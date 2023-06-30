Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Canadian Filing Extension

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on June 30, 2023 , against the following Company for failing to file the document indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company

Failure to File

Period Ending (Y/M/D)

("MOS")

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Annual Financial Statements

22/12/31



MD&A and Certification of Annual Filings

22/12/31


Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 juin 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 30 juin 2023 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole

Société

Défaut de déposer

Période se terminant (A/M/J)

(« MOS »)

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

États financiers annuels

22/12/31



Rapport de gestion et attestation annuelle

22/12/31


Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

_________________________________________

SHINY HEALTH & WELLNESS CORP. ("SNYB")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 7, 2023 , the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 6, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, July 5, 2023 , trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

23/06/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUE MOON METALS INC. ("MOON")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 15, 2023 .

Number of Shares:                    7,696,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.065 per share

Number of Placees:                   4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on June 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,814,076 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.135 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $6,859,900.24 .

Number of Creditors:                 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,263,273 shares to settle outstanding debt for $3,127,156.50 .

Number of Creditors:                 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /

Amount

Deemed Price


Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares

2

Y

$684,856.50

Average of $0.18

3,802,017


The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 23,148 shares at a price of US $2.16 per share to settle outstanding debt for US $23,148 .

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 34,722 shares at a price of US $2.16 per share to settle outstanding debt for US $74,999.52

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LUCA MINING CORP. ("LUCA ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 31, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    71,133,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0 .35 per share

Warrants:                                  35,566,492 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,566,492 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0 .50 for a two-year period, subject to acceleration

Number of Placees:                   190 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

4

13,509,330

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

7

871,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$1,198,245.76

N/A

3,423,555


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .50 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 26, 2023 , June 5, 2023 and June 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 02, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    1,060,000 Units

Purchase Price: $0.05 per Share

Warrant:                                    1,060,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,060,000 shares

Warrant Purchase Price: $0.05 for 4 years from the date of issuance.

Number of Placee:                    2 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

760,000





Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 19, 2023 , announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MDK ACQUISITION INC. ("MDK.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 30, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 bonus warrants (non-transferable) to an arms-length lender (the "Lender"), in consideration of a $5,000,000 secured Revolving Operating Loan Facility with an interest rate at Prime plus 1% per annum and a $10,000,000 secured Non-Revolving Reducing Facility with an interest rate at Prime plus 2.5% per annum.  Both of the above loans have a maturity date of 2 years from closing.

Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.80 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2023 .

_______________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an arm's length Asset Purchase and Sale Agreement dated June 22, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company, Imperial Helium Corp. ("Imperial", a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company), and Acipenser Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company, through Imperial, will acquire the entire right, title, estate and interest to drill, explore, and produce as well as all surface rights and records not in the public domain for land located near Steveville, Alberta (the "Assets").

As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor with $240,000 cash payment and further issue 468,796 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.3413 per share ($160,000) .

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2023 .

_______________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Property Purchase and Sale Agreement dated May 29, 2023 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company has acquired an undivided 100% interest in 20 mineral claims located in Nordica Township, Ontario ("Property"), from an arm's length party ("Vendor"). In consideration the acquisition, the Company has issued to the Vendor 300,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.11 per Share.

The Property, including all existing claims contiguous to or within the area of interest, is subject to a 2.0% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"). Other claims which are later acquired by the Company that are contiguous to the area of interest are also subject to the NSR. The Company has the right to repurchase 0.8% of the NSR at any time for a $2,500,000 cash payment.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 10, 2023 , and June 28, 2023 .

________________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, June 30, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VISIONARY GOLD CORP. ("VIZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary .

________________________________________

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, June 30, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP. ("SOP.H ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2023
NEX Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, June 30, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis Enters into New Credit Facility with ATB Financial

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company" or "Nanalysis", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a commitment letter with ATB Financial (the "Credit Agreement").  Under the Credit Agreement, ATB Financial has made available to the Company a senior secured term loan in the principal amount of up to $10 million and a senior secured revolving operating line in the principal amount of up to $5 million (the "Credit Facilities"), for total borrowings of up to $15 million .  Furthermore, with ATB Financial's approval, the Company could obtain up to an additional $5 million incremental term loan.  The new Credit Facilities are expected to provide improved financial flexibility to help the Company manage its operations, implementation of contracts, and future growth.

Nano One Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Nano One Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

nano one® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) (the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the " Meeting

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were approved, as follows:

Nano One Annual General Meeting Update

Nano One Annual General Meeting Update

nano one® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) (the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, wishes to advise shareholders that the dial-in details for the annual general meeting of shareholders being held today at 1:30pm Pacific time (the "Meeting") have been updated

Shareholders can attend the meeting by dialing:

Nextech3D.ai Announces New 3D Model Deals Continuing to Drive Its Growth, As Company Surpasses 37,700 3D Models Produced

Nextech3D.ai Announces New 3D Model Deals Continuing to Drive Its Growth, As Company Surpasses 37,700 3D Models Produced

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Nidhi Kumra, CA, CPA, to the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair Replacing Jeff Dawley

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a number of exciting new deals and renewals for its 3D modeling business, "ARitize3D'' which is continuing to drive its growth. Also, the Company is pleased to announce that it has surpassed over 37,700 3D models delivered to its customers in various e-commerce industries and sees significant growth potential ahead as hundreds of millions of products go 3D as merchants are pivoting from 2D flat photos to 3D experiences in the e-commerce marketplace

Graphene Manufacturing Group Appoints Former Chief Technology Officer of CATL Limited to its Board of Directors

Graphene Manufacturing Group Appoints Former Chief Technology Officer of CATL Limited to its Board of Directors

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that Mr Bob Galyen, based in Indiana USA, will join the Company's board of directors effective 1 July, 2023. Mr. Galyen has been an advisory member of the Company's Technical Advisory Committee since June 2022.

Mr Galyen has global experience as a leading executive in the battery energy storage industry and science/engineering-based communities. Among his many roles Bob has been the Chief Technology Officer of Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL), which is the largest lithium ion battery manufacturer in the world, was Chair of the SAE International Battery Standards Steering Committee and is CTO and Chairman Emeritus of NATTBatt International. He serves on a number of Committees and Advisory Boards.

Nextech3D.ai Issues Shareholder Update

Nextech3D.ai Issues Shareholder Update

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'') (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers provides an update to shareholders on its 3D modeling business and its Nextech Event Solutions product, as well as recent spin-off companies ARway.ai in which it controls a 49% stake and Toggle3D.ai in which Nextech3D.ai retains a 45% stake

With Nextech3D.ai's suite of commercialized products and pure play spin-off Companies, Nextech3D.ai is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the transformational technology shift that is happening now with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Three Dimensional (3D) models, Augmented Reality (AR) and Machine Learning (ML). Mass adoption is being led by big tech and is driving massive growth in these markets.

