Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on August 9, 2023

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its second quarter 2023 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Tim Mullany , and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003

Passcode:

7518560

International: 1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

7518560

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/RkxPrgez0bW

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-second-quarter-2023-results-conference-call-on-august-9-2023-301876197.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/13/c5761.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

