Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

E-Tech Resources Enters into MOU to Evaluate Deployment of Novamera's Surgical Mining Technologies at Eureka Project

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Klimat X

KLX:CC

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Battery Metals Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Energy Outlook Report

Trulieve Announces Retirement of President Steve White

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced Steve White is stepping down as the Company's President, effective as of October 1, 2023 . Mr. White will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to the Company until his anticipated retirement at the end of this year.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Mr. White co-founded Harvest Health & Recreation ("Harvest") in 2011 and served as its Chief Executive Officer until the acquisition of the company by Trulieve. As an early pioneer in the U.S. legal cannabis industry, Mr. White led Harvest as it grew from a single dispensary to become one of the top multi-state operators with cultivation, manufacturing, and retail operations in several markets. Following the Harvest acquisition, Mr. White was appointed President of the Company.

"We thank Steve for his service as our President," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "He has played a key role in the success of the integration of Harvest operations with those of Trulieve, and is stepping down as of the second anniversary of our historic acquisition."

"It has been an honor to work with the talented and passionate teams at Harvest and Trulieve, joined together by the common goal of serving patients and customers through expanded access to cannabis," said Steve White . "I am so proud of all that we have accomplished together and I am excited for the Trulieve team and the many opportunities ahead."

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's expectations or forecasts other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include statements regarding the smooth transition between chief financial officers. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 , our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information and statements herein will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-retirement-of-president-steve-white-301943918.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/02/c7248.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

cannabis buds in jar

How to Invest in Cannabis (Updated 2023)

Cannabis legalization in countries around the world has helped kickstart a brand-new investment landscape. As the global cannabis market matures, are you thinking about investing in cannabis companies?

A wide spectrum of cannabis stocks, from small to large cap, have made their mark on the industry as recreational and medical markets emerge and develop across the world. Increased attention from established industries, including pharmaceutical and beverage companies, has also helped make cannabis mainstream.

What’s to come is anyone’s guess, but it seems this burgeoning industry still has room to grow, with diverse nations beginning to move forward with plans for bringing cannabis to the market on some level.

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), today announced that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, John Heller, will depart the Company effective September 30 to accept a new external opportunity. Interim Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen will assume the additional role of Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Executive Chairman Dr. Kyle Kingsley commented, "We are sad to see John leave, but are grateful for his leadership and the contributions he made during his three-year tenure. John has helped us establish an excellent finance and accounting team which maintains exemplary financial controls and reporting practices. On behalf of our entire board and leadership team, we thank John and wish him well in his future endeavors."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Evans, Georgia

Company celebrates grand opening and expands access to low-THC products for patients in the Augusta metropolitan area

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced the grand opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary located at 4218 Washington Road in Evans, GA.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Announces Purchase of 8% Senior Secured Notes due 2026

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the open market purchase of 57,000 of its USD $1,000 face value senior secured notes due October 6, 2026 (the "Notes") for a purchase price of USD $47.6 million which represents a 16.5% discount to par, plus accrued interest. The Notes trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "TRUL.NT.U".

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes or any other securities of the Company.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-purchase-of-8-senior-secured-notes-due-2026-301935538.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/21/c4002.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos launches leading medical brand PEACE NATURALS® in Germany

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announced today that it shipped its first order of bulk cannabis, which will be sold under the PEACE NATURALS® brand in Germany. In July, Cronos signed a distribution agreement with Cansativa Group ("Cansativa"), one of the leading distributors of medical cannabis in Germany. Cansativa is a market leader in the medical cannabis market and is a driving force in the German cannabis industry. Cansativa has a network of approximately 2,000 pharmacies domestically; they currently supply around 300,000 patients in Germany's medical market.

"Re-entering the German market, which has about 83 million people, is a significant milestone for Cronos and we look forward to expanding our reach and brand awareness in Germany with the help of Cansativa," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO, Cronos. "We intend to establish our PEACE NATURALS ® brand as a top medical brand, similar to the brand's reputation in Israel. We will continue to push forward on new market growth opportunities and expand our portfolio of borderless products."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Pace, Florida

Company celebrates grand opening and expands medical cannabis access to patients in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary located at 5037 Hwy 90, Pace, Fla. The new location will be open 9 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sundays .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×