'s (TSXV: AE)'s NAK property, the Morrison deposit and the historical Bell & Granisle mines

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (May 16 th 2023) Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its initial mag survey of its recently expanded Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia's prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District. The Tahlo Lake property is 8 km northwest of American Eagle Gold's (TSXV: AE) NAK Property.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Victory Battery Metals' Completion of Successful 4-hole Drill Program on its Smokey lithium Property in Nevada

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Victory Battery Metals' Completion of Successful 4-hole Drill Program on its Smokey lithium Property in Nevada

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR) (FSE:VR6) (OTCPink:VRCFF), a diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America, has completed its 2023 spring drill program at its Smokey Lithium property in Nevada. The Smokey Lithium property is located in Esmeralda County, a prolific region for clay lithium deposits, 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Acquisition of Georgia Lake Claims and Shares for Debt Transaction with Plateau Ventures LLC

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Acquisition of Georgia Lake Claims and Shares for Debt Transaction with Plateau Ventures LLC

Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation and an arm's length creditor have entered into an agreement for payment of indebtedness in the aggregate total of $65,000 (the "Shares for Debt Transaction") through conversion of such debt into common shares of the Corporation (the "Common Shares"). Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction, the Corporation will issue an aggregate of 1,000,000 Common Shares, at a deemed price of $0.065 per Common Share to Plateau Ventures LLC, based on successful drilling achievements.  The proposed shares for debt settlement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Victory Completes Successful Drill Program on Its Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

Victory Completes Successful Drill Program on Its Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada

  • Onsite geological assessment indicates significantly expanded the area and thickness of the targeted claystone sequences of the Esmeralda Formation at Smokey Lithium
  • The drill program included 4 holes, with a combined total of 1966.5 feet of drilling
  • The project area and surrounding lands show strong lithium mineralization with the Esmeralda Formation at surface. When combined with the highly encouraging results from Victory's first round drilling (completed in 2022) the project area is highly prospective

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company's exploration team has completed its 2023 spring drill program, drilling at a total of 1966.5 feet over 4 holes, cores from which have been assembled and sent for assay

Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President, and CEO noted: "Our team has reviewed the onsite findings and have determined that this drill program moved the project from an early-stage project towards an advanced stage project."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Victory Battery Metals' Expansion of its Lithium Drill Program in Nevada, with Addition of 4th Hole at Smokey Lithium Property

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Victory Battery Metals' Expansion of its Lithium Drill Program in Nevada, with Addition of 4th Hole at Smokey Lithium Property

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR) (FSE:VR6) (OTCPink:VRCFF), a diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America, has expanded its lithium drill program in Nevada. Based on in-field findings, following completion of first three holes at its Smokey Lithium drilling program, the company has expanded its program, adding a fourth hole, taking full advantage of the team and equipment on site.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2023 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2023 Performance Figures

Continued strong growth in mining listings

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

North Arrow Closes $2.42M Private Placement Financing and Sale of Royalty Interests in Loki Project, NWT

North Arrow Closes $2.42M Private Placement Financing and Sale of Royalty Interests in Loki Project, NWT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE
SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow " or " the Company ") is pleased to announce it has closed the non-brokered private placement financing announced on April 24, 2023 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Marvel Intersects Significant Radioactive Zones at KLR Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Marvel Intersects Significant Radioactive Zones at KLR Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results for its inaugural diamond drill program at its wholly owned KLR (Key Lake Road) Uranium Project in northern Saskatchewan. The purpose of the program was to follow up on two targets zones: the DD Zone, which was first identified by Forum Uranium, and the Highway Zone, where surface drilling with Shaw portable drills provided an 29cm interval assaying 1.9% U3O8. Both Target Zones lie at the contact of the Wollaston and Mudjatic domains, which is the primary exploration corridor on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin, and which hosts the Key Lake Mine, Cigar Lake Mine, and the McArthur River Mine

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

