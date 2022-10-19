GamingInvesting News

The series brings in-person CDL competition to Minnesota and the region
Today Version1 a gaming and esports entertainment organization, announced the Minnesota Røkkr Home Series a first-of-its-kind regional esports event concept, taking place during the Call of Duty League (CDL) season, which begins in December.

Minnesota Røkkr fans cheer at the team's Call of Duty League Major at Mystic Lake Event Center in March 2022. In 2023, the team is bringing new in-person event experiences to fans, providing additional opportunities to see their favorite Call of Duty players in a live environment.

The Minnesota Røkkr Home Series will bring in-person qualifier matches to Minnesota and the region during CDL's 2022-2023 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II season. Røkkr will host two, one-day events with two matches each at a venue with fans in April during Major 4 qualifiers and in May during Major 5 qualifiers, with the potential to add additional events throughout the season.

During Major 4 and Major 5 qualifiers the Florida Mutineers, Los Angeles Guerrillas, London Royal Ravens, and Boston Breach will each play against Minnesota on stage during the Røkkr Home Series. On both event days, fans in attendance will see two Røkkr matches.


MAJOR 4 QUALIFIERS
Saturday, April 1, 2023

MAJOR 5 QUALIFIERS
Saturday, May 6, 2023




2:00 CT – MN Røkkr vs. Florida Mutineers

5:00 CT – MN Røkkr vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

2:00 CT: MN Røkkr vs. London Royal Ravens

5:00 CT: MN Røkkr vs. Boston Breach


The full Call of Duty League schedule for 2022-2023 can be found here .

Røkkr's Home Series introduces in-person matches and other activations and entertainment to the Call of Duty League in between Major tournaments and gives fans additional opportunities to see their favorite players compete on stage.

"The Home Series is a response to the incredible passion of our fan base, and the interest we've seen from both fans and players for more in-person, live event competition," says Brett Diamond , Chief Operating Officer at Version1. "It is important that we build on the success we had hosting a CDL Major last season, while also developing a new esports event concept that allows fans in the region to attend more live CDL events. CDL Majors will always be the tentpole events of the season, but right sizing in-market opportunities like this are necessary to drive continued growth and overall progress in esports entertainment."

Visiting teams will travel to Minnesota and the region to compete and Version1 will make its headquarters and practice facility available for scrims and match preparations. The venues Version1 is eyeing for the Røkkr Home Series will accommodate about 1,000 fans. For context, the Call of Duty League Major hosted by Minnesota Røkkr in March- April 2022 sold out at about 2,000 attendees daily for the four-day event.

"We are thrilled to partner with Version1 and Minnesota Røkkr on this exciting new program," says Dani Marks , Senior Vice President of Marketing at Oxygen Esports. "From inception, Oxygen Esports and the Boston Breach have made significant investments in the future of regionalized esports and believe that to build a sustainable local eco-system, organizations must give esports fans a diverse array of in-person experiences. When Røkkr presented us with the idea to help pilot the Home Series program we jumped at the opportunity as it unifies us as partners in the CDL while offering fans something new and fresh."

"Minnesota Røkkr continues to push the League forward by creating new ways for CDL teams and players to connect with fans while simultaneously creating the best competitive environment possible," says Alex Rubens , Senior Vice President at The Guard and Kroenke Sports and Entertainment. "We're excited to be a part of this pilot program and cannot wait to return to a Minnesota -hosted event for the first time since our Major 2 win last season."

"Our organization always looks forward to playing in live events, so we're thrilled to face off against top-flight competition like Røkkr in a live environment," says Michael "ODEE" O'Dell Chief Gaming Officer at the London Royal Ravens.

"We truly appreciate the partnership with Boston Breach, Florida Mutineers, LA Guerrillas, and London Royal Ravens to make the 2023 Home Series a reality," says Diamond.

"These events are a first step in creating more live event experiences for CDL fans, and teams working together to deliver on what the community is asking for is critical to the growth of competitive CoD."

Footage of players on stage and fans in the crowd at the Minnesota Røkkr Home Series will be part of Call of Duty League's live stream, building on the hype created in previous seasons around shots from Røkkr watch parties shown during the broadcast between maps.

Fans can sign up now for the pre-sale beginning in November. Registering provides early access to tickets when they become available. Ticket options will include general admission and VIP, single day tickets, and combination packages to attend all Home Series events in 2023.

The venues and locations for the Minnesota Røkkr Home Series will be announced soon.

Fans and supporters interested in learning more about the Minnesota Røkkr Home Series can visit rokkrtickets.gg and follow Røkkr on social media for up-to-the-minute information.

About Version1

Version1 is a multi-property esports organization headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota . We are proudly owned by Minnesota Vikings owners, the Wilf family, and entrepreneur and investor Gary Vaynerchuk . Our professional teams include Minnesota Røkkr in the Call of Duty League, Version1 in Rocket League, and Version1 and VersionX in VALORANT. As we grow, we're adding new entertainment avenues, including streamers and content creators.

Version1 is also the founder of V1SIONARIES, a platform providing women a safe place to compete, game, network, and socialize.

In partnership with USAA Insurance, it created Røkkr Regiment to connect with military members who share a passion for Call of Duty and provide access to exclusive opportunities and experiences.

Learn more about our organization by following us as @version1gg and @ROKKR or @rokkr_mn on all social media channels.

CALL OF DUTY and the CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE team names, logos and other team trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/version1-announces-minnesota-rokkr-home-series-for-2022-2023-call-of-duty-league-season-301654038.html

SOURCE Version1

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×